‘Bare Bones’ among recommended books from Treasure Valley librarians

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Bare Bones” by Bobby Bones.
Autobiography. A heart-wrenching and witty memoir of Bobby Bones, the host of The Bobby Bones morning radio show. Follow his story from a meager childhood with a drug-addicted parent, to being part of the country music industry and finally blossoming into a well-loved radio personality.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“When Friendship Followed Me Home” by Paul Griffin.
Children’s fiction. Ben Coffin has never been one for making friends. Ben prefers to spend his time with the characters in his favorite sci-fi books — until he rescues an abandoned dog from the alley next door to the Coney Island Library. Scruffy little Flip leads Ben to befriend a fellow book-lover named Halley. Halley convinces Ben to write a novel with her, but as their story unfolds, Ben’s life begins to unravel. Standing at the crossroads of happiness and loss, Ben must discover for himself the truth about friendship.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Sweetness” by Christy Jordan.
Adult nonfiction. It’s everything sweet to eat and drink. From multiple generations, this is a collection of recipes that are delicious and rich with tradition — they’ll remind you of your grandmother’s kitchen. Amazing Pineapple Bread, Chocolate Chess Pie, Jam Cake, Chewy Pear Bars and more. All designed and presented with today’s hectic schedules in mind. Remember, life is just better when you add a little sweetness.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Last Seen Leaving” by Caleb Roehrig.
Teen fiction. Flynn’s girlfriend, January, is missing. The cops are asking question he can’t answer, and her friends are telling stories that don’t add up. All eyes are on Flynn — as January’s boyfriend, he must know something. But Flynn has a secret of his own. And as he struggles to uncover the truth about January’s disappearance, he must also face the truth about himself.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Silence Is Goldfish” by Annabel Pitcher.
Young adult fiction. Tess Turner’s normal life is turned upside down when she comes across a family secret that changes everything. Unable to deal with what she has learned, Tess decides to stop speaking entirely, except to the plastic goldfish flashlight she keeps in her pocket. Tess’s is a wonderfully human character that readers will be cheering on to the end.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“The House at the Edge of Night” by Catherine Banner.
Adult fiction. The setting is a small island off the coast of Italy called Castellamare. There is a mythology that a mysterious crying is heard from the catacomb-like sea caves where human bones reside. It is not completely explained by stories of historic events that Amedeo Espositio collects from the islanders. The café and bar is “The House at the Edge of Night” that endures through four generations many challenges from the economy, politics and war. How can the islanders survive life and each other?
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Strong is the New Beautiful” by Lindsey Vonn.
Adult nonfiction. Highly decorated Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, in her debut book, imparts accessible and adaptable diet and fitness truths distilled from years of training. She emphasizes getting strong over losing weight and eating right over eating less. For street credibility, Vonn goes over her own challenges with dieting, unhealthy eating, body image insecurities and almost career-ending injuries, and for added heft cites research studies. Beauty and self-acceptance at any shape are hallmarks of her thinking. Devoid of calorie counting and strict regimentation, the book’s adaptable approach relies on a few dietary principles: eat “clean, healthy, balanced and whole”; reduce processed foods and refined sugar; and splurge in moderation. Vonn shares her favorite foods and simple recipes, which are measurement-free and minimal in preparation instructions, all with an air of inviting readers to find what works best for them. In the same vein, she urges people to find exercises they enjoy, explaining how she relies on cycling in place of running — which she detests — as her main aerobic activity. A list of “my 65 favorite get-strong exercises” rounds out the book, most requiring no more than free weights or a yoga ball. Vonn has created an inspiring narrative, along with a seductive means of getting healthy and fit.
