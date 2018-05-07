Lace up for the fight against breast cancer at Komen Boise Race for the Cure

If you missed the window to register online for the Susan G. Komen Boise Race for the Cure, that’s totally fine.
An in-person registration option is available during packet pickup or even on race day.
The 20th annual fundraiser is Saturday, May 12, at Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise.
Registration tent opens at 7 a.m. with the 5k and 1 mile course starting at 9 a.m.
Additional activities include an expo area — also opening at 7 a.m. — with sponsor booths to visit at your leisure, and an Axiom Zumba warm-up prior to the race at 8 a.m.
Up to 75 percent of the net income from the event stays in our community to fund breast cancer health education, screening and treatment programs. The remaining 25 percent supports Komen’s national research and training grants program.
Late registration is $35 general and $30 for youth participants ages 17 and younger.
Download the offline registration form at komenidahomontana.org and take it to one of the packet pickup dates at the Boise Outlet Mall, 6806 S. Eisenman Road or bring it to the registration tent on event day.
More information available at komenidahomontana.org.
Nominations are open for Grow Smart Awards
You are invited to submit a nomination for Idaho Smart Growth's 14th annual Grow Smart Awards.
Idaho Smart Growth has presented the annual Grow Smart Awards since 2005 to celebrate smart growth efforts around Idaho.
Anyone can submit nominations — for projects of all types and sizes, from any year, throughout the state. Nominations can be for buildings, plans, open spaces, studies, organizations and any other example of smart growth in action.
The application deadline is Monday, June 4, at midnight. Those interested in nominating a project are encouraged to get in touch with Idaho Smart Growth staff soon to answer questions and offer suggestions to help make applications more effective.
Mark your calendar for the 2018 Grow Smart Awards celebration to be held at Boise Centre East on Thursday, Nov. 15. This event is the celebration of the awards and people who made them possible, and is a premier networking opportunity.
For nomination instructions, go to idahosmartgrowth.org.
Contact 208-333-8066 or office@idahosmartgrowth.org with questions.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments