Big May Calendar: A month for moms, Music Week and more markets

When I think of May, I definitely think of my mom and what I could do to show her how much she really means to me. Although, there isn’t a gesture grand enough to really deliver that message, is there?
But let’s give it a shot!
Most restaurants will be hosting some sort of special brunch just for the occasion, so call her favorite place to make those reservations.
Or perhaps she’d enjoy a trip to a beautiful winery or a family outing to Zoo Boise.
Boise Music Week kicks off this month, so brace yourself for 10 days of concerts, dance performances and theater.
Also, Eagle, Caldwell and Moscow will be added to the list of farmers markets, and this year’s Idaho Shakespeare Festival season (yep, already here) starts up with “Misery.”
Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day Brunch: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12, Huston Vineyards, 16473 Chicken Dinner Road, Caldwell. Wine, brunch catered by Open Table Boise, music by Steve Eaton. $60 general, $55 wine club members, includes a commemorative wine glass. 208-455-7975, hustonvineyards.com.
Mother’s Day Tea and Fashion Show: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, The Bishop’s House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Traditional tea, followed by Gina White from House of Whyte “Dressing the Titanic Lady,” featuring historic costuming creations. $40. 208-342-3279, thebishopshouse.org/page/events.
Mother’s Day Brunch: 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 13, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Buffet breakfast, animal presentation, zookeeper talk and a special gift for all mothers. Then have the rest of the day to explore the zoo. $34 general, $19 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Discounts for annual pass holders. Cost includes zoo admission for the remainder of the day. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, May 9. 208-608-7744.
Free round of mini golf for moms on Mother’s Day: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch: Seating times from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Chateau des Fleurs, 175 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. $49 general, $29 children 10 and younger. 208-386-9196, chateaueagle.com.
Mother’s Day Celebration: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Wine tasting, music from Gabe Hess Entertainment, lawn games, food for purchase from Kanak Attack and Il Segreto Pizza. $15 general, $12 wine club members, includes a souvenir glass and wine tasting, at eventbrite.com. hellscanyonwine.com.
Mother’s Day Concert w/The Fabulous Chancellors: Gates at 11 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Ste. Chapelle Winery. $12 general, $10 wine club members, at eventbrite. $15 and $12 at the door.
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 15, 8th and Idaho streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 29, Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 4 during Kuna Days. 208-922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-461-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Moscow Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 5 through Oct. 27, Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. 208-883-7132, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 5 through Oct. 13, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 9 through Sept. 26, park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 208-571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Gear and Beer: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3; noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 4; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Lone Cone, 406 S. 3rd St., Boise. Selling top quality outdoor gear, footwear, and apparel at up to 80% off retail prices during the three-day flash sale. Free beer with purchase. 208-789-4424.
Roaring Springs Waterpark: 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.
▪ Opening weekend, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 12-13 (weather permitting).
▪ Bearfoot Bay opens, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May. 26. New watery wilderness playground for young cubs features three new slides and a dozen animal-themed play features in an expanded shallow kids’ pool.
Boise Bike Week: Sunday, May 13, through Saturday, May 19, various locations. Celebration of cycling in all of its forms, for all ages and abilities. Schedule of events at facebook.com/BoiseBikeWeek.
▪ Kick off party, 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, May 14, Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Music by Lonesome Jet Boat Ramblers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Russian Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 18, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 872 N. 29th St., Boise. Authentic homemade Russian dishes, desserts, music, guided tours. stseraphimboise.org/festival.html.
Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention: 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 18; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 19; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 20, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Tattoo artists, vendors and entertainment. $15 per day, $30 for three-day pass. treasurevalleytattooconvention.com.
Indigo Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, Storey Park, 215 E. Franklin Road, Meridian. Family-friendly event that advocates mental health awareness by featuring inspiring stories, powerful artwork, and a collaboration of local businesses and musicians. Also, food trucks, children’s area, prizes every hour, Mad Swede Brewing on site. Free.
Home and Garden
Master Gardener Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5, University of Idaho Ada County Extension, 5880 Glenwood St., Boise. 208-287-5900.
Owyhee Garden Club Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Betty Uda Park, Homedale.
National Public Garden Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Music by Blaze & Kelly and Thomas Paul, food from Big Daddy’s BBQ and El Gallo Giro. National day of celebration to raise awareness of America’s public gardens and the role they play in promoting environmental stewardship and awareness, plant and water conservation and education. Free.
Golden Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 11-12, 10305 Harvester Drive, Boise.
Nampa Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 851 W. Florida St., Nampa.
Music
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, May 2-3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28 single night, $50 both nights. Special guests: Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, King Iso. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Cody Jinks: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6 (sold out,) and Monday, May 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Colter Wall, Red Shahan.$37. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $40 day of show.
Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys Reunion: 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, May 11; 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12; 2:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $15 for Friday and Saturday at the door. No cover Sunday. Full lineup on Facebook or visualartscollective.com.
Boise Music Week: Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 20, Boise. Tickets are not required; however ticketed patrons are seated first. Open seating 15 minutes before curtain. Free tickets at boisemusicweek.org.
▪ May 11: International Dance Night, 7 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St. Ticketed event.
▪ May 12: Music in the Park, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
▪ May 12: “All That’s Jazz,” 7 p.m., Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St. Ticketed event.
▪ May 13: Church Night, 7:15 p.m., Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St.
▪ May 14-17: Organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St.
▪ May 14: Showcase Concert, 7 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St. Ticketed event.
▪ May 15: School Night, 7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Circle.
▪ May 16: Barbershop Quartet Night, 7 p.m., Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St. (special this year)
▪ May 17-20: “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. May 17-19, 2 p.m. May 19-20, Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
▪ May 18: Organ recital and silent movie, 12:15 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Performing Arts
Boise Philharmonic: Dvořák Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”: 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Boise concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. Musically Speaking pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. $22.64-$65.09.
▪ Nampa concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St. Musically Speaking pre-concert discussion at 2 p.m. $21.23-$44.34.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 4, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Spectator Sports
NAPA Ignitor Opener: Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday-Sunday, May 4-6, with professional qualifying at 5 p.m. Friday, May 4; AA/Funny Car qualifying continues at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5; followed by final eliminations at noon Sunday, May 6, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. $15 for Friday, $25 for Saturday or Sunday, free for children 15 and younger, at the gate or firebirdonline.com.
Theater
“Buyer and Cellar”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, May 10-13, and Tuesday-Sunday, May 15-20, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. New York actor Nick Cearley reprises the role in this one man show. Directed by Colton Pometta. $30. 208-726-9124.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Beauty and The Beast”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 10-12; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 youth, in advance. 208-468-2385, mtionline.org. All tickets are $25 at the door.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 11-12; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$62.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Boise Little Theater’s “Once Upon a Mattress”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, May 25-26, June 1-2, 8-9; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 31 and June 7; 2 p.m. June 3 and 9, 100 E. Fort St. $20 general, $18 students and seniors. All tickets $22 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Sister Act”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, May 25-26, June 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 31, June 7 and 14; 2 p.m. Sundays, June 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Misery”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 25 (preview), May 26 (opening night), May 27 (family night), June 7-8, 12, 16, 24, July 5-6, 11, 14, 19-20, 24, 28-29, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 25): $30 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 27): $40 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
May 1
Flatbush Zombies: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution. $24. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $26 day of show.
John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. $30 and $35 at the door.
Frenship: 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Yoke Lore. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 at the door.
May 3
Idaho Gives Event: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Basque Block, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Donation stations, rotating nonprofits, activities, music, more. Free. idahogives.org/info/events.
▪ Block Party, 5 to 10 p.m. at La Pointe Street, Boise. Features 20-plus nonprofit partners, music, local eats, beer garden.
National Day of Prayer: Noon Thursday, May 3, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Public worship with Master of Ceremonies Ron Crane, Idaho State Treasurer. nationaldayofprayer.org.
Wingtip Press’ Leftovers VIII Print Exhibition and Silent Auction: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St., Boise. More than 100 fine art prints from artists from five continents, refreshments, music. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. Free. 208-972-9028, mingstudios.org.
“Be the Change” Benefit Concert: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Performers include Curtis Stigers, Belinda Bowler and John Hansen, Bill Coffey, Dan Costello, Bernie Reilly and Melissa Wilson, Steve Baker, Bald on Bald, Minor Paradox, Timberline High School Choir. Fundraiser for Interfaith Sanctuary. Free; donations accepted.
Chastity Belt: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Dead Sullivan. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
May 4
Idaho Mental Health Awareness event: 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Inspirational stories, a proclamation and the presentation of the Voice of Idaho award to Clark Richman. Also, resiliency-oriented art, short stories and poetry submitted by individuals throughout the state will be on display in the 1st floor Rotunda. behavioralhealthevents.dhw.idaho.gov.
Scentsy Con: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, Scentsy Commons, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. Features tech activities combined with comic con actives for all ages, including virtual reality gaming, 3-D printing, costume contest, the Idaho Stem Bus, and photo opportunities with live Star Wars action figures. Free. superheroic.org.
“Click, Clack, Moo”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Part of Velma V. Morrison Family Theatre Series. $6.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Ultimi 3 Tenors: 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, Caldwell. Opera favorites, Broadway standards, and timeless classics from the vocal and instrumental talents of Isaac Hurtado, Tyler Nelson and Brian Stucki. $10-$25 general, $5-$12 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bret Welty CD Release “Why Cowboys Ride Alone”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $21 at the door.
Face to Face/Less Than Jake: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $21.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $23 day of show.
Nick Swardson: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $42. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
May 5
Volcanic Features near Mountain Home: Register at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, with departure at 8 a.m. Join Steve Cox, IMMG, as he takes folks to see volcanic features in the Mountain Home area, including a ferro-magmatic basalt flow full of plagioclase crystals, the Crater Rings, Sheep Maar vent, more. Some walking. Return to Boise by 5 p.m. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. No pre-signup required. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. Steve, 208-853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
American Civil War Living History Days: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Eagle Island State Park, 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway. Living history on the 1860’s presented by Civil War reenactors from the Idaho Civil War Volunteers. Also, hands-on displays and demonstrations including musket and artillery firing, and a fashion show. $5 state park fee entrance. idahocivilwarvolunteers.org.
Free Comic Book Day: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Captain Comics, 710 S. Vista Ave., Boise. For more participating stores, go to freecomicbookday.com.
Sports Card and Memorabilia Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Maple Grove Grange, 11692 President Drive, Boise. Free. 208-807-4319.
Yoga for Good: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Donation-only mixed level yoga class in support of Story Story Night. Beginners welcome. yogaforgoodevents@gmail.com.
Unplug and Be Outside Kick-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Families can bring their bicycles for free tire slime to get prepared for summer rides, participate in the bike rodeo, try out a free smoothie, and take a jump rope lesson from. Boise State student athletes will also be on hand to provide 45-minute clinics in football, volleyball and soccer. Kick-off for the Unplug and Be Outside event (May 5-12), which features free activities for people of all ages to choose from in the areas of arts, sports and recreation throughout the week. Free. Full schedule at meridiancity.org/unplug.
Unplug and Be Outside Kick-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. meridiancity.org/unplug.
Fundsy Gala: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Dinner, live auction, entertainment by comedian Orny Adams. Also, Jon Swarthout of TRICA will host a dance performance with Hillcrest Elementary students. $250 per person. fundsy.org/gala.
Kawika Alfiche & Hālau o Keikiali`i: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. World renowned Hawaiian recording artist. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
May 6
Boise’s Got Faith’s Family 5k and Kids’ “Crazy Sock” Fun Runs: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Silent auction and family festival with kids’ activities, bounce houses, and live entertainment will immediately follow the runs. Proceeds from the event go directly to help with expenses related to three Idaho children battling childhood cancer. $30 general registration, $20 children 18 and younger. boisesgotfaith.org.
Chris Botti: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38.50-$67.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
May 7
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, May 7, 854 Fulton St. “Wakey, Wakey” by Will Eno. $12 general, $8 students with ID. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
May 8
Veterans Job Fair: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Boise Veterans Administration, 500 W. Fort St., Building 54. Bring copies of your resume to hand out. If you need help with your resumes, stop by an Idaho Department of Labor office for assistance. Free. 208-422-1000.
Griffin House: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Opening: Andy Byron. $20, $25 and $30. Brown Paper Tickets.
Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $49-$125. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Futurebirds: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Whiskerman. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
May 9
Daffodil Tea: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Benefit luncheon for the Booth Marian Pritchett School program for pregnant and parenting teens. Also, fashions, a vintage hat display, garden photo booth, music by Swingin’ with Ellie Shaw. $40. 208-343-4235, boothdaffodiltea.com.
Borah High Lions Scholarship Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, Borah High School cafeteria, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise. Entertainment by the Borah High Music Department and TT Miller. $9 general, $7 students, seniors, active military, veterans and first responders, $25 family of four. 208-854-4388.
Terry Hanck Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15 at boiseblues.org. $20 at the door.
May 10
Boise Tech Show: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Boise Centre East, 850 W. Front St. Seminars, technology demonstrations and opportunities to get questions answered. $TBD. 208-375-4410.
Opera Idaho Operatini: The Great American Songbook: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring the music of Gershwin, Porter, et al, in a relaxed setting with food and a specially designed martini. $22 and $30, does not include martini. eventbrite.com.
Fettuccine Forum “How the Automobile Transformed the American Metropolis”: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Public forum led by Professor Emeritus Michael Ebner, Distinguished Lecturer from the Organization of American Historians, on the rise of the automobile in American cities and its impact on our nation’s infrastructure, demographic and social patterns. Free. boiseartsandhistory.org.
Hannibal Buress: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50-$80. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Rumi Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Hayes Auditorium, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea to celebrate the life and work of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet and mystic philosopher. Attendees are welcome to bring a Rumi poem to share. Free. 208-972-8200.
May 11
Boise Women’s Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Presents “We Will Not Be Silent” in support of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. $15 general, $10 students and seniors, free for children 5 and younger. Brown Paper Tickets.
Blistered Earth: 8 p.m. Friday, May 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Metallica tribute. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 day of show.
May 12
Komen Boise Race for the Cure: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12, Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. komenidahomontana.org.
SNIP’s Hogs for Dogs and Kitties, Too: Registration at 10:30 a.m. and poker ride at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, High Desert Harley-Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. $10 per rider or $15 for rider plus passenger. Register in advance at snipidaho.org.
Donnelly Fire Department’s Community BBQ and Auction: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Donnelly Fire Department, 244 W. Roseberry. Hamburgers and hot dogs, live auction, children’s activities, raffle. $5 per plate.
Dig into Idaho: Celebrate Idaho Preservation month from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Geode cracking and gold panning. Lecture at 1 p.m.: Putting it Back the Way We Found It: Mine Site Remediation and Restoration by Historian Troy Lambert. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Signing event: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Barnes and Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. New foodie anthology “Cooked to Death: Volume II — Lying on a Plate,” which features stories written by 15 mystery writers from across the country. Free. 208-375-4454.
Ustick in Bloom Neighborhood Event: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave., Boise. Music, food trucks, local artisans and vendors, community resources and kid’s activities facilitated by the Parks & Recreation Mobile Rec team. Free. energize.cityofboise.org/ustick-in-bloom.
Junior League of Boise’s 90th Anniversary Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Appetizers, dinner, dessert, no-host bar, art auction. jlboise.com.
Serenata Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise. Music by composers who studied law. Donations accepted. boiseserenata.com.
Ryan Hamilton: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $32. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
May 18
Author Jamie Ford to speak: Dessert reception and no-host bar at 6:45 p.m. with Ford’s talk to follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Bestselling author Jamie Ford will be the guest speaker at an Idaho Humanities Council special event. Jamie Ford is best known for the New York Times best-selling novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” Copies of his books will be available from Rediscovered Books onsite and Ford will be available for signing afterwards. $25. 208-345-5346, idahohumanities.org.
Tycho: 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.
May 19
Cycle for Independence: Start times vary from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19, Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Choose the 10-mile, 20-mile or metric century ride. Fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. Preregistration ends Tuesday, May 15. On-site registration will be available. cycleforindependence.org.
Exchange Club Parade America/Snake River Stampede Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, Nampa. Begins at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School and follows a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado. Combined into one larger parade this year. The Exchange Club Parade America will lead, followed by the Snake River Stampede Parade. Register for Parade America at cityofnampa.us/parade. Register for Snake River at snakeriverstampede.com/events/stampede-parade. Deadline is Tuesday, May 15.
Marsing Wine and Art in the Park: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Marsing Island Park. Music, arts and crafts, local wineries, Birds of Prey, children’s activity area, animals, beer and food.
Lunafest: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. Showcases nine short films by, for and about women. Benefits the Soroptimist International of Boise. $20, includes after-screening social, at eventbrite.com. lunafest.org.
Family Fun Nights Kickoff: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Ridgecrest Golf Club, 3730 Ridgecrest Drive, Nampa. Free range balls for kids, a bounce house, food, games. After the kickoff, enjoy discounted green fees on the Wee-9 as part of the regular Family Fun Nights. Free. 208-468-5888.
May 20
Barons Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, El Korah Shrine Temple, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Music, beer garden, raffle prizes, live and silent auction, car show awards, more. Benefits the El Korah Shrine Patient Travel Fund. Free.
May 23
The Glitch Mob: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Elohim, Anomalie. $30 general ($35 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
May 24
Red Cross Hometown Heroes Luncheon: Noon Thursday, May 24, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Brings together community leaders, first-responders, emergency and safety personnel, businesses and other individuals to acknowledge those in the Treasure Valley who have taken action in a time of crisis to help others and save lives. Winners will be honored in 11 categories including water safety, fire safety, military, law enforcement, animal rescue and youth. $45. 208-855-4933.
Wolf Parade/Japandroids: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $28 day of show.
May 25
Special Tribute to Merle Haggard and Buck Owens with The Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Twangtown. $20 and $30. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
May 26
Urban Cultural Fashion Show: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Local Idahoan designers and artists showcase their fashion, talent and business. Benefits The Metro Meals on Wheels, Miss Africa Idaho, Miss Africa Idaho Scholarship Program, and local business entrepreneurs. $20 advance at gkfashionshow.maxgiving.com, $25 at the door.
May 28
Memorial Day at Nampa Rec Center: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, May 28, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. All military members and veterans are invited to utilize the Nampa Rec Center free of charge. 208-468-5777.
Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 28, Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76th St. N., Nampa. Walking tours of the cemetery will be offered that inform the public of some of Kohlerlawn’s veterans. 208-468-5797.
Ray LaMontagne: 7 p.m. Monday, May 28, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Boise. $44.50 and $64.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $50 and $70 day of show.
May 29
Celtic Woman: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39, $69 and $99. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
The Fever 333: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Pause for the Cause, Karin Comes Killing, Dogs in the Fight. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.
