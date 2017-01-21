First lady Melania Trump’s personal style

In body-hugging gowns and ladylike daywear, will first lady Melania Trump stay true to her personal style?
The former model from Slovenia faced the fashion moment of a lifetime Friday at her husband’s inauguration, leaving behind some of the flash from her past.
Ralph Lauren dressed her in a dainty, contemporary sky blue dress and suit.
“It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment,” the Lauren corporation said in a statement.
With her hair in a soft updo and wearing long, sky-blue suede gloves and matching stilettos, Mrs. Trump was greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the latter in a deep red belted short-sleeved dress with black piping and a matching coat.
President Donald Trump, wearing a red tie and black overcoat, opted to leave his suit jacket unbuttoned.
Throughout the bruising presidential race, Mrs. Trump kept her look to typical wealthy socialite. Her blouses were often jewel toned, her dresses and jumpsuits from European designers that include Gucci and Roland Mouret, but Americans, too.
Before the campaign, Mrs. Trump’s longtime love of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin was legendary. She liked her jewelry big. She was not shy about bandage dresses.
Since, minimal chic has taken over. She followed Hillary Clinton’s lead and wore white from Ralph Lauren to Trump’s acceptance speech rally on election night. Mrs. Trump’s look, a jumpsuit, was one-shouldered, draped and wide-legged.
She made her first solo campaign speech after the Republican National Convention in a bell-sleeve pink blouse and high-waisted pencil skirt.
On New Year’s Eve, she was back in black Gucci for a party, while at the second presidential debate in St. Louis she took the internet by storm in a bright pink Gucci “pussy bow” silk crepe top and matching pants.
