Boise stylist Kirsten Grove talks about adding details to your decor

Boise stylist Kirsten Grove talks about how adding details to your decor makes a difference.
Dana Oland doland@idahostatesman.com

Heart of Treasure Valley

Keeping history alive with Hillsdale Park

Marti Hill is the third generation to farm the land at the corner of Eagle and Amity roads in an area that was known as Hillsdale. His farm was designated as a Century Farm, and recently, Marti donated 15 acres that will become a part in conjunction with the new Hillsdale Elementary School and YMCA. It's his legacy, in honor of his family. It will be called Hillsdale Park, a way of keeping history alive.

Entertainment Videos