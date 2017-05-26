Summer festivals, outdoors concerts kick in this month

Take your pick of outdoor concerts starting next month, from Alive After Five every Wednesday in Downtown Boise to the Great Garden Escape Concert Series at the Idaho Botanical Garden to the Ste. Chapelle Summer Concert Series in Caldwell. Prefer to be active in that warm summer sun? Take part in the Meridian Poop Scoot walk and run (where you race a tennis ball through the sewer) or the Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Run and Walk in Boise. You’ll also find The Emmett Cherry Festival, among the community celebrations.
Concert Series
Alive After Five: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 through Aug. 30, Grove Plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise. Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. Free. downtownboise.org.
▪ Opening day and grand reopening of the plaza, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Official welcome, followed by guitarist-singer Ned Evett at 4:25 p.m., rededication ceremony of the new Grove Plaza fountain at 5 p.m., singer-songwriter Steve Fulton at 5:15 p.m., and Portland band Shook Twins from 6:15 to 8 p.m.
▪ June 14: Western Centuries, opening Idyltime
▪ June 21: Too Slim and the Taildraggers, opening Zach Quintana Band
▪ June 28: Jamie McLean Band, opening Tylor and the Train Robbers
Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Sept. 7 (6 to 9 p.m. August-September), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low-back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $7 IBG members, $6 children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger, at the gate. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org. June’s lineup:
▪ June 8: Smooth Avenue
▪ June 22: Hoochie Coochie Men
▪ June 29: Innocent Man
Live After Five in the Garden: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through August, Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Outdoor concert series with food and drink available for purchase. Free. (541) 889-8191. June’s lineup:
▪ June 14: Simple Ruckus
▪ June 28: West Abbey Road
Kleiner Park Live Summer Concert Series: Pre-concert activities from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 through July 27, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. kleinerparklive.com.
Ste. Chapelle Summer Concert Series: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (gates at 11 a.,m.), Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. $12 general, $10 wine club members, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 453-7840, stechapelle.com. June’s lineup:
▪ June 18: Father’s Day Concert with High Street Band
▪ June 25: The Come Together Band
Festivals/Fairs
Greek Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 2-3, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise. Ala carte menu, entertainment, dancers, imports, pastries. $2 donation, free for children younger than 12. boisegreekfestival.com.
Outpost Days: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4, Owyhee County Historical Museum, 17085 Basey St., Murphy. Buckaroo breakfast (8 to 10 a.m.), food, music, vendors, car show, horny toad races, more. Free. owyheemuseum.org.
Old Fort Boise Days: Wednesday-Saturday, June 7-10, Parma. Car show, music, tours of Old Fort Boise, arts and crafts, pie contest, kids carnival, local food trucks, fun run, parade (Saturday), fireworks (Saturday), more. oldfortboisedays.com.
Eagle Plein Air Festival: Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10, Eagle. Festival, exhibition and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Highlights include artist workshops, quick draw competitions, nocturnal paint-out, art sales and charity auction. eaglepleinairfestival.com.
Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St., Boise.
Warhawk Air Museum Drone Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. Learn all about drones and how they are being used in our community and their STEM education potential. $10 general, free for children 15 and younger with a paying adult. 465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
208 Tattoo Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Tattoo artists and contests, visual and performing artists, art exhibitions, entertainment. $12 day pass, $30 weekend pass. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 and $40 at the door. 208tattoofest.com.
World Village Fest: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9; 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Music, dance, artisans, workshops, more. Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet will kick off the festivities Friday night, and Nik West will headline Saturday Night. Free. worldvillagefestival.com.
▪ Easy Star All-Stars and the Elovaters will perform at the World Village Fest After Party, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $18 at the door.
Sports Card and Collectible Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Sportscard Fanatic, 5459 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Sports collectibles for sale or trade, as well as non-sports. Free. 807-4319.
Emmett Cherry Festival: Wednesday-Saturday, June 14-17, Emmett City Park, 400 E. Main St., and throughout community. Daily entertainment, nightly concerts, parade and children’s parade, contests, more. Free. emmettcherryfestival.com.
Deli Days: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 15-16, Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise. Kosher deli items, homemade desserts, music, beer and wine. Free. 343-6601, facebook.com/delidaysboise.
Boise Pride Festival: Music, entertainment, food trucks, beer, vendors. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. For more Pride Week activities, go to boisepridefest.org.
▪ Capitol lighting with Boise Men’s and Women’s Choruses, 10 to 10:20 p.m. Friday, June 16
▪ Pride Parade at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Downtown Boise
▪ Pride Street Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 8th and Idaho streets, Boise
World Refugee Day Celebration: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Grove Plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise. Performances, a citizenship ceremony, ethnic food and refugee artisans alongside the Capital City Public Market. Free. idahorefugees.org/world-refugee-day.html.
▪ Soccer Friendly, 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Refugee soccer tournament, free youth clinics, ice cream, family activities. Free.
National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival: Monday-Saturday, June 19-24, Weiser High School gym, 690 W. Indianhead Road, and other areas. Competitions, workshops, carnival, parade (noon June 24), and entertainment and vendors in the parks. 414-0255, fiddlecontest.org.
Meridian Dairy Days: Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, Meridian. Carnival, Dairy Princess pageant, food, parade (June 23), more. Free. dairydays.org.
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Thursday-Sunday, June 29-July 2, Sun Valley. Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. ridesunvalley.com.
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, 8th Street between Main and State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 28, Blaser Park, North Washington Avenue and West Park Street, Emmett. 550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Kuna City Park (Col. Bernard Fisher Veterans Memorial Park), 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 5 during Kuna Days. 922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Summer Pop-up Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and 17, Nampa High School parking lot, 203 Lake Lowell Ave. Free. Vendor space available: 353-2678.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 27, park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
Meridian Youth Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 24 through Sept. 2, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/youthfarmersmarket.
Home and Garden
Remodeled Homes Tour: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4. Showcase remodeling projects by members of the NARI of Idaho in the Treasure Valley area. $5, at nariofidaho.org or call 322-8191.
Movies
CableONE Movie Night: Start at dusk Fridays, June 2 through Aug. 25, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Free. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/movienight. June’s titles:
▪ June 2: “Moana”
▪ June 9: “Pete’s Dragon”
▪ June 16: “The Secret Life of Pets”
▪ June 23: “Storks”
▪ June 30: “Sing”
Silver Screen on the Green: Activities at 8:30 p.m. and movies at dusk Fridays, June 16 through Aug. 18, Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N., Nampa. Free. 458-5858, nampaparksandrecreation.org. June’s titles:
▪ June 16: “Trolls”
▪ June 23: “Kubo and the Two Strings”
▪ June 30: “Secret Life of Pets”
Movies Under the Stars: Free games for kids at 7 p.m. provided by Boise Parks and Recreation, movies at dusk Saturdays. Free. See movie titles at parks.cityofboise.org/activities,-classes-and-sports/movies-under-the-stars. June’s locations:
▪ June 17: Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
▪ June 24: Bowden Park, 3230 W. Edson St.
Music
Boise Men’s Chorus “Rocketman: An Elton John Sing-a-long”: Beer and wine social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. $15 per show, $10 students and seniors, $25 VIP or family package. Brown Paper Tickets.
Spectator Sports
Oldies But Goodies Drags: Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4, followed by eliminations at 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 and Idaho 16 about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. $12 general, $3 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Fox Hunt: Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, followed by eliminations at 6:30 p.m. Friday and main Pro Show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 and Idaho 16 about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. $20 general (free for ladies on the tower side, $10 pit access), $5 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Boise Hawks baseball: 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$35 Tuesday-Sunday, $12-$35 Feed Your Face Monday (except July 3). Tickets increase $1 day of game. 322-5000, boisehawks.com.
▪ Tuesday-Thursday, June 20-22: vs. Eugene Emeralds
▪ Monday-Wednesday, June 26-28: vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
▪ Thursday-Monday, June 29-July 3: vs. Spokane Indians
Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo: Calf scramble at 7:30 p.m. and rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 23-24, Optimist Park Arena, Marathon Way, Mountain Home. Dance to follow with the Jeff Palmer Band (included in admission). $10 general, $5 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. 3drodeo.org.
Theater
Boise Little Theater’s “Charley’s Aunt”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 2-3; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “9 to 5”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 2-3 and 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 and 8; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, June 4, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 2 (preview), June 3 (opening night), June 4 (family night), June 6-7, 10-11, 14-16, 18, 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 2): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 4): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
“Icons, 20 Years”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 368-0405.
The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
St. Thomas Playhouse’s “Godspell”: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, June 21-24, Community School Theatre, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley. $20 general, $12 children younger than 18. stthomasplayhouse.org.
St. Thomas Playhouse’s “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory Jr.”: 2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, with extra 10 a.m. show Friday, June 23, Community School Theatre, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley. $10 general, $5 children younger than 18. stthomasplayhouse.org.
Company of Fools’ “Life Sucks”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, June 27 through July 19 (no show July 4); 7 p.m. July 2, 9 and 16, Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $40 general, $35 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $15 students. Pay-what-you-feel preview is June 27. Group rates available. (208) 578-912, sunvalleycenter.org.
Music Theater of Idaho’s “1776”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 29-July 1; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students and youth, in advance. All tickets $25 at the door. 468-2385, mtionline.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 30 (preview), July 1 (opening night), July 2 (family night), July 4-5, 8-9, 13-14, 18-19, 22-23, 27-28, Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 30): $30 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 2): $40 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
June 1
Activate! Connecting People to Passions: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Opportunities for potential activists and volunteers to connect with organizations working on social change. More than 20 local progressive/humanitarian organizations will be on hand with information, contacts and resources for people desiring to join causes they are passionate about. Also, music by Carmel n the Closers, Idaho Peace Band; local Payette Brewing Co. beer; wine; kids activities; a virtual reality experience; and Genki Takoyaki food truck. Free.
Old Boise Block Party: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Old Boise 6th and Main streets. Wine tasting, beer, pizza, children’s activities, raffles, music by Jac Sound, Boise Rockeoke and David Henry. Free.
Spaceface: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Sun Blood Stories, HiHazel. $8. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $10 at the door.
Travis Scott: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Opening: Khalid. $39.50, $42.50, $45 and $49.50. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Seether: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Through Fire, Kaleido. $32. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $34 day of show.
June 2
Sip 2 Give: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Pop-up performances by two of Opera Idaho Resident Company singers every hour starting at 4:30 p.m. and a food truck on site. Ten percent of wine sales benefit Opera Idaho. 557-9463.
Vista Bench Summer Bash and Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, Vista Village, 1004 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Classic cars, music, food, activities, kid-friendly games, more. Free. Car show entry fee is a donation of three canned food items for St. Vincent de Paul. Register: 761-1980.
Square Dance Parkin’ Lot Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. Music by Hokum Hi-Flyers, B-Town Bistro food truck (6 to 8 p.m.), Spoonthumb Ice Cream cart, and PreFunk serving up the brews (with ID).
June 3
Poop Scoot 5k Run/3k Run/Walk: Register at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 8th Street Park, Meridian. Race a tennis ball that is dropped into the sewer from the park to the Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. Tours of the plant to follow the race. Refreshments and shuttle service provided. Registration is a canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank. Call 898-5500.
Big Water Blowout River Festival: Saturday, June 3, Riggins (2.5 hours north of Boise on U.S. 95). Discounted whitewater rafting trips from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dutch oven cook-off contest (cooking between 4 and 5 p.m., judging at 7 p.m.) in the City Park with beer and music by Jeff Crosby and The Refugees. bigwaterblowout.com.
Hells Canyon Days Farm Toy Show: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Cambridge High School gym, 40 N. 4th St. (541) 447-7585 or (208) 549-1150.
Yoga For Good: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Donations-only yoga class to support the Pride Foundation. the only LGBTQ community foundation in Idaho. 863-7040, yogaforgoodevents@gmail.com.
Doxie Stroll n’ Show: Registration at 9:30 a.m. and start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise. $25 early registration, $30 day of event. Email boisehostlions@gmail.com to register.
Access to Justice FUND Run/Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, Fort Boise Park, 600 E. Garrison Road, Boise. Family and pet-friendly 5k event. Registration is $25 general, $15 children 13-17, $10 ages 12 and younger. isb.idaho.gov/ilf/aji_campaign/aji_fundrun.html.
Color Me Fearless 5k: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, Old Cutter’s Park, Hiawatha Drive, Hailey. Benefits Girls on the Run program in the Wood River Valley. Registation through June 2: $32 general, $18 seniors and youth. Day-of registration is $36 general, $22 seniors and youth. girlsontherunwrv.org.
Fishin’ with the Commission: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Sego Prairie Pond, 2073 W. Sego Prairie St., Kuna. Day of fishing with Ada County Commissioners Dave Case, Jim Tibbs and Rick Visser. Idaho Fish and Game will be providing all the tackle, bait and assistance. Participants can stop by the Idaho Fish and Game “Take Me Fishing” trailer in the parking lot to register for a fishing license if necessary. Water, cookies and ice cream provided. Free. 287-7008, adacouinty.id.gov.
Terra Nativa Vineyards Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 100 N. Bene Posto Place, Boise. $5 per person. 863-5204.
Tour de Fashion: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Boise. Northwest stylist and fashion blogger Tanya Carnahan (AKA Style Spy Girl) has launched a series of ladies-only, fashion-inspired bike tours, designed for women who want to explore the dozens of local boutiques in Downtown Boise. $25. For the lineup of participating shops and boutiques: stylespygirl.com.
June Winemaker’s Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall. Five-course meal paired with selections from Browne Family Vineyards. $99 per person. (208) 630-0274, shorelodge.com.
Kevin Cole: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. $25 general, $15 students. lauralittletheatricals.com.
Critical Mass Vocal Arts Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Traditional Irish and English pieces, as well as music by Henry Purcell, John Ireland and others. $10 general, $7 students, free for ages 5 and younger. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
June 4
Art and Roses: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. More than 65 local artists. Benefits the Rose Garden. Free.
Cash’d Out: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624, or at the door.
June 6
BJ Barham: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com.
Starset: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Veio, Mortal Enemy. $16. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 day of show.
June 7
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter. $75.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
June 8
Meridian’s Public Works Week Expo: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Interactive displays, free drawings, heavy equipment demonstrations, hands-on activities for kids, free popcorn, hot dogs and drinks. Free. 898-5500.
Art in the Vines: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards, 5900 Pearl Road, Eagle. Outdoor jazz concert by the Van Paepeghem Sextet, wine tasting, quick draw painting competition, art show and sale. Portion of art and wine sales benefit the Idaho Jazz Society. $25, includes wine tasting and souvenir glass. eaglepleinairfestival.com/art-in-the-vines.
Evening in the Garden: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, FarWest Landscape and Garden Center, 5728 W. State St., Boise. Food by Kanak Attack Katering, wine, live and silent auctions, music by James and Rochelle Barrett. Benefit for Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity. $35. 331-2916, boisehabitat.maxgiving.com.
Hellyeah: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $28 day of show.
Xasthur: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Johanna Warren, Miriah. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 at the door.
June 9
Gingerfest: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9 (last admission 8:30 p.m.), Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Show off your red hair or just celebrate ginger fun with games, “Best Ginger” contests for adults and kids, food trucks, beer, wine and other beverages. $6 general, $3 children 3-12. 334-2844, history.idaho.gov/old-idaho-penitentiary.
Wake the Dead 2017: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. Midline headlines with Childzplay, Hand of Doom, Vindicata. $10. Brown Paper Tickets.
Ben Rice Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door. 440-4590.
June 10
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
Conservation in the City: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 Americana Blvd., Boise. Highlights city of Boise programs and community partners that are doing great work in the world of conservation, sustainability and environmental education. Organizations such as the Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center, Boise Community Forestry, Boise Urban Garden School, Idaho Botanical Garden, Golden Eagle Audubon Society, CWI Biology and more will be there to chat with attendees about their work and what people can do to get involved. Free. 608-7617.
Rides that Rock Hot Rods and Harleys Showdown: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, High Desert Harley-Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. Music, raffles, food, more. Collecting items for St. Luke’ s Children’s Hospital. $5 admission for hot rods and bikes, free for spectators.
Saddle Up for St. Jude: Registration opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Idaho City Cowboy Campground. Three-, six- or 10-mile ride in the Boise National Forest with prizes, lunch and silent auction. $20 donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Curtis Elton, 855-0308 or 484-8598.
Kids’ Fishing Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Gotts Point, Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Kids can learn about fish biology, fishing ethics, water safety, and casting and rigging, and then test their newly learned skills fishing in Lake Lowell. Fishing poles will be available to borrow if needed. Rain or shine. fws.gov/deerflat, 467-9278, deerflat@fws.gov.
Gene Kleiner Day: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will perform a summer showcase of popular favorites to pay tribute to Gene Kleiner, who donated Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park to the City of Meridian. Free. 489-0538.
Common Ground Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise. “Let the Sunshine In” celebrates songs from stage and screen. Ice cream social to follow. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Community Center. $5 at the door. commongroundboise.org.
Idaho Nature Conservation Initiative Book Release and Fashion Show: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Studio Boise Photography Center, 4619 Emerald St., Suite 106. Virginia Treat of Treats Photography and her team of creatives conducted a nature conservation initiative with a series of photo shoots throughout 2016, and utilized a variety of images and produced a photo book, calendars, prints and more. $10 general, $20 VIP. tiny.cc/natureconservation.
Black Stone Cherry: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Citizen Zero, Letters From the Fire. $16.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 day of show.
Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45-$100. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
June 11
Private Gardens Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Boise Bench area. Fundraiser for the Idaho Botanical Garden, its plants and programs, and the Lunaria Grant. $25 general, $20 IBG members in advance; $35 and $30 day of event. 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Art Song Recital: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Join Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers in this series of recitals dedicated to the form of under-produced music called art songs. These non-staged songs often incorporate well-known poems and seasonal themes with complex music and piano. Free. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Mine Site Remediation and Restoration: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Lecture is presented by historian Troy Lambert. $5 general, free for IMMG members. 571-5720, idahomuseum.org.
June 14
Christian McBride’s New Jawn: Free Boise Community Jazz Symposium from 4 to 5 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Food Trucks on Flag Day: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Carnival-style games and activities, entertainment, vendor booths and food trucks. Free. 468-5858.
June 15
Jim Fishwild and David Lyle “Pops” Evans: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Nampa Smiles Terrace, 3rd floor, Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Free outdoor concert. 468-4474.
Wayland: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.
Boise Voice Xtravaganza: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 (registration at 7:30 p.m.) Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise. Entertainers and performers are encouraged to dress up as movie stars and perform a movie musical number. Five finalists will perform at Boise PrideFest (June 17). $5 admission, $20 to compete. boisevoicextra.com.
XXXTentacion: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35-$40 general, $55 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
June 16
Frankie Ballard: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Jensen Buck and The Family. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
June 17
Galactic Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admission at 4:30 p.m.) Saturday, June 17, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Photo-ops with “Star Wars” characters with the 501st Legion, “Star Wars” themed entertainment, Q&A with actors from your favorite movies and TV shows, explore and learn about animal superpowers, “Star Wars” themed exhibit walk, galactic themed enrichments for the animals, temporary tattoos, face painting, more. $10 general, $8 seniors, $7 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Rescue Ride for the Vets: Registration from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. $20-$30. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Bark! in the Park: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Ponderosa State Park, 1920 N. Davis Ave., McCall. A 3k fun walk to benefit MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter. Post-walk festivities include a picnic lunch, music and contests and prizes for you and your best friend. Register at mcpaws.org.
Boise Buddhist Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Linh Thuu Buddhist Temple, 8813 W. Ardene St., Boise. Entertainment, children’s activities, presentations, food, more. All welcome, Buddhist or not. Free.
Celebrate the Vine: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Williamson Orchards and Vineyards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road, Caldwell. Introducing two new releases new releases, the Dry Rosé of Syrah and Reserve Petite Sirah. Also, vendors, a food truck, performances of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” by Encore Theater Co. $15 general tasting fee, $10 for wine club members, includes two barrel samples and five wine samples. eventbrite.com.
Idaho Rose Show: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Aspen Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presented by Idaho Rose Society. Free. 440-7826.
Sun Valley Brewfest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Ketchum Town Square, 480 4th St. E. With more than 25 breweries and 50 beers, family-friendly event includes unlimited beer sampling (wine too), games, food and music. $30. (208) 726-1300, sunvalleybrewfest.com.
“Pearls Before Swine” in Boise: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Stephan Pastis will disclose all his vices, overshare and tell you all you want to know about “Pearls Before Swine” and his personal life. Also signing copies of his newest treasury, “Pearls Hogs the Road.” 972-8200.
Ballpark Brew Fest: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Craft beer tasting from local breweries/distributors, food trucks, music and games. $10 advance, $15 at the door, includes mug and six tasting tickets. Under 21/designated drive tickets are $5, includes a hot dog and soda. 322-5000, boisehawks.com.
Suzy Bogguss: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Opening: Andy Byron, Kelly Lynae. $20-$38. americanamusicseries.net.
June 18
Father’s Day Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 8th and Idaho streets, Downtown Boise. Classic and electric cars, hot rods, music, raffles. Free. downtownboise.org.
Suzy Bogguss: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $18. eventbrite.com.
Tool: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: The Crystal Method. $69.50 and $89.50. ICTickets, 442-3232.
June 19
Cut/Copy: 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
June 21
The Longest Ride: Wednesday, June 21, Highlands Hollow, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Range of options for all ages and abilities. Push your limits by riding 160 miles with 16,000 feet of climbing over 16 hours or grab a Boise GreenBike for a couple of hours of easy riding through the North End. Benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration options at bikereg.com/thelongestride.
In Good Taste: A French Affaire: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Three-course gourmet French meal designed by Wild Plum Events and Eats with wine pairings by Cinder Wines, gourmet dessert auction, two opera performances. Benefits Opera Idaho. $135 per person. RSVP by June 7. 345-3531, ext. 2; 1617.operaidaho.org/wordpress/in-good-taste.
June 22
Rebelution: 6:20 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Special guests: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, DJ Mackle. $30. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849. $35 day of show.
Pre-Boise Music Festival Pool Party: 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Roaring Springs Waterpark, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. Two parties for the price of one. Bands TBA. $25 per person, includes a ticket to the Boise Music Festival (June 24). 884-8842, roaringsprings.com.
June 23
Music on the Water concert: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, Esther Simplot Park, 614 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. Pop violinist Brooke Wilson, folk indie rock duo The Lost Men, and another band TBA. Also, food trucks, beer and wine, arts and crafts, water sports, face painting, games and hands-on activities for kids and families. Benefits the WCA. Free to attend. VIP package: $15. eventbrite.com.
Grow the Garden Party: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Appetizers from Horsewood Catering, signature cocktails, lawn games, silent and live auctions, music. Fundraiser for Idaho Botanical Garden. $85 general, $75 IBG members. 275-8603, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
June 24
The Longest Day: Games starting at 9 a.m., 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Bridge Cooperative of Boise, 9460 W. Fairview Ave., Ste. 110. Play bridge and support the Alzheimer’s Association. Lessons in between games. $8 per game. 384-1729, boisebridge.club.
Boise Music Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Sean Kingston, Hey Violet, Austin Mahone. $29-$125. boisemusicfestival.com.
Pet-A-Pawlooza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Demonstrations by the Boise Police Department K9 unit, children’s games, food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors, activities for pets, more. Benefits the Boise Police Department K9 unit and SNIP. Free. 968-1338.
Rock to Products: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Workshop explores the journey from raw material to rock-based end products. Includes study of igneous, sedimentary and ore samples. Activities including volcano making, fossil digging, gold panning and more. For grades 4 and up. $10. Pre-signups required by June 21. 571-5720, idahomuseum.org.
Feed Your Soul Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Music, local craft breweries, food trucks, bounce houses, obstacle course, games, prizes, giveaways. Benefits the job-training program at Create Common Good. Free. Volunteers needed. Details on Facebook.
Songwriters in the Park: The Paul Tillotson New York Connection: Gates at 3 p.m. and concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Lucky Peak Sandy Shores Amphitheatre, 9725 E. Idaho 21, Boise. Bring low back chairs and blankets. No glass containers or pets. Opening: Tylor Bushman. $20. Brown Paper Tickets. $25 at the gate. $5 per vehicle entry fee applies.
Japan Nite Obon Festival: Food service at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 S.E. 4th St., Ontario. iobt.org. Free odori (Japanese folk dancing) lessons, 7 p.m. June 18, 20 and 22 in the basement.
John Nemeth: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $10-$30. egyptiantheatre.net.
June 25
Korn: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show.
June 27
Santana: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
June 28
Boise Community Band: A Salute to our Veterans: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free. boisecommunityband.com.
June 29
Phantogram: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30 day of show.
Comments