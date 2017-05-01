Living

May 01, 2017 4:00 PM

Netflix adds more warnings to ‘13 Reasons’

By MARK KENNEDY

The Associated Press

The 13-episode drama “13 Reasons Why” is based on Jay Asher’s young-adult 2007 best-seller about a high school student who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led to her death, including sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

The show is rated TV-MA and three episodes that contain explicit material have “viewer discretion advised” warnings. Mental health experts wanted more advisories shown.

Netflix said it has now added a warning before the first episode and “also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Libations: Capitol Bar's Kevin Hopper makes the classic cocktail Ramos Gin Fizz

Libations: Capitol Bar's Kevin Hopper makes the classic cocktail Ramos Gin Fizz 4:03

Libations: Capitol Bar's Kevin Hopper makes the classic cocktail Ramos Gin Fizz
Into the garden with Margaret Lauterbach 2:35

Into the garden with Margaret Lauterbach
Margaret Lauterbach has the answer: What gardening zone are we in? 3:23

Margaret Lauterbach has the answer: What gardening zone are we in?

View More Video

Entertainment Videos