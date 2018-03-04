Meet Christian and Kyle

These endearing siblings are the very definition of resiliency. Kyle, 11, and his younger brother Christian, 10, are searching for a fun and active two-parent Forever Family that will embrace them both and give them the time, energy and commitment they deserve.
Those who know Kyle best describe him as respectful, kind and a jokester. He is a deep thinker who is not afraid of asking the trusted adults in his life tough questions that help him to move through the trauma, grief and loss he has experienced. Kyle dreams of a home where he and his younger brother can share an upstairs bedroom with a TV in it and have a big, safe backyard to play in. If that home happened to have video games, pets, an iPad and a swimming pool, Kyle’s checklist would be complete. Some of Kyle’s other favorite things include Pokemon, swimming, playing basketball, Chinese food and Captain Crunch cereal.
Christian is a sweet, affectionate soul who loves to give hugs to the important people in his life. Christian enjoys many of the same things as his older brother but also wants prospective families to know what makes him unique. Christian’s favorite things include RC cars, Subway sandwiches and Legos — and he never turns down an opportunity for a good Nerf gun war!
When asked to describe what attributes great parents for them would possess, both boys describe parents who are nurturing, patient, understanding, kind, respectful, loving and committed to them through the good times as well as through the rough patches that they are bound to have as they navigate life with a new family. Both of these brave siblings have been working diligently to move through their past hurts and are very determined and focused on developing new, healthier coping mechanisms and communication skills.
For more information on Kyle and Christian or adoption in Idaho, visit http://idaho wednesdayschild.org or contact Shawn White at swhite52@ewu .edu or at 208-488-8989 if you have specific questions.
