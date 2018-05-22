This very Shaq-like house is on market for $28 million

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
David Caraccio Uneek
Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy award-winning Belleville News-Democrat editorial cartoonist, artist and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip shows you how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions since 2008, when he did

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Food & Drink

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. And they are also pretty cute. Janet Piechowski of the Lexington Herald-Leader learned this simple technique f

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Fitness

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

What is sexual violence?

Health & Fitness

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some p