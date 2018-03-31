April showers us with fresh produce, jazz and laughs

It’s safe to say that April is an eagerly awaited month.
I mean, who’s stoked for farmers market season? Yeah, me too!
A few open up this month — with more to come in May — so prepare your pantry and icebox for all that local produce, meat and homebaked goodness.
Any fans of the Gene Harris Jazz Festival out there? Yep, thought so.
The 21st annual event kicks off Wednesday, April 4.
And for those of you super bummed about Jay Mohr’s canceled show at Liquid last month, his rescheduled stand-up appearance is slated for Friday-Saturday, April 27-28.
In the meantime, there are plenty of comedy acts to warm up your funny bone: Dennis Miller on Saturday, April 7; Pauly Shore on Friday-Saturday, April 13-14; and Chris D’Elia on Saturday, April 28.
Art
James Castle House Opening: Hosted by the Boise City Department of Arts & History, the opening of the James Castle House will feature a three-day inaugural symposium at The Linen Building (Wednesday-Friday, April 25-27), community party at the historic Egyptian Theatre (Thursday, April 26), citywide exhibitions and receptions, and culminate in the public opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 5015 Eugene Street property. jamescastlehouse.org.
Comedy
Pauly Shore: 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 13-14, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $30. 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Jay Mohr: 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 27-28, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $30. 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 7 through Oct. 27, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
▪ BFM will celebrate its 5th birthday on opening day, April 7. Festivities will be ongoing all day and will begin with the cutting of the cake at 10 a.m., continuing throughout the morning with seed samples and more for the kids, and hourly giveaways.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 14 through Dec. 15, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 28 through Sept. 29, Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 4 during Kuna Days. 208-922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 28 through Oct. 27, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-461-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Friends of Boise Public Library Spring Book Sale: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 (members-only preview); 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 5-6; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 8, Friends Warehouse, 762 River St., Boise. All merchandise is half-price on Sunday. 208-972-8247.
Great Idaho Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April l5, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader. $8 at the door. 208-746-5555.
Gardening
Bee City USA Lecture Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, Garden City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. “Planting for Pollinators in our Yards and Communities” by Ann DeBolt, botanist, recently retired from Idaho Botanical Garden. Free.
Treasure Valley Orchid Show/Plant Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 15, Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise.
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, 10090 W. Secretariat St., Boise.
Native Plant Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. Proceeds benefit Idaho Native Plant Society and MK Nature Center. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Music
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: Wednesday-Friday, April 4-6, Boise. Tickets available for individual performances or in packages. geneharris.boisestate.edu.
▪ Wednesday, April 4: Kickoff concert featuring vocal jazz guest artists, the Boise State Vocal Jazz Ensemble, and the Boise State Jazz Ensemble (Special Events Center, Boise State University).
▪ Thursday, April 5: Club Night, 6 to 11 p.m., Downtown Boise.
▪ Friday, April 6: Headline concert featuring the John Daversa Small Ensemble, and the Gene Harris Super-Band led by John Daversa and members of his Large Ensemble (Morrison Center).
Performing Arts
Opera Idaho’s “A Streetcar Named Desire”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$72. 1718.operaidaho.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Tales of Hemingway: Musically Speaking pre-concert discussions at 6:30 p.m. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, April 13: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $21.23-$44.34.
▪ Saturday, April 14: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.64-$65.09.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 13, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Ballet Idaho’s “Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $46 and $58. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra: 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Soloists Jason Detweiler, Nadamayi Shanti and Banner Smith with the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale. $28 general, $23 seniors, free for ages 17 and younger with a paying adult. Rush tickets ($10) available at the door for high school and college students with ID. 208-297-3182, boisebaroque.org.
Theater
“A Chorus Line”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, April 3-5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$62.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Titanic, The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 5-7; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 208-468-2385, mtionline.org.
Fringe presents “Desdemona”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, April 5-7 and 12-14; 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 7 and 14, Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. $15 at Brown Paper Tickets, 208fringe.com or at the door.
“Women of Rock!”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 6-7, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 208-368-0405.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Roommate”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 11-28; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, April 21 and 28, 854 Fulton St. $35 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $10 Wednesday preview (April 11), $20 Thursday-Friday preview (April 12-13), $16 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “Death of a Salesman”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 19 and 26; 2 p.m. April 22 and 28, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. $16 and $12 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Quartet”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 19 and 26; 2 p.m. Sundays, April 15 and 22, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner”: Dinner performances at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, and Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28, with dessert-only at 7 p.m. April 19 and 24, Weiser Little Theater, 405 E. 2nd St. $25 for dinner/play, $15 dessert/play. 208-414-0452.
April 1
Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 1, Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, 2600 Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Find the eggs hidden off the beginner slopes near the Morningstar and Coach chairlifts, and bring them to the tent in the Simplot base area to receive a treat. bogusbasin.org.
April 2
Fools Day Celebration and Member Appreciation Party: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. Refreshments, festivities and a sneak peek at the Fools’ upcoming 23rd season, and The Center’s 2018-19 Big Idea projects, museum exhibitions, concerts, lectures, more. Free.
April 3
The Quebe Sisters: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. Western swing fiddling and singing. $20 general, $10 students. 541-889-2844 or 208-642-4997.
April 4
Idaho Child Abuse Prevention March and Rally: March to the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., Boise. Rally at noon at the Idaho State Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Speakers, education, balloon release, music and more. Buster Bronco and the BSU Spirit Squad will be there in support, and Dutch Brothers is donating free coffee. Wear blue. facebook.com/StandUpForChildrenIdaho.
Ladies Night Out: 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, Helina Marie’s Wine Bar, 11053 W. State St., Star. Business attire clothing drive benefiting Dress For Success Boise. Bring your clothing donation and receive an instant 10-percent-off discount on your purchases. $5. 208-286-7960.
April 5
Elizabeth Smart Author Talk and Book Signing: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Elizabeth Smart follows up her No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “My Story” — about being held in captivity as a teenager, and how she managed to survive — with “Where There’s Hope, a powerful book about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on, and reclaim one’s life. $30, includes one copy of “Where There’s Hope” and $5 donation to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. rdbooks.org/elizabeth-smart-event-ticket.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Devin Dawson. $35 general, $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
April 6
The Garden: 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Tijuana Panthers, Cowgirl Clue. $12. eventbrite.com.
“The Dragonfly Mission to Titan”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, Science and Education Building, room 112, Boise State University. Join the Boise State Physics Department to hear professor Jason Barnes of the University of Idaho and Deputy Project Scientist on Dragonfly discuss how the mission will lift the veil on Saturn’s most mysterious moon. At 8:30 p.m. after the presentation, weather permitting, stargaze on the rooftop of the Science and Education Building at the newly refurbished Boise State Observatory. Free. physics.boisestate.edu/seminars-and-events.
Jungle: 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
Soft Kill: 9 p.m. Friday, April 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Vowws, Choir Boy, Pure/Obsession. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
April 7
“Bravo! Common Men, Uncommon Valor” Documentary Screening: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. A story of young Marines, untested, mostly new to Vietnam, who were trapped during the spring of 1968 in one of the worst sieges in the history of American warfare. Followed by panel discussion and Q&A session. Free with regular museum admission. 208-465-6446.
“Changing Lives for Generations” Dinner and Auction: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation’s fundraising gala. $75. 208-447-0001, idaholsf.org.
A Serenata Odyssey: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Bridge Event Center, 6200 N. Garrett St., Garden City. Serenata Ochestra’s annual fundraiser is a sci-fi themed extravaganza with food, drinks, music, silent auction. $25. Brown Paper Tickets.
John Clifton: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Boise Blues Society. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $23 at the door.
Dennis Miller: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Opening: Sarah Tiana. $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Acid Mothers Temple: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Yoo Doo Right, Dendrons. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
April 8
In This Moment: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 8, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: The Word Alive, Ded. $32.50 general, $62.50 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Car Seat Headrest: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Naked Giants. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
April 9
Distinguished Lecture Series: 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Featuring Werner Herzog, screenwriter, film director, author, actor and opera director. Free.
April 10
Big Something: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $16 at the door.
April 11
Idaho Holocaust Remembrance Day Observance: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Include a proclamation by Gov. Butch Otter, a symbolic candle lighting ceremony, performances by local musicians and choral groups, and readings by the winners of the Wilma Landman Loeb Holocaust Remembrance Poetry Contest. Free.
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Ruston Kelly. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
April 12
Celebration and Hope for a Resurrection of Smoky Davis: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. A night with the Davis family, former employees and friends to celebrate this Boise business. Music by Shon Sanders Band. Donations accepted for Vanishing Boise.
Rod Stewart: Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $59.50, $89.50 and $129.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Rescheduled to Oct. 24. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for new date. Tickets for the new date are on sale now. Fans unable to attend the rescheduled date can receive a refund up until Sept. 1. Call ICtickets at 208-442-3232 or visit the ICtickets box office for more information.
Steel Panther: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
April 13
City of Boise Arbor Day Tree Planting: 2 p.m. Friday, April 13, Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise. Tree planting and proclamation presentation at about 2 p.m. with Mayor Dave Bieter.
Friday the 13th: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 13 (last admission at 8 p.m.), Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Presentations on the arrest, trial, conviction and execution of Ernest Walrath and Troy Powell. Kathy Deinhardt-Hill, author of “Hanged: A History of Idaho’s Executions,” will present. Execution-related artifacts from Idaho State Historical Society collections will be on rare display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the site and explore 100 years of prison history. Two for $13 at Brown Paper Tickets or $8 each at the door. 208-334-2844, history.idaho.gov/old-idaho-penitentiary.
Idaho Songwriters Association Fundraising Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Music by Dan Costello, Brook Faulk, Red Light Challenge, DeVaard, more. Also, silent and live auction. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Moonchild: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Edmund Wayne. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 at the door.
April 14
Spring Swap Meet and Warm Up: Gates open at 9 a.m., with drag race testing opportunities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, northwest of Eagle. $8 general, $3 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. firebirdonline.com.
Walk MS: Treasure Valley: Registration at 9 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Music and raffle to follow. Free. 855-372-1331, walkms.org.
Birthright of Boise Benefit Gala “Spring is in the Air!”: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 14, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Dinner, dessert, entertainment, silent and live auctions, raffles. $75 advance only. Registration deadline is April 6. 208-939-0871 or birthrightofboise@gmail.com.
Reckless Kelly: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, Stephens Performing Art Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Idaho State University, Pocatello. $34 and $38. 208-282-3595, idahostatetickets.com.
Whiskey Myers: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
Coast Modern: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 at the door.
April 15
Art Song Recital: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers perform non-staged songs often incorporating well-known poems and seasonal themes with complex music and piano. Free.
The Breeders: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $23 day of show.
April 16
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, April 16, 854 Fulton St. “Two Degrees” by Tira Palmquist. $12 general, $8 students with ID. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $37.50-$67.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Red Sun Rising: 8 p.m. Monday, April 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
April 17
Jesse Dayton: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Scott Biram, Rod Melancon. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
“Welcome to Night Vale”: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. A podcast in the style of community updates for the small fictional desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the sheriff’s secret police, more. The show is touring with creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. Music by Disparition. $25. egyptiantheatre.net.
April 18
Lee Pensky Learning Center’s 21st Anniversary Celebration: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, Holland and Hart, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Features keynote speaker Dr. Louisa Moats Ed.D., and special guest Julianne Masser. $125. 208-577-1102, lplearningcenter.org/news-events/aprilevent.
John 5: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: The Haxans. $16. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 at the door.
April 19
All Time Low: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Gnash, Dreamers. $26. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $28 day of show.
MC Chris: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Bitforce. $12. eventbrite.com.
April 20
Luke Combs: 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Sold out.
April 21
Field Trip: Squaw Butte: Meet at Home Depot/WinCo parking lot on State Street and Old Horseshoe Bend Road at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, for an 8 a.m. departure. Easy walk. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. Return to Boise by 5 p.m. Sponsored by Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. No registration required. Steve, 208-853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Week of the Young Child Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Family-friendly outdoor celebration connects parents with valuable community resources. Music, performances and vendor booths offering an activity for children, such as an art project or a new skill to learn. Free. idahoaeyc.org/week-of-the-young-child.
Colton Dixon: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Part of “I Heart Treasure Valley” event, a one-day, non-profit, multi-faith and local business sponsored city outreach event on April 21, that concludes with a celebration concert by the former “American Idol” finalist. $10. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, Caldwell. $10-$25 general, $5-$12 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra presents “Rising Stars”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Featuring 2018 Young Artists Competition winners Reiko Tachibana and Jake Curtis performing solos with the orchestra, more. $11 general, $9 seniors/students/military, $4 children. 208-891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
April 22
Oh Wonder: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
April 23
PVRIS: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
April 24
The Photo Ark: Joel Sartore: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Sartore is a photographer, speaker, author, teacher, conservationist, National Geographic fellow and regular contributor to National Geographic magazine. He will discuss his current project, the National Geographic Photo Ark, a multiyear effort to raise awareness of and find solutions to some of the most pressing issues affecting wildlife and their habitats. Free, but registration required at joelsartoreboise.eventbrite.com.
April 25
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”: 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $19-$110. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Readings and Conversations with Katherine Boo: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Staff writer at the New Yorker and a former reporter and editor for The Washington Post. $15-$70. 208-331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Watsky: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
April 26
Concert for a Cause: Reception at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Music by Celebration Ensemble. Benefits Special Olympics Idaho. Admission is a donation at the door. RSVP to llafollette@idso.org or call 208-724-8426.
“Letters from Anne and Martin”: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Stage reading performed by New York-based actors Wesli Spencer, who portrays Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Alexandra Gellner as Anne Frank. Performance is followed by a 30-minute music set with Steve Eaton. $10 general, $25 premier (includes post-performance reception in the Founders Room). Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Chris Lake: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
April 27
Idaho State Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting: 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, second floor W223, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. State Controller Brandon D Woolf will lead the ceremony. Students who submitted the winning photos in the 2018 Arbor Day photo contest will receive awards for their winning images. The ceremony will conclude with the planting of a Kwanzan cherry tree at Capitol Park located just south of the Statehouse. Free. 208-334-3292.
▪ The Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away free Blue Spruce seedlings Friday, April 27, while they last, at all Home Depot locations in Idaho, all Mountain West Banks, the Boise Co-op and Whole Foods in Boise, and various locations in north Idaho. The seedlings are 1-year old Blue Spruce trees grown at the University of Idaho. 208-334-3292.
April 28
Family Pet Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Pet products, services and contests; traditional family pets as well as rare animals. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Girl’s Day Out: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Products and services including fashion, beauty, health, nutrition, fitness, education, more. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Kids Fun Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Products and services for babies, kids, teens and parents, as well as kids activity zone, face painting, bounce house, petting zoo, reptile exhibit, games, more. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Tea for Hope at the Chateau: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. English afternoon tea with an assortment of quiches, tarts, sandwiches, and sweets. Benefit Hands of Hope NW. $50. handsofhopenw.org.
A Natural History of Basalt: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Terry Maley will speak about basalt, one of the most recognizable and common rocks in Earth’s crust. $5 general, free for IMMG members. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.
Aura: Sour Beer Experience: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Get exclusive access inside Payette’s production facility for an evening featuring over twenty rare and extraordinary beers from notable breweries around the country, small-bite food pairings presented by local restaurant, Juniper and Sour Beer Seminars from craft beer enthusiasts. $40 in advance only. 208-344-0011, payettebrewing.com/aura.
Chris D’Elia: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $37.50-$40. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
April 29
Contemporary Instrumental Concert Series: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 29, Welch Music Center, 12516 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Music by Idaho musicians Lynn Tredeau and Joseph L Young. Also Joseph L Young’s CD release show for his new saxophone album “Every Moment.” $10. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.
April 30
Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, April 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $8 advance, $10 at the door. Family rate available. 208-344-7849.
John Nemeth and The Blue Dreamers: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Continues Tuesday, May 1. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. $30 and $35 at the door.
