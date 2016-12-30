From winter festivals to music and comedy, plenty to do in January

If you rung in the New Year responsibly, you might read this in time to take the plunge in this morning’s Great Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak Reservoir. If you didn’t, you can still make it up the mountain to Bogus Basin’s 75th anniversary party and fireworks show or to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s final night of Winter Garden a-Glow. Later this month, check out the Wild and Scenic Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise or An Evening with C.S. Lewis at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Festivals/Fairs
Idaho Laugh Fest: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 12-15, Boise venues including The Egyptian Theatre and Liquid Laughs. Improv, stand-up comedy, variety comedy performance, workshops. Headliner is Fortune Feimster, as seen on “Last Comic Standing” and “Chelsea Lately.” Benefits A New Beginning Adoption Agency. Tickets range from free to $30. idaholaughfest.com.
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $7 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
McCall Winter Carnival: Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 5, McCall. Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Performing Arts
Boise Philharmonic: Alastair Willis, pianist Joachin Achúcarro and Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Jan. 27: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 28: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Specialty Shows
The Wedding Party Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Bridal runway fashion shows (noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) and displays from local wedding professionals. $7 advance, $10 at the door. theweddingpartyshow.com.
Spectator Sports
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ vs. San Diego State, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
▪ vs. New Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 17
▪ vs. Nevada, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Friday-Saturday, Jan. 6-7: vs. Alaska Aces
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14: vs. Colorado Eagles
Theater
Boise Little Theater’s “The Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 19; 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 21, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Jan. 7-28; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Jan. 21 and 28, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (Jan. 12), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want previews are Jan. 7 and 11. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Lone Star Love Potion”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, Feb. 3-4; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays, Jan. 22 and 29, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“ONCE”: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Musical based on the Academy Award-winning film that tells the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together by their shared love of music. $37.50-$60. Ticketmaster.
“Menopause The Musical”: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22; 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $41, $45, $59. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Treasure Island”: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $6-$10 general, $4-$8 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Other Events
Lookout Junction Model Railroad Open House: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 12:15 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Learn about the model railroading hobby, railroad history, building a model railroad display and collecting model railroad cars, courtesy of the Rocky Mountain Hi-Railers. All ages. 972-8200.
Jan. 1
Great Polar Bear Challenge: Day-of registration at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Lucky Peak Reservoir and Spring Shores Marina. Jump, water ski or wakeboard in the water. Also, a costume contest. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. Event is free; however, all participants are asked to fundraise a minimum of $50. Spectators welcome. idaho.wish.org.
Bogus Basin 75th Anniversary Kick-Off and Fireworks Show: Sunday, Jan. 1, Bogus Basin Mountain Resort, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. DJ One One at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Simplot Lodge; torchlight parade at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 7 p.m., night skiing continues with lifts remaining open until 10 p.m. Ride every lift and win a prize.
Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa and his reindeer Prancer, the Holiday Express (G-scale model train), local choirs, hot drinks and cookies. $8 general, $4 children 5-12 and garden members, free for ages 4 and younger. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Jan. 4
Tolkien’s Birthday Celebration: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Celebrate Tolkien’s birthday with wizardry, crafts, trivia and more. Free. 972-8340.
Jan. 6
Wild and Scenic Film Festival: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Presented by the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, the films combine cinematography and storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to ensuring the conservation of wild and scenic places globally and close to home. $12 at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door.
▪ Children’s matinee “Wild Child,” 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Follows some kids as they careen through northwest rivers, ski down slopes to visit penguins in Antarctica, race with copepods and help plant millions of trees around the world. $5 at the door.
Double Bass Recital: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Renaud Boucher-Browning, double bass, and Peggy Purdy, piano, present a recital of music by J.S. Bach, Domenico Dragonetti and François Rabbath. Free.
Jan. 7
1964: The Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Canceled
Jan. 8
Bishop Kelly High School Pasta Festa: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise. Pasta dinner with salad and garlic bread. Soft drinks, beer, wine and dessert also available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the BK Parents’ Association. $10 general, $8 seniors and children 6-10, free for ages younger than 6; $50 for families up to six members. 375-6010.
Jan. 9
Writing Screenplays 101: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Steve Barrett will introduce you to the fundamentals of writing for television or the big screen. Readings will be selected from “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting by Sid Field.” Participants will meet once a month for six months to facilitate drafting and peer review of a screenplay. Class is for adults. 972-8200.
Jan. 12
Teen Gaming: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. PS4 and Wii gaming for teens ages 12-17. 972-8300.
We’re His Fans: A Celebration of Leonard Cohen: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Boise musicians, including Curtis Stigers, Belinda Bowler, Steve Fulton and a.k.a. Belle, to perform covers of Cohen’s music. Free. 344-8010.
The Lil’ Smokies: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $14 at the door.
Jan. 13
Author reading: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Featuring Diane Simmons, author of the nonfiction “The Courtship of Eva Eldridge.” Free.
Del Parkinson and Jeffrey Shumway (The American Piano Duo) Recital: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. The program, “Shall We Dance?” features iconic dance music written by famous composers. $7 general, $5 seniors, free for students and Boise State faculty and staff.
Hell’s Belles: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Jan. 14
Idaho Child Care Reads: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Child care providers and preschool teachers are invited to a free early literacy workshop addressing the six early literacy skills for building a reading foundation. Attendees will receive hands-on experience in getting children ready for reading, and information about related resources found in local public libraries. IdahoStars credit is available. Register by Thursday, Jan. 12: 972-8201.
RJ Mischo: Free blues dance lesson with Robyn Watson and Craig Crist of Kickin’ It Dance at 6:45 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Blues harmonica player. $15 at eventbrite.com, $18 at the door. boiseblues.org.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. One-act play explores the life of C.S. Lewis as he reflects on his books, his philosophy, his friendships and the love that found him in his golden years. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Taylor Hicks: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, John Brandt Performing Arts Theater, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $40-$48. 468-5500, nampaciviccenter.com.
Jan. 15
Cross Country Ski Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Frontier Point Lodge, Bogus Basin Nordic Center. Choose either skate or classic technique instruction. $42 for one session or $63 for both (fee does not include equipment rental or trail pass). Register at bluecirclesports.com/EventDetail_Master.aspx?meid=2084.
Chevelle: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Black Map, Dinosaur Pile Up. $28. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30 day of show.
Jan. 16
Blues Addicts: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Fan appreciation show with special guests the Brass Tacks Horns.
Deorro: 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Dirty Audio. $20 general ($25 door), $35 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Jan. 17
Stories Worth Telling: Unlocking the Past: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Discover the building blocks and techniques to crafting your family history. Bring the name of an ancestor you would like to research as we delve into census and military records, ship manifests and immigration records and unlock the stories they tell. For adults. 972-8320.
Jan. 19
Nonprofit Resource Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Nonprofit organizations and start-ups can get free help finding resources at these monthly drop-in sessions, and learn how to use a searchable database of over 150,000 grant opportunities. January’s presentation: “Best Board: Recruiting and Training New and Existing Board Members” by Beth Markley, Markely LLC. 972-8200.
Jan. 21
Idaho Wedding Experience: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. More than 50 local vendors, hourly prizes and giveaways, free goodie bags for brides-to-be. $7 at the door. theidahoweddingexperience.com.
Jan. 24
Brett Dennen: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. $35-$65 general, $25-$55 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members. (208) 726-9494, sunvalleycenter.org.
Jan. 25
Starset: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Gemini Syndrome. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.
Jan. 26
Dead Music Society: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Teens share their favorite music and discover new bands. Snacks and drinks provided. 972-8300.
Create Common Good’s Supperclub: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2513 S. Federal Way, Boise. Chef Kris Komori, the James Beard Award semifinalist and the renowned executive chef at State & Lemp, will serve as the guest chef. $125 per person at ccgsupper.maxcheckout.com and createcommongood.org/experience-ccg/supperclub.
Sohbat with Rumi: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Join Sayed Naimi and Howard Olivier to discuss the theme of separation in Rumi’s poetry. Bring your favorite separation poem from Rumi. For teens and adults. 972-8200.
Jan. 27
Bodytraffic: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 and $40. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Talib Kweli: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Styles P, K’Valentine. $21. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $23 day of show.
Jan. 29
Juicy J: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Belly. $29.50 general ($35 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Jan. 31
Martin Sexton: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Comments