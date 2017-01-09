Relax, it’s just a kitchen party

1:37 Candy-making party adds meaning to holidays Pause

4:05 Idaho Legislature leadership discusses options for $140 million surplus

0:40 Flooding at Boise's Trail Wind Elementary

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed

11:22 Bryan Harsin meets with the media for postseason press conference

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record