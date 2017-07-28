Made your eclipse plans yet? Here are suggestions, plus more August fun.

Hey, did you hear about the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21? Of course you have. It’s been the hot topic for a few months now. Here are some events catered to that very spectacle, from library programs to a full-on festival in Weiser.
If fighting crowds and traffic for that ideal viewing spot is not your thing, no biggie. There are plenty of other shenanigans to get into this month, like the popular beer and bike festival Tour de Fat or the Library Comic Con. Capes encouraged!
Don’t forget to satisfy your Pronto Pup-smothered-in-mustard craving at the Western Idaho Fair, and wind things down with the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
Eclipse
All-American Eclipse Prep: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Learn about solar eclipses, the sun, how to safely view an eclipse and where to best view the Aug. 21 eclipse in its totality. A local astronomer will be on hand to provide information and materials to help you learn about and enjoy this historic event. Free. 972-8340.
First Thursday: Total Solar Eclipse: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Scientific exploration of this year’s eclipse with Boise State University professor Brian Jackson. Free. 972-8200.
Eclipse Shows: Whittenberger Planetarium, Boone Science Building near Jewett Auditorium, 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, Caldwell.
▪ 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Hosted by planetarium director Amy Truksa and storyteller Jim Cogan, focusing on eclipse stories and mythologies from around the world. $10 general, $5 children. Reservations at collegeofidaho.edu/planetarium.
▪ Free shows, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 10-11; and 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Overview of the constellations, planets and moon that can be seen in the August skies, as well as an overview of eclipses and how to view them.
Storytelling Event: Total Eclipse of the Sun: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Special guest storyteller reveals myths and stories about eclipses. 972-8200.
Eclipse Festival: Thursday-Monday, Aug. 17-21, Weiser. Vendors in the city park, wine tasting, beer garden, car show, bike show, street dance/carnival, food, more. weisereclipse2017.com.
Solar Eclipse Special: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Celebrate the 2017 solar eclipse with activities. Free admission. The IMMG is also selling eclipse glasses for $2.50 each. Eliza, 571-5720. idahomuseum.org.
Total Eclipse Wine Party: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Hells Canyon Winery-Zhoo Zhoo, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Glamping on the lawn with tastings in tents and trailers, gourmet hot dogs with sides, S’mores, music. $20 general, $15 wine club members, $10 designated drivers and children, free for ages 5 and younger. Brown Paper Tickets.
Concert Series
Alive After Five: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 30, Grove Plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise. Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. Free. downtownboise.org. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 2: Super Doppler, opening Haywire Hopefuls
▪ Aug. 9: Scars on 45, opening Know Reaction
▪ Aug. 16: Juke Daddys, opening Blues Addicts and Brass Tacks
▪ Aug. 23: Jon Wayne and The Pain, opening Rebecca Scott Band
▪ Aug. 30: Leeroy Stagger, opening Low-Fi
Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 7, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol), or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low-back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $7 IBG members, $6 children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger, at the gate. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org. August band lineup:
▪ Aug. 3: Diamond Empire Band
▪ Aug. 10: Bread and Circus
▪ Aug. 17: Boise Straight Ahead
▪ Aug. 24: The Famous Undercover Band
▪ Aug. 31: Lounge on Fire
Thursday Thunder: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 31, Boise Spectrum courtyard, 7609 W. Overland Road. Free. boisespectrumcenter.com. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 3: Pilot Error
▪ Aug. 10: Big Wow
▪ Aug. 17: $oul Purpo$e
▪ Aug. 24: The Fabulous Chancellors
▪ Aug. 31: Pilot Error
Rock the Village Concert Series: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 25, The Village at Meridian, North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue. Local and regional bands, local artisans’ market. Free. thevillageatmeridian.com. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 4: All New High Street Party Band, opening Pamela DeMarche Band
▪ Aug. 11: Fabulous Chancellors, opening Blues Addicts
▪ Aug. 18: Elton: The Early Years, opening Steve Eaton and The Grateful Dudes
▪ Aug. 25: The Long Run, opening New Transit
Blues on the Banks: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Stewart’s Bar and Grill, 2805 Blaine St., Caldwell. Kickoff party with bands and blues jam on Friday. Headliner Studebaker John and The Hawks with locals Jake Leg, The Blues Directors on Saturday. Friday: $5 cover or free with Saturday ticket. Saturday: $12 at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door.
Yellow Pine Music and Harmonica Festival: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6, Yellow Pine. Tony Holiday and the Velvetones, plus more than 30 performers on four stages, as well as contests and other events. yellowpinefestival.org.
Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, Tamarack Resort’s Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive. Free. Band linuep:
▪ Aug. 5: Shon Sanders and the Four Penny Peep Show
▪ Aug. 12: Ned Evett
▪ Aug. 19: Emily Stanton
▪ Aug. 26: Grateful
Ste. Chapelle Summer Concert Series: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (gates at 11 a.m.), Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. $12 general, $10 wine club members, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 453-7840, stechapelle.com. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 6: The Blues Addicts
▪ Aug. 13: The Big Wow
Live After Five in the Garden: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Outdoor concert series with food and drink available for purchase. Free. (541) 889-8191. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 9: Encore
▪ Aug. 23: Chaz Browne Group
Braun Brothers Reunion Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12, Challis Community Golf Course, 331 Golf Club Lane, Challis. Aug. 10: Ned Ledoux, Blue Water Highway Band, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Lee Ann Womack, Micky & The Motorcars. Aug. 11: Parker McCollum, Jeff Crosby & the Refugees, Jaime Lin Wilson, Jack Ingram, Turnpike Troubadors. Aug. 12: The Braun Family & Guitar Pull, The Dirty River Boys, Cody Canada & The Departed, Old 97’s, Reckless Kelly. braunbrothersreunion.com.
Concerts on Broadway: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Free. meridiancity.org/artsevents. Band lineup:
▪ Aug. 12: Erin and Her Cello
▪ Aug. 26: Geoffrey Castle and His Celtic Night Band
Bannock County Bluegrass Festival: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Bannock County Fairgrounds, 10560 N. Fairgrounds Road, Pocatello. Headliners Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n and others, free instrument workshops, craft vendors. $10 for Friday or Sunday, $20 Saturday; $40 weekend pass. bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com.
Canyon Acoustic Music Festival: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Caldwell Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. Local singers, car show, food, vendors, raffles, more. Benefits Advocates Against Family Violence. Free.
Festivals/Fairs
Nampa Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Avenue North, Nampa. More than 190 artisan booths, entertainment, food, free children’s activities. Free. 468-5858, namparecreation.org.
Sports Card Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Sports Card Fanatics, 5459 Glenwood St., Garden City. Free. 807-4319.
Western Idaho Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 26; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $7 general, $5 seniors, $4 children 6-11, in advance. $9 general, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. idahofair.com. Grandstand concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free with admission:
▪ Tuesday, Aug. 22: Scotty McCreery
▪ Wednesday, Aug. 23: Huey Lewis and the News
▪ Thursday, Aug. 24: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
▪ Friday, Aug. 25: Trace Adkins
Sawtooth Salmon Festival: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, Stanley. Music, vendors, educational presentations, wild salmon dinner, and view wild salmon spawning. 343-7481, idahorivers.org.
Warbird Roundup: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. Featuring a P-38 Lightning, F4U-1A Corsair, B-25 Mitchell Bomber as well as P-40s, P-51s, more. Special guest speaker will be Bob Cardin of Glacier Girl restoration fame. $20 general, $18 seniors and veterans/military with ID, $10 children 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger. 465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
Library Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27, Boise Public Library and vicinity, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Slip into the nearest phone booth, don your cape, tights and mask, and head to Downtown Boise for a fun-filled celebration of comics and comics culture. Costumes are strongly encouraged. Free. 972-8200.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Hot air balloon festival. Nite Glow Spectacular, 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. spiritofboise.com.
Movies
CableONE Movie Night: Start at dusk Fridays, through Aug. 25, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Free. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/movienight.
▪ Aug. 4: “Finding Dory”
▪ Aug. 11: “BFG”
▪ Aug. 18: “The Jungle Book”
▪ Aug. 25: “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Silver Screen on the Green: Activities at 8:30 p.m. and movies at dusk Fridays, through Aug. 18, Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N., Nampa. Free. 458-5858, nampaparksandrecreation.org.
▪ Aug. 4: “Sing”
▪ Aug. 11: “Zootopia”
▪ Aug. 18: “Pete’s Dragon”
Movies Under the Stars: Free games for kids at 7 p.m. provided by Boise Parks and Recreation, movies at dusk Saturdays, through Aug. 26. Free. See movie titles at parks.cityofboise.org/activities,-classes-and-sports/movies-under-the-stars.
▪ Aug. 5: Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St.
▪ Aug. 12: Fort Boise Park, 155 E. Garrison Road
▪ Aug. 19: Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
▪ Aug. 26: Molenaar Park, 2815 S. Maple Grove Road
Performance Arts
Oklahoma! In Concert: 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Scentsy Amphitheater, 2701 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. $24-$36.
▪ 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$36.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $24-$48.
Ballet Sun Valley: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 22 and 24, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $50-$500. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Spectator Sports
Sun Valley on Ice: Saturdays, Sun Valley Lodge ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. $49-$169. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
▪ Aug. 5: Ashley Wagner, 9:20 p.m. $29-$139.
▪ Aug. 12: Jason Brown, 9:10 p.m. $29-$139.
▪ Aug. 26: Gracie Gold, 8:45 p.m. $29-$139.
Boise Hawks baseball: 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$35 Tuesday-Sunday, $12-$35 Feed Your Face Monday (except July 3). Tickets increase $1 day of game. 322-5000, boisehawks.com.
▪ Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 8-10: vs. Eugene Emeralds
▪ Friday-Tuesday, Aug. 11-15: vs. Everett AquaSox
Pepsi Nightfire Nationals: Gates open at 8 a.m. with sportsman racing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10-13, and professional qualifying at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, followed by professional eliminations at 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, northwest of Eagle. $5-$30. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com. Discount tickets at participating Stinker Stores.
Caldwell Night Rodeo: 7 p.m. with prerodeo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 15-19, Caldwell Night Rodeo Arena, 2301 Blaine St. $15 general, $12 seniors, for Tuesday-Thursday; $25 for Friday-Saturday; $8 children younger than 12. caldwellnightrodeo.com.
▪ Buckaroo Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, Aug. 15-18, and 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Caldwell Events Center, 2207 Blaine St. $6 general, $4 seniors, free for children younger than 11.
Theater
Starlight Mountain Theatre’s “Guys and Dolls”: 8 p.m. Aug. 1, 4, 7, 9, 11, 16 and 19, 850 S. Middlefork Road, Garden Valley. Fridays-Saturdays: $15-$25 general, $14-$25 seniors, $13-$25 students/children. Mondays-Thursdays: $12-$19 general, $11-$19 seniors, $10-$19 students/children. 462-5523, starlightmt.com.
Starlight Mountain Theatre’s “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers”: 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 5, 850 S. Middlefork Road, Garden Valley. Wednesday: $12-$19 general, $11-$19 seniors, $10-$19 students/children. Saturday: $15-$25 general, $14-$25 seniors, $13-$25 students/children. 462-5523, starlightmt.com.
Starlight Mountain Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast”: 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 8, 10, 14 and 18, 850 S. Middlefork Road, Garden Valley. Fridays-Saturdays: $15-$25 general, $14-$25 seniors, $13-$25 students/children. Mondays-Thursdays: $12-$19 general, $11-$19 seniors, $10-$19 students/children. 462-5523, starlightmt.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 4 (preview), Aug. 5 (opening night), Aug. 6 (family night), Aug. 8-10, 13, 15, 17-18, 24-27, 29-30, Sept. 2-3, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 4): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Aug. 6): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
“Twisted Sisters”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 368-0405.
Starlight Mountain Theatre’s “Sugar, the Some Like It Hot Musical”: 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 15, 17; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-26 and 28-Sept. 2, 850 S. Middlefork Road, Garden Valley. Fridays-Saturdays: $15-$25 general, $14-$25 seniors, $13-$25 students/children. Mondays-Thursdays: $12-$19 general, $11-$19 seniors, $10-$19 students/children. 462-5523, starlightmt.com.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Spamalot”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students, in advance. All tickets are $25 at the door. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Aug. 25-26, Sept. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and 14; 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $22. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Farmers Markets
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 27, park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
Emmett Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Kuna City Park (Col. Bernard Fisher Veterans Memorial Park), 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 5 during Kuna Days. 922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Meridian Youth Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Sept. 2, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/youthfarmersmarket.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Aug. 1
Susto: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $10. eventbrite.com. Opening: Liza Anne.
Sleepy Sun: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Slow Caves, Gipsy Moonrise. $8. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $10 at the door.
Thievery Corporation: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $41 general ($44 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 2
Michael Martin Murphey: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Opening: Andy Byron, Steve Fulton. $35. americanamusicseries.net.
Aug. 3
Print Boise 2017: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St., Boise. An installation of hand-pulled inked impressions taken from historic Boise architecture, artifacts, streets and sidewalks. Wingtip Press hosted a series of public walking tours exploring a variety of Boise’s historic sights, hearing tales of the past from city historian Amy Pence-Brown and creating the distinctive ink on paper impressions on exhibit at Ming Studios. Free. 972-9028, mingstudios.org.
Asleep at the Wheel: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25, $35 and $45. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 4
Meridian Firefighter’s Local 4627 Salmon BBQ: Seniors at 5 p.m. and general public at 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Applewood smoked salmon with sides and drinks, hot dogs for the kids. Beer available for purchase from Sockeye Brewing. Fundraiser for the Benevolent and Burnout Fund. $15 general, $10 seniors, $6 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets at Meridian Chamber, Meridian Senior Center, Express Cafe.
Garden City’s First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Warehouse No. 3, 417 E. 37th St., Garden City. Surreal paintings by Patrick Davis, photography by Brad Talbutt, works by renowned mosaic artist Reham Aarti, and others.
Jacksons Country Stomp: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Featuring Jake Owen, Cassadee Pope, Neil McCoy. $35. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Aug. 5
Yoga for Good class: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Mixed level (beginners welcome) vinyasa flow class will be in support of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Donations appreciated.
Kuna Days Parade: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St. 922-9254.
Down N Dirty Youth Mud Obstacle Course: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, behind Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St. Free. 387-7726.
Stanley Library Luncheon: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Redfish Lake Lodge, 401 Redfish Lake Road, Stanley. Special guest is award-winning Boise author Elaine Ambrose, who will speak about her writing career, read selections from two of her books and wrap up with a book signing. $20, must be purchased in advance. (208) 774- 2470.
“Blood Road” Boise Premiere: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Journey of Rebecca Rusch and Huyen Nguyen as they pedal 1,200 miles along the Ho Chi Minh Trail to reach the crash site and final resting place of Rusch’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot who was shot down over Laos some 40 years earlier. Rusch, the film’s star and Idaho legend, will be on hand to introduce the film and answer questions. Benefit for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) America, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and Boise GreenBike. $14 at egyptiantheatre.net.
Aug. 6
Reckless Kelly: Group swing or line dance lessons at 4 p.m. and concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, The Barn on Smokey Boulder Road, New Meadows. Benefits MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter. $30 at mcpaws.org/news-events/barnconcert.html. $35 at the door. Children younger than 14 are free with donation of new dog/cat toy.
Taking Back Sunday: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Every Time I Die, All Get Out. $28. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30 day of show.
The Wailers: 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $18 advance, $20 at the door. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.
Aug. 8
Adult Coloring Program: Mandalas and More: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Mandalas are sacred circles consisting of geometric shapes with no beginning or end. Find out how peaceful coloring these shapes can be. Light refreshments served. 972-8300.
Gojira: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Pallbearer, Oni. $29.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30 day of show.
Khun Narin: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $15 at the door.
Melissa Etheridge: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45, $75 and $100. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 9
Senior Soiree: The Best Poems and Lyrics: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 9, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Discussion about the meaning and the writers of some of the best poems and lyrics ever written. Refreshments served. 972-8320.
Aug. 10
United Way Flapjack Feed: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Basque Block, Grove Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street, Boise. $7 suggested donation.
Cold War Kids: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $28 day of show. Opening: Julien Baker, Joywave.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general ($40 door), $64 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 11
Wizard World Book Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Read or reread one of the Harry Potter books in celebration of JK Rowling’s Wizard World Book Club. For children and teens. 972-8200.
Erin and Her Cello: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Opening: The Lars Jacobsen Trio. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.
The Head and the Heart: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Special guests: Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot. $36 and $45. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Aug. 12
Gold Panning and Boise Basin History: Arrive at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for an 8 a.m. departure at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Leader Don Adair will host folks at his gold claim on Grimes Creek to see if we can find the “real stuff.” No vehicle restrictions. IMMG will provide gold pans for those who do not have them. Bring lunch and water; dress for the weather. No registration required. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. Steve, 853-1678; idahomuseum.org.
Leia’s Warriors Fun Run and Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Options for 1, 3 and 5 miles. Benefit for local 14-year-old Leia, who is fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma for the second time. All proceeds will go directly to Leia’s family for costs related to her care and treatment. $20 with T-shirt, $10 without. Register at bluecirclesports.com.
Golf with Beaver Nation — Oregon State/Treasure Valley Golf Tournament: Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Timberstone, 22500 Aura Vista Way, Caldwell. $65 per player, $220 for foursome. Registration at osualum.com/boisegolf.
National Baseball Card Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Jerry’s Rookie Shop, 3021 W. State St., Boise. Receive a free National Baseball Card Day pack. Also, receive an exclusive Mike Trout card with the purchase of $10 of Topps products. Free.
Seismic Idaho!: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Coyote Short will talk with children about earthquake activity in Idaho and on Earth. She will also discuss seismic scenarios and how to survive an earthquake. For grades 1 and up. $10 per child. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 9. Call Eliza at 571-5720. idahomuseum.org.
Human Library Day: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Boise Library Bown Crossing branch, 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive. The Human Library originated in Denmark and is an opportunity for people to connect and overcome stereotypes and prejudice through personal stories.
The Human Library: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Generations Plaza, Main Street and Idaho Avenue, Meridian. Meridian Library District, Ada Community Libraries, and Story Story Studio are offering a unique event where readers have a chance to interact with human books who’ve experienced prejudice. Readers can check out titles such as “Cooties: What it Means to be Genderqueer” and “Write Your Own Obituary: The Story of a Refugee” for 20-minute sessions that transform the reading experience into an exchange of perspectives. Free. Registration encouraged: 888-4451. The Human Library is an international organization that seeks to challenge people on their prejudices by seeing the person behind a stereotype. To learn more about the organization, visit humanlibrary.org.
Tour de Fat: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Costumed-bicycle parade, vaudeville-style entertainment, music (headliners Blackberry Smoke) and beer. Proceeds benefit Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association. $25. eventbrite.com. newbelgium.com.
▪ Bicycle parade starts at 10 a.m. at Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise, and the bicycle rally at 11 a.m. at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise.
Avenged Sevenfold: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: A Day to Remember. $45. ICTickets, 442-3232. $49.50 day of show.
Rodney Carrington: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Stephens Performing Art Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Idaho State University, Pocatello. $48.50 reserved, $183.50 VIP. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephenes.
Aug. 13
EdgeFest 2017: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Featuring Saliva, P.O.D., Lit, Royal Bliss, Jack Russell’s Great White, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Ded. $35 advance, $50 day of show. Pit pass $50; VIP meet-and-greet $50. jerometickets.com.
Songwriters in the Park: SIS Fest: Gates at 3:30 p.m. and concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Lucky Peak Sandy Shores Amphitheatre, 9725 E. Idaho 21, Boise. Sisters in Songwriting Kate MacLeod with Analog Sisters. Opening: Lindsey Hunt. Bring low-back chairs and blankets. No glass containers or pets. Free; reservations suggested at Brown Paper Tickets. $5 per vehicle entry fee applies.
Rancid/Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds. $39.50. ICTickets, 442-3232. $42.50 day of show.
Aug. 14
Rhiannon Giddens: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50 and $35. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
311: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: New Politics. $39.50 general, $69.50 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 16
Beer Tasting and Food Pairing: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise. Five Payette Brewing beers paired with four small plates prepared by Executive Chef Dave Shipley. $38 per person plus tax and gratuity. 344-9463, capitolcellarsllc.com.
Steve Earle and The Dukes: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Opening: The Mastersons. $46. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Aug. 17
Natural Grocers 62nd Anniversary Party: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Free ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. with dairy-free options, free barbecued hot dogs, prizes, sales, samples. Free reusable shopping bag for all who shop that day.
Dan Costello and Kayleigh Jack: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Nampa Smiles Terrace, 3rd floor, Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Free outdoor concert. 468-4474.
Family Movie Night “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Concession stands will be open; bring blankets or folding chairs. $3 advance, $5 at the door. 322-5000, boisehawks.com.
Aug. 18
MercyMe: 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. With Matthew West, Jordan Feliz, The Incandescent, more. $22-$100. ICTickets, 442-3232.
5:00 O’clock Somewhere in Paradise: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Tropical-themed party with a roast pig and all the fixins, drinks, music by High Street Band, dancing. $30 in advance, $35 at the door, includes dinner and one margarita. (541) 889-8191, 4rcc.com.
“Scream” and Horror Trivia: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Idaho Horror Film Festival presents “Summer Screams.” Prizes for trivia teams and best “Scream” costumes. Bring low-back chairs and blankets. $10 at the door, includes a beer. idahohorrorfilmfestival.org/events.
Aug. 19
Bug Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Earn a “Certificate in Bugology,” purchase edible insects, play bug bingo, participate in Insect Olympics, catch live bugs, meet the experts and more. Food trucks on site. $8 general, $4 IBG members and children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Music on the Water concert series: 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Esther Simplot Park, 614 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. DJ Dr. Fresh, pop/rock trio The Delta, psychedelic alt-rock band Marshall Poole, funk-fusion band Lounge on Fire, reggae band Voice of Reason. Also, food trucks, beer and wine, arts and crafts, water sports, face painting, games and hands-on activities for kids and families. Benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Free, donations welcome. Bicycle valet and bike corral on the Greenbelt side of the park. Parking is available at the Department of Transportation parking, on Jordan Street, off of Whitewater Park Boulevard. $5 donation per car that will go to the WCA.
The Piano Guys: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$175. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Huey Lewis and The News: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $50-$250. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Aug. 23
Game Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Bring your friends or come solo and meet new people as we play casual board games and hang out. Teens and adults welcome at this drop-in program. 972-8200.
Aug. 26
Blues and Bones Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Eagle Island State Park, 4000 W. Hatchery Road, Eagle. Featuring Dennis Jones Band, Jeramy Norris and The Dangerous Mood, Ben Rice Trio. $19.99-$24.99. bluesandbones.com.
Latino Fest: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Basque Block, Grove Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street, Boise. Music, dance contests and classes, children’s workshops, food, more. Free.
Rendezvous By the Sea: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Dance performances, comedy show, followed by social dancing. $12 at idahodancesport.com, $15 at the door.
Dance Showcase “A Night in Hollywood”: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Hatch Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Dinner, dance and showcase presented by Idaho Ballroom. $20 general, $10 ages 7-20, free for ages 6 and younger. $50 VIP ticket includes dinner. 898-9425, idahoballroom.com.
“Jaws” Pool Float: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Boise Racquet and Swim Club, 1116 N. Cole Road. Trivia, giveaways and movie. Beer and wine available for purchase. $15, includes a pool noodle. idahohorrorfilmfestival.org/events.
Aug. 27
Bloody Mary Mix Contest and Chili Cookoff: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Pioneer Park, Washington Avenue and Main Street, Emmett. Fundraiser for Pioneer Park. $25, includes 10 samples of Bloody Mary mixes, 10 samples of chili and one glass mason jar, at eventbrite.com. Bloody Marys with alcohol are available separately.
The Descendents: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Aug. 28
Five For Fighting w/String Quartet: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $37. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Aug. 30
Boise Community Band: Swinging through the Summer: 7 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free. boisecommunityband.com.
Aug. 31
Kleiner Park Live Fall Concert Series: Vendors and children’s activities at 5:30 p.m. with music by Come Together Band at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Free. kleinerparklive.com.
Eddie Money: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $40-$75. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
