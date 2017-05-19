End of an era: The final days of the Ringling Bros.

Clowns Gabor Hrisafis, left, and Beth Walters talk in a hallway of the Dunkin Donuts center before a performance May 4 in Providence, R.I. “The Greatest Show on Earth” is about to put on its last show on earth. For the performers who travel with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, its demise means the end of a unique way of life for hundreds of performers and crew members. Julie Jacobson The Associated Press