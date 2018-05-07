The bold and the beautiful: Hats of Derby are a sight to see

Hats are always a a showstopper at the Kentucky Derby. Here are some of the best from 2018. Music: www.bensound.com
Alex Slitz
How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Food & Drink

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. And they are also pretty cute. Janet Piechowski of the Lexington Herald-Leader learned this simple technique f

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Fitness

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

What is sexual violence?

Health & Fitness

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some p

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Health & Fitness

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e