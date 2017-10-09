The 2017 Treasure Valley holiday bazaars offer gifts, crafts, food and more

Oct. 8
Idaho City Community Club Holiday Bazaar: Holiday gifts, decorations, crafts, art work, homemade edibles, antiques, soaps and lotions. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Ray Robison Community Hall, 206 W. Commercial St., Idaho City. Information: Lynn Kuwahara, 208-392-6679.
Oct. 13-14
Green Apple Boutique Fall Show: Holiday and farmhouse style home decor, hand-painted rustic signs, vinyl, baked goods, painted/refinished furniture. Interested vendors call Shelly. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 13413 W. Wittenburg St., Boise. Information: Shelly Jetsel, 208-629-5141, find on Facebook.
Oct. 15
68th annual Buddhist Bazaar: Oriental foods such as sushi, teriyaki chicken, udon (noodles), kakimochi (rice crackers) and mochi, as well as hamburgers, fries and homemade pastries. Also, handmade items, local produce. Bingo at 1 p.m. with auction to follow. Noon Oct. 15, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 S.E. 4th St., Ontario. Information: 541-889-8691, or find on Facebook.
Oct. 20-21
Southminster Presbyterian Church Woman’s Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items, baked goods, holiday decorations, jewelry, collectibles, gift basket auction, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 6500 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: Lindy Reagan, 208-322-6937.
Church Mouse Creations by Nancy Pew Holiday Open Houses: Gift items, home decor, handmade creations by Nancy Pew: ornaments, pillows, scarves, aprons, vintage pieces, slipcovered furniture, more. Refreshments served. Portion of proceeds to benefit Vineyard Boise Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 523 Michael St., Boise. Information: Nancy Pew, 208-869-3146, etsy.com/shop/NancyPew. (Also on Dec. 1-2, see additional listings.)
Oct. 21
First United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar: Items for all four seasons including wreaths, wood signs, kids’ items, afghans, kitchen towels, dish cloths, aprons, outdoor decorations, baked goods, more. Lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, 2717 12th Ave. Road, Nampa. Information: Melva Dinius, 208-466-3734.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, home and holiday decor, horseshoe art (new items), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 3874 Rushmore Way, Boise. Information: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396, keason@q.com. Call to make other arrangements if you can’t make any of the dates. (Also on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and Dec. 2; see additional listings.)
Wright Church Craft Bazaar: Baked goods, crafts, jewelry, sewn items, cards, holiday items, crocheted items, glassworks, more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. Information: Robin Canning, 208-343-0292, wrightucc.org.
TVCRN Children’s Boutique & Baby Quilt Show: Children’s room decor, bed-turning demonstrations, vendors, food, entertainment, silent auction, quilts, blankets, booties, bibs, burp cloths, more. Benefits Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 780 S.E. 6th St., Ontario. Information: Kathie Collins, 541-823-2526, tvcrn.org.
Oct. 26-29
Embroidery By Vicki’s 3rd Annual Holiday Boutique: Halloween, Christmas and other holiday decorations, homemade gifts, ornaments, baby quilts, more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-29, 3682 La Fontana Way, Boise. Information: Vicki Dueno, 208-345-9230. (Also on Nov. 9-12; see additional listings.)
Oct. 27
Renaissance High School Annual RIP Event: Crafters, spooky fun and games to help each class and Booster’s. 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, 1307 E. Central Drive, Meridian. Information: Helen Jones, 208-887-9769.
Oct. 28
American Legion Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar: Holiday items, Rada knives, candles, baked goods, quilts, more. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, 515 E. 2nd S., Mountain Home. Information: Carol Dalton, 208-284-0659.
BanBury Meadows Holiday Bazaar: Clothes, make-up, crocheted items, jewelry, Scentsy, quilted items, fudge, cookies, breads. New and returning vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, BanBury Golf Course Clubhouse, 2626 S. Marypost Place, Eagle. Information: Ronda Oliver, 208-938-4667.
First Christian Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: Baked goods, dry noodles, homemade crafts, Rada Cutlery, a country store, and a nearly-new table, free kids’ activity table, quilt raffle. Lunch available: homemade noodles and turkey soup, chili, pies, scones. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, 619 12th Ave. S., Nampa. Information: Barbara Taylor, 208-466-8359, nampafirstchristian.org.
Mountain View Church of the Brethren Annual Holiday Bazaar: Homemade items from fudges and candies to scarfs and hats. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 2823 N. Cole Road, Boise. Information: Marie Hoskins, 208-850-7487.
Nampa Church of the Brethren Season of Light Bazaar: Handmade crafts and baby items, homemade egg noodles (new flavors this year), Christmas decor, books, games, toys, baked goods, produce and a new-to-you room. Biscuits and gravy breakfast and homemade chicken noodle soup luncheon available. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 11030 W. Orchard Ave., Nampa. Information: Pat Williams, 208-447-6437.
Nov. 3-4
Whitney United Methodist Church Craft Fair: Homemade cookies, candies, lemon curd, breads, cakes; handmade fashion accessories, home decor, Christmas decorations, pet toys, sweaters; silent auction. Lunch available: soup, roll, pie. Spaghetti and meatball dinner on Friday only. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: whitneyumc.org.
Granger Quilting Guild Holiday Bazaar: Baked food sale, quilts, kitchen crafts, jewelry, handmade wood art, knitted baby gifts, socks, scarfs and hats, handmade toys and dolls, soaps and lotions, table runners, designer bags, aprons. Macaroni and cheese or pulled pork sandwich lunch available. Drawings: two handmade quilts and more to benefit Idaho State Veterans Home. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 11692 W. President Drive, Boise. Information: Dianna Trembly, 208-861-8271.
’Tis the Season Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items including knit and crochet items, quilts, jewelry, decorations, homemade goodies. Lunch available. Interested vendors call Gladys. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, Church of the Holy Nativity, 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. Information: Gladys Clymens, 208-888-4342, episcopalholynativity.org.
Craft and Chocolate Affaire: More than 90 artisans and commercial vendors showcasing home decor, custom painting, pottery, quilts, handmade soaps, jewelry, handmade chocolates, more. 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Information: nampaciviccenter.com.
Nov. 4
Nampa Holiday Bazaar: More than 25 vendors selling crafts, art, collectibles, Christmas decorations, bake sale, more. Fresh-baked cinnamon rolls in the morning; free coffee all day. Homemade soup and pie lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, United Presbyterian Church, 400 Lake Lowell Ave., Nampa. Information: Kip Winter, 208-794-7688.
4th Annual Boise New Hope Nazarene Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items from holiday to everyday items: snowmen, Santas, bags, paintings, cards, ornaments, wood products, toys, more. Lunch and dessert available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 8585 W. Overland Road, Boise. Information: Carolyn Agenbroad, 208-440-7986, boisenewhope.com.
Christ Lutheran Church Holiday Fall Bazaar: Handcrafted items and quilts, chocolate corner, white elephant items, home party dealers, trade vendors, more. Shepherd’s Café serving (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 1406 W Cherry Lane, Meridian. Information: Karen Stack, 217-259-5751.
Creekside Bible Fellowship Holiday Bazaar: Custom cigar box guitars, stocking stuffers, home decor items, homemade baked goods, holiday items, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 350 E. State St., Eagle. Information: Christy Wilson, 208-371-1388, eaglecreekside.org.
Edgewood Spring Creek Overland Fall Bazaar: Homemade jams, pies, jar pickles, fall and Christmas wreaths, handmade Boise State signs, Scentsy, kitchen towels, aprons, jewelry, yarn crafts, quilts, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 10139 W. Overland Road, Boise. Lisa Easterday, 208-639-7000.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, home and holiday decor, horseshoe art (new items), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 3874 Rushmore Way, Boise. Information: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396, keason@q.com. Call to make other arrangements if you can’t make any of the dates. (Also on Nov. 11, 18 and Dec. 2; see additional listings.)
Trinity Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items, crafts, books, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, toys, games, cinnamon rolls, tamales, jams and bake sale. Lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 8 S. Midland Blvd., Nampa. Information: Di Seba, 208-447-6805, nampatrinity.org.
Veteran’s Appreciation Bazaar & Raffle at Boise Elk’s Lodge: Vendors, live acoustic music, free coffee and hot chocolate, raffle at 2 p.m. benefits Boise Elk’s Veteran’s Commission Program. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Information: Jennifer, 208-353-2678, find on Facebook.
Veteran’s Appreciation Bazaar & Raffle at Kleiner Park: Vendors, live entertainment, raffles, door prizes, more. Homemade treats and coffee available. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, Meridian Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Information: Jennifer, 208-353-2678, find on Facebook.
Nov. 4-5
Eagle 40th Annual Holiday Bazaar: More than 100 local artisans and vendors featuring handcrafted items: woodworking, toll painting, home decor, jewelry, pottery, sewn/crocheted items, spices, pastries, soaps, holiday motifs, more. Donations accepted at the door benefit Shop with a Cop and Backpacks for Kids. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Eagle High School, 574 N. Park Lane. Information: Sheryl, 208-761-8225, eagleholidaybazaar.com.
Lowell Scott Middle School Holiday Bazaar: Live music, local performers, holiday shopping, treats, more than 80 vendors. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Information: Kjirsten Lawton, 208-350-4060, lsmsholidaybazaar.webs.com.
Nov. 9-11
Holiday House Boutique: Fall and holiday decor, handmade gifts, gourmet baked goods and popcorn, spice mixes, wooden signs, women’s clothing, jewelry, spa products, baby gifts, children’s toys and accessories, cards, watercolor art, more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 1005 Heron Pointe Way, Eagle. Information: Monica Tanner, 208-283-1423, theholidayhouseboutique.com.
Nov. 9-12
Embroidery By Vicki’s 3rd Annual Holiday Boutique: Halloween, Christmas and other holiday decorations, homemade gifts, ornaments, baby quilts, more. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9-12, 3682 La Fontana Way, Boise. Information: Vicki Dueno, 208-345-9230.
Nov. 10-11
King of Glory Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted items, Norwegian Lefse, cookies by the pound, fudge buffet, baked goods, jams and jellies, yard art, Christmas items, fairy garden houses, “Gramma’s Attic,” “Grandpa’s Garage,” more. Snacks and coffee in the morning; lunch and dinner menu of soup, roll, dessert. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Information: Mary Kay Tinker, 208-284-3066.
Shenandoah Christmas Bazaar: Gifts, homemade crafts, baked good, candies and cookies. Lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 5603 Bull Run Lane, Boise. Information: Dawn, 208-866-6376, dmdarnell@msn.com.
Christmas Bazaar in the Barn: Handmade Christmas items and gifts, holiday baked goods, jellies, jams, soaps, more. Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, horse barn, 5880 W. Murphy Road, Kuna. Information: Brit, 208-463-8466, birtarena@msn.com.
Meridian Assembly Christmas Bazaar: Handmade crafts, wearables, jewelry, home-based business vendors, baked goods and candies. Soup lunch available. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 1830 N. Linder Road, Meridian. Information: Charlotte Marston, 208-888-0063.
Cambridge Art & Craft Sale: Fine art, antiques, handcrafted items. Food and beverages available. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, Cambridge Fair Grounds Exhibit Hall. Information: Kaye York, 208-257-3277.
8th Annual Vineyard Boise Christmas Market: Handmade items including glassware, wood carvings, pottery, jewelry, body care products, quilts and homemade treat; live music; horse-drawn sleigh rides. Lunch available. Noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 4950 N. Bradley St., Boise. Information: Kim Collingham, 208-871-4194.
Your Favorite Holiday & Home Bazaar: Re-purposed holiday decor, handmade baby articles, local honey and honey products, more. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 5354 N. Larkwood Place, Meridian. Information: Cherie Coonce, 208-914-1009.
Nov. 11
Boise Schools 17th Annual Employee Holiday Bazaar: Arts and crafts from Boise School District employees, retirees and district volunteers. Collection barrels on site for The Idaho Foodbank and Toys for Tots. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, West Jr. High, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise. Information: Robi Hathorn, 208-869-3862.
Boise Senior Center’s 38th Annual Holiday Bazaar: Crafters, artisans, food, decor, more. Pepe’s Food Truck will serve breakfast burritos in the morning and lunch menu at noon. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 690 Robbins Road, Boise. Information: Erika, 208-608-7580, seniorcenter.cityofboise.org/programs.
Catholic Women’s League Candy Cane Lane Bazaar: Homebaked holiday cookies, baked and canned goodies, gifts, vendors, raffle items. Soup and pie lunch available. Interested vendors call Vickie. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Dempsey Hall, 1515 8th St. S., Nampa. Information: Vickie Holbrook, 208-870-2782.
7th Annual Greens at Ridgecrest Craft Sale: Handmade crafts, Scentsy, mini chair massages, floral arrangements, jewelry, more. The Vallivue School lunch program will sell their pans, utensils, etc. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 6745 E. Greens Drive, Nampa. Information: Kellie Evans, 208-631-7675.
16th Annual Holiday Open House: Handcrafted items, baked goods sale, vendors (Avon, Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe, others). Mini lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth. Information: Carla Laird/Linda Opdahl, 208-278-5320.
Hope’s Holiday Bazaar: Vendors with handmade items and products. Cinnamon rolls and soup available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle. Information: Erica Nielsen, 208-761-6813.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, home and holiday decor, horseshoe art (new items), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 3874 Rushmore Way, Boise. Information: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396, keason@q.com. Call to make other arrangements if you can’t make any of the dates. (Also on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2; see additional listings.)
Lake Hazel Bible Church Holiday Bazaar: Arts and crafts, hourly door prizes. Coffee, tea and/or soup available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 11710 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Information: Jennifer Flatt, 208-371-7840.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church Bazaar and Chicken & Noodle Lunch: Holiday crafts and decorations, quilts, baked goods, candy. Cinnamon rolls in the morning; chicken and noodles, salad and pie lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 208 S.W. 1st Ave., Ontario. Information: Lois Royston, 541-889-5458.
Risen Christ Women’s Group Christmas Bazaar: Hand-blown glass, quilted and needlework items, wood-crafted items, specialty soaps, jewelry, children’s books, holiday cookies by the pound, local honey, cinnamon rolls, Lefse (Scandinavian dessert, new this year), Christmas Room with gently-used decorations, Children’s Room with items priced for young shoppers and free gift wrapping. Homemade chili sold all day. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 11511 Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Information: 208-362-6584.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: Lefse and other Scandinavian delicacies, homemade pies, crafts, quilts, silent auction, raffle items. Cinnamon rolls and coffee in the morning; hot lunch available. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11, 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. Information: Cindi Michalski, 208-761-7269, sov-id.org.
Southside UMC Fall Harvest Bazaar and Auction: Variety of goodies to purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. with dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 6:30 p.m. Cinnamon rolls, juice and coffee in the morning. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 5420 Southside Blvd., Nampa. Information: Michael Ciscell, 208-461-0240.
Hillview United Methodist Church Bazaar: Homemade baked goods and handcrafted items including quilted, crochet, knitted items, more. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11, 8525 W. Ustick Road, Boise. Information: Claudia Flora, 208-409-2979, hillviewmethodist.org.
2nd Annual Christmas is Coming to Kleiner Park: Vendors, food, raffles, free visit with Santa, family activities, more. Fill the Boot on site to support Fire Fighters Burnout Fund in Treasure Valley. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11, Meridian Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Information: Jennifer, 208-353-2678, find on Facebook.
Meridian United Methodist Church Souper Saturday Bazaar: Homemade crafts, decor, baked goods, silent auction. Homemade soup lunch with roll, pie and beverage available. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11, 235 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. Information: Carol Thompson, 208-888-2245, meridianumc.com.
Nov. 17-18
All Saints Episcopal Church 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items and homemade goodies: ornaments, soaps, crocheted and knit items, table runners, aprons, carved wooden signs, more. Homemade cinnamon rolls until 10:30 a.m. Lunch available (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, 704 S. Latah St., Boise. Information: Sally Cooper, 208-724-7535, churchoffice@allsaintsboise.org.
Sacred Heart School Holiday Bazaar: Vendors showcasing handcrafted goods, bake sale. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise (entrance on the south side of gym). Information: holidaybazaar@sacredheartboise.org.
Arts and Crafts Show: More than 50 vendors showcasing fine local art, food and homemade craft items. Hosted by Weiser Friends of the Library and The Four Rivers Art Guild. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, 309 State St., Weiser. Information: Weiser Public Library, 208-549-1243.
Nov. 17-19
MoonShine Barn Annual Craft Fair: Handcrafted items, photography, food, ornaments, metal craft, woodworks, pillows, felt banners and runners, knits, more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Moon Valley Ranch, 6615 Moon Valley Road, Eagle. Information: Betsy Dudley, 208-286-9815.
Nov. 18
26th Annual Christmas Bazaar: 40 vendors with handmade crafts and homemade jams and candies. Lunch menu: homemade stews, chili, and pies. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18, 3755 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Information: 208-362-1700, cloverdalechurch.org.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, home and holiday decor, horseshoe art (new items), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, 3874 Rushmore Way, Boise. Information: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396, keason@q.com. Call to make other arrangements if you can’t make any of the dates. (Also on Dec. 2; see additional listing.)
Middleton United Methodist Church Holiday Craft Bazaar: Homemade items and baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, fashion, accessories, home decor, more. Baked potato lunch available (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). Donations accepted for Middleton Food Pantry. Interested vendors call by Nov. 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, 104 E. Main St., Middleton. Information: Karla Brannon, 208-869-5641, middleton-umc.org.
Cascade Medical Center Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar: Sea glass art, intarsia fretwork, original glass gifts, rosemaling, bark art, fabric, handmade purses and totes, cork crafts, blue pine furniture, wire writing, woodwork, jewelry/keepsake boxes, polymer clay gifts, pottery, photography, custom designed jewelry, boot toppers, candles, soaps, lotions, BSU and Idaho themed items, knit hats, scarves and socks, wreaths, ornaments, quilting, chimes. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Ashley Inn, 500 N. Main St., Cascade. Information: Robie Winkle, 208-382-3242.
Nov. 18-19
Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Annual Bazaar: Homemade crafts, retail vendors, local artists, baked goods, lunch and drawing items. More than 30 new and returning crafters/vendors. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 7025 Overland Road, Boise. Information: Helen Jones, 208-887-9769.
St. Mark’s CCW Noel Boutique: Handcrafted toys, jewelry, collectibles, baked goods. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise. Information: Faith Ann Swayne, 208-373-2971, stmarksboise.org.
Nov. 19
Elkettes Christmas Bazaar: Crafts, jewelry, Christmas items, baked goods, more. Cinnamon rolls in the morning; lunch available. Booths available for rent. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Information: S. Sorneson, 208-343-0049.
Nov. 25
Indie Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items from local artists, jewelry, blown glass, ornaments, soaps, salves and beauty products, clothing, scarves, knitted wear, more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25, 2514 N. 24th St., Boise. Information: Carissa DeGuzman, 208-343-4637, facebook.com/IndigoMoonsIdaho.
Dec. 1-2
Church Mouse Creations by Nancy Pew Holiday Open Houses: Gift items, home decor, handmade creations by Nancy Pew: ornaments, pillows, scarves, aprons, vintage pieces, slipcovered furniture, more. Refreshments served. Portion of proceeds to benefit Vineyard Boise Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, 523 Michael St., Boise. Information: Nancy Pew, 208-869-3146, etsy.com/shop/NancyPew.
ArtZone 208 Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted gifts by local artists and artisans. More than 30 vendors. Lunch available on Saturday. 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 3113 N. Cole Road, Boise. Information: Deb, 208-322-9464.
Dec. 2
Mountain Home 1st Congregational Church Bazaar: Handmade crafts, needlework, gifts; homemade goodies, pies, coffee and tea; raffle tickets. 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 2, 515 E. 15th N., Mountain Home. Information: Linda Miller, 208-587-4969.
Silvercrest I Christmas Bazaar: Decorations, gifts, jewelry, crafts and bake sale. Coffee, doughnuts and homemade cinnamon rolls available. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec 2, 1907 W. Flamingo Ave., Nampa. Information: Sandy Oswald, 208-697-3670.
ESA North Elementary Bazaar: More than 60 vendors. Pie, sloppy joes, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, water, sodas and coffee available. All proceeds go to help needy families for Christmas. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 290 E. 12th N., Mountain Home. Information: Gail Banner, 208-587-7301.
4th Annual Georgia Wadsworth Holiday Bazaar: Vendors, raffle (to benefit Wishgranters), more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Boise Elk’s Lodge, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Information: Jennifer, 208-353-2678, find on Facebook.
Hip Holiday Market: More than 20 local makers, artists and crafters. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. Information: 208-467-5522, facebook.com/supersummerhipholiday.
Holiday Bazaar at Centennial Elementary: More than 20 vendors from local artists and small businesses, entertainment by school choir. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 522 Mason Lane, Nampa. Information: Kim Collingham, 208-871-4194.
Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, home and holiday decor, horseshoe art (new items), free refreshments. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, 3874 Rushmore Way, Boise. Information: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396, keason@q.com. Call to make other arrangements if you can’t make any of the dates.
Saint James Christmas Bazaar: Woodcrafts, handmade Christmas ornaments and cards, homebaked breads and treats, Christmas quilt raffle, free coffee. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Saint James Episcopal Church, 315 N. 3rd E., Mountain Home. Information: Howard Walker, 208-587-7934.
Sons of Norway 20th Annual Christmas Bazaar: Norwegian bake sale, rosemaling, jewelry, knitted items, Christmas wreaths, raffle, more. Coffee with Norwegian waffles and cinnamon rolls in the morning. Lunch available: yellow pea soup, open-faced sandwiches, desserts. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Information: Eva Hjorth, 208-890-9294.
Bruneau Ladies Aide Silver Tea and Bazaar: Cookies by the pound with sampling, Rada knives, handmade items. 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, 28586 Hyde St., Bruneau. Information: Linda McDowell, 208-845-2770.
Dec. 2-23 (excluding Mondays)
Merry Makers Market: Month-long holiday art show featuring a group of local artists and handmade gifts. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-23, 3017 W. State St., Boise. Information: facebook.com/boisemerrymakers.
Dec. 6
Saint Alphonsus 13th Annual Arts and Craft Bazaar: Arts and crafts made by Saint Alphonsus’ employees and volunteers. A portion of the proceeds will go to fund the Employee Emergency Assistance Fund. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, McCleary Auditorium, main entrance, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise, Information: Reba Allison, 208-367-3960.
Dec. 6-7
Soup and Shop: Homemade crafts, baked goods, gift baskets, Christmas items. Presale is Wednesday with light refreshments. Homemade soup and pie lunch available Thursday. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 219 1st St., Emmett. Information: Jan Aizpitarte, 208-365-5526, stmarysemmett@gmail.com.
Dec. 7
Meridian Twilight Christmas Market: Locally handcrafted gift items, seasonal foods and holiday treats, mulled wine and craft beers, food vendors, live entertainment. Noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian. Information: Shelly Houston, 208-489-0531, christmasinmeridian.org.
Dec. 8-9
Brooke View 55+ Community Annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale: Homemade candy, fudge, cookies, cakes, and breads; handmade greeting cards, crafts, Christmas decor. Lunch menu (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.): chili or beef and barley soup, roll, pumpkin pie and coffee. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 421 S. Curtis Road, Homesite 317, Boise. Information: brooke-view.com.
Star Christmas Bazaar: More than 60 vendors, food, crafts and businesses. Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 174 N. Star Road, Star. Information: Larry Osborn, 918-273-8847, staridahochamber.com.
Dec. 9
Eagle Country Christmas: Outdoor market, entertainment by kids choirs, free kids activities, Santa, cookie and cocoa tasting, Christmas tree lighting (6 p.m.). 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Information: Jenessa Hansen, 208-489-8789, cityofeagle.org.
Dec. 14
Christmas Gifts for Rockhounds: Rocks and minerals for stocking stuffers; books on mineral identification, gold panning, mining history, more; jewelry; rock hammers; gold pans; children’s toys. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Information: Shirley Ewing, 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.
Dec. 16
Procrastinator’s Dream Christmas Event at Kleiner Park: Vendors, holiday gifts, food, raffle, door prizes, homemade treats and eats, Santa (pictures welcome). Collecting donations for Toys for Tots and Fire Fighters Burnout Fund. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Meridian Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Information: Jennifer, 208-353-2678, find on Facebook.
Check out all the bazaars
Find a searchable database of this season’s holiday bazaar listings at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars. You can also add an event or check for listings that came in after our print deadline.
