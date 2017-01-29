Elevate your look (and maybe more) with magnificent minerals

Want to add some sparkle to your life in 2017? Crystals and gemstones are one way to do it.
These majestic minerals are having a moment in fashion. On the runway, designers Elie Saab, Givenchy and Dries Van Noten dressed up their collections with oversized stone accessories. Seeing them on celebrities — Adele, Victoria Beckham and Katy Perry — have only added to their popularity.
A gem dangling from a skinny suede choker or chunky leather wrap bracelets mixed with crystals are some of the ways the trend has been adapted from nighttime glam to casual chic.
“I’m seeing more of a day crystal,” says Kimberly Coppola, owner of Serendipity, an accessories boutique in Pittsburgh. “It’s nice to see some wearability.”
Attached to these stones is the ancient belief that they may promote self-restoration, protection and prosperity. In recent seasons, a number of beauty products formulated with crystals have appeared with claims that they can help stimulate the skin.
Want to try crystals and stones? Here are some basics …
▪ Amethyst: Sobering and clarifying
▪ Rose quartz: Self-love and healing
▪ Black tourmaline: Considered the “evil eye of minerals” because it’s believed to repel negativity
▪ Citrine: Wealth and abundance
▪ Rubies and garnets: Vitality and vigor
▪ Clear or smoky quartz: Paired with other stones to amplify their properties
A gem of a book
Inspired by the uptick of crystals in style and pop culture, “Elemental Energy: Crystal and Gemstone Rituals for a Beautiful Life” by Kristin Petrovich (HarperElixir, $32.99) is a new coffee-table book that explores the history of these natural beauties and how they’ve come to be incorporated into accessories, decor, beauty products and more. Plus, vibrant photography of stones of all sorts. Petrovich is the co-founder of SJAL, a luxury skincare line beloved by the stars that’s infused with metals, crystals and gemstones.
Comments