Cuddling encouraged at Boise shelter’s ‘Cat Yoga’ classes

Only one rescue cat was ready and available to participate in Simply Cat’s yoga class Tuesday night — but he immediately won over the room.
“We try to find the most outgoing cats for ‘Cat Yoga,’ ” said Deb McDougall, one of two shelter outreach coordinators.
Enzo, a 3-point Persian Flame Point, padded over to just about every yoga mat to greet and nuzzle the friendly, spandex-clad shelter visitors.
Shelter supporter Shannon Lind started the classes a couple years ago, though Laurie McElroy led Tuesday’s session. Participants pay $10 per class, and all of the money goes to the shelter. More than a dozen people signed up for Tuesday’s class but only half showed up. It’ll be offered twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays through the summer.
CNN called ‘Cat Yoga’ the nation’s “mewest exercise trend” last year but in Boise, it preceeded the ‘Goat Yoga’ craze.
Enzo is Simply Cats’ new mascot or office cat, having burrowed into the heart of Director Patty Cutler. The feeling is mutual.
“He was sad when she was gone,” said Emily Biancavilla, a shelter outreach coordinator.
Enzo’s hair was so matted when he was surrendered in April that he had to be shaved, leaving him with the furry head and tail of a lion. His Grumpy Cat-esque face belies his sweet demeanor.
Cat Yoga participants were “awwwing” more than “ohmming” as Enzo stretched, yawned, purred and paused to play with toys scattered around the floor. When the session was over, many stayed for a few minutes to play with some of the rescue cats awaiting homes.
Planning to adopt a kitten? Simply Cats has about 60 kittens in foster homes now. They are available for adoption after they’re old enough and have been spayed or neutered; two months for males, three months for females. As they become available, photos are posted on the shelter’s Web site.
Simply Cats is at 2833 S. Victory View Way in Boise. It is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays. For more info, call 343-7177, or e-mail info@simplycats.org
