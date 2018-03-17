Births in the Treasure Valley in February

February 1, 2018
BATT, Erica and Wayne, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 3, 2018
KIMBALL, Marilyn Kay and Samuel Dodge, Eagle, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
Never miss a local story.
February 4, 2018
VEIT, Rachel and Tyler, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
RODRIGUEZ, Sasha Marie and Nefi Artemio, Nampa, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 8, 2018
WLADYKA, Julie and Zeb, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
February 10, 2018
SANDERS, Courtney and Brandon, Payette, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
February 12, 2018
SPONSLER, Sygale and Kenny, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 13, 2018
NICHOL, Karlie and SCHULER, Robert, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 14, 2018
BRADY, Jessica Karin and Ryker Alexander, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 15, 2018
CAMMACK, Katie and NAUGLE, Toby, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
ARMSTRONG, Elizabeth and Louis, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February 19, 2018
HICKEY, Christie and Thomas, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
February, 22, 2018
SIMMONS, Kristia Marie and Gregory, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
Comments