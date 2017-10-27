Plenty of events scheduled for November in the Treasure Valley

November is bittersweet. Although filled with holiday festiveness, it is still that much closer to saying goodbye to 2017.
But let’s focus on the positive.
Yes … November is brrr-isk, but the chill in the air makes it that much more satisfying when our bodies finally warm up by crackling wood stoves.
I see November as a time to slow down, take in the moments and surround yourself with loved ones, laughter and comfort food (obviously).
Making memories with family and friends — that’s what it’s all about. Here are some events to help with that!
Veterans Day
Boise Veterans Day Parade “Saluting the Rich Military History of Gowen Field”: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Downtown Boise. Beginning at 10th and Jefferson streets, proceeding east on Jefferson to 4th Street, south on Bannock Street, and then west to 11th Street. Special opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on the Idaho State Capitol steps. boiseveteransdayparade.com.
Veterans Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 5, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. $5 general, $3 children 5-12, seniors, veterans, military. 208-465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
Free hair cuts: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts, 1308 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise. All veterans, firefighters, police and first responders will receive free haircuts as an appreciation for their service. 208-922-6967, craftsmancuts.com
Pins for Pups: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Westy’s Garden Lanes, 5504 Alworth St., Boise. Benefits Canine Companions for Independence and their mission to place expertly trained assistance dogs with adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge. $20 general, $15 children 16 and younger, includes two game and shoes. cci.org/pinsforpupsboise.
Tree Lightings
Downtown Boise Tree Lighting: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. downtownboise.org.
Nampa Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 12th Avenue and Front Street, Nampa. Mayor Bob Henry will officially light the city Christmas tree.
Festivals/Fairs
Boise Public Library’s Fall Holiday Sale: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 (members only); 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Friends Warehouse, 762 River St., Boise (across from the main library). All materials are half price on Sunday. 208-972-8247.
Ski Swap: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Sales commissions benefit the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, a nonprofit youth sports organization for athletes who want to compete in alpine ski racing, freeride skiing and snowboarding. $5 admission on Friday, $3 Saturday/Sunday, free on Sunday with canned food donation (for the Boise Rescue Mission). bbsef.org.
Craft and Chocolate Affaire: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Free.
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 4 through Dec. 23, 516 S. 8th St., Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Holiday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Psychic and Healing Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, Eyes of the World Imports, 1576 W. Grove St., Boise. Palm reading, channeling, massage, psychic readings, henna, more. $1 per minute.
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22; 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Decorated trees, wreaths and holiday decor, with special family events and visits with Santa. $7 general, $5 military, $4 seniors ($2 senior day special Nov. 22) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger, $30 family pass. 208-367-8733, saintalphonsus.org/festival.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 21: Gala, 5:30 p.m. Cocktails, dinner, live auction, dancing. $300 per person.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 22: Senior tea (included with admission), 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Monday, Nov. 27: Fashion show and luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $70 general, $125 premiere.
Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 (closed Nov. 29 and Dec. 7 for private sponsor nights), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa and his reindeer Prancer, local choirs, vendors, more. Complimentary cocoa, cider and cookies (donations encouraged). $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 5-12, in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate, free for ages 4 and younger. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Canyon County Festival of Trees: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, pictures and breakfast with Santa, holiday bazaar, entertainment, silent auction. Benefits Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels. $5 general, $3 seniors and children 12 and younger, $15 family pass. 208-459-0439, canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 25: Paint and Sip Night, 5:30-9 p.m. $40.
▪ Monday, Nov. 27: Gala dinner and auction, 5:30 p.m. $100.
Films
Reel Rock 12: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4, Urban Ascent, 308 S. 25th St., Boise. Five short films celebrating rock climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends. Films feature Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; the return of Chris Sharma to the deep water soloing stage, and more. Beer provided by Highlands Hollow Brewhouse. Benefits the Access Fund. $15, includes one raffle ticket. 208-363-7325, reelrocktour.com.
Warren Miller Film Festival “Line of Descent”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 16-17; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Benefits Bogus Basin Ski Club, the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, Bogus Basin Ski Patrol, the College of Idaho ski and snowboard team, and Recreation Unlimited. $15 evening films, $13 matinee. egyptiantheatre.net.
▪ Warren Miller Premiere Film Party and Movie, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Zee’s Rooftop Cafe, 250 S. 5th St., Suite 900, Boise. Appetizers, beverage, movie and free parking. $35 general, $10 children 12 and younger. bogusbasinskiclub.org.
Food and Drink
Wine Sale and Holiday Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25, Hells Canyon Winery and Zhoo Zhoo, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Barrel tasting, food trucks, buy-one-get-one-free case specials, more. $10 for tasting, $8 for wine club members, includes souvenir stemless glass. hellscanyonwine.com.
Music
Ranch Club’s Grand Opening Music Week: Through Sunday, Nov. 5, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Bands, daily food and drink specials. 208-342-2600.
▪ Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers, The Pan Handles, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. $12 at eventbrite.com, $15 door.
▪ Muzzie Braun, Brook Faulk Band, Gary Tackett and Moonshine Brown, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. $12 advance, $15 door.
Performance Arts
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 2-3; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. Dancers and other local choreographers present their own works of new choreography. $20 and $25. 208-343-0556, ext. 220; balletidaho.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Music of the Americas: 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Boise concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Musically Speaking pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Nampa concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. Musically Speaking pre-concert discussion at 2 p.m.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Featuring Jeffrey Barker, flute. $28 general, $23 seniors, free for ages 17 and younger with a paying adult. Rush tickets ($10) available at the door for high school and college students with ID. 208-297-3182, boisebaroque.org.
Spectator Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 1, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4: vs. Colorado Eagles
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25: vs. Allen Americans
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 29: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Thursday, Nov. 2: vs. College of Idaho, 7 p.m.
▪ Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Eastern Oregon, 8 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Nov. 12: vs. Southern Utah, 2 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 28: vs Loyola, 7 p.m.
Boise State Broncos football: Albertsons Stadium, 1400 W. Bronco Lane, Boise. $39-$79 general, $57-$77 seniors, $37-$50 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Nevada, 5 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 18: vs. Air Force, TBA
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $23-$52. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Front Street Fights 14: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Matt “The Stripling Warrior” Jones steps inside the cage against Fabio “Jungle Boy” Serrao for the main event. $20-$400. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Theater
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Hand to God”: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Saturday, Nov. 4; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 4, 854 Fulton St. $35 Friday-Saturday, $25 Wednesday-Thursday and matinee, $16 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Weiser Little Theater’s “My Three Angels”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Nov. 2-4 and 9-11, and Tuesday, Nov. 7, 405 E. 2nd St. $25 dinner and play, $15 dessert only, $15. 208-414-0452, weiserlittletheater.seatyourself.biz.
Boise State University’s Theatre Arts Department’s “Heddatron”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 9-11, and Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 15-18; 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 12 and 19, Danny Peterson Theatre, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $15 general, $12 seniors, military, Boise State University alumni, non-BSU students. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Boise Little Theater’s “A Christmas Story”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2 and 8-9; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 9, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. $16 and $12 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Nov. 1
PRAYnksters & Friends Live — Fear Nothing: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, The Pursuit, 6151 N. Discovery Way, Boise. Family-friendly variety show featuring a danger act from America’s Got Talent, an international touring improv comedian, an up-and-coming hard rock band, a lucha libre match with wrestlers from Mexico, a gospel rapper, more. Free ($5 suggested donation, $10 VIP). praynksters.com/tickets.html.
Nov. 2
Senior Health and Wellness Fair: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Features a wide range of experts and local organizations to answer questions on various of topics surrounding finance, legal, leisure, care, and services geared towards those ages 55 and better. Also, offers a yoga class, technology help, a brown bag medicine review by a doctor or pharmacist (so bring a list of your current medications), booths, and presentations. Free health screenings, flu shots, and glucose testing with medicare or insurance ID card. Free. 208-888-4451, ext. 1221.
“Shopkins Live!”: 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Shoppies make their theatrical debut in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more. $25-$100. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Among the Wildflowers: A Tom Petty Live Tribute: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Featuring Jeff Crosby, Kayleigh Jack, Ana Lete, Like a Rocket, Marshall Poole, New Transit, others. Free.
Harvest Dinner: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Dinner catered by Life’s Kitchen, followed by P. Gary Eller’s presentation featuring “Trains in Idaho History” in song and stories. Benefits The Friends of The Bishops’ House. $45 per person. 208-342-3279, thebishopshouse.org.
Camden Hughes CD Release Party: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Jeff Crosby: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $30. 208-376-4023, cinderwines.com.
Nov. 3
Father/Daughter Masquerade Ball: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Live DJ, raffle prizes, snacks, and a short performance by the Capital City Youth Ballet. Benefits Capital City Youth Ballet. $25 per dad and daughter, $10 additional daughters. 208-378-9752, capitalcityballet.com.
Las Migas: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, The Liberty Theatre, Hailey. $40/$65 general, $30/$55 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $15/$27.50 students 18 and younger. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Opera Idaho: Gaetano Donizetti’s “L’elisir d’amore”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Stephens Performing Art Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Idaho State University, Pocatello. $21-$25 general, $11-$15 children. 208-282-3595, isu.edu/tickets.
Reading with American poet Alice Notley: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Lookout Room, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Notley has published over 25 books of poetry. Free.
LED Waters into Wilderness: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.50-$60. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Nov. 4
Daughters of the Nile Luncheon and Fashion Show: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Fashions from 1860-1902, lunch, silent auction. Benefits Shriners Hospital for Children. $25. 208-375-0159.
Edison: Songwriter workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Featuring Maxwell Hughes (formerly of the Lumineers). $10 general, $15 preferred, $25 songwriter workshop (includes concert), free for children younger than 16. Brown Paper Tickets.
Mortzilla Dinner: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, The Basque Center, 601 Grove St., Boise. Homemade Basque delicacy. Also, bingo, a cake wheel, and other food for purchase. $15 general, $6 children 10 and younger. basquecenter.com.
Villolobos Brothers: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. Contemporary Mexican fiddling and singing. $20 general, $10 students. 541-889-2844 or 208-642-4997.
EnduroCross: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Indoor, off-road, motorcycle racing on a custom track filled with rocks, boulders, logs, sand, mud, giant tires and even a water crossing. $27-$32 general, $17 children. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Public is invited to watch practice free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Autographs and photos with top riders at 6:30 p.m.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra presents “I Could Have Danced All Night”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Meridian. Includes Srauss’ Thunder and Lightning Polka, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, Gould’s Latin American Symphonette and Offenbach’s famous Can-Can. Selections by Bernstein, Boccherini, Bizet, Tchaikovsky and other composers round out the program. $11 general, $9 senior/student/military, $4 children, in advance and at the door. 208-891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
Nahko: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: 1000 Fuegos, Christina Holmes. $23. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $28 day of show.
Jeff Crosby: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.
Brother Ali: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. $20 general, $65 VIP. eventbrite.com.
Nov. 5
Stars of Steinway Season Six: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Dunkley Music Recital Hall, 3410 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Featuring Haochen Zhang. $15 general, $7 students and seniors, at the door. 208-336-7386.
Mandolin Orange: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Mapache. $15. eventbrite.com.
Nothing More: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater. $16.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 day of show.
Nov. 6
The Jerry Douglas Band: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30 and $35. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Nov. 7
Daniel Johnston and Friends: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30 and $40. eventbrite.com.
The Russ Liquid Test: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Defunk. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 at the door.
Nov. 8
Paul Cauthen: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: The Texas Gentlemen. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
Nov. 9
Sippin’ in the City: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 8th and Main, 17th floor, 800 W. Main St., Boise. All Idaho winemakers, treats from Idaho culinary artists and local music. $40. sippininthecity.com.
David Andrews Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Dance with the Dead: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Gost. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.
Polyrhythmics “Caldera” Album Release: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $11. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.
Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $24.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $26 day of show.
Nov. 10
Beach Slang: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 at the door.
The Blues Brothers Rock 'N Soul Revue: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $23 general, $25 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $28 and $30 at the door.
Beach Slang: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 at the door.
Blues Traveler: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.
Chad Prather: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., Idaho Falls. $15 early bird, $20 advance, $22 day of show. 208-522-0471, idahofallsarts.org.
Nov. 11
Pray For Snow Winter Ale Fest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Republic Parking Lot, 6th and Grove streets, Boise. More than 40 breweries, ski/snowboard rail jam, food from The Shed and Ranch Club, live DJ, local snowboard/ski shops, more. $25. Brown Paper Tickets. $30 at the door.
Linnie Doyle Concert and Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road, Meridian. Linnie Doyle Ministries hosts benefit concert for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Soups and finger foods served prior to concert. Free-will offering.
Sunset at the Zoo: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Experience the zoo after hours with activities, experiments and up-close animal encounters. $16 general, $12 for Boise residents and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 208-608-7760. Ages 18 and up.
“Navigator: One Man’s Epic Celebration of Living” Screening: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Story about courage, determination and facing life head on with passion and joy. When Kif Brown was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer he set out on the voyage of a lifetime — a quest for remission, a search for answers, a celebration of living. Q&A to follow the film with director Drew Allen as well as The Kif Brown Foundation. Benefits The Kif Brown Foundation. $20, includes snacks and first adult beverage. eventbrite.com.
Wipe Every Tear’s Gratitude Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Social hour, silent auction, live jazz music, and authentic Filipino cuisine. Funds the rescue and restoration of women set free from the sex trade in Southeast Asia. $50. wipeeverytear.org/gala.
Vino For Honduras Fundraiser: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Beer, wine, appetizers and silent auction. Benefits Faith and Humanity Medial Mission that supports medical missions in Honduras. $75. 208-376-4023, cinderwines.com.
Zack Quintana: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Special guest: Hurricane Jake. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Third Eye Blind: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $37.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $40 day of show.
Nov. 12
Wood River Orchestra’s “Music of the Mountains”: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Free. wrcorchestra.org.
Colossal Cinematic Showcase: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Country Club Reel, 4550 W. Overland Road, Boise. Short films of local filmmakers, followed by after-party with Mad Swede Brewing and meet-and-greet with filmmakers. $10. colossalcinematicshowcase.clamcity.com.
Cecile McLorin Salvant Quartet: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $45. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Hot Buttered Rum: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Hillfolk Noir. $12. eventbrite.com.
Al Stewart: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Opening: The Empty Pockets. $32.50-$74.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Nov. 13
Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $8 per person, $35 for families of five or more in advance. $10 and $40 at the door. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
Nov. 14
Boise Business Excellence Forum: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., East Room 400. Part of a global series of conferences designed to deliver effective and proven business strategies to business owners and entrepreneurs, their teams, their clients and customers. The day will consist of keynote presentations and networking. $267-$297. boisebefa.com.
Side Street Strutters: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $28 general, $33 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $33 and $38 at the door.
Kishi Bashi: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Tall Tall Trees. $16. eventbrite.com.
Lizzo: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.
The White Buffalo: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Jon Snodgrass, Dead Horses. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 at the door.
Nov. 15
Fettuccini Forum “Bogus Basin: 75 Years and Beyond”: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Author Eve Chandler and Brad Wilson, general manager of Bogus Basin, will address the development of Bogus Basin, an effort driven by community volunteers and Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) members. Free. boiseartsandhistory.org.
Vintage Movie Night: “Casablanca”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $13 general, $15 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $18 and $20 at the door. Tickets includes bottomless movie snacks with popcorn and theatre candy favorites (additional food and bar purchases not included).
Christmas — Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Special guest: Jordan Smith. $29-$122. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Tickets go up $5 day of show.
Otherwise: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.
Curtis Stigers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$55, at Egyptian Theatre box office and curtisstigers.com.
Nov. 16
Opera Idaho Operatini: Cocktails and Cabaret: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opera in a relaxed setting with food and a specially designed martini. $22 and $30, does not include martini. eventbrite.com.
Scentsy Campus Christmas Lighting: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Scentsy Commons, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. Scentsy will pull the lever and turn on 724,000 Christmas lights. Stroll the grounds and take your holiday photos with this winter wonderland as your backdrop.
Helping High Homecoming: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Music, live and silent auctions, more. Benefits the Frank Church Foundation for Student Achievement. $50. helpinghighhomecoming.com.
Winter Jam West: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Featuring Lecrae, Third Day frontman Mac Powell, Andy Mineo, Building 429, Family Force 5, others. $15 at the door.
The Devil Makes Three: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Scott H. Biram. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
Nov. 17
Ballet Idaho’s Fall Gala: Dinner and cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. One-time only performance with new choreography by Peter Anastos and Daniel Ojeda. $150; $100 performance only. Guests are encouraged to wear white or black cocktail attire. 208-343-0556, ext. 222; balletidaho.org.
Readings and Conversations with Reza Aslan: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Internationally renowned writer, commentator, professor, producer, and scholar of religions. $22.50 and $32. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Magic Sword: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
Nov. 18
Boise Holiday Parade “A Storybook Christmas”: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Downtown Boise. Beginning at 10th and Jefferson streets, proceeding east on Jefferson to 4th Street, south on Bannock Street, and then west to 11th Street. Volunteers needed. boiseholidayparade.org.
Bowling for Rhinos with Zoo Boise: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Westy’s Garden Lanes, 5504 Alworth St., Garden City. Cosmic bowling, raffles, silent auctions, photo-ops, more. $25 per person or $175 for a lane (up to eight bowlers). Registration includes two hours of bowling (6:30 to 8:30), shoe rental, and two raffle tickets. 208-608-7744, zooboise.org.
BOSTYX: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Features lead vocalist and guitarist David Victory, formerly of multi-platinum band Boston. $25.80-$40. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
David Archuleta: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Stephens Performing Art Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Idaho State University, Pocatello. $40 and $45. 208-282-3595, isu.edu/tickets.
New Found Glory: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $21. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
Frankly Burlesque presents Dis Charge After Dark: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. A staged experience of nightmares, dark fantasy, and all that goes bump in the night. $20 at visualartscollective.com, $25 at the door.
Nov. 19
Pray for Snow Party: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. Music upstairs, raffle starts at 9 p.m., drink specials. Win passes to Idaho ski resorts, skis, snowboards, more. Free. 208-345-2505.
Cannibal Corpse: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $24 day of show.
Nov. 22
Jai Wolf: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Elohim. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.
Nov. 25
Blues Addicts: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Special guests: Brass Tacks Horns. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Nov. 29
Louis The Child: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Louis Futon, Ashe. $22. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $24 day of show.
Nov. 30
“PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero”: Based on eOne’s top-rated animated TV series, which airs daily on Disney Junior. 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25.50-$101.50. ICTickets.
