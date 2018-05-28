Protect your little ones from dying in a hot car with 'the BackSeat' App

This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
www.theBackSeat.net
Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy award-winning Belleville News-Democrat editorial cartoonist, artist and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip shows you how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions since 2008, when he did

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Food & Drink

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. And they are also pretty cute. Janet Piechowski of the Lexington Herald-Leader learned this simple technique f

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Fitness

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme