June rocks with Alive After Five, family festivals and free movie nights

Wow, we’ve reached midyear! Crazy!
Some might be bummed by how fast 2018 is flying by, but I say, push that shizz aside and let’s celebrate summer and enjoy this month.
And with June’s lineup, it will be easy to do.
For instance, instead of pining for the weekend, you’re gonna be stoked about the work week when you’ll be able to decompress after the job with tunes and beer at Alive After Five, the Great Garden Escape series and Thursday Thunder.
If family fun is what you’re after, prepare for multiple days of it with the Emmett Cherry Festival and Meridian Dairy Days. And you might need a road trip — don’t forget about the iconic Hells Canyon Days and Weiser Fiddle Festival.
Free movies anyone? CableONE Movie Night, Movies Under the Stars and Silver Screen on the Green all show family-friendly flicks on an inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and don’t forget the popcorn.
Concert Series
Alive After Five: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through Aug. 29, Grove Plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise. Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. Free. downtownboise.org. June’s band lineup:
▪ June 6: LED, opening Ryan Peck
▪ June 13: Ivory Deville, opening Bread and Circus
▪ June 20: Ghost of Paul Revere, opening Andrew Sheppard
▪ June 27: Greyhounds, opening The Trees The Trees
Live After 5 in the Garden: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario, Ore. Free.
▪ June 13: Authentic Imitation
▪ June 27: Smooth Avenue
Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 14 through Sept. 27 (6 to 9 p.m. August-September), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $7 IBG members, $6 children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger, at the gate. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org. June’s band lineup:
▪ June 14: Sherpa
▪ June 21: Shy Boys with Thick Business
▪ June 27 (Wednesday this week): Frim Fram Four
Thursday Thunder: 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 21 through Aug. 30, Boise Spectrum, 7609 W. Overland Road. Free. boisespectrumcenter.com. June’s band lineup:
▪ June 21: $oul Purpo$e
▪ June 28: Pilot Error
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 22, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 15, 8th and Idaho streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 29, Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 4 during Kuna Days. 208-922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-461-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Moscow Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. 208-883-7132, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 13, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 26, Indian Creek Park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 208-571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
Emmett Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 2 through Oct. 31, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Hells Canyon Days: Friday-Saturday, June 1-2, Cambridge. Friday night concert with Muzzie Braun, Dave Nudo and Straightaway. Saturday features a Rodeo Pit Barbecue, Bulls & Broncs Rodeo, Show N Shine, drill team competition, farm toy show. For a full schedule and tickets to concert, barbecue and rodeo: hellscanyondays.ticketbud.com/2018.
Music on the Water: Friday-Saturday, June 1-2, Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise. Bands, food trucks, beer, kid zone, Walk for Wishes (June 1). Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. musiconthewater.com.
▪ June 1: Marshall Poole, Big Wow
▪ June 2: Dan Costello, Patrick Dansereau Band, Red Light Challenge, Generator Saints, Built to Spill
World Village Fest: Friday-Sunday, June 8-10, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Celebrates diversity through music, dance, art, food and more. Ozomatli will headline Friday and Ural Thomas & The Pain on Saturday. Free. worldvillagefestival.com.
▪ World Village Film Night free screening of “Two Trains Running,” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
Emmett Cherry Festival: Wednesday-Saturday, June 13-16, Emmett City Park, 400 E. Main St., and throughout community. Daily entertainment, nightly concerts, parade and children’s parade, contests, more. Free. emmettcherryfestival.com.
National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival: Festival activities begin Wednesday, June 13; the contest Monday-Saturday, June 18-23; carnival starts Wednesday, June 20; Weiser Festival 5k Fun Run (new this year) starts before the parade Saturday, June 23, Weiser. fiddlecontest.org.
Boise Pridefest: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Lighting of the Capitol, fireworks show and a weekend of celebration. Country-pop recording artist Steve Grand and American drag queen Sasha Velour will headline a lineup of artists on the Wells Fargo Main Stage. Free. boisepridefest.com.
Weiser River Music Festival: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, Weiser. Mix of string, country, rock and funk. $50 for Friday, $55 Saturday, $70 two-day pass. weiserrivermusicfest.com.
Meridian Dairy Days: Wednesday-Saturday, June 20-23, Meridian. Carnival, Dairy Princess pageant, food, parade (June 22), more. Free. dairydays.org.
Meridian Lions Rodeo: Pre-rodeo at 5 p.m. followed by rodeo at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, northeast corner of Cherry Lane and McDermott Road, Meridian. $12 general, $8 children 6-12, seniors and military, free for ages 5 and younger. meridianlionsrodeo.com.
The Return of the Red Caboose at Nampa Depot: 6 p.m. Friday, June 22, and 8 a.m. Saturday, June 23, Nampa Train Depot, 1200 Front St. A 1940s themed party with swing band on Friday. Pancake breakfast on Saturday, followed by the unveiling of the Union Pacific 1942 Caboose at 11 a.m. Also, rides on the Operation Lifesaver street train, vendors, silent auction. Free. 208-965-3500.
El Korah Shrine Circus: 7 p.m. Friday, June 22; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 23-24, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $16 general, $8 children 4-12. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Food and Drink
Greek Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 1-2, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise. Ala carte menu, desserts, entertainment, dancers, church tours. $2 donation, free for children younger than 12. boisegreekfestival.com.
In Good Taste: A Perfect Pairing: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, June 13 and 15, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Three-course gourmet meal designed by Wild Plum Events & Eats with wine pairings by Cinder Wines, gourmet dessert auction, and performance of Michael Ching’s one-act opera “Speed Dating Tonight!” Proceeds benefit Opera Idaho. $135 per plate, per date. RSVP by June 4. 208-345-3531, ext. 2; 1718.operaidaho.org.
Movies
CableONE Movie Night: Dusk Fridays, June 1 through Aug. 31, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Free. Go to meridiancity.org/movienight for weekly movie titles and trailers.
Movies Under the Stars: Free games for kids at 7 p.m. provided by Boise Parks and Recreation, movies at dusk June through August. Free. See movie titles at parks.cityofboise.org/activities,-classes-and-sports/movies-under-the-stars. June's locations:
▪ June 8: Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St.
▪ June 16: Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
▪ June 23: Bowden Park, 3230 W. Edson St., Boise
Silver Screen on the Green: Family activities start at 8:30 p.m. and movies at dusk Fridays, June 15 through Aug. 17, Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N., Nampa. Bring a blanket/lawn chair for movies on a large inflatable screen. Free. 208-468-5858. June's titles:
▪ June 15: “Despicable Me 3”
▪ June 22: “Lego Ninjago”
▪ June 29: “Peter Rabbit”
Specialty/Trade Shows
Great Northwest Outdoor Expo: Noon Friday, June 29; 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30; and Sunday, July 1, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. An interactive experience for everything outdoors. Learn from the hunting, fishing and camping experts with how-to-seminars, product demos, and the latest gear and techniques. Hosted by Idaho Ducks Unlimited. $8 general, $5 seniors and military. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Spectator Sports
Oldies But Goodies Drags: Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 2-3, followed by eliminations at 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. Drag racing and show n’ shine. $12 general, $3 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. 208-938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Fox Hunt: Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, followed by eliminations at 6:30 p.m. Friday and main pro show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. $20 pit-side admission, ladies are free on the tower side (and $10 for pit access), $5 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. 208-938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Road to X Games: Boise Park Qualifier: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, Rhodes Skate Park, 1555 W. Front St., Boise. Top athletes in men’s skateboarding, women’s skateboarding and BMX compete to secure their invitation to X Games Minneapolis.Event is free, but a select number of tickets are available for premium bleacher seats for the elimination rounds on June 15 ($15) and the final rounds on June 16 ($20). xgames.cityofboise.org.
▪ Festival area with food trucks and beer surrounding Rhodes Skate Park and a Family Fun Zone with interactive activities, art projects and games is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
▪ Harley Hooligan Racing, 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $10-$15. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Boise Hawks baseball: 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$35 Tuesday-Sunday, $12-$35 Feed Your Face Monday (except July 3). Tickets increase $1 day of game. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.
▪ Wednesday-Friday, June 20-22: vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (fireworks June 22)
▪ Tuesday-Thursday, June 26-28: vs. Hillsboro Hops
Theater
Boise Little Theater’s “Once Upon a Mattress”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 1-2 and 8-9; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7; 2 p.m. June 3 and 9, 100 E. Fort St. $20 general, $18 students and seniors. All tickets $22 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Macbeth”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 1 (preview), June 2 (opening night), June 3 (family night), June 5-6, 9-10, 13-15, 17, 19-23, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 1): $30 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 3): $40 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Sister Act”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7 and 14; 2 p.m. Sundays, June 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Misery”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 7-8, 12, 16, 24, July 5-6, 11, 14, 19-20, 24, 28-29, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
“21 & Over!”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc., Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20 ($1 of each entry fee goes to Boise Pride). Reservations recommended: 208-368-0405.
“Jersey Boys”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 12-14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$70. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Daisy’s Madhouse Theatre’s “Large Animal Games”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 15-16, 22-23, 29-30, Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. $12.50. Brown Paper Tickets.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Chicago”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 28-30; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 208-468-2385, mtionline.org.
“Cthulhu: the Musical”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 29-30, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Presented by Puppeteers for Fears, a full cast of five actors with elaborate custom-made puppets, a full-rock band, and projected multimedia backgrounds. $12. visualartscollective.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Mamma Mia!”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 29 (preview), June 30 (opening night), July 1 (family night), July 3-4, 7-8, 10, 12-13, 17-18, 21-22, 25-27, Aug. 10-11, 14-15, 18-19, 21-22, 26, 30-31, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$55 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$43 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 29): $33 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 1): $43 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
June 1
Sip 2 Give: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Pop-up performances by Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers starting at 5:30 p.m. and a food truck on site. Ten percent of wine sales benefit Opera Idaho. telayawine.com/siptogive.html.
Romancing the West’s “Time Travels through the American West”: 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, Leku Ona Restaurant, 117 S. 6th St., Boise. Documentary concert featuring singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin and cowboy poet and balladeer Butch Martin telling the human story of over 250 years of the people of the American West through their trials, tribulations and triumphs and celebrating their diverse cultures, lives and legacy’s. $30, includes show, buffet dinner and first glass of wine or beer. 541-292-7829, RomancingtheWest.org.
Ufomammut: 9 p.m. Friday, June 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: White Hills, Mariana. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
June 2
Axiom Super Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Axiom, 801 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Multiple classes at the same time, both inside the club and outside in the parking lot. Also, silent auction and bake sale to benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Free. 208-250-1403.
Wear Orange Community Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. A movement to honor those who have lost their lives and loved ones, and to demand a future free from gun violence. Free. wearorange.org.
Mountain Brewers Beer Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Sandy Downs Race Track, 6855 S. 15th E., Idaho Falls. One hundred breweries, food vendors, music, raffles, silent auction. Proceeds benefit local charities. $40 in advance only (no tickets at the door). northamericanbrewers.org.
Snake River Raptor Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road, Kuna. Field trips (10 a.m. to noon), live raptors, activities for kids and adults, music, food trucks, local artists and vendors, information booths, short talks on the NCA and its wildlife and cultural resources, wine from Indian Creek Winery, and Lost Grove beer. Free. birdsofpreyncapartnership.org/raptor-fest-4.
Classic cars and classic rock and roll with the Mystics: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Westside Drive In, 1113 ParkCenter Blvd., Boise.
Little Dragon: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.
Paramount’s Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $26-$33.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
June 3
Art and Roses: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 3, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. More than 65 local artists displaying original art. Benefits the Rose Garden.
Cruise 4 Cause: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 3, Canyon County Community Clinic, 524 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Motorcycle ride to support Canyon County Community Clinic. $30 per bike, $20 per passenger. 208-455-1143, canyon-clinic.org/cruise-4-cause.
Art Song Recital: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers perform non-staged songs often incorporating well-known poems and seasonal themes with complex music and piano. Free. 208-345-3531.
Nitro Circus: Next Level Tour: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 3, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Boise. Full-moto show with tricks, world firsts and stunts. nitrocircus.live.
June 4
Wax Idols: 8 p.m. Monday, June 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Screature. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.
June 6
Traveling Dress Project: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, Chateau de Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. Unveiling the gown for 2019 and giving away two framed prints (valued at $600 each) and a basket from Camille Beckman. $10 for gallery admission only, $39 general and $25 children for gallery exhibit and afternoon tea. travelingdressproject.com.
Chano Dominguez and Flamenco Sketches: Pre-concert mixer at 6:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. $45 general, $35 Boise Jazz Society members. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
The Flaming Lips: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $41.50 general, $72.50 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
June 7
Public Works Expo: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Family-friendly event features live demonstrations, kid-friendly interactive displays, large equipment exhibits, free hot dogs and popcorn, giveaways and more. Free. 208-898-5500, meridiancity.org/pww.
Art on the Island: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 7, Eagle Island State Park, 165 Eagle Island Parkway. Watch painters compete in a quick draw competition and enjoy a jazz concert by Van Paepeghem Quartet, while sampling top Idaho food and wines. Evening ends with a wet paint sale and live auction. $35, in addition to state park entrance fee. eaglepleinair.com/art-on-the-island.
Barenaked Ladies: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Opening: Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall. $44.50 and $49.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
The Kingston Trio & The Limeliters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets available at the Morrison Center Box Office (four ticket limit).
June 8
Gingerfest V: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 8, Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Celebrate redheads and red fun with games, music, food, beer, contests. $7 general, $4 children 6-12, at Brown Paper Tickets or at the door. Pre-purchase special: four for $20. 208-334-2844.
Blacktop Mojo: 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Joyous Wolf, Locust Grove, Stone Prophet, Like No One. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
June 9
Happy Jack Cats Scramble Golf Tournament: Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9, Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4720 N. 36th St., Boise. $100 per player; $400 per four-man team. Register at happyjackcatsgolf.maxgiving.com.
Galactic Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Photo-ops with Star Wars characters, Star Wars themed enrichment for the animals, Star Wars themed comedy performances, movie themed exhibit walk, face painting, giraffe and sloth bear encounter, Butterflies in Bloom, more. Dress as your favorite superhero, princess, or galactic character. $10 general, $8 seniors, $7 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. 208-608-7744, zooboise.org.
Homedale Art in the Park: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Betty Uda City Park, 204 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale.
Rocks to Products Kids Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 9, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Volcanic eruptions, shark tooth dig, free ore samples, gold panning, more. For grades 2 and up. $5 per youth. RSVP to Eliza Schulz, 208-571-5720 or education@idahomuseum.org.
Boise Buddhist Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Vietnamese Buddhist Linh Thuu Temple, 8813 W. Ardene St., Boise. Entertainment, kids’ activities, presentations, vegetarian food offerings, more.boisebuddhistcelebration.org.
Wilder High School All-Classes Potluck: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Wilder City Park, Golden Gate Avenue. 208-830-4723
Lexi Loo Golf Four-Person Scramble: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Purple Sage Golf Course, 15192 Purple Sage Road, Caldwell. Fundraiser for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. $75 per person. 208-409-0875.
“Why is it that color?”: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Terry Panhorst discusses the color properties of rocks and minerals. Free for IMMG members, $5 nonmembers. Eliza Schulz, 208-368-9876 or education@idahomuseum.org.
Dinner and Concert Fundraiser: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Famous Dave’s BBQ, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. Food and drink, music, wine cork pull, balloon pop, silent and live auction, raffles. Benefits Operation Grateful Hearts. $25 per person or $40 per couple. 208-859-5913, 208-870-9055, OperationGratefulHearts.us.
Gene Kleiner Day: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Pay tribute to the generosity of Gene Kleiner, who donated Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park to Meridian and its residents. The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will perform a summer showcase of popular favorites. Free.
Steely Dan/The Doobie Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.50-$125. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
June 10
Private Gardens Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, South East Boise area. Fundraiser for the Idaho Botanical Garden, its plants and programs, and the Lunaria Grant. $25 general, $20 IBG members in advance; $35 and $30 day of event. 208-343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Parktacular: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Trade show, food trucks, bounce house and music by Sidewalk Prophets, Ryan Stevensen, and KJ-52. ktsy.org. Free.
Holi Boise — Festival of Colors and Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Krishna Cultural Center, 2470 W. Boise Ave., Boise. Performances, vendors, free food, bands, kids’ corner. Free.
Savor Idaho: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Taste and sip your way through Idaho’s best. $55. savoridaho.org.
Jackie Evancho: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45, $55 and $75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Kevin Hart: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $37-$127. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
June 11
Opal Theatre Company’s “How to Steal a Picasso”: 6 p.m. with reading at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, White Dog Brewing Company, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. The reading is part of Opal Theatre Company’s official launch as a non-profit theatre in Boise. There will be presentations showing the future of Opal Theatre Company and it’s impact on the Boise community, swag, beer from White Dog Brewing Company and food from Smoke and Thyme available for purchase. Free.
Rhett Miller of Old 97’s: 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com.
June 13
Yes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39, $69, $89 and $129. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
June 14
Food Trucks on Flag Day: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Carnival-style games and activities, entertainment, vendor booths and, of course, food trucks. Proceeds benefit Nampa Recreation Center Scholarship Program. 208-468-5858.
Fettuccine Forum: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 14, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Panel discussion led by HannaLore Hein, historian at Stevens Historical Research Associates and active Junior League member, on the Junior League of Boise and its legacy as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. Free. boiseartsandhistory.org.
Violent Femmes: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Marcia Mello. $37.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $40 day of show.
June 15
Jackson Country Stomp: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Kip Moore headlines with Lauren Alaina, Aaron Watson, Walker Hayes, Jeremiah James Gang. $35. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
MarchFourth: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Opening: Sepiatonic, Lounge on Fire. $25. eventbrite.com.
Tory Lanez: 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.
June 16
Gold Panning: Register at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, for an 8 a.m. departure. Idaho Gold Prospectors will take folks to Grimes Creek, a famous site of the 1862 Idaho gold rush, to pan on their claim. Kid-friendly trip with panning instruction. $10 for IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. No pre-signup required. Steve, 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
Sports Card Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Sports and entertainment cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Presented by Jerry’s Rookie Shop. Free. 208-338-3828.
Cornhole Showdown and Festival: Noon Saturday, June 16, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Teams of two will compete in a competitive or recreational division for a chance to be crowned Cornhole Champions. Fundraiser for Wyakin Foundation. wyakin.org.
Citizen Cope: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Opening: G. Love and Special Sauce. $35-$105. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Snooze at the Zoo: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Guided evening and early morning treks through the zoo to investigate animals, as well as their habitats, behavior and care. Also, activities, games, art projects, and up-close animal encounters. Evening snack, continental breakfast, and indoor/outdoor sleeping area provided. $45 for FoZB passholders and Boise residents, $50 nonresidents. 208-608-7744.
Ganja White Night: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $45 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
June 17
Father’s Day Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Downtown Boise. Display of classic cars and electric cars will fill 8th and Idaho streets. Also, music, raffles. Free. downtownboise.org.
Scandinavian Midsummer Celebration & Smorgasbord/Potluck: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, 500 S. Walnut St., Boise. Bring own tableware service and a main dish and side dish/dessert to share. 208-939-4763.
June 21
Summerland Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Featuring Everclear, Marcy Playground, Local H. $25 second 100 tickets sold, $30 third 100, $35 general, $65 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Buddy Guy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$125. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
June 22
Grow the Garden Party: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 22, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Appetizers by Horsewood Catering, signature cocktails, lawn games, silent and live auctions, music by Swingin’ with Ellie Shaw. Fundraiser for Idaho Botanical Garden. $85 general, $75 IBG members. 208-275-8603, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
WWE Live: SummerSlam Heatwave Tour: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15 and up. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Ron White: 8 p.m. Friday, June 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $44 and $54. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
June 23
Boise Parkinson’s Day: Hope Conference, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 23, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise, followed by the Walk for Parkinson’s on the Greenbelt right outside the hotel from 1 to 4 p.m. Register: nwpf.org/participate/events/boise-parkinsons-day.
Climb Out of the Darkness: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 23, Fort Boise Park, 155 E. Garrison Road. Fundraiser for the Idaho State Chapter of Postpartum Support International (PSI). Participants must register prior to the event at climb-out-2018.causevox.com/team/treasurevalley. Learn more about the event at postpartum.net/join-us/climbout.
Boise Music Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Robin Thicke, Granger Smith, Echosmith, Baby Bash, Parmalee, Mat Kearney. $20-$75. boisemusicfestival.com.
World Refugee Day Celebration: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Grove Plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise. Refugee performances, a citizenship ceremony, and ethnic food and art vendors. Free. idahorefugees.org/world-refugee-day.
St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho Summerfest Benefit Dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road. Dinner, auction, dancing, raffle. $65. svdpid.org/home.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$69.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
June 24
Longest Day of Golf: Tee times from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24 (start at the top of each hour), Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho. $60 per player; four-person teams. 208-495-4530, Facebook.
Dirty Heads: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Iration, The Movement, Pacific Dub. $35. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. $40 at the door.
June 25
The Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7 p.m. Monday, June 25, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $14-$35. egyptiantheatre.net.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones: 7 p.m. Monday, June 25, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Opening: North Mississippi Allstars. $16.50-$97.50. sunvalleycenter.org.
June 26
God and Country Festival: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. International speaker Nick Vujicic from Life Without Limbs, music by Unspoken and American Idol finalist Maddie Zahm, food trucks, fireworks. Free. godandcountryfestival.com.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Opening: Victoria Canal, Dustin Thomas. $44. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
The Magic of Adam Trent: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $27.50-$85. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
June 27
Culinary Walkabout: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Local chefs come together to raise money for Metro Meals on Wheels by dishing up their most creative cuisine. Also, silent and live auctions, music, People’s Choice awards for favorite food item and best decorated booth. $50. 208-321-0030, metromealsonwheels.net/culinary-walkabout.
Counting Crows: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Live. $36-$79.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Boise Community Band “Tribute to America”: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free. boisecommunityband.com.
Rodney Carrington: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $39.50, $49.50 and $69.50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
June 28
Blue October: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Kitten. $28. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $40, $65 and $75. egyptiantheatre.net.
June 30
Motorfest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 1, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 general, $9 seniors, military, first responders, $5 children 6-11. Bring a minimum of three cans of food to donate to the Boise Rescue Mission and receive $2 off general admission. motorfestboise.com.
Stand for Table Rock: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Table Rock, Boise. There will be a Forge Your Potential Stand for Table Rock station at the base of Table Rock, near the trail head, next to the Old Penitentiary, in the gravel parking lot. At this station, there will be gloves and bags, so volunteers can help remove all the garbage. Stop by the station at the base and hike up, or drive up to the top and help there.
International Asteroid Day: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Solar viewing provided by Boise Astronomical Society. Activities and more. Free. Eliza, 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.
Music on the Kuna Greenbelt: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 30, behind Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St. Bands include SUDA featuring Zack Quintana, The Tumbleweeds, Dusty Leigh and The Claim Jumpers. Also, vendors, food and drinks. Free.
Joe Rogan: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $29.50-$89.50. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Comments