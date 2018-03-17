Living

Births in the Treasure Valley in February

March 17, 2018 10:35 AM

February 1, 2018

BATT, Erica and Wayne, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 3, 2018

KIMBALL, Marilyn Kay and Samuel Dodge, Eagle, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

February 4, 2018

VEIT, Rachel and Tyler, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

RODRIGUEZ, Sasha Marie and Nefi Artemio, Nampa, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 8, 2018

WLADYKA, Julie and Zeb, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

February 10, 2018

SANDERS, Courtney and Brandon, Payette, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

February 12, 2018

SPONSLER, Sygale and Kenny, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 13, 2018

NICHOL, Karlie and SCHULER, Robert, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 14, 2018

BRADY, Jessica Karin and Ryker Alexander, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 15, 2018

CAMMACK, Katie and NAUGLE, Toby, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

ARMSTRONG, Elizabeth and Louis, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February 19, 2018

HICKEY, Christie and Thomas, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

February, 22, 2018

SIMMONS, Kristia Marie and Gregory, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

You've heard of a microbrewery. But what is a nanobrewery?

View More Video