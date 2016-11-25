Let these holiday events lift your spirits

Start the holiday season at one of the Treasure Valley’s many tree lighting ceremonies — from Marsing to Meridian to Idaho City. Don’t forget to see what Idaho artisans have to offer your Christmas list at two Downtown markets — the Boise Farmers Market Indoor Market and the Capital City Public Holiday Market. Looking for a good cause to support? Help out the SNIP spay-and-neuter program through Pet Photos with Santa or The Idaho Foodbank by attending the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert.
Christmas Tree Lightings
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting: Line up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Marsing High School football field, 209 8th Ave. W. Parade begins at dark and ends at Island Park for the community tree lighting. Free. marsingcity.com.
Christmas Spirit and Lighting Ceremony: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. Light show, tree lighting (6 p.m.), pictures with Santa, magician, carolers, readers theater performance of “A Christmas Carol,” food and drinks available for purchase. Free. (541) 889-8191.
Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Generations Plaza, Main Street and East Idaho Avenue, Meridian. Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd will light the tree between 7 and 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. Also, free outdoor showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” prior to the parade at 6 p.m. and hot chocolate stations. Free. christmasinmeridian.org.
Star Tree Lighting: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St. Santa Claus, cookies and cocoa, Christmas carols, and Gingerbread House Contest. Free.
Idaho City Christmas Celebration: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Idaho City. Free pictures with Santa, breakfast with Mrs. Claus (8 a.m.), Christmas bazaar and flea market, tree lighting ceremony with Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m., hay wagon rides, classic movie screenings, caroling, ugly sweater contests, more. Free. (208) 392-4159, idahocitychamber.org.
Garden City Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Garden City City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. Garden City Mayor John Evans will do the honors. Cookies and hot apple cider. Free.
Interfaith Sanctuary Tree Lighting: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter, 1620 W. River St., Boise. Music by Interfaith Sanctuary’s newly formed choir, local musicians Belinda Bowler with the Anser Charter School 2nd and 3rd grade choir and Chad and Vashti Summervill and their youth choir. Bring an ornament for the tree. Free.
Country Christmas: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Christmas market, tree lighting (5:37 p.m.), music, free carriage rides, opportunity to pet a reindeer. Across the street, kids activity tent (1 to 5 p.m.) with Santa (3 to 5 p.m.). And at Creekside Fellowship Church (350 E. State St.), Reindeer Ramble fun run (4:15 p.m., $19) and cookie and cocoa tasting (1 to 6 p.m.). Drop-off barrels for gently used coats, gloves or hats for the Coats 4 Kids drive. Free. 489-8763.
New Year’s Eve
Idaho Potato Drop: Kicks off with the Summerwind Skippers on the main stage at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Debuting the all-new, high-tech internally lit GlowTato with fireworks, rail jam event, music by Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, and other bands/entertainment. Free. idahopotatodrop.com.
Wahooz New Year’s Eve Party: 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Unlimited Twister, Frog Hopper, bumper cars, laser maze, XD Dark Ride, laser tag, mini golf, go-carts, more, plus a $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. $19.99 per person. 898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
▪ Wahooz “Noon Year’s Eve Party,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. With all the same activities as that night’s event, but only $18.99 per person.
New Year’s Eve Party w/ The Fabulous Chancellors: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Grand Ballroom, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Buffet dinner (6 to 8 p.m.), champagne toast, party favors. Room packages start at $179 plus tax. 343-1871.
New Year’s Eve Celebration w/ Steve Eaton and Friends: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Plated dinner, champagne toast, party favors. Room packages start at $199 plus tax. 343-1871.
Mad Hatter New Year’s Eve Party: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, Helina Marie’s Wine Bar and Boutique, 11053 W. State St., Star. Theme appetizer buffet, party favors, best hat contest, dancing, more. $20. 286-7960, starwinebar.webs.com.
Reckless Kelly: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. New Year’s Eve party with Micky and The Motorcars, The Braun Brothers. $29.50 general ($35 door), $79.50 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m., photo booth, music by DJ Lady Sinclair, champagne toast. Benefit for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. $100 per person. (208) 726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Pinz Countdown Party: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Pinz Bowling Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Cosmic bowling, appetizer and dessert buffet (9:30 to 10:30 p.m.), $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. $45 general, $27 children 12 and younger, through Dec. 30; $5 more at the door if available. Z Lounge $5 more per person (all ages). 898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Comedy
John Caparulo: 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10; and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $23. 941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Winter Wonderland: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-31, Twin Oaks Farm, 3250 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. Wagon rides, bunny hill, farm animals, tubing hill, bonfires, nativity scene, more. $12 admission, $15 for tubing hill. 939-6373, twinoaksidaho.com.
Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9:30 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), through Jan. 1 (closed Nov. 29-Dec. 1 for exclusive parties), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa and his reindeer Prancer, the Holiday Express (G-scale model train), local choirs, hot drinks and cookies. $8 general, $4 children 5-12 and garden members, free for ages 4 and younger. Admission is $2 more Fridays-Saturdays. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Boise Christmas Show: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 300 vendors, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisechristmasshow.com.
Live Nativity: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 538 W. State St. Petting zoo including Clyde the camel, musical entertainment, crafts, puppet show, hot drinks and soup. Collections of non-perishable food for The Idaho Foodbank. Free.
Live Nativity: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8620 Goddard St., Boise. With musical entertainment. Free.
Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, BoDo, 8th and Fulton streets, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Caldwell Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, Caldwell Model Railroad Club and Historical Society, 809 Dearborn St. Expanded model railroad layout with special holiday trains for kids, a scavenger hunt, children’s activities, drinks and snacks. Free. 870-3632.
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 9-11, 13-16, 18, 20-23, 26, Evergreen Business Mall Cole and Ustick roads. Boise (times and dates may vary). One-hour open-air ride on the vintage-decorated Molly Trolley. $18 general, $10 children 3-12, $5 for ages 2 and younger. 433-0849, boisetrolleytours.com.
Music
Emmett Multi-Church Musical: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Emmett Church of the Nazarene, 1144 N. Washington Ave. Free.
Eagle High School Choir’s Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Eagle High School auditorium., 574 N. Park Lane. $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $5 Eagle High students/staff. 870-7183.
Boise Women’s Chorus Holiday Music Passport: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Esther Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. $15 general, $10 students and seniors; $25 family package. Brown Paper Tickets.
“The Star of Bethlehem”: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, Dec. 18-23, T.C. Bird Planetarium, 8055 Goddard Road, Boise. Brings to life that night more than 2,000 years ago when “The Star” appeared. $4 general, $2 students and seniors. No children younger than school age will be admitted. 854-4502.
Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 21-22, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Holiday variety show hosted by Curtis Stigers and featuring local musicians, dancers, comedians and community leaders. Benefits Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. $35-$50 general, $135-$150 reserved. curtisstigers.com.
Performing Arts
Boise Philharmonic’s Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, St. John’s Cathedral, 775 N. 8th St., Boise. $30 advance, $35 at the door. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Holiday Pops. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Dec. 9: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 10: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker”: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Spectator Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3: vs. Alaska Aces
▪ Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17: vs. Rapid City Rush
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 10: vs. Portland, 2 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Dec. 18: vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Dec. 21: vs. Cal State Northridge, 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 31: vs. Colorado State, 4 p.m.
Theater
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$75 Thursday, $50-$80 Friday-Saturday. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Boise Little Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 8; 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “A Nighttime Survival Guide”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (Dec. 1), $16 all student tickets. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Seven Santas”: 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Dec. 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $10. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Music Theater of Idaho’s “Mary Poppins”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 8-10; and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 junior, in advance. All tickets are $25 at the door. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
“All Is Calm — The Christmas Truce of 1914”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Northwest Nazarene University Little Theatre, 512 Holly St., Nampa. $10. 861-8839, encoreetc.org.
“We are Santa’s Elves!”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 368-0405.
Traditions of Christmas: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 15-16; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Radio City Music Hall style show. $20-$33. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s Children’s Reading Series “Stubby Cringle’s Christmas + A Child’s Christmas in Wales”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 children. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Dec. 1
Idaho Ho Ho Live: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. In celebration of the seventh installment of the Idaho Ho Ho holiday benefit CD series, musicians from this year’s album will perform mini-sets as a preview of the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert Dec. 3 at Visual Arts Collective. Free. 344-8010.
The Pretty Reckless: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Holy White Hounds, Them Evils. $23. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
Dec. 2
“Wreck the Halls with Bret Michaels”: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. With Warrant, L.A. Guns, RATT. Postponed.
Solitary Band: The Neil Diamond Experience: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 general, $15 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 and $20 at the door.
Tommy Emmanuel: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34.50 and $49.50. egyptiantheatre.net. $40 and $55 day of show.
Dec. 3
Boise Rock School End of Fall Session Gig: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. More than 50 bands. $5 suggested donation. 572-5055, boiserockschool.com.
Claus ‘N’ Paws: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Photo opportunities with Santa, holiday crafts, face painting, animal residents receiving their holiday gifts. Free. 608-7760.
Meridian Children’s Winterland Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road. Pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, toy building, games, more. Admission is a cash or canned-food donation to the Meridian Food Bank. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/christmas.
Pet Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Bark n’ Purr, 1036 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Benefit for SNIP’s spay and neuter programs. $20, includes 5x7 photo, digital files, stocking stuffers for your pet. 345-8886.
Guardian Ball: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Black-tie event with a Warrior induction ceremony, live auction, dinner, music by Frim Fram Four, and award-winning cartoonists drawing personalized cartoons for the crowd. Benefit for the Wyakin Foundation. $75. wyakin.org.
Treasure Valley Night Light Parade “Christmas Around the World”: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Blaine Street, Caldwell. Also, visit with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fire station. caldwellchamber.org.
Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Performers include Davey Jones and The Spiders From Bars, Pat Folkner, Michaela French, Emily Stanton Band, SFM — Steve Fulton Music, Leta Neustaedter, The Fool Squad, Ben N Fletcher, Kelly Lynae. Benefits The Idaho Foodbank. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Harlis Sweetwater Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $18 and $21 at the door.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. “A Season to Celebrate” featuring holiday favorites including “Adeste Fidelis,” “T’was the Night Before Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” Special guests Boise State University choirs. $11 general, $9 senior/student/military, $4 children (with adult purchase). 891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
Dec. 4
Jeff Hamilton Trio: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Come Together Kuna Community Choir Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Kuna Performing Arts Center, 637 E. Deer Flat Road. Free, but tickets required to reserve a seat. 850-5784, ComeTogetherKuna@gmail.com.
Dec. 5
Kool Keith: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. With Kosha Dillz, Leafraker, GurILLa Glue, DJ Gladwell. $17. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 at the door.
Repeal Prohibition Day: 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., Boise. Music by the Dan Costello Band and floor show by Frankly Burlesque. $10 bar seating, $15 table seating. Brown Paper Tickets.
Dec. 6
The Ambrose School’s “The Hope of Christmas”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $20 and $30. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
The Nutcracker Ballet: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
▪ Clara’s Tea Party, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Langroise Center. Red-carpet entrance, treats, crafts and visits by the dancers. $6.
Dec. 7
Nutcracker Jr.: 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$15 general, $6-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
▪ Clara’s Tea Party, 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Langroise Center. Red-carpet entrance, treats, crafts and visits by the dancers. $6.
Author appearance: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Idaho author Gail Chumbley will introduce her new book, “River of January: The Figure Eight,” which is part two to her first book and is about aviation history, WWII history and America at war. Free. 972-8200.
Dec. 8
Holiday Open House: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Boise Depot, 2603 W. Eastover Terrace. Toy soldier characters, train displays, free face painting, music by the Silver Brass, food available from Sweet Pitkin’s, free guided tours. Accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots. Free. Register for guided tours at eventbrite.com.
Dec. 9
Korby Lenker: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. $30-$60 general, $20-$50 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $18-$30 students. (208) 726-9494, sunvalleycenter.org.
Family Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $10 general, $8 seniors, $2 non-Boise State students and children. Ticketmaster, 426-1110. Boise State students, faculty, staff and alumni can get a free ticket at the Morrison Center Ticket Office only.
Gerry and the Dreambenders: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Fundraiser for Toys for Tots. Opening: Jake Leg. Admission is a new, unopened toy or a cash donation.
Dec. 10
Your Health Idaho Enrollment Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Amanda Davison, certified agent by Your Health Idaho and independent agent at University Financial Group, will present information about the Your Health Idaho plans. She will answer questions and tell participants how to navigate through the Your Health Idaho website: yourhealthidaho.org. 972-8200.
Jane Austen Society of North America, Idaho Region annual tea: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Timothy Erwin will present “The Comic Vision of Emma Woodhouse.” $25 per person, $20 JASNA members. Reservations and payment required by Dec. 1. 891-6108, Karin.n.holland@gmail.com.
Capital City Sound’s Christmas Concert “Holiday Harmony”: Cookie walk at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise. $7 at the door, free for children 10 and younger.
Dec. 11
Holiday Matinee: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Holiday classic about a grumpy hermit who hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Who’s of Whoville (1966, unrated). Free. 972-8300.
Scandinavian St. Lucia/Christmas Festival: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Boise Seniors Activities Center, 690 Robbins Road. Potluck at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own tableware and a main dish and side dish/dessert to share. Music by the ScandiBand. Free. 939-4763.
Jim Gaffigan: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.75 and $59.75. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Mark O’Connor — An Appalachian Christmas: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35 and $45. egyptiantheatre.net.
Kyle Gass Band: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.
Dec. 12
Boise Chorister’s Women’s Choir I “Heart” Christmas Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Free. boisechoristers.com.
Dec. 13
‘Point of Lights’ Holiday Concert: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Scentsy Commons Cafe, 2701 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. Performing choirs from Eagle and Rocky Mountain high schools will be joined by BSU’s Meistersingers to sing Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Complimentary refreshments. Free.
Dec. 14
Medicare 101/New to Medicare: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. SHIBA volunteer Mike Smith will talk about when and how to enroll, the various parts of Medicare, types of private Medicare coverage and assistance programs to help with Medicare costs. Call 800-247-4422 to register.
Ramen Pop-Up! 3 is a Magic Number: 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 (two seatings), Woodland Empire Ale Craft, 1114 W. Front St., Boise. Appetizers, ramen, dessert and three craft ales. $30. eventbrite.com.
Old Dominion: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Steve Moakler. $20 general ($25 door), $45 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Dec. 15
Emily Stanton: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $15 general, $12 students. (541) 889-8191.
Holiday Sing Along: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Holiday classics with Sam Counsil, refreshments. 972-8320.
Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. Starring Michelle Berting Brett. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
MarchFourth CD Release: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $22. egyptiantheatre.net. $27 at the door.
Dec. 16
Literature for Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Christopher Moore’s “Fool” — a carnivalesque and bawdy rewriting of Lear set in 1288. 972-8200.
Blistered Earth: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 day of show.
Dec. 17
Ugly Sweater 5k: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Whittenberger Park, 420 W. Chicago St., Caldwell. Also, ugly sweater contest, raffle drawings, food and awards. Well-behaved dogs may join their owners for the race. 25-$35. runsignup.com/Race/ID/Caldwell/UglySweater.
YMCA Christmas Run: Saturday, Dec. 17, between the Downtown YMCA and Boise High. One-mile Reindeer Dash (10 a.m.), a 2-mile run (10:15 a.m.), and a 6-mile run (10:15 a.m.) through Boise’s North End. Costume contest at 9:30 a.m. prior to the races. Registration is $35 general, $30 youth, until Dec. 11, and then $40 from Dec. 12 through race day. 344-5502, Ext. 280, email racedirector@ymcatvidaho; ymcatvidaho.org.
Gift Wrapping and Ornament Making Party: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Bring your holiday gifts and wrap them at the library. Also create an ornament to take home with you. Wrapping and ornament making supplies will be provided. All ages. 972-8300.
Rumi Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Poetry, conversation, Persian desserts, and tea to celebrate the life and work of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, the 13th-century Persian poet and mystic philosopher whose writing continues to be studied and honored worldwide. Attendees are welcome to bring a Rumi poem to share. 972-8200.
Dec. 20
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$65. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl FCA Breakfast: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Keynote speaker Tom Osborne, former coach of University of Nebraska. $37.50. 697-1051, fcaidaho.org.
Dec. 22
Q Morrow, Clay Moore w/Emily Braden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Q and Clay will present two sets of intimate solo guitar music playing jazz, blues, Latin, and original music joined by guest vocalist Emily Braden. $15. Brown Paper Tickets. $18 at the door.
Dec. 28
Game Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Bring friends or come solo and meet new people to play casual board games. Teens and adults are welcome at this drop-in program. 972-8200.
Dec. 29
Create! Luminaria!: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. 972-8340.
