Sunday’s Child: Travis seeks an outdoor-loving, church-going family

“Hi, I’m Travis. I’m mostly quiet and shy. I like to go camping, fishing and swimming. I also like to work out, ride my bike and play video games. I am interested in playing sports and would like to be part of a team. I like to stay busy and active, and I really enjoy being outdoors. I would like parents who will love me and nurture me. I want the rules to be fair, and consequences are OK as long as I understand the reason. I would also like a family that goes to church.”
Travis is 15 years old and has numerous strengths, including kindness, thoughtfulness, great manners, a sense of humor and a wonderful smile. He thrives on positive attention from adults and is happy most of the time. He is on track to graduate with his class, upon which he would like to learn a trade in construction or welding.
Travis needs to feels safe, loved and supported. He needs parents that will validate his feelings and give him the assurance that he can work at his own pace to overcome past experiences and accomplish his goals.
For more information on Travis or adoption information, please visit http://idahowednesdayschild.org, or contact Shannon Foust via email at sfoust@ewu.edu or cell at (208) 488-8989 if you have specific questions.
