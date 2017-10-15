New guidelines aim to help diagnose high blood pressure in young people

Guess what's for dinner? It's a condor asking.

Marti Jenkins, propagation manager at The Peregrine Fund, takes us behind the scenes at the California condor breeding facility south of Boise. See how she keeps an eye on the juveniles and parents in their nests, and accompany her as she distributes dinner so condors don't associate humans with food. Viewer beware: It's not gory, but condors are carnivores, and they eat meat.