This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow

Peter Schott, of Boise restaurant fame, and his wife, Emily, have owned Whitney Arms, a low-income mobile home park in Payette, for the past 25 years. Every year, he dresses up as Santa, and the couple throws a holiday party for the kids. For both the Schotts and the kids, this has become a memorable part of every Christmas.
It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa began. Using cutting edge technology to provide real time updates on Santa's yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch and brings a little magic to your holiday season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.
The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately.
This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.