Beauty blooms in Idaho’s backcountry in the spring and summer

Among plant-lovers, a person’s ability to get orchids to bloom in southern Idaho is often seen as proof of their prowess in the greenhouse. After all, these are exotic, tropical plants that require just the right humidity, air circulation, light and nutrients to thrive — right?
Well, not entirely. In fact, there are more native, wild orchid species growing in the Gem State than Hawaii — and you can see them for yourself this spring and summer, if you know what to look for and are willing to do the legwork.
Lynn Kinter, lead botanist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, remembers the exact moment she spied her first orchids in the wild, as a botany student at the University of Idaho.
“I was on the Elk Creek Falls trail near Elk River,” Kinter recalled. “It was a bunch of fairy slippers — the little pink calypso orchids, Calypso bulbosa. They’re striking in terms of their bright pink color and unusual shape, and so different compared to other wildflowers I was used to seeing. And the fairy slipper has a faint vanilla scent that helps it attract pollinators.”
As thrilled as she was by this discovery, her next thought was to leave them alone.
“I’d been trained in a plant identification course taught by Doug Henderson,” she said. “Part of our coursework was to make a small plant collection — but he had said, ‘Anyone who collects an orchid will get an F,’ because he wanted them protected.”
Indeed, seven of the 28 native orchid species in Idaho are on the state’s rare plant list, and one is considered threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Rarity isn’t the only reason to resist poaching them. Orchids in the wild depend on whatever they’re growing in, and their surrounding environment, for nutrients. As hardy as they are, they also are finicky.
“They don’t transplant well, because of the specialized soil fungi that they need,” Kinter explained. “Most people don’t have the right growing conditions, or the correct means to transplant them and keep supporting them. It usually won’t work.”
What to Look For
Of the orchid species growing wild in the forests of Idaho, all are perennial (live for many years and usually bloom annually) and terrestrial (grow in soil):
Coralroot (Corallorhiza): This orchid doesn’t have leaves or roots, only a long stem packed with pretty, hooded flowers that may be light yellow, tan or wine-colored. The blooming striped coralroot (Corallorhiza striata) is especially dramatic. In Idaho, the summer coralroot (Corallorhiza maculata) is the most common.
Ladies’ tresses (Spiranthes): Each spike is thick with small green or white flowers, reminiscent of a braid. The Ute ladies tresses (Spiranthes diluvialis) is the only orchid in Idaho that has been officially designated as threatened; it occurs near the Henry’s Fork and the Snake River, in Swan Valley. The plant known as Creamy ladies’ tresses (Spiranthes porrifolia) has been sighted in only one spot, on Craig Mountain in Nez Perce County.
Lady’s slipper (Cypripedium): These exotic-looking orchids are so named because their flowers resemble delicate shoes. Insects are attracted to the large, pouch-like bottom lip and get caught in it long enough for the orchid to deposit its pollen on them. Idaho’s lady slippers might be lavender, pink, yellow, green or white.
Phantom orchid (Cephalanthera austiniae): Also known as a snow orchid, this plant has unusual white or cream-colored stems and flowers because it contains no chlorophyll. It’s stunning against a deep-woods backdrop.
Scentbottle (Piperia dilatata): This orchid is fairly common not only in Idaho, but other parts of North America. Its clove-scented, white flowers are densely clustered on a single spike or stem. The bottom petal or lip of the flower is longer than the others. It is also known as a rein orchid or bog orchid.
Stream orchid (Epipactis gigantea): This is Idaho’s tallest orchid, with blooms of peach, pink or green on a spike that might be several feet tall.
Twayblade (Listera, Neottia): The Wildlife Trusts describe the twayblade as “not as showy” as some other orchids, so “often overlooked.” Its name comes from the two leaves that grow directly opposite each other on its stem. Flowers may be greenish-yellow or purple.
Western rattlesnake plantain (Goodyera oblongifolia): The spike or stem is full of white, hooded flowers, but its oblong leaves, variegated in a net-like pattern, make this orchid stand out.
Where to Find Them
Wild orchids are scattered across the state, but central and northern Idaho are the best bets for finding the widest variety of plants. The most orchid-rich turf in the state could be the Clearwater National Forest near Orofino, because of its combination of high precipitation and moderate elevations.
“Closer to Boise, good places to look are in the woods near Idaho City, McCall, Cascade and Lake Fork,” said Kinter. “Any wet meadow in the mountains, at mid- to low elevation, is a possibility – once you get above the timber line, you won’t find them. Also look along streams and ditch banks, and around hot springs.”
She mentioned Blue Lake Trail near Snowbank Mountain — a popular mountain drive and hike just south of Lake Cascade — as another promising starting point for orchid exploration.
Just remember — this is a hunt, not a sure thing. Idaho orchid species bloom in the wild from roughly mid-May through mid-September and, like any perennial plant, the season can vary depending on the elements — temperature, moisture, etc.
Reporting What You Find
Kinter said Idaho Fish and Game always needs more native-orchid information, so she and her fellow botanists appreciate the public’s help in reporting orchid sightings in the wild.
“We’re some of the few people focusing on rare plants and plant diversity,” she explained, “and we’re always busy! Of about 3,000 plant species native to Idaho, we study 10 to 20 a year.”
Photos are helpful, along with as specific a description as possible of the plant — its height and color, growing conditions, numbers of plants, whether they’re in bud or in bloom — and of course, the location and date.
Not sure if what you’ve found is an orchid? There’s an app for that! Try ‘iNaturalist,’ ‘Flora ID Northwest,’ or ‘PlantNet,’ to name a few.
“We suspect there are several orchid species here that we haven’t located yet,” said Kinter. She mentioned the Longbracht frog orchid (Coeloglossum viride) and Roundleaf orchid (Galaeris rotundifolia) as possibilities.
Wouldn’t you like to be the first one to find them?
Tips for growing orchids
I’ve grown orchids for more than a decade and still consider myself a novice. The trick isn’t getting them to grow — it’s getting them to re-bloom after those first gorgeous flowers wither and fall off. I can’t guarantee results, but if you stick to a few orchid-care basics, you’ll have a better chance the plant will stay healthy and maybe even bloom again.
▪ When you first bring an orchid home, don’t throw out the tag. It often contains the plant’s official name, which will help you check online for specific care recommendations. You’re more likely to succeed if you know what the plant needs to thrive.
▪ Orchids like filtered sunlight, not direct. Set them slightly away from the windowsill, not on it, or cover the window with a sheer curtain. If the plant’s leaves are warm to the touch in the heat of the day, it’s probably too close to the window.
▪ “Water weekly, fertilize weakly.” This means dissolving just a bit of orchid fertilizer in the water — maybe half what the label directions call for. Remember, the plant is in a small space, so it’s good to introduce some nutrients once in a while. You don’t have to fertilize with every weekly watering — maybe twice a month. Purified water is better for the plant than tap water.
▪ An important part of watering an orchid is draining it. After watering, shake it gently and let it sit for a while (I use a dish drainer) so any excess water can run off. Leaving the plant sit in water can rot its roots.
▪ When you water, check the plant for bugs – and the more orchids you have, the more likely you are to contend with mealybugs, aphids, spider mites, etc. Most can be quashed with insecticidal soap or Neem oil. Keep infested plants separate from others until you get ‘em under control.
▪ Air circulation is a must. A small fan nearby (not blowing directly on the plant) or opening the nearest window on nice days are good options.
▪ Humidity is helpful, especially in dry climates like southern Idaho. Indoors, you can fill a tray with pebbles or clay pellets and water, then set potted orchids on top of it — making sure you keep the plant from sitting directly in water. Refill the humidity tray every few days as needed.
▪ Many orchids for sale in local stores grow in bark. The bark breaks down eventually, so the plant will need to be repotted occasionally.
▪ Orchid roots are fascinating – they wind tightly around the pot or stick out at odd angles. This is normal! Most orchids like their roots to be a little crowded; they won’t like being transplanted into a container that’s too big.
▪ A final tip – there are lots of how-to books on basic orchid care. Buy one! Or join an orchid club, such as the Treasure Valley Orchid Society or Magic Valley Orchid Society, where you’ll meet fellow orchid fans of all ages who are happy to help.
Chris Thomas is a full-time freelance writer who divides her time between Boise and Seattle and admits that sometimes, some of her more demanding orchid plants also make the commute.
Orchid show
Lynn Kinter will talk about native orchids of Idaho at the Treasure Valley Orchid Society Show and Sale, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 14 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7609 Spectrum St., Boise. The cost is $4 daily. Kinter’s talk is at 1 p.m. April 14 and included in the $4 admission.
There also are one-hour seminars about carnivorous plants at 2:30 p.m. April 14 and on basic orchid care at 11 a.m. April 15.
Growing orchids
Want to try growing a native orchid species? While poaching is not permitted, a few commercial growers specialize in propagating wild orchid species and sell seeds or plants to hobbyists.
Lady Slipper Farm, www.ladyslipperfarm.com
Vermont Wildflower Farm, www.vermontwildflowerfarm.com
