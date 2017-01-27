Love, beer, music and art are in the air next month across Treasure Valley

If you’re looking for more than the traditional dinner-and-a-movie Valentine’s Day date, consider Woo at the Zoo or Romancing the Pen, both in Boise, or Bowling and Bubbly at Pinz Bowling Center in Meridian. Also next month are a couple of fundraisers that will make craft beer fans happy: one at Edge Brewing Company on Feb. 2 that helps spay and neuter Idaho pets, and another at the Basque Center on Feb. 9 for the Rotary Club of Boise.
Valentine’s Day
Valentine for AIDS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2-12 (bidding ends at 4 p.m. Feb. 12), Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise. About 260 local artists will create and donate valentines for the annual silent art auction to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program). kent@flyingmcoffee.com.
Wild at Heart: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Valentine’s-themed event with face painting, photo ops, and enrichments for all the Zoo Boise animal residents. Plus, make a Valentine’s Day card for your favorite animal. Free. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Zhoo Zhoo Valentine’s Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12, Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Wine tastings, sweet treats, specials on bottle purchases. $8 admission, $5 wine club members.
Love is in the Air: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Way. Food and treats, fresh roses, vendors, massage, music. Free. 353-2678.
Cupid’s Undie Run: Party starts at noon, awards ceremony at 1 p.m. and run at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. One-mile fun run to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. cupidsundierun.com/city/boise.
Woo at the Zoo: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Guided stroll through the zoo, presentations by zookeepers regarding animal breeding in zoos, up-close animal encounters and other animal-amore-related activities. A pasta dinner, dessert, drinks, photos with your sweetheart and take-home chocolate are included. Open to singles and couples 18 and older. $40 for Boise residents and Friends of Zoo Boise passholders, $45 nonresidents. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
▪ I Love the Zoo, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Kids ages 5-10 can enjoy a pizza dinner, guided zoo walk, game, crafts and an up-close animal encounter. Open only to kids whose parents/guardians are enrolled in Woo at the Zoo. $15 for Boise residents and Friends of Zoo Boise passholders, $20 nonresidents.
Alexis Cole: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Award-winning jazz vocalist and her quartet perform Disney love songs. $25-$31. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Ellie Shaw Quartet: Love in the Afternoon: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $12 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com. $15 and $18 at the door.
Romancing the Pen: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 (last admission 7 p.m.), Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Stroll through the site, read through exhibits “Romancing the Pen: ‘Love’ Stories from the Penitentiary” and “In the Name of Love.” Two-for-one admission. 334-2844, history.idaho.gov.
Bowling and Bubbly: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pinz Bowling Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Get a free glass of champagne or sparkling cider while you bowl with your sweetheart (one per person while supplies last). 898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
Valentine’s Day Romantic Comedy Night: 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 (two shows), Playhouse Events and Dinner Theater, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise. Featuring Sean Peabody, Big Chuckles. $99 couples dinner package for 6 p.m., $20 each for show only. $20 each for 9 p.m. show (no dinner available). Brown Paper Tickets.
Dinner and a Movie: Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and movie at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Langroise Center, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Experience a “Night in Italy” with a catered dinner and Audrey Hepburn classic film, “Roman Holiday.” $10 movie, $25 dinner ($8 wine w/dinner). 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Festivals/Fairs
McCall Winter Carnival: Continues through Sunday, Feb. 5, McCall. Snow sculptures, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Country Fair and Auction: 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Nampa Christian Elementary School, 505 W. Orchard Ave. Pancake breakfast, a barbecue dinner Friday night, live and silent auctions, kids carnival. Benefit for Nampa Christian Schools. Breakfast: $4-$6. Dinner: $6-$10. nampachristianschools.com.
Music
Livingston Taylor: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $42 general, $48 preferred. eventbrite.com. $47 and $53 at the door.
Performing Arts
Trebelle Piano Trio: Violinist Jennifer Dunn, cellist Heidi Nagel, and pianist Robyn Wells perform “Old Photographs,” a piece of solemn parlour music with a rollicking tango, as well as piano trios by Mozart and American composer Arthur Foote. $10 suggested donation. trebellepianotrio.org.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, Caldwell.
▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road.
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Featuring James Smock, trumpet. $28 general, $23 seniors, $10 students. 297-3182, boisebaroque.org.
Ballet Idaho’s “Winter Repertory”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Boise Philharmonic: Andrés Franco, cellist Edgar Moreau and Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Feb. 17: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Saturday, Feb. 18: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 23-25, University of Idaho, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Evening concerts concluding a day of student performances, hands-on clinics and professional workshops. 885-5900, uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.
Opera Idaho Puccini’s Tosca: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25.50-$76.50. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Specialty Shows
Boise Golf and Travel Show: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 (VIP Night); 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Demonstrations, special deals, retail closeout, club swap from Pierce Park Greens, interactive fun for all ages with prizes, plus every paid admission receives a free round of golf from Eagle Hills Golf Course. $12 admission (good for both days), free for children 12 and younger. VIP Night is $20 advance, $25 at the door, includes free play of games, prizes, drink ticket. boisegolfshow.com.
Idaho Artistry in Wood Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Opportunity for artists working in wood and gourds to participate in judged competition and display their work to the public. Also, demonstrations, sale of wood and gourd art objects and other activities. $4 admission, free for children 12 and younger. idahoartistryinwood.com.
Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4: vs. Utah Grizzlies
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11: vs. Wheeling Nailers
Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $22-$47. ICTickets, 442-3232. Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 is $10; must be accompanied by a Saturday matinee ticket.
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
▪ vs. Air Force, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
▪ vs. Wyoming, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
▪ vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
▪ vs. Fresno State, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28
Theater
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Bye Bye Birdie”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Lone Star Love Potion”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Weiser Little Theater’s “The Spitfire Grill”: Dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 23-25; dessert and show at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 and 14, 405 E. 2nd St., Weiser. $25 for dinner and show, $15 dessert and show. weiserlittletheater.org.
Company of Fools’ “Constellations”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 15 through March 4; 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $35 general, $30 seniors and Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $15 students. Prices do not include the “Pay What You Feel” preview (Feb. 15), 10 for $10, and Educators Day (Feb. 17). Group rates available. (208) 578-9122, sunvalleycenter.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “A Streetcar Named Desire”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 24-25, March 3-4, 10-11; 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 9; 2 p.m. March 5 and 11, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Other
Friends of the Library February Fiction Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, Boise Public Library warehouse, 762 River St. Everything is priced at $1. 972-8247.
Lookout Junction Model Railroad Open House: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Learn about the model railroading hobby, railroad history, building a model railroad display and collecting model railroad cars, courtesy of the Rocky Mountain Hi-Railers. All ages.
Feb. 1
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 12:15 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Boise State University Department of Accountancy will offer free income tax preparation through the IRS VITA program to qualified individuals making up to $62,000. Please arrive no later than 3 p.m. Continues Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22.
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Benefits the Bogus Basin Nordic Team and the Boise Nordic Foundation. $18 general, $14 students and seniors. Three-day festival pass (Jan. 30-Feb. 1): $48. egyptiantheatre.net.
Judy Collins: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $49.50 and $59.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Ned Evett and Music Box Album Release Party: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 general, $25 preferred. eventbrite.com. $25 and $30 at the door.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Colonial Theater, 450 A. St., Idaho Falls. $25.50 and $32.50. (208) 522- 0471, idahofallsarts.org.
Feb. 2
“Drink Some Ale…Save Some Tail”: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Edge Brewing Company, 525 Steelhead Way, Boise. Donating 10 percent of all food and beer proceeds to SNIP (Spay and Neuter Idaho Pets). edgebrew.com.
Fettuccine Forum “Lessons from Nineteenth-Century Slavery Politics”: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Free. 608-7050.
Alzheimer’s Idaho Bowling Tournament: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. $35 per person, $200 per team of six, includes two games, shoe rentals, pizza, unlimited soft drinks. Register: alzid.org.
First Thursday with Author: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Gail Chumbley will read and sign her book, “River of January.” Free. 376-4229.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Lemuria: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Cayetana, Mikey Erg. $13. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.
Feb. 3
Art Exhibition “Holding What Can’t Be Held” Closing Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Ming Studio, 420 S. 6th St., Boise. Dinner by Wild Plum caterers, music by DJ professor Jonathan Sadler. Benefits Snake River Alliance. $75 per person, $65 for members of the Alliance or Ming. snakeriveralliance.org.
Paint and Sip Nite: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Murph’s Corner Brew, 7709 W. Overland Road, Boise. Drink and food specials. $40, includes instruction, supplies and materials. Sign up: 375-0012.
Iration: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Tribal Seeds, Protoje. $21.50. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849. $23 day of show.
Eric Johnson: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $19.50, $29.50 and $49.50. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Jeff Crosby and The Refugees: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb or at the door.
Young the Giant: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Lewis Del Mar. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $27 day of show.
Feb. 4
Engineering and Science Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Boise State College of Engineering, 1375 W. University Drive. Hands-on activities, demonstrations and presentations for students K-12 and their families. Free. Online registation at coen.boisestate.edu/STEMExploration/#.
Cabin Fever Reliever: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa. Educational and instructional activities mostly designed for kids, including archery, boat safety, fly fishing, tying flies, more. Also, vendors, dealers and nonprofits. Benefit for Kids First Cast. Free. Register at kidsfirstcast.org.
Marsing Disaster Auction: 10:13 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Marsing American Legion Community Hall, 126 S. 2nd Ave. W. Auction, raffle items, food booths. All proceeds raised assist with disaster relief in Marsing fire/ambulance district.
Sing Along with Don Ritchey: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Don Ritchey is bringing his guitar to sing family favorites.
Loaves and Fishes Gala: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Dinner, dancing, auction and music by Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble. Benefits Catholic Charities of Idaho’s services. $150 per person. ccidaho.org/LF2017.
Handbell Concert: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Central Elementary School gym, 1415 5th St. S., Nampa. Handbell musicians are coming from Idaho, Washington and Oregon to work under the direction of Tim Waugh. Free.
Winter Winemaker’s Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall. Five-course meal complemented by a selection of wines from Truchard Vineyards. $95 per person, taxes and gratuity not included. (208) 634-2244, shorelodge.com.
Treefort Launch Party: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Featuring The Shivas, Tyvek, Hillfolk Noir and Foul Weather. $10. eventbrite.com.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Murder at Crossings Winery” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Center Ball: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Food provided by Matsy’s, drinks, dancing, music by High Street. Benefits Four Rivers Cultural Center. $65 per person. 4rcc.com.
Feb. 6
Lydia Loveless: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Angelica Garcia, Jensen Buck. $16. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624, or at the door.
Feb. 7
Reel Big Fish/Anti-Flag: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew. $23.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
Seratones: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Marshall Poole, Gipsy Moonrise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door.
Feb. 8
Game Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Drop-in program of casual board games for teens and adults. Games provided, but feel free to bring your favorites.
Twenty One Pilots: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Sold out.
Feb. 9
Celebrate 20 Years of Shu’s Idaho Running Company: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Shu’s, 1758 W. State St., Boise. Happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. (drinks provided by Cloud 9 Brewery), a short run at 5:30 p.m., raffles, prizes, special sales, more.
Firkin Frolic Beer Fest: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Basque Center, 601 Grove St., Boise. Participating brewers are Boise Brewing, Barbarian, Mother Earth Brew Co., Powderhaus, Sawtooth and Woodland. Benefits the Rotary Club of Boise. $14 for six 4 oz. pours, $17 after Jan. 26, $20 at the door. boisefirkinfrolic.org.
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $24-$91. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Mike Doughty: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Wheatus. $17. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.
Modern Classics: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Chamber music series featuring the Chimera Duo (English horn and harp), along with guest artists on various instruments. $10 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com. $13 and $18 at the door.
Feb. 10
Birthright Benefit Gala: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Dinner, dancing, silent and dessert auctions, raffle, and music by Swingin with Ellie during the cocktail hour and dinner; and dancing music from 9 to 11 p.m. by The Three. $60 per person. Deadline to purchase is Friday, Feb. 3. 861-3789.
Feb. 11
Laura Ingalls Wilder Birthday Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. All ages.
Ken Lavigne: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Feb. 12
Terri Clark: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30, $35 and $40. egyptiantheatre.net.
Feb. 13
The Irish Rovers: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30, $40 and $50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Feb. 14
Mandalas & More: Adult Coloring Program: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Adults only. Light refreshments available.
International Guitar Night: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Featuring Lulo Reinhardt, Debashish Bhattacharya, Luca Stricagnoli and Chrystian Dozza. $35-$65 general, $25-$55 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members. (208) 726-9494, sunvalleycenter.org.
The Irish Rovers: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Feb. 15
Cody Jinks: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
Feb. 16
Senior Soiree: Decadent Delights, a Chocolate Tasting: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Discover the world of fair trade chocolates as we taste selections from across the globe, including Ghana, Peru, Papua New Guinea and many more. Adults only.
Feb. 17
Literature for Lunch: 12:10 to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Featuring John Updike’s “Gertrude and Claudius.” The winter/spring theme is “To Read or Not to Read: Hamlet.” Free. 972-8255.
“Elvis Lives”: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Journey across Elvis’ life featuring winners and finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprise’s (EPE) annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each representing Elvis during different stages of his career. $30-$50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Morgan Page: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Fatty’s Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 200, Boise. $15 first 100 tickets (sold out), $20 second 100 (sold out), $25 third 100, $30 fourth 100, $35 after. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Feb. 18
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Keynote speaker is Mike Bone of the Denver Botanic Garden. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Idaho City Chili Cook Off: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Idaho City Visitor’s Center, 100 Main St. Chili sampling, music, raffle, beer, more. $5 per person, $3 children 12 and younger. idahocitychamber.org/events.
This is My Brave: The Show: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Special Events Center, Boise State University. A live presentation of essays, original music and poetry performed by a dozen individuals living with — or loving someone with — a mental illness. $20 at bit.ly/BraveBoise, $25 at the door.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Sterling Slaughter” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Illenium: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
LED Record Release Party: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $12. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Feb. 19
Elephant Revival: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Los Temerarios: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets, 442-3232. $60 day of show.
Feb. 21
Gardening 101: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. The ins and outs of growing your best garden ever with resident expert Doreen Guenther.
Feb. 24
Discovery Center of Idaho’s Science with Style Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Catered dinner, hosted bar, science games and demonstrations, silent and live auctions. $150. dcidahogala.afrogs.org.
Amaranthe: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smash Into Pieces. $17.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Feb. 25
Kids Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 admission. kidsfairboise.com.
Idaho Brewers United’s Destination: Beer: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall. Featuring 25 Idaho breweries and cuisine from Delish Catering. $69, includes commemorative glass goblet. idahobeerfest.com.
Ballet Idaho’s “Winter Repertory”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $23-$27. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Rene Marie Quartet: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $18.50-$45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Meridian. “Bits and Pieces” features movements from an array of masterworks by Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, Haydn and Schubert. $11 general, $4 child (with adult purchase), $9 senior/student/military. 891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
Aesthetic Perfection: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, The Eclypse, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Special guests: Solar Fake, Nyxx. $15. wickedwonderlandcommunity.com/events. $20 day of show.
Skillet: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Sick Puppies, Devour the Day. $29.50 general ($32.50 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Feb. 27
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 854 Fulton St. “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Bloops” by Jen Silverman. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Feb. 28
Fat Tuesday Celebration and Fundraiser: 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Music by The Blues Addicts with Brass Tacks Horns, The Blues Directors, Jake Leg, and Blues Collective. Also, costume contest, food, full bar. Benefits Boise Blues Society Blues in the Schools program. $20. eventbrite.com.
Curtis Stigers Capital High Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise. Proceeds benefit the high school’s music programs. $15 advance at the school, or by calling 854-4592 for will call. $20 at the door.
Adam Devine: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50 and $35. egyptiantheatre.net.
