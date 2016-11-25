Pick out a name and help bring Christmas to a local senior citizen or foster child

Each holiday season, Soroptimist International of Boise sponsors a gift-giving project that benefits residents of Treasure Valley nursing homes and care centers, a number of seniors who live independently and kids in the foster care system.
It all started in 1947 in Boise, when Soroptimist members delivered Christmas presents to patients in the old County Hospital. That hospital has since been torn down, but the tradition continues.
For 45 years, the Idaho Statesman has published the wish lists. Soroptimist members coordinate the lists, take the pledges and distribute the gifts to the adult recipients. Idaho Health and Welfare coordinates and distributes the gifts for the kids.
Want to keep the tradition of Treasure Valley generosity alive? Here’s what you do:
▪ Check the list of names below. We start off with the senior citizens list. The list of foster children is below that list. Choose the person or people you’d like to buy for. (You can also see the names at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts.)
▪ To fulfill a holiday wish for someone on these lists, visit Soroptimist International of Boise’s webcart at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Soroptimist members will be available to assist via phone at 639-5749 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29.
▪ Gifts should be wrapped and labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number, and delivered to a drop-off location by Friday, Dec. 9. You’ll find the list of drop-off locations and more details after the lists below. .
▪ Needs in addition to the lists inside may be identified at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. You can also make financial donations to the Soroptimists online or by mailing your contribution to:
Soroptimist International of Boise
P.O. Box 8885
Boise, Idaho 83707
Light up holidays for Treasure Valley seniors
A1. VICKI S. (F): shirt (3XL), stuffed animal (cat), sweatpants (3XL)
A2. DALE S. (M): coffee cup (thermal/travel), suspenders, jalapenos in a jar
A3. ANN L. (F): root beer, throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), Santa Claus décor
A4. MARK B. (M): sugar-free candy, T-shirts (M, white), hat (blue/black, knit/beanie)
A5. JESSE F. (M): Coca Cola, CDs (oldies but goodies), throw or lap blanket (fuzzy)
A6. GAYLA C. (F): chocolate (with nuts), socks (9-12), Dove body wash
A7. JAMES C. (M): flash drive, Coca Cola, baseball cap (black)
A8. KEITH B. (M): adult coloring books, colored pencils, crossword puzzles
A9. BARBARA D. (F): socks (9-12), pajama set (2XL, fuzzy, long-sleeve), chocolate-covered peanuts
A10. NEIL B. (M): T-shirt (L, Pink Floyd), slippers (10), poster (Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix)
A11. ROBERT T. (M): coffee cup (thermal/travel), throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), sugar-free candy
A12. TONNI F. (F): face cream, lotion (scented), perfume (Toujours Moi)
A13. JUDY T. (F): pants (M, knit), throw or lap blanket (soft), tops (L, knit)
A14. MICHAEL M. (M): watch (large numbers), sweatpants (L), shirts (L, short-sleeve, collared)
A15. DOROTHY J. (F): perfume (Beautiful), sweater (M), Starbucks Frappuccino drinks (white chocolate mocha)
A16. ETHLYN W. (F): novels (likes topics about the White House), head bands (cute)
A17. DARRELL B. (M): shirt (3XL, BSU), shorts (3XL, BSU), cologne
A18. CRAIG F. (M): baseball cap, CD player (portable with earphones), CDs (classic rock)
A19. BOBBI S. (F): quilting thimble (leather), quilting block kit, hat (cute, loose-knitted)
A20. JUDY K. (F): pierced earrings (dangle, 1-2 inches), socks (9-12, booties), socks (9-12, long)
A21. IONE W. (F): gloves (L, fleece), throw or lap blanket (soft), poncho (L)
A22. RICHARD B. (M): aftershave, socks (9-12), undershirts (L, white)
A23. VIOLA B. (F): pants (12-14), socks (9-12, fuzzy, fleece), sweater (L, white/blue/green)
B1. MARGI A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B2. ROXANN D. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards
B3. JEWEL L. (F): stationery, cologne (Stetson, lady), paint/art supplies
B4. SARA H. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards
B5. VIRGINIA M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B6. ANTIONETTE M. (F): jewelry, perfume, adult coloring books
B7. PAT M. (F): pajama set (2XL, pink), sweatsuit (2XL, green), pierced earrings (dangles)
B8. RITA C. (F): paint/art supplies, perfume, colored pens
B9. LENA L. (F): novels (murder mystery), pants (L, petite, black)
B10. SANDY M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B11. KEN M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B12. DON W. (M): two $25 Albertsons gift cards
B13. JUDY E. (F): novels (Nora Roberts, James Patterson), sweater (3XL, white, long-sleeve), earrings (pierced)
B14. TERESA D. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B15. EASTER C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B16. MILDRED T. (F): perfume, sweatshirt (XL, purple, plain)
B17. BARBARA S. (F): jeans (4XL), shirt (4XL, long-sleeve), perfume
B18. MERVA S. (F): perfume (Jovan White Musk), jewelry, another different perfume
B19. SYLVIA C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B20. JANICE B. (F): blouse (L), jeans (XL, elastic waist), perfume or lotion
B21. KAI W. (M): CDs (’80s or ’90s music), cologne, T-shirts (XL, BSU)
B22. SALLY M. (F): throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), pajama set (XL, purple), CD (classical music)
B23. MARIE D. (F): teddy bear, scrap book photo album, perfume
B24. MARY L. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards
B25. ANN MARIE B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B26. BOBBY O. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B27. JAMES K. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B28. JOE B. (M): cologne, baseball cap (BSU), T-shirts (XL)
B29. TERRY L. (M): water color paint (tube), paint brushes, canvas
B30. BONNIE R. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B31. BILLY T. (M): sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), shirt (XL, long-sleeve, button)
B32. LEONARD Z. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B33. DEARREL S. (M): pajama pants (2XL), T-shirts (2XL), shirts (2XL, polo with pocket)
B34. CHAD H. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B35. ARDITH M. (F): nightgown (XL), sweatsuit (XL, pretty)
B36. PANA F. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards
B37. LAURIE G. (F): pants (XL), shirts (XL), socks (9)
B38. DOROTHY W. (F): sweatpants (XL, blue/green,/yellow), two sweatshirts (XL, blue/green/yellow)
B39. LINDA L. (F): shirt (2XL, long-sleeve), sweatshirts (2XL), LDS reading material
B40. GRACE D. (F): three nightgowns (4XL, pretty)
B41. FARRELL C. (M): art supplies, two pair of pants (42)
B42. STEVE D. (M): sweatpants (3XL), two shirts (3XL, BSU)
B43. KAY A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B44. NANCY H. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B45. LEE W. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B46. BILL B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B47. JANE R. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
B48. RUTH F. (F): pants (XL, winter/warm, pretty color/pattern), stuffed animals, sweatpants (XL)
B49. LORRAINE B. (F): stuffed animals, pants (M), shirt (M)
B50. LAURA M. (F): jeans (4XL, elastic waist), shirts (3XL, red), Bath & Body Works lotion
C1. JOHN (M): shirt (L, knit/thermal, front pocket, long-sleeve, pull-on), sweatpants (L, knit), fishing line (20-pound, 100-yard spool)
C2. RANDY (M): DVDs (car races, action), T-shirts (L, pull-on), ceiling mobiles (bright colored)
C3. SIV (F): blouses (L, button, soft colors, patterns), pants (L, pull-on, knit), body and hand lotion (soft scent)
C4. RAMON (M): sweatpants (3XL, dark colors), T-shirts (3XL), DVDs (Disney)
C5. BONNIE (F): shirts (L, pastel colors, prints, pull-on, cotton/knit), wild bird seed, body and hand lotion (soft scent)
C6. HOWARD (M): sweatpants (2XLT, dark colors), T-shirts (2XL), $10 Baskin Robbins gift card
C7. DON (M): undershirts (2XLT, white), $25 Barnes & Noble gift card, Time magazine subscription
C8. LYN (M): sweatpants (2XL, dark colors), knit tops (2XL, pull-on), socks (9-12, white)
C9. PEGGY (F): knit tops (3XL, pull-on), pants (3XL, dark colors, pull-on, knit), body and hand lotion (soft scent)
C10. NEVA (F): knit tops (2XL, pull-on, heavy fabric), pants (2XL, pull-on, knit), coffee creamer (hazelnut, powdered)
C11. JOAN (F): jigsaw puzzles (300 large piece), cardigan (M, soft color), purse (small, hand-held, pocketbook)
C12. KATHLEEN (F): sweaters (M, pull-on), pants (M, pull-on, knit), Catholic religious items (fancy/elegant rosary, wall plaques, table top statuary, prayer book, book about saints, etc.)
C13. MARY (F): costume jewelry, knit tops (M, pull-on), jeans (10, fun style with decorated back and side pockets)
C14. GLADYS (F): coffee table picture books (Norway, Norwegian America), hair curlers, body and hand lotion (soft scent)
C15. KEITHA (F): hair clips or scrunchies, soft stuffed animals, body and hand lotion (soft scent)
D1. ROGER S. (M): sweatsuit (L, navy), T-shirt (XL, funny grandpa saying), electric razor
D2. JACK M. (M): $20 Walmart gift card, socks (9-11, ankle), snacks (potato chips, crackers)
D3. WAYNE H. (M): straw hat (XL, fedora-style), calendar (Western), slippers (13)
D4. BETTY J. (F): slippers (6.5), pajama set (L), costume jewelry (long necklace, bracelets)
E1. DOROTHY C. (F): body lotion, shirt (M, long-sleeve), sweatpants (L)
E2. MITCH P. (M): sweatshirt (5XL, zip-up), body wash, socks (L)
E3. GEORGEAN M. (F): sweatsuit (XL), floral hair clips, body lotion
E4. RALPH Y. (M): sweatpants (XL), throw or lap blanket (Dallas Cowboys), Dr. Pepper
E5. DIANNE W. (F): socks (M, slip-free), body lotion (no fruity scents), Pantene shampoo
E6. SHEILA B. (F): hand lotion, socks (M), hair clips
E7. IONE H. (F): stuffed toy cat that purrs, cat poster, hand lotion
E8. ANN K. (F): nightgown (4XL, cotton), diabetic socks (L, colorful), gum
E9. KATHY E. (F): T-shirt (XL, BSU), watch (yellow), hand lotion
E10. EDITH S. (F): sweatpants (XL), socks (L, slip-free), scented hand lotion
E11. CHARLES F. (M): shirt (XL, red, polo), sweatpants (XL), $20 Walmart gift card
E12. GLORIA (F): lap blanket, CD player, CDs (old country-Western)
E13. EVELYN J. (F): purple floral blanket, hand lotion
E14. SHARON K. (F): Versace-type fragrances (any), $20 Walmart gift card
E15. JOAN P. (F): socks (L), shirt (2XL), sweatpants (XL)
E16. PATRICIA G. (F): Bath & Body Works lotion, perfume
E17. BOB P. (M): sweatsuit (XL), cologne, body lotion
E18. PATRICK H. (M): sweatshirt and sweatpants (L, Batman), Batman room decorations, barking stuffed dog
E19. BABS P. (F): jigsaw puzzle (300 piece), spiral notebook for journaling, bath and body products
E20. BARBARA S. (F): sweatsuit (L), movable stuffed dog
E21. JOYCE L. (F): throw or lap blanket, inspirational scripture/devotional book, bath and body products
E22. JOYCE D. (F): perfume, bath and body products
E23. BOBETTE (F): throw or lap blanket, perfume
E24. GLENNIS (F): $20 Walmart gift card, bath and body products, perfume
E25. EVELYN S. (F): sweater (L, red), sweatpants (L)
E26. JUDY C. (F): $25 Walmart gift card, bath and body products
E27. SHARON M. (F): pants (2XL, black), bath and body products, perfume
E28. RUBY B. (F): shirt (3XL, cotton), jigsaw puzzle (500 piece), bath and body products
E29. HERB B. (M): sweatpants (2XL), shirt (2XL), bath and body products
E30. STEVE R. (M): Diet Pepsi, sweatpants (L), shirt (L, BSU)
E31. MARCI H. (F): sunny room décor (bright colors with flowers), silk flowers, bath and body products
E32. MAE ELLEN W. (F): throw or lap blanket, sweater (M), candy
E33. MARY N. (F): sweatsuit (M, velvet, plush, zip-up top), headbands (thin hard plastic), Hershey’s candy bars
E34. PAUL D. (M): T-shirt (L, rock ‘n roll), DVD (classic movies), pajama shorts (L)
E35. LORETTA K. (F): throw or lap blanket (spiritual), nightgown (XL), manicure set
E36. ANNA H. (F): nightgown (2XL), sweatpants and sweatshirt (2XL), pack of T-shirts (2XL)
E37. CORNEILIU C. (M): pajama bottoms (XL, flannel), T-shirts (XL), socks (9-12)
E38. DIANE P. (F): novels (suspense/mystery), nightgown (L), anything to do with cats (stuffed toy, pictures, calendar, etc.)
E39. SHARON S. (F): bathrobe (2XL, plush), bath and body products, jewelry making/beading supplies
E40. MARION C. (M): pants (34-36x32, George brand, khaki), shirts (XL, long-sleeve, button-up, plaid), jigsaw puzzles (300-500 piece)
E41. LADONNA W. (F): throw or lap blanket (spiritual), pajama set (L, flannel), spiritual stationery set and Forever postage stamps
F1. PATRICK D. (M): two $25 Albertson gift cards
F2. ALICE N. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F3. NATHAN R. (M): tennis shoes (11-1/2), socks (11-1/2), slippers (11-1/2)
F4. LARRY D. (M): $50 George’s Cycles gift card (for disc brakes),
F5. PHIL E. (M): pants (40x32, black)
F6. SONNY R. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F7. RANDY S. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F8. ESTER B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F9. RICHARD H. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F10. RAY N. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F11. JAMES C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F12. ANDY C. (M): two $25 Shopko gift cards
F13. BRIAN D. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F14. RICHARD S. (M): two $25 Target gift cards
F15. ROBERT M. (M): tank tops (L, black, long), robe (L), slippers (10)
F16. BILL Y. (M): jeans (30x32), jeans (30x32), winter shirt (L, insulated/thick flannel)
F17. BOBBY “W” M. (M): sturdy camping chair
F18. JEFFERY L. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F19. IVAN G. (M): underwear (3XL, Hanes), T-shirts (4XL)
F20. MIKE H. (M): summer sausage/cheese basket, T-shirts (6XL), fly swatters (2)
F21. CHERYL M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F22. TYLER L. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F23. JOHN C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F24. CINDA L. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F25. KELLI P. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F26. STACY P. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F27. MARGARET C. (F): two $25 Fussy Hussy gift cards
F28. BILL M. (M): aftershave (Stetson), slippers (12)
F29. KEVIN P. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F30. PAT M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F31. CLINT R. (M): sweatshirt (L, BSU, with hood), cologne (Hugo Boss)
F32. LUANN J. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F33. PATRICIA K. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F34. ERNEST B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F35. TAMARA B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F36. WILLIAM M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F37. PAUL C. (M): jacket (XL, BSU, zip-up with hood),
F38. ROGER E. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F39. ROBERT J. (M): jacket (2XL, red, zip-up with hood), slippers (2XL)
F40. DOREEN C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F41. JOSEPH N. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F42. AMBER M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F43. LIZ M. (F): two $25 Burlington gift cards
F44. TOMMY B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
F45. KAREN K. H. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
G1. KATHY A. (F): slippers (9), nightgown (4XL), robe (4XL, button or zipper)
G2. ALEX A. (M): baby yarn, $25 Walmart gift card, snack basket
G3. JO A. (F): perfume (Red Door), chocolate (diabetic/sugar-free), bra (34D)
G4. EDITH A. (F): guitar picks, acoustic guitar strings, sheet music (for acoustic guitar)
G5. SHARON B. (F): $25 Great Clips gift card, black ink pens, nail polish
G6. DON B. (M): Forever postage stamps, Colgate toothpaste, Gillette shave cream
G7. BRUCE B. (M): Caffeine-free Pepsi, Colgate toothpaste, T-shirts (XL, V-neck, Hanes)
G8. SHARON B. (F): socks (L, white, calf), Oil of Olay lotion, 5x7 picture frames
G9. BOB B. (M): Oreo Thins, comforter (twin, blue), $20 Walmart gift card
G10. MARY B. (F): Head & Shoulders shampoo, Oil of Olay body wash, $30 Walmart gift card
G11. CARL B. (M): snack basket, postage stamp collecting books, old used/collector stamps
G12. JAMES C. (M): lounge pants (2XL), T-shirts (2XL, V-neck, colored, Hanes), snack basket
G13. VINCENT C. (M): lounge pants (XL), T-shirts (XL, colored, crew neck, Hanes), $25 Fred Meyer gift card
G14. STAN F. (M): coffee table picture books (travel, different countries, other), snack basket, $25 Fred Meyer gift card
G15. MINNIE G. (F): Forever postage stamps, Tide Pods, $30 Walmart gift card
G16. CAROLINE G. (F): baby doll, Oil of Olay body wash, $30 Walmart gift card
G17. BETTY G. (F): hand held electronic games (solitaire, poker, slots), CD (meditation), snack basket
G18. MARY G. (F): sweatshirt (XL, Christmas), Oil of Olay lotion, snack basket
G19. LYNN H. (M): caramel corn, jigsaw puzzles (300 large pieces), $30 Walmart gift card
G20. VAL H. (F): Pay Day candy bars, jigsaw puzzles (300 large pieces), $30 Walmart gift card
G21. BRIAN H. (M): Dr. Scholl’s inserts (10-1/2), Scope mouthwash (mint), $25 Fred Meyer gift card
G22. IVAN H. (M): shirts (M, long-sleeve, flannel), electric razor, $20 Fred Meyer gift card
G23. RAYNER H. (M): sweatshirt (4XL, zip-up with hood, Carhartt), Forever postage stamps, $20 Walmart gift card
G24. PAT K. (F): pajamas (L, flannel, 2-piece), slippers (6), sweatshirt (XL, BSU)
G25. BOB L. (M): sweatshirt (XL), baseball cap, $30 Walmart gift card
G26. LYNN L. (M): $30 Walmart gift card, lounge pants (XLT), Gillette shave cream
G27. GEORGE L. (M): Match Box or Hot Wheels cars, socks (9-12, black, calf), lounge pants (XL)
G28. FRAN M. (F): slippers (10, open toe, slip-on), Coca Cola, candy (diabetic/sugar-free)
G29. GENE M. (M): Match Box or Hot Wheels cars, snack basket, comforter (twin, dark colors)
G30. JENNIE M. (F): Gold Bond lotion, slipper socks (7/XL, ankle length), glycerin soap (fragrance free)
G31. BERT N. (M): shirts (M, flannel, long-sleeve), jeans (28x30, Wranglers), Gillette shave cream
G32. DON N. (M): socks (9-12, black, Gold Toe, calf), snack basket, CDs (80s)
G33. JUDY N. (F): colored pencils, word search puzzles, lotion (pink cherry blossom)
G34. ELLEN O. (F): colored pencils, adult coloring books, Hershey’s candy bar
G35. CHERYL P. (F): Oil of Olay body wash, CD (Kenny Rogers), $20 Dollar Tree gift card
G36. MARGE P. (F): watch (with large numbers), nail polish, $20 Walmart gift card
G37. HARRY P. (M): $25 Shell gift card, sugar-free candy, $25 Grocery Outlet gift card
G38. RUTH R. (F): CD (George Strait), sugar-free candy, T-shirts (3XL, V-neck, color)
G39. WALTER R. (M): tennis balls, $35 Starbucks gift card, Kleenex tissues with lotion
G40. KAREN S. (F): Forever postage stamps, Ritz crackers, blank cassette tapes
G41. LOUISE S. (F): clock (bedside/alarm with big numbers), adult coloring books, socks (8-1/2, white, ankle)
G42. ROYAL S. (M): snacks (diabetic/sugar-free), sweatpants (XL, gray), sweatshirt (XL, zip-up)
G43. JUNE S. (F): bed pillows (standard, down, fluffy), comforter (twin, pink), Suave body wash
G44. BOYCE S. (M): coffee table picture books (Western theme), cookies, Old Spice body wash
G45. LINDA S. (F): white Gesso paint, new or used saw blades for painting, Diet Pepsi
G46. CHARLIE T. (M): $25 Barnes & Noble gift card, Old Spice aftershave, Old Spice body wash
G47. ANNE T. (F): Hershey’s Hugs and Hershey’s Kisses, two $25 Walmart gift cards
G48. MIKE T. (M): novels (Western), robe (L), $25 Walmart gift card
G49. MARGARET W. (F): yarn (Red Heart), Aveeno lotion, slippers (6-6-1/2)
G50. JOHN W. (M): shirts (L, long-sleeve, flannel), underwear (32, Fruit of the Loom briefs), $30 Shell gift card
G51. AUGUSTA W. (F): Forever postage stamps, manila envelopes (9x12), blank cards
G52. LORAINE B. (F): lotion (Aveeno Positively Smooth), See’s candy, $30 Walmart gift card
G53. MARY C. (F): cardigan (M), snack basket, lap blanket
G54. MARY M. (F): chocolate snack basket, chocolate syrup, lap blanket
G55. SALLY D. (F): manicure set, coffee mug (large insulated/travel), piggy bank
H1. JUDITH O. (F): socks (7-9, crew with rubberized grips), no-clasp elastic hair ties, assorted individually wrapped chocolates and candies
H2. DELBERT J. (M): jacket (L, gray or red, with hood, long-sleeve), baseball cap (M, BSU), sunglasses (size 7-14 years, rubberized ear grips)
H3. ALLEN G. (M): blanket (twin, brown tones, fleece), gloves (XL, utility with grips), shoes (11, slip-on)
H4. DENNIS D. (M): gloves (L, with grips), baseball cap (L), jacket (L, dark green, zippered)
H5. BURTON W. (M): T-shirt (XL, long-sleeve, BSU), soft cookies, crème chocolates and soft candies (no nuts), blanket (twin, with designs, fleece)
H6. JAMES J. (M): T-shirts (2XL, V-neck, cotton), blanket (twin, extra thin, fleece), white chocolate peppermint bark
H7. KIM A. (F): blouse (XL, purple, scoop neck pull-over, short-sleeve), pants (12-14, purple, elastic waist with pockets), socks (9-11, black or white, ankle)
H8. DOLORES S. (F): Hershey’s chocolate bars and assorted chocolates, knit hat and gloves set (S-M, red), word search books, adult coloring books and colored pencils
H9. KEN H. (M): applesauce (individual cups, sugar-free), shirt (L, blue plaid, button-down with pocket), tuna fish (low-sodium, packed in water, pouches)
H10. KAREN Y. (F): Life Savers (sugar-free, pep-o-mint and wintergreen), sweatshirt (3XL, purple with pretty design, long-sleeve, pullover), T-shirt (3XL, purples with floral design)
H11. HELEN R. (F): wild birdseed (50-pound bag from Walmart), Pepsi (case of cans), Welch’s fruit gummies and coffee creamer (French-vanilla, powdered)
H12. HARRIET W. (F): artificial mini-rose potted plant, photo album (4x6 with decorations), lap blanket (heavy fleece, floral designs)
H13. JOANNE P. (F): blanket (twin, winter scene/holiday design), nightgown (L, pink, long-sleeve, pullover), chocolate covered cherries
H14. DINAH M. (F): adult coloring books and colored pencils, calendar (scenery or baby animals or flowers), hair accessories for long thick hair and hair net
H15. JULIA G. (F): scarves (various colors/designs, knit), ladies handkerchiefs (various colors), variety of soft candies (sugar-free)
H16. MARK T. (M): Pepsi (case of cans), picture book (large, colorful horses/animals), pants (2XL, dark gray, elastic waist and ankle)
H17. JOEL S. (M): sweatsuit (L, gray, pullover), sweatshirt (XL, long-sleeve, BSU), assorted mini-chocolates (Milky Way, Mounds, Reese’s cups)
H18. FRED C. (M): blanket (twin, brown tones, fleece), knit hat and glove set (XL), belt (3XL or 44, black and brown reversible, leather)
H19. JOYCE C. (F): shirt (4XL, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), coat (4XL, pink tones, with hood), Diet A&W Root Beer, Diet Mountain Dew and black licorice
H20. KEITH C. (M): knit hat and gloves set (L), shirt (XL, blues/grays, long-sleeve, pullover), jacket (2XL, reds/blues, outdoor, zippered)
H21. FARRIS G. (F): cardigan (M, pink, long-sleeve, button-down), socks (8-11, white, low no-show), blouse (S, pink, short-sleeve, pullover)
H22. EDDIE L. (M): Pepsi (case of cans) and magazine/book with pictures of river fishing, baseball cap (L, BSU), sweatshirt (XL, blue, long-sleeve, pullover, BSU)
H23. TANA L. (F): shirt (L, light blue with pretty designs, long-sleeve, pullover), assorted chocolate bars (no mint), word search books and adult coloring books with colored pencils
H24. LOIS M. (F): shirt (XL, coral, long-sleeve, dressy, pullover), socks (8-11, various colors, ankle), variety of dish towel sets
H25. ALTA S. (F): shirt (3XL, blue with flowers, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), costume jewelry (no clasps) and hair accessories for long hair, pants (3XL, purple, elastic waist, cotton)
H26. SHIRLEE P. (F): blanket (twin, pink/purple design, fleece), shirt (XL, flower embroidery, pullover, long-sleeve, fleece), Hershey’s assorted mini-bars and Nestle Yorkie bar
H27. CONNIE C. (F): shirt (2XL, with designs, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), leggings (2XL petite, capris, denim, elastic waist), Cheese Puffs and plain M&Ms
H28. CHRIS W. (M): jeans (32x30, blue, Levi’s 501) and See’s fudge or Lee’s chocolates, jacket (M/40” chest, sheep skin or fleece lined), Muk Luks boots (10, fur/sheepskin lined, calf length, slip-ons)
H29. JAMES R. (M): T-shirt (2XL, BSU, blue, short-sleeve), turtles milk chocolate candy, blanket (twin, animal design/pattern, fleece)
H30. ALBERT S. (M): art supplies (colored gel pens, carbon paper, onion-skin paper), adult coloring books (Native American theme), Ruffles potato chips (BBQ and regular)
H31. MICKIE B. (F): jigsaw puzzles (250-500 pieces, wild animals/nature/flowers), Ruffles potato chips (cheddar and sour cream), assorted chocolates (sugar-free, no nuts)
H32. ALICE F. (F): assorted crème chocolates or soft candy (no nuts, no toffee), pants (2XL, elastic waist, cotton), shirt (2XL, greens/purple/grays, long-sleeve, pullover)
H33. JOANNE R. (F): nightgown (M, 41” length, pastels, pretty flowers, pullover, long-sleeve), soft chocolate chip cookies and soft candy/chocolates (no nuts), blanket/throw (twin, pastel colors, fleece)
H34. CHUCK R. (M): sweatsuit (L, blue), blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), soft chocolate chip cookies and soft candy/chocolates (no nuts)
H35. FAYE W. (F): assorted crème chocolates or soft candy (no nuts, no toffee), sweatsuit (XL, with design or print), blanket/throw (twin, with flowery designs, fleece)
H36. ZELDA B. (F): Diet Pepsi or Diet Shasta cola (case), sweatsuit (M, with design or print), assorted soft chocolates, cookies and candy (no nuts, no toffee)
H37. NORMA M. (F): T-shirt (3XL, pink tones, pullover, short-sleeve), hair accessories and headbands (sparkly, fun, cute), candies, chocolates and cookies (sugar-free, no nuts, no toffee)
H38. HAROLD R. (M): word search book (large print), lined notebooks and pens, Jelly Belly jelly beans and assorted chocolate bars, sweatsuit (2XL, solid blue or gray)
H39. TAMARA D. (F): T-shirt (2XL, Zoo Boise wild animal print, short-sleeve), T-shirt (2XL, orange, BSU, short-sleeve), laminated poster of world map (maximum 20x25)
H40. JEAN K. (F): photo album (flowery, pretty designs on cover), CD player and CDs (spiritual music), scarf (solid or pattern, chiffon, knit or cotton)
H41. CHARLOTTE R. (F): E-cigarette fluid (raspberry), necklace (with pendant), artificial mini red rose potted plant
H42. ALICE H. (F): blouse (XL, blues or reds, short-sleeve, pullover), adult coloring books and colored pencils or crayons, blanket/throw (twin, with flowery designs, fleece)
H43. JACK J. (M): hat and gloves set (XL, dark blues or grays, fleece), blanket/throw (twin, with designs), jacket (2XL, blues or grays, fleece interior, zip-up with hood, cotton)
H44. STEVE M. (M): jacket (XL, dark blue, heavy-duty nylon exterior, poly-fill zippered outdoor), shirts (L, Wrangler denim or plaid, long-sleeve, button-up), gloves (L, utility with grips for wheelchair use)
H45. OREN C. (M): baseball cap (L, Raiders) and T-shirt (XL, Raiders, long-sleeve), sweatshirt (XL, Raiders, long-sleeve, zip-up), sweatpants (XL, Raiders, elastic top)
H46. BARBARA BR. (F): Jergen’s cold cream, undershirts (XL junior boys, navy blue), sugar-free cookies, candy and chocolates
H47. GEORGE B. (M): blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), T-shirt (XL, short-sleeve with pocket), sugar-free cookies, candy and chocolates (no nuts)
H48. ANDREW S. (M): polo shirt (L, striped, with pocket if possible), fancy mixed nuts and assorted chocolates, tub of Red Vines licorice and Jolly Rancher candies
H49. DEBORAH E. (F): novel (James Patterson, “14th Deadly Sin,” large print), books (Nora Roberts or Danielle Steele, 2015-2016, large print), notepaper and stationery paper with envelopes (cute dog designs)
H50. LEA D. (F): Dr. Pepper (case of cans), bottled water (case) and Costco green tea bags, yoga pants (2XL, dark purple)
H51. DEENA A. (F): rack of wall hooks (for necklaces, bracelets, scarves, etc.), scarves (variety, pretty chiffon-style), nail polish (dark-colored) and hair accessories for long hair (headbands, etc.)
H52. BARBARA BO. (F): muumuu (3XL, flowery, button-up or zip-up), blanket (twin, with flowers, fleece), flower hair clips and hair accessories
H53. DONALD C. (M): blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), pajama pants (L, plaid, elastic waist)
H54. LOIS C. (F): blanket (queen, pretty designs, fleece), blanket (twin, pretty designs, fleece), socks (9-11, fleece with grips) and scented hand lotions
H55. TOM S. (M): blanket (twin, BSU, fleece), diabetic socks (L, crew), undershirts (L, cotton)
H56. JERRY S. (M): blanket (twin, fleece), summer sausages (beef sticks) and crackers, Pepperidge Farms sausage and crackers set
J1. HELEN M. (F): slacks (26W, black, elastic waist), sweater (2XL, white/gray, zip-up), blouse (XL, pink)
J2. MARIE G. (F): Catholic jewelry, sweater (XL, soft, zip-up), chocolate (sugar-free)
J3. WINIFRED P. (F): bubble gum flavored chewing gum, soft chocolates, lap blanket (soft)
J4. CINDY H. (F): handsome cowboy/Western poster, ponytail holders, plastic bracelets
J5. MICHAEL W. (M): shirt (3XL, solid color, polo), sweatpants (3XL, solid color), chocolate
J6. DONNA B. (F): DVDs (Shirley Temple), lavender essential oils, lap blanket (pink and soft)
J7. DONALD C. (M): sweatpants (2XL, black), diabetic socks (9-12, black), Diet Coke (pack of 12-oz plastic bottles)
J8. BOUNTHANH I. (F): silk flower-making materials, adult coloring books (flowers), CDs (Laotian music)
J9. ALBERT T. (M): sweatpants (4XL, black), sweatpants (4XL, blue), cologne
J10. THOMAS H. (M): shirt (XL, Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson memorabilia, sweatpants (XL, black)
J11. GLORIA R. (F): Elvis memorabilia, pants (2XL, blue or black, elastic waist), CDs (Elvis)
J12. CHARLAYNE S. (F): musical stuffed animal, fuzzy socks (7-9), lavender air refresher
J13. ROSA G. (F): perfumes (light floral), sweater (XL, pink, zip-up), hand lotion
J14. MARIA G. (F): socks (9-12, fun colored, knee-high), bra (44C, cotton), sports bras (2XL)
J15. LYLA E. (F): leggings (XL, pattern, elastic waist, silk), socks (9-12, fun colored, knee-high), hand lotion
J16. BEATRICE C. (F): adult coloring books (butterfly), large print Jehovah Witness devotional, pouch or tote bag for walker
J17. BILL M. (M): cowboy/Western calendar, Glade automatic spray refill (cashmere woods), sugar-free snacks
J18. CHARLES H. (M): classic car memorabilia, sweatpants (L, black), Pepsi (case of cans)
J19. SHELLEY E. (F): pouch or tote bag for wheelchair, jeans (XL, elastic waist), fun earrings
J20. MARY V. (F): bariatric diabetic socks (13+), blouses (4XL, pretty designs), sweatpants (4XL, black)
J21. ROX F. (F): herbal tea (Celestial, raspberry or berry zinger), novels (Terry Goodkind, Sword of Truth series, books 1-4), bath robe (L, soft)
J22. ELIZABETH S. (F): chocolate chip cookies (individual bags), soft stuffed puppy dog, hand lotion
J23. MARY M. (F): socks (8-9, colorful, ankle), jeans (2XL, petite length, elastic waist), stuffed dog
J24. ELAINE C. (F): blanket (full, purple and soft), hats (soft, purple, any silly/fun), purple scarfs
J25. BETTY J. (F): sweatpants (2XL, elastic waist, black), sports bras (2XL), hand lotion
J26. SUE P. (F): CDs or sing-a-long DVDs (60s-70s music), blouses (XL, cotton, flowy), ponytail holders
J27. JOSE C. (M): cane with four legs, plastic storage cart (3-drawer), DVD player
J28. STANLEY B. (M): basketball shorts (4XL, black), shirt (5XL, solid color, polo), portable radio with auxiliary cord
J29. MAX J. (M): slacks (34x34, black), hat (tan, Panama or fedora), slacks (34x34, tan)
J30. LINDA G. (F): Olfa rotary fabric cutter (any), mini/handheld sewing machine (similar to Michley ZDML2), non-slip quilter’s ruler
J31. CAROLE Z. (F): blanket (full, soft), lavender air refresher (refillable, outlet-style, similar to Scentsy), owl wall decoration
J32. JEANNE A. (F): scrapbook paper (glittery or textured), blank cards with flowers, fancy necklaces
J33. MABEL W. (F): paint by number (large print), sweater (XL, white, zip-up), hand lotion
J34. ANGELA A. (F): CDs (Colombian music), perfume (musky scent), blanket (full, soft)
J35. NADEZHDA K. (F): head scarves (fancy/lacy), CDs (Russian music), blanket (full, soft)
J36. SUSIE R. (F): diabetic socks (8-9, ankle), pajama top and bottom (3XL, soft), fancy hats (garden-style with big bill and ribbon all the way around)
J37. DEE M. (F): adaptive paint brushes and tools, clip on light (for books, etc), painter’s palette
J38. BERTHA W. (F): word searches puzzles (large print), decorative headbands, nuts (unsalted)
J39. HUANHE H. (F): Cantonese literature, throw or lap blanket (soft), CDs (Cantonese music)
J40. PAT L. (F): plastic canvas for crafting, sturdy crafting scissors for small hands, chocolate chip cookies
J41. ELAINE M. (F): Green Bay memorabilia, perfume (off-brand of Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Women), pouch or tote bag for walker
J42. JEANETTE P. (F): yoga pants (M, black), adult coloring books, holiday candy
J43. ZUMRA L. (F): sweater (XL, white, zip-up), blouse (XL, long-sleeve), bra (40DD)
J44. MARILYN B. (F): adult coloring books, large set colored pencils, muumuu (4XL, colorful)
J45. MIKE E. (M): BSU baseball cap (adjustable), BSU memorabilia, practical joke items (whoopie cushion, silly slime, simple magic tricks)
J46. JAMES H. (M): DVDs (John Wayne), blanket (full, thick/heavy, soft, red), shirt (2XL, BSU)
J47. ARLENE M. (F): sweatshirts (2XL, pullover, soft, cute sayings if possible), undershirts (XL, white, cotton), soft chocolates
J48. PAT H. (F): rose colored lip gloss, costume jewelry sets, silly hats (motorcycle/fancy/garden/cowgirl/French/fedora, pretty/sparkle/embellishment)
J49. LINITA L. (F): muumuus (4XL, colorful, silk or soft cotton), small pocket calendar, perfume (floral)
J50. JOANNE M. (F): blouses (M or L, pretty designs), slacks (L, black), slacks (L, tan)
J51. CHARLES B. (M): sweatpants (3XL, blue or black), T-shirt (4XL, solid color), sugar-free candy
J52. WILLIAM M. (M): coffee lover memorabilia, shirt (3XL, polo, solid color), DVDs (war)
J53. NAIDA W. (F): manicure kit, perfume (White Diamonds or similar), purse (solid color, fancy/professional)
J54. ORVILLE B. (M): blanket (full, thick/heavy), socks (9-12, wool), sweatpants (XL, black)
J55. PATRICIA V. (F): Green Bay decorations, desk-drawer organizers, perfume (White Diamonds or similar)
K1. CAROL W. (F): $25 Walmart gift card, sweatshirt (XL, with hood), Dove body wash and shampoo
K2. MARIE M. (F): bath and body products, nightgown (M, long, cotton or flannel), CD (Michael Buble)
K3. DERRILL S. (M): jeans (33x30, Wrangler 5 Star, dark blue), razor blades (Gillette Sensor 3)
K4. TIN O. (M): $25 Walmart gift card, shirt (32 neck x 30 long-sleeve, button), shirt (S, short-sleeve, round neck)
K5. BARBARA C. (F): throw or lap blanket (yellow), $25 Albertsons gift card
K6. MARLENE R. (F): $35 Fred Meyer gift card, Caress body wash, shower cap (M)
K7. RICHARD C. (M): socks (9-11, brown, medium weight), pants (32x31, brown/khaki), bed pillow (medium density)
K8. LEE M. (M): pants (33x32, medium blue jeans), shirt (15-15 1/2, Western with snaps), sweatshirt (L, navy/medium blue)
K9. TOMMY A. (M): sweatsuit (L, blue/brown/gray), $20 Walmart gift card, mixed nuts
K10. OTOLLIA C. (F): throw or lap blanket, stationery
K11. WALTER C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
K12. TOM L. (M): flannel sheets (double, blue or beige), bathrobe (L, cotton)
K13. LARRY W. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards
K14. ANN R. (F): socks (9-11, black, navy, ankle), underwear (8, hip), slippers (6-1/2, non-skid, no back)
K15. HELEN K. (F): DVD (Iceland, Sonja Nenie skater), pillow (medium density), $25 Walmart gift card
K16. SHERYL H. (F): bath and body products (shampoo, lotion, body wash, face wash, moisturizer), slipper socks (7, non-skid), $25 Walmart gift card
K17. MARLENE S. (F): stationery, dried fruit, $25 Fred Meyer gift card
K18. BONNIE T. (F): bird feed (universal blend for parakeet), Forever postage stamps, $30 Walmart gift card
K19. BARBARA V. (F): nightgown (M, bright color, jersey knit), $35 Walmart gift card
K20. FORREST Z. (M): box of chocolate creams, mixed nuts, sweater (L, V-neck, multicolor)
K21. STEVE W. (M): pants (30x30, blue jean), shirt (L, wool, V-neck), T-shirt (L, V-neck)
K22. STEPHANIE K. (F): pants (10, blue jeans), pants (10, colored jeans)
K23. LEE A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards
K24. MARY L. (F): bath towel set (green), $30 Walmart gift card
L1. BRUCE R. (M): comforter (twin, blue or gray), T-shirts (L, red/blue/black, long-sleeve), sweatpants (L, blue/black/gray)
L2. JULIA S. (F): jigsaw puzzles (300-500 large piece), pajama set (L, long-sleeve), DVDs (Abba, Mama Mia, Mary Poppins)
L3. JAMES A. (M): T-shirts (2XL, with licensed logos), baseball caps (L, blue/black/red), cologne (Stetson, Old Spice)
L4. LOUSIE W. (F): lounge pants (XL, elastic waist, sweats/velour), sports bras (XL, with clip in back), T-shirts (XL, long-sleeve)
L5. LARRY C. (M): comforter (twin, blue or gray), shirt (L, long-sleeve with snaps), picture books (rodeo/cowboy)
L6. LORNA A. (F): sports bra (M or 34-36B, with buckle), T-shirt (M, red, pink, black, long-sleeve), sweater (M, pink/blue/gray/teal)
L7. EDNA C. (F): cardigan (2XL), pajamas set (2XL, short-sleeve), comforter (twin, floral/pink/purple)
L8. JOANN J. (F): pajamas set (L, long-sleeve), tank tops (L, ribbed), slipper socks (L/XL, nonskid)
L9. NANCY S. (F): hair accessories, cardigan (L), comforter (twin, floral/pink/purple)
L10. ANNABELLA K. (F): throw or lap blanket (pink/floral/red), cardigan (L), hair accessories
L11. MANI P. (F): cardigan (L), necklaces (long beaded), comforter (twin, red/purple/yellow)
L12. BELIA L. (F): pants (M, elastic waist), comforter (twin, animal print), stuffed animals (cats)
L13. DORTHEY H. (F): pajama top and pants (XL), pants (XL, elastic waist), hair accessories
L14. ALICE J. (F): pants (L, blue/black/brown, elastic waist), blouse (XL, blue/red/pink, button-up), body wash, lotion and perfume
L15. CHARLOTTE C. (F): cardigan (L, black, button-up), lotions and body wash, jigsaw puzzles (300-500 large piece)
L16. JEANNETTE M. (F): pants (XL, elastic), comforter (twin), lotions and body wash
L17. FRANCES M. (M): sweater (3XL, button-up), pajama gowns (2XL), comforter (twin, pink/purple)
L18. DANIEL C. (M): baseball caps, shirts (L, button-up with 2 pockets), cologne, deodorant and shower gel
L19. JOSEPHINE T. (F): cardigan (L, button-up), calendar (large print), body wash, lotion and perfume
L20. DAVE D. (M): two plastic model kits (military, war, ships, tanks), hobby supplies (paint, brushes)
L21. TERRY G. (F): neck scarves (short, colorful, polyester), socks (L/XL, soft, non-skid), manicure set and nail polish (pink)
L22. VIRGINIA S. (F): stationery, hair accessories, writing journal
L23. DOUG G. (M): pants (L, blue/black/brown, elastic), shirt (L, blue/green/red), cologne
L24. TONY B. (M): CDs (rock, Metallica/ACDC/Def Leppard), sweatsuit (L, blue/black/gray), cologne, deodorant and shower gel
L25. BERNICE M. (F): pants (XL, blue/black/gray, elastic), shirt (XL, long-sleeve), pajama set (XL)
L26. SALLY B. (F): shirt (M, blue/red/purple, short-sleeve), comforter (twin, red/pink), lotion and body spray (vanilla)
L27. RUTH C. (F): shirt (L, long-sleeve), comforter (twin, purple/pink/teal), pants (XL, elastic, sweat/velour/slacks)
L28. RICHARD G. (M): Red Sox baseball cap, shirt (XL), socks (9-12)
L29. MICHIO Y. (M): sweatpants (M, polyester, silky), cologne, deodorant and shower gel, books in Japanese (mystery, sports, fiction/nonfiction)
L30. COLLEEN H. (M): comforter (twin, flower/pink/purple), coffee table picture books and calendar (birds), bird pictures (8x10 or smaller)
L31. VICKIE M. (F): calendar (large print), pants (2XL, blue/black/brown, elastic), hair accessories
L32. PEGGY P. (F): cardigan (XL, blue/black), crochet how-to books/patterns and needles, socks (XL, fuzzy)
L33. ANTHONY B. (M): comforter (twin, blue/gray), DVDs (action, adventure), cologne, deodorant and shower gel
L34. RICHARD D. (M): cologne (Old Spice, Stetson), T-shirts (XL, long-sleeve), sweatpants (XL)
M1. CLARA Z. (F): sweatshirt (XL, long-sleeve), pants suit (XL, velour), slacks (XL or 16, pull-on)
M2. CAROLINE A. (F): shirt (XL, long-sleeve V-neck), blouse (XL, animal print), leg warmers
M3. SHARON R. (F): pants suit (2XL, velour), sweater (2XL, zip-up or button-up), pants (2XL, pull-on)
M4. ELEANOR A. (F): slacks (XL or 18, pull-on), pants suit (2XL, velour), flower hair clips
M5. JANIE W. (F): sweatshirt (3XL, cat print), tennis shoes (10, Keds), sweater (3XL, black, button-up)
M6. SANDY P. (F): hand-held electronic poker game, shirt (3XL, long-sleeve pull-over), shirt (3XL, fun design, short-sleeve)
M7. CHERYL O. (F): sweatpants (3XL, pink), sweatsuit (3XL, velour), sweater (3XL, blue)
M8. MAXINE P. (F): pants suit (L, velour), turtleneck (L, long-sleeve), house coat/nightgown (L)
M9. NORMA I. (F): pants (L, soft pull-on), pants suit (L, velour), fun necklace
M10. BARBARA X. (F): pajama pants (XL or 18), sweater (XL, brown, zip-up or button-up), shirt (XL, long-sleeve pull-over)
M11. JANICE A. (F): pajama set (M), slacks (M, pull-on), sweatshirt (M, pretty)
M12. DONNA H. (F): sweatshirt (M, pretty), blouse (M, long-sleeve), sweatsuit (M, velour)
M13. DOROTHY M. (F): shirt (4XL, animal design), shirt (4XL, flowy button-up), sweatpants (4XL)
M14. JACKIE M. (F): blouse (4XL, dressy), shirt (4XL, long-sleeve), sweatpants (4XL)
M15. BETTY Y. (F): sweatsuit (3XL, velour), shirt (3XL, long-sleeve V-neck), pants (3XL, elastic waist)
M16. DEBBIE C. (F): pants (L, soft, pull-on), shirt (L, long-sleeve button-up), sweater (L)
M17. CINDY L. (F): dress (3XL, cotton), shirt (2XL, Henley, long-sleeve), pants (2XL, black, pull-on)
M18. MAGGIE L. (F): muumuu (2XL), blouse (2XL, fun/sparkle), pants suit (2XL, velour)
M19. SCOTT D. (M): pants (XL, flannel), shirt (XL, polo, short-sleeve), shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve)
M20. BUD H. (M): shirt (XL, flannel), pants (XL, flannel), shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve)
M21. BERNARD B. (M): shirt (L/16-1/2, short-sleeve, button-up), shirt (L, flannel, button-up), sweatpants (L, long)
M22. BOB S. (M): shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve), shirt (XL, BSU, long-sleeve), shirt, (XL, flannel, button-up)
M23. BLAINE D. (M): T-shirt (M, solid color, with pocket), novel (large print, Western), throw or lap blanket (dark color, fleece)
M24. SEAN C. (M): shirt (M, polo, short-sleeve), jeans (30x30), sweatshirt (L, zip-up)
M25. PATSY C. (F): throw or lap blanket (fleece), nightgown (XL), devotional book
M26. MICHAEL A. (M): sweatpants (3XL), T-shirts (4XL, fun prints), baseball cap (7-3/8 or adjustable, BSU)
M27. DAVID T. (M): T-shirts (5XL, bright colors), throw or lap blanket (fleece), DVD (“McLintock!”)
M28. JOHN W. (M): undershirts (XL, white), shirt (XL, flannel, button-up), sweatpants (XL)
M29. BRIAN H. (M): shirt (2XL, flannel), sweatpants (2XL), undershirts (2XL, white)
M30. KEITH T. (M): hat (7-3/8, brown tone, newsboy/newsie cap ), T-shirt (2XL, long-sleeve), throw or lap blanket (dark color, fleece)
M31. JEAN B. (F): throw or lap blanket (purple, fleece), knit mittens and scarf set, sweater (2XL, button or zip-up)
M32. LORI S. (F): costume jewelry, DVDs (“America’s Funniest Home Video”), shirt (3XL, pretty, pull-over)
M33. JANET C. (F): fashion hat (7-1/4, school boy/beret/ivy, bright colors/fun/print/bling), T-shirt (3XL, BSU), pants (3XL, pull-on)
M34. DENISE H. (F): pajama pants (XL, fuzzy), throw or lap blanket (fleece), stuffed animal
M35. JOYCE M. (F): crochet needles, costume jewelry (no pierced), throw or lap blanket (fleece)
M36. LARRY H. (M): novel (large print, Western), T-shirt (XL, with pocket), baseball cap (7-3/8 or adjustable, solid)
M37. KEN H. (M): CDs (’60s compilations), throw or lap blanket (fleece), T-shirts (XL)
M38. GAYLE O. (F): DVDs (travel), fashion scarf, blouse (2XL, button-up)
M39. BERTHA H. (F): blouse (2XL, fashion), pants (2XL, black, pull-on), costume jewelry (no pierced)
M40. ALISON C. (F): Origami paper, art supplies (markers), shirt (2XL, cute)
Make the holidays happier for Treasure Valley foster children
1. ALAYSA, 13 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
2. CAMERON, 10 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
3. CORIE, 11 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
4. JAMAREON, 13 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
5. SAVANNAH, 17 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
6. AMAYA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
7. ALANA, 17 (F): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Amazon gift card
8. LANDON, 13 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, skateboard (any), Nike sports attire (adult M) or $20 Nike Factory Store gift card
9. SHELBY, 17 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card
10. NATHAN, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, movie tickets or gift card
11. TANTINE, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
12. MARY, 11 (F): $20 Charming Charlie gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
13. ANASTAZIA, 15 (F): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Ulta gift card
14. WESLEY, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Apple Store gift card, $20 Visa gift card
15. TONY, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Amazon gift card, $20 Visa or Boise Towne Square gift card
16. KRISTA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
17. LINDA, 15 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
18. TRISTAN, 4 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys, motorcycle toys, super hero toys
19. CANDICE, 16 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card, $20 DSW gift card
20. IVY, 17 (F): $20 REI gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card/any fast food gift card
21. TOMMY, 11 (M): $20 Target gift card, Pokémon toys, Razor scooter
22. ALEXANDER, 4 (M): Legos, super hero toys, Hot Wheels
23. DELBERT, 8 (M): Jigsaw puzzles, $20 Target gift card, remote-control car
24. ALBERTO, 4 MO (M): Developmental toys, clothing (6-9 mo), activity table
25. SHILO, 6 MO (F): Developmental toys, developmental toys that make noise, Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper
26. JOSH, 13 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Target gift card, boat/airplane model kits
27. ZIAN, 4 (M): Legos, Hot Wheels, Transformers
28. COLTON, 9 (M): Legos, building set toys or blocks, Transformers
29. AURORA, 8 (F): Hoola hoop, coloring supplies, $20 Target or Shopko gift card
30. SOMMER, 8 (F): Board games, beading kits, $20 Target or Shopko gift card
31. NATASHA, 2 (F): Building blocks, LeapFrog interactive toys, coloring supplies
32. DOMINIC, 12 MO (M): Little Tikes Gas ’N Go Mower, bath toys, LeapFrog My Talking Lappup
33. LOGAN, 6 (M): Action figures/super heroes, Thor/Hulk toys, Legos
34. LIAM, 2 (M): LeapFrog My Own LeapTop (any color), LeapFrog interactive toys, building blocks
35. ANNIE, 14 (F): $25 Boise Towne Square gift card, $25 Target gift card, $10 McDonald’s gift card
36. DALLAS, 15 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card
37. SHANE, 9 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card
38. DAKODA, 6 (M): K’NEX or Legos, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card
39. JOSHUA, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card
40. TIMBER, 12 (F): Kinetic sand and art supplies, board games, rubber band bracelet kit/supplies
41. ANTHONY, 12 MO (M): Clothing (12-18 mo), developmental toys, LeapFrog My Talking LapPup
42. HENDRIX, 18 MO (M): Clothing (18 mo), $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
43. BRAYDEN, 6 (M): Trucks/toys, football gear/memorabilia (Seahawks - size 6), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card
44. MALIA, 8 MO (F): Clothing (18 mo), $20 Target gift card, Laugh & Learn Smart Phone
45. ELIZABETH, 8 (F): American Girl Doll (Lea, Girl of the Year), $20 American Girl gift card, ice skates (4-5)
46. MICKALEY, 7 (F): $20 Target gift card or Zhu Zhu pets, arts and craft supplies (loves red), ice skates (12-13)
47. MACKENZIE, 12 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target or Shopko gift card
48. ASHLYNN, 6 (F): Barbie dolls, board games, jigsaw puzzles
49. JOSHUA, 14 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
50. BRYENDAN, 12 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
51. MASON, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
52. DARWIN, 3 (M): Spider-Man (toy/blanket/book/game), trucks/toys, Melissa & Doug Alphabet Express Floor Puzzle
53. TEMPERANCE, 9 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
54. COOPER, 6 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
55. NATHAN, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
56. JORDAN, 14 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
57. NICOLE, 13 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
58. ALEXIS, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
59. TODD, 12 MO (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
60. MICHAEL, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
61. GAIGE, 10 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
62. REGAN, 12 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
63. ANTHONY, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
64. AYDEN, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
65. WILLIAM, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
66. PAYTON, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
67. JASPUR, 3 (M): Cars/trucks, board games, Melissa & Doug Numbers & Alphabet Sound Puzzles
68. JESTER, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
69. SUSAN, 2 (F): Developmental toys, pajamas (2T) or $20 Target gift card, tennis shoes (6C)
70. ROBERT, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card
71. BROOKE, 12 (F): Footed pajamas (women’s S, “Frozen”/girly), arts and crafts supplies, journal/diary with lock
72. JACOB, 10 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card
73. MIRACLE, 9 (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
74. STEVEN, 7 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
75. DAVID, 18 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
76. LORI, 3 MO (F): Toys for car seat, clothing (3-6 mo), Halo sleep sack with armholes (6 mo)
77. JOSHUA, 13 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
78. NUTALIAY, 7 (F): Basic edition iPod, crafts of any kind, winter boots (youth 1)
79. MARISSA, 16 (F): $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
80. CHEYENNE, 13 (F): Music player (MP3 or iPod), clothing: skinny jeans (12/14), shoes (6), shirts (14/16), Dallas Cowboys sweater (XL, pink), hair straightener/accessories/manicure set
81. ALYSSA, 17 (F): $20 Hollister gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
82. DANA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Wet Seal gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
83. ERIKA, 6 (F): Littlest Pet Shop, My Little Pony (toy/blanket/book/game), art supplies
84. KAYLA, 4 (F): Dolls and accessories, pretend play accessories (cooking/doctor), dress-up clothes (5T)
85. ESTELLA, 2 (F): $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, fridge magnet toys, pretend play musical toys
86. ANTHONY, 14 (M): Audio noise-canceling headphones, $20 Ross gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
87. AVERY, 9 (M): Scooter (ages 9-12), board games, durable audio headphones
88. AUDRIANNA, 2 (F): Baby dolls and pretend play for baby, Magna Doodle, soft blanket and pajamas (2T)
89. ADELEENA, 2 (F): Baby dolls and pretend play for baby, Magna Doodle, soft blanket and pajamas (2T)
90. DESTINY, 14 (F): CD (new Justin Bieber), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
91. FAITH, 13 (F): Anything related to France, $20 Target gift card and fuzzy socks, $20 Visa gift card
92. ESPERANZA, 15 (F): Perfume/fragrance (Bath & Body Works), art supplies/scrapbooking/painting kits, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
93. DESTINY, 11 (F): Mechanical/robot puppy, $20 Toys R Us gift card, art and craft supply store gift card
94. MARY, 16 (F): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Target gift card
95. ALEYA, 9 (F): Bathrobe (M/9-10) and slippers (youth 2), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
96. MYKAH, 8 (M): Bathrobe (M/7-8) and slippers (youth 1), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card
97. NOAH, 12 (M): Melissa & Doug Latch Board or busy board, large stuffed bear, GoTalk Pocket
98. LUCAS, 3 (M): Scooter (ages 3-5), clothing (4T-5T), DVD or toys (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
99. ONAZAY, 12 MO (F): Fisher-Price Little People Animal Friends Farm, clothing (12-18 mo), board books
100. NOEMI, 4 (F): “Frozen” (toy/blanket/book/game), Ariel the Little Mermaid toys, learning books
101. DAVID, 3 (M): Thomas the Train toys, truck/construction vehicles, books and blocks
102. TRISTYA, 11 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, $20 iTunes gift card, $20 Visa gift card
103. BRYSON, 9 (M): Baseball and football items or $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, Nerf/Legos/K’NEX toys, baseball glove and bat (wood or metal)
104. BRAYDIN, 10 (M): $20 Target gift card, football/Legos/Nerf toys, Scooby Doo (toys/books/blanket)
105. FREIJA, 8 (F): Wubble Bubble Ball, Littlest Pet Shop toys, Squinkies toy and hair accessories
106. ALICENIA, 4 (F): Fisher-Price toys, dolls/books/Legos, “Frozen” toys
107. NATALIA, 9 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, Littlest Pet Shop toys, Squinkies toy and hair accessories
108. ZAYDEN, 6 MO (M): Clothing (12 mo), developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card
109. JORDAN, 5 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, trucks or cars, Legos/K’NEX/blocks/books
110. ADRIANNA, 7 (F): Books (1-2 grade level), $20 Toys R Us gift card, Littlest Pet Shop or princess toys
111. ILIJIAH, 7 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sewer lair/headquarters, Legos/K’NEX/Nerf toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card or super hero toy
112. ADRYANA, 12 MO (F): Clothing (18-24 mo), developmental toys, board books
113. JORDAN, 3 (M): Trucks/cars/trains, hula-hoop, books, blocks, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or super hero toys
114. DAISY, 2 (F): Baby doll and stroller, pretend play kitchen items, board books
115. ANDREW, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys (12-18 mo), board books, clothing (12-18 mo)
116. ARIES, 7 (F): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, DVD (“Frozen”), art supplies
117. JERIMIAH, 6 (M): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, books (National Geographic, educational), Western clothing (5) and cowboy hat
118. DANIKA, 4 (F): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, CDs (sing-along), Western clothing (4T) and cowboy hat
119. DAMIEN, 6 (M): Legos, super hero toys or stuffed animals, $20 Toys R Us gift card
120. BRANDYN, 9 (M): $20 Visa gift card, Legos, pants (33x30, brown khakis)
121. JADE, 14 (F): UGG boots (women’s 8), skinny jeans (women’s 1) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, perfume/lotions or $20 Ulta gift card
122. ASHLEY, 12 MO (F): winter coat (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, developmental toys, $20 Target gift card (for clothing)
123. LAKAI, 2 (M): Elmo (toys/books/games/clothes), Paw Patrol or Mickey Mouse (books/games/toys/clothes), Little Tikes Hopper ball
124. AMIYAH, 5 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, $20 Toys R Us gift card, Mouse Trap board game
125. AVA, 12 MO (F): Fisher-Price See ’n Say, First 100 Words board book, bath toys
126. PATRIC, 15 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, iTunes gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card
127. JUDE, 4 MO (M): Bath toys, First 100 Words board book, Baby’s First Blocks
128. ABBAGAIL, 3 (F): Baby doll and stroller, Doodle board, tea party set
129. AYDEN, 12 MO (M): LeapFrog My Pal Scout, First 100 Words board book, bath toys
130. TONI, 14 (F): Monster High doll, CD and poster (Justin Bieber), mandala coloring books and pencils
131. JOEY, 11 (M): Razor RipStik, $20 Visa gift card, Connect Four game
132. HELEN, 4 (F): Baby doll, art supply set, Doodle Bear
133. ADILYN, 2 (F): Fashion boots (toddler 8) or $20 Target gift card, jeans (2T) or $20 Old Navy gift card, purse (loves bright colors)
134. KAYLEE, 6 (F): Clothing (6) and shoes (10C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
135. KYA, 2 (F): Clothing (3T) and shoes (7C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
136. DRAYKA, 7 MO (F): Clothing (18 mo) and shoes (3C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
137. CALEB, 6 (M): Pokémon (clothes 7-8/games/toys/books/cards), K’NEX, $20 Toys R Us gift card
138. ANNALYNN, 3 (F): Dress-up clothes/princess play (4T-5T), baby dolls, $20 Toys R Us gift card
139. XANDRA, 7 MO (F): Musical toys, push-along car, $20 Toys R Us gift card
140. VERA, 3 MO (F): Clothing (3-6 mo), stuffed animal, board books
141. KOLTYN, 12 MO (F): Clothing (12-18 mo), developmental toys, $20 Target gift card
142. LINKEN, 14 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, $20 Visa gift card (for clothing)
143. ADAM, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
144. OLIVIA, 15 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
145. CHANSY, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
146. JAMES, 10 (M): Super hero toys, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
147. DESTINY, 3 (F): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
148. DAMIEN, 14 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card, $20 Visa gift card
149. LUCAS, 16 (M): $20 Visa gift card, Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards, $20 Walmart gift card
150. CAMERON, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
151. BIANCA, 12 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
152. TIMMY, 4 (M): Toys (age 4-6), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
153. LUKAS, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
154. KEGAN, 8 (M): Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
155. SETH, 12 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
156. JACOB, 16 (M): Blanket (Disney Cars), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 JCPenney gift card
157. JADA, 15 (F): $20 Ross or T.J. Maxx gift card, $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
158. JAQUELINE, 13 (F): Art supplies or $20 craft store gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Ross gift card
159. DOUG, 4 (M): Comforter and sheet set (twin, Disney Cars), pretend play tool set (delayed motor skills, large pieces only), playset of emergency vehicles (delayed motor skills, large pieces only)
160. LAUREN, 3 (F): bedding (twin, princess or ballet theme), Crayola Color Wonder coloring pad/books, ballerina doll
161. VIOLET, 2 (F): Snowsuit (24 mo), equestrian toy set (horse and barn), Crayola Color Wonder coloring pad/books
162. KENDRICK, 3 (M): Paw Patrol books/toys, LeapFrog interactive tablet, clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card
163. DANTE, 4 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, Tonka trucks or $20 Toys R Us gift card
164. DARWIN, 4 (M): Match it! Mathematics and Upper & Lower Case Letters puzzle cards, clothing (2T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, Lego Juniors Construction set
165. TEMPERANCE, 7 MO (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card
166. ALYSHA, 5 (F): Dress and tights (5T), babies with diapers and bottles, shoes (8) or $20 Payless ShoeSource gift card
167. ALYAH, 8 (F): Fashion boots with small heel (2), $20 Human Bean gift card (loves smoothies and hot chocolate), clothing (8, skinny jeans/leggings/hoodie) or $20 Target gift card
168. ALAINA, 10 (F): $20 Human Bean gift card, earrings (pre-teen) or $20 Claire’s or Charming Charlie gift card, fashion boots with heel (3, black/brown) or $20 Target gift card
169. HANNAH, 12 MO (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (18-24 mo) and shoes (5)
170. JORDAN, 17 (M): boxing gear/equipment, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Footlocker or Nike Factory Store or Zumiez gift card
171. ALIZYAH, 15 (M): football gear or $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Footlocker or Nike Factory Store or Zumiez gift card
172. MYA, 10 (F): $20 Justice or Claire’s gift card, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Nike Factory Store gift card
173. KAYSEN, 2 (F): Winter boots (youth 2), clothing (2T-3T) or $20 Ross gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
174. KORBYN, 10 (M): Razer mouse, $20 Best Buy gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
175. KARSON, 5 (M): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, skateboard (28-inch, Minions), shoes (youth 1) or $20 Footlocker gift card
176. KYLER, 12 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Best Buy gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
177. HEAVEN, 4 (F): Barbie/doll house, Littlest Pet Shop house, LeapFrog interactive tablet
178. GRACIE, 3 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (6 mo) or $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card
179. KAI, 5 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (12-18 mo) or $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card
180. DANIEL, 17 (M): Legos (Star Wars), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
181. KAI-LYN, 18 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 clothing store gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
182. ASHLYYN, 6 (F): Princess Alena Barbie, Linsay 7-inch New Quad Core Tablet or $20 Toys R Us gift card, Barbie clothes
183. MACKENZIE, 12 MO (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, musical toys, Playskool step start walk n ride toy
184. ANTHONY, 8 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, Pokémon cards
185. TRISTAN, 2 (M): clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, Paw Patrol (clothes/books/toys/blanket), toddler puzzles
186. MALEKAI, 2 (M): clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, Little Tikes Hopper ball or $20 Walmart gift card
187. SERENA, 15 (F): Vans shoes (youth 5, mint green), $20 Zumiez gift card, $20 Hot Topic gift card
188. KAITHLYN, 13 (F): $20 Rue21 gift card, Starbucks tumbler and $10 Starbucks gift card, $20 Hot Topic gift card
189. JOEY, 12 (M): Pokémon cards or $20 Target gift card, Pokémon Elite Trainer (purple box), $20 Walmart gift card
190. JOSHUA, 15 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, model car kits, $20 Target gift card
191. MACKENZIE, 13 (F): art supplies (favorite colors turquoise and blue) or $20 Jo-Ann gift card, “Heartland” series (books 1-3) or $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, CD and merchandise (Carrie Underwood)
192. WILLIAM, 8 (M): Pokémon cards and $15 Target gift card, Pokémon (books/cards/toys/blanket) or $20 Walmart gift card, football or $20 Toys R Us gift card
193. WYATT, 6 (M): Power Ranger, Transformers, robot of some kind
194. WESTYN, 6 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, Power Rangers, cars/trucks accessories
195. MARIAH, 3 (F): Minnie Mouse (clothes/toys/books/blanket), educational toys (pre-k), clothing (4T) or $20 Old Navy gift card
196. LORI, 6 MO (F): board books, interactive toys, clothing (6-9 mo)
197. DELIA, 2 (F): $20 Target gift card, books (English/Spanish), Sophia the First or Dora dolls
198. IZIAH, 5 (M): Lego set, water squirt gun, remote control car (red)
199. STELLA, 3 (F): Littlest Pet Shop set, Cabbage Patch Kid, easel and chalk or $20 Toys R Us gift card
200. HALLE, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
201. STEPHANIE, 15 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, Fred Meyers gift card
202. CARLOS, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
203. MAKAYLA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
204. CELIA, 4 (F): LeapFrog interactive tablet, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card
205. ISAIAH, 12 MO (M): Fisher-Price Activity Walker, Little People Animal Friends Farm, board books or $20 Target gift card
206. GABY, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
207. KALISTA, 3 (F): dolls and accessories, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
208. JADEN, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
209. MADEN, 8 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
210. MAKAYLA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
211. JOSEPH, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
212. KARIZMA, 2 (F): baby doll and stroller, $20 Toys R Us gift card, baby doll accessories
213. MYA, 7 (F): Barbies, Shopkins, Barbie accessories
214. DREXEL, 12 MO (M): developmental toys, clothing (12-18 mo), $20 Walmart gift card
215. CLOE, 2 (F): developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
216. DEVON, 7 (M): football items/gear (youth M, Miami Dolphins), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card
217. JERZEY, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
218. AZEERA, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
219. MAKENA, 9 (F): Barbies, princess toys, $20 Walmart gift card
220. LINDSEY, 4 (F): Barbies, princess toys, $20 Walmart gift card
221. TRAVIS, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
222. MALAKI, 12 MO (M): developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, Little Tikes Gas ‘N Go Mower
223. CASSIDY, 12 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
224. TEVIEN, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
225. GABRYEL, 8 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
226. BRIELLA, 6 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
227. XYLIA, 4 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
228. TYLIE, 6 (F): dress-up clothes/princess play (4T-5T), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
229. KONNER, 4 (M): DVD (Disney “Cars 2”), remote control airplane/helicopter/police car, small Beanie Babies
230. ZOE, 9 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
231. NAOIMI, 5 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
232. CADEN, 11 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Carl’s Jr. or Visa gift card, movie tickets or gift card
233. KAYLYNN, 14 (F): $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, movie tickets or gift card
234. TODD, 16 (M): $20 Fred Meyer gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
235. ZACH, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, movie tickets or gift card
236. ETHAN, 9 (M): Justin Bieber sweatshirt (M), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card
237. DAMIAN, 9 (M): soccer ball, T-shirts (M/10), pajamas (M/10) or $20 Target gift card
238. MICHAEL, 11 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Ross gift card
239. RAYDON, 12 MO (M): pajamas (12-18 mo), play mat or $20 Toys R Us gift card, developmental toys
240. KAYLA, 14 (F): wallet (purple), lounge pants (XXL) or $20 Ross gift card, sweatshirt (XXL)
241. JAYLEEN, 15 (F): watch (any color) or $20 Gordmans gift card, jacket (women’s L) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, lip gloss and $20 Ulta gift card
242. SKYE, 11 (F): volleyball, $20 Gordmans gift card, $20 Visa gift card
243. CATHERINE, 16 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card (loves Pearberry scent), makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Ulta gift card
244. DEJAH, 11 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card (loves Sweet Pea scent), watch or $20 JCPenney gift card, lip gloss and $20 Ulta gift card
245. MICAH, 14 (M): board games, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, lounge pants (adult S/M)
246. GRAYSON, 2 (M): pajamas and socks (2T), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card
247. JILLIAN, 11 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card, movie tickets or gift card
248. MALORIE, 17 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card
249. AVA, 5 (F): Baby Alive, Barbies and doll house, $20 Target gift card
250. EMMA, 7 (F): Hello Kitty items (games/toys/blanket) or clothes (7), clothing (7 youth) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
251. ANTHONY, 11 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card
252. CAMDEN, 11 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, skateboarding supplies or $20 Journeys gift card, $20 Visa gift card
253. MADALYNN, 2 (F): developmental toys, clothing (2T-3T), $20 Target gift card
254. KAYDANCE, 3 MO (F): developmental toys (6-12 mo), clothing (6-12 mo), $20 Walmart gift card
255. BRIANNA, 14 (F): nail salon gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card
256. LILLIAN, 7 (F): $20 Pojo’s gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, DVDs (family-friendly movies/cartoons)
257. JACOB, 3 (M): Spider-Man shoes (12 toddler), clothing (5T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, $20 Pojo’s gift card
258. MADDOX, 2 (M): Bubble Guppies toys, clothing (3T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, $20 Pojo’s gift card
259. VALENTIN, 3 (M): toys (loves pretend play kitchen and cleaning), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card
260. CINTHIA, 4 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (5T) or $20 Old Navy gift card
261. ANIYA, 2 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (2T) or $20 Old Navy gift card
262. KEAUNA, 14 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, bedding set (full, pink/purple/lime)
263. SHAKHEL, 16 (M): bedding set (full, black/blue), NBA 2k17 game for Xbox or $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
264. BRAIDON, 4 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card
265. LEO, 2 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, toys (age 3-5)
266. ELIJAH, 4 MO (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, board books and activity pad, developmental toys (6-12 mo)
267. ZIHEN, 4 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, Lego Duplo, Spider-Man action figure
268. SANDY, 4 (F): Mickey Mouse items (books/games/blanket) or clothes (4T-5T), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target gift card
269. APRIL, 5 (F): dress-up clothes and accessories (5T), DVDs (Mickey Mouse/Daniel Tiger), Minnie Mouse pajamas (4T-5T)
270. LISA, 14 (F): $20 Sephora or Ulta gift card, BSU blanket, movie tickets or gift card
271. JENAY, 16 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, lap blanket (fleece, yellow/gray), $20 Dutch Bros gift card
272. KANDICE, 17 (F): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $20 Red Robin gift card
273. TREY, 15 (M): $20 Nike Factory Store gift card, Jordan clothing (adult L), $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card
274. MIKEY, 16 (M): movie tickets or gift card, BSU blanket, $20 Best Buy gift card
275. NANCY, 6 (F): Calico Critters toys or $20 Toys R Us gift card, Zootopia blanket/accessories, Zootopia clothing (youth M/8-9)
276. RILEY, 7 (M): cars/trucks/airplanes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (toy/blanket/book/game), Bruin Big Beats Drum Set
277. EMMA, 3 (F): Wee Waterbabies doll, Care Bear toys, Care Bear Magic Night Light Bear (Sweet Dreams)
278. ELIZABETH, 5 (F): Glow-A-Lot Care Bear, baby dolls, Barbie roller skates (youth 11)
279. MADDIE, 8 (F): Journey Girls Playful Pet (Husky), $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card, $20 Target gift card
280. RUBEN, 13 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, skateboard (31-inch, Kryptonics Pop Series Complete), movie tickets or gift card
281. DOMINIC, 8 (M): walkie talkies, Legos/K’NEX/Nerf toys, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures
282. JACOB, 6 (M): Power Rangers action figures, Transformers, Marvel action figures
283. MATTHEW, 4 (M): Marvel Costume (4T-5T), Star Wars Rogue One action figure (Storm Trooper), Star Wars Legos
284. CRYSTINA, 4 (F): Baby Alive (brunette), Minnie Mouse dress-up costume (5T), pretend microphone
285. RAQUEL, 8 (F): Little Live Pets (Snuggles My Dream Puppy), DVD (”Jungle Book”), Calico Critters toys
286. TIM, 15 (M): Hasbro Speak Out board game, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
287. LAUREN, 4 (F): Peppa Pig Deluxe House, Little Live Pets (Lil’ Turtle Tank), Furreal Friends (Pax My Poopin’ Pup)
288. CASSANDRA, 10 (F): American Girl Doll clothes or accessories, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Claire’s gift card
289. ROBERT, 12 (M): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Wendy’s gift card, $20 Visa gift card
290. AARON, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card
291. ARIKK, 16 (M): Subway gift card, $20 Chick-fil-A gift card, $20 Visa gift card
292. EVA, 10 (F): Calico Critters Yellow Labrador Family, Calico Critters Woodbrook Beaver Family, $20 Target gift card
293. JULIA, 16 (F): Forever 21 gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 H&M gift card
294. ISABELE, 16 (F): Forever 21 gift card, makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 H&M gift card
295. SAMUEL, 14 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Nike Factory Store gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card
296. ADRIAN, 17 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, anything BSU (men’s L)
297. LUCAS, 9 (M): anything BSU (youth M/8-10), $20 Walmart gift card, football or basketball
298. GAVIN, 8 (M): Googly Eyes board game, Zingo board game, Super Mario edition checkers
299. VICTORIA, 14 (F): books or $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 McDonald’s gift card
300. ELLIE, 16 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Ulta or Sephora gift card, movie tickets or gift card
301. DAVID, 8 (M): Hexbug playset with Hexbugs, Hexbug Nano Nitro Slingshot, Hexbug AquaBot
302. JOSE, 17 (M): anything Raiders or Lakers (men’s L), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card
303. JOEL, 16 (M): movie tickets or gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Hollister or Boise Towne Square gift card
304. ANNA, 5 (F): Charlie Brown/Snoopy (toy/blanket/book/clothes), “Frozen” clothing — pajamas (5T, Anna) and slippers (11, Olaf), clothing (5T) or $20 Old Navy gift card
305. REBECCA, 15 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 H&M gift card
306. ELIZABETH, 17 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, flat iron or $20 Ulta gift card, $20 H&M or Forever 21 gift card
307. JULIO, 14 (M): $20 Zumiez gift card, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, movie tickets or gift card
308. MARY, 12 (F): Brightlings interactive singing talking plush toy, $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card, $20 Target gift card
309. JESSICA, 12 (F): charm and bracelet making kit/supplies, Alex Boho Bands bracelet making kit, scrapbooking supplies or $20 Hobby Lobby gift card
310. HILARY, 11 (F): OK to Wake! alarm clock and nightlight, lava lamp, $20 Dutch Bros gift card
311. BELL, 5 (F): Tsum Tsum multicolored nightlight, Disney dress-up outfits (5-6), princess blanket or $20 Target gift card
312. DANNY, 13 (M): movie tickets or gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $20 Visa or McDonald’s gift card
313. ANTHONY, 13 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
314. MARIO, 14 (M): movie tickets or gift card, Starbucks tumbler and $10 Starbucks gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card
315. NICKOLAS, 12 (M): basketball, Chewbacca plush toy, $20 Walmart gift card
316. JULIUS, 10 (M): $20 Ross or T.J. Maxx gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
317. WILLIAM, 13 (M): $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card
318. JENNY, 5 (F): $20 Target gift card, Fisher-Price Little People toys, LeapFrog Leapster
319. MINDY, 4 (F): LeapFrog Leapster, Spanish/English learning tablet/interactive device, $20 Walmart gift card
320. DEANNA, 15 (F): $20 Starbucks gift card, $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Sephora gift card
321. PAULINA, 15 (F): flat iron and hair accessories, makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Visa gift card
322. EMILIO, 5 (M): super hero toys, super hero dress-up costume (4T-5T), anything BSU (4T-5T)
323. GLORIA, 4 (F): baby doll and stroller, Shopkins toys, Zootopia (toys/blanket/books/games)
324. SONIA, 12 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
325. FREDA, 14 (F): $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Payless ShoeSource gift card
326. RICKY, 3 (M): Playskool Sit ‘N Spin, Legos, developmental toys (loves balls)
327. DENISE, 16 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Dutch Bros or Subway gift card, $20 Charlotte Russe gift card
328. JOSYLN, 16 (F): $20 Charlotte Russe gift card, curling iron or flat iron and hair accessories, $20 Visa gift card
329. DAVID, 14 (M): model car kits, Star Wars items (toys/games/books/blanket) or clothes (youth 12), $20 Dutch Bros gift card
330. NOAH, 10 (M): science toys/books, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
331. LAURIE, 4 (F): learning books (pre-k), Disney dolls, $20 Walmart gift card
332. JONAH, 13 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, Nintendo DSi games (any Mario), $20 Visa gift card
333. VIOLET, 11 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card
334. MARI, 14 (F): $20 Claire’s gift card, $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 Charlotte Russe gift card
335. JUDY, 16 (F): $20 Zumiez gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card
336. JANICE, 14 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card
337. MARK, 16 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card
338. TONY, 16 (M): skateboard (any kind), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card
339. KELLY, 18 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (18-24 mo), LeapFrog Leapster
340. MIGUEL, 13 (M): football/basketball/baseball glove (M), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
341. MANDY, 14 (M): curling iron (any size), bows and hair accessories, $20 Walmart gift card
342. SHERRI, 9 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Ross gift card
343. LISA, 7 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card
344. LUCY, 5 (F): Anna from “Frozen” (toys/books/games), Disney Princess dolls, pretend play cooking items
345. TIMOTHY, 7 (M): super hero toys, Jenga, hardcover books (2nd grade level)
346. TOMMY, 11 (M): remote control car, drawing kits/supplies, $20 Walmart gift card
347. JAKOBY, 13 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card
348. KOBE, 14 (M): BSU or Denver Broncos items, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card
349. TANA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, Legos for girls, $20 Target gift card
350. VALENTINA, 6 (F): Strawberry Short Cake (toys/books/games/blanket), dolls, Cabbage Patch Kids doll
351. OLIVIA, 5 (F): Glow-A-Lot Care Bear, “Frozen” (toy/blanket/book/game), DVD or toys (“Frozen”)
352. CARLOS, 12 (M): “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books (any), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card
353. ALEJANDRO, 8 (M): soccer ball and accessories, clothing (youth 8-9), jigsaw puzzles and board games or $20 Target gift card
How to help the people in these lists and where to drop off the gifts
To fulfill a holiday wish for someone on these lists, please visit Soroptimist International of Boise’s webcart at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Soroptimist members will be available to assist via phone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 639-5749.
Gifts should be placed in a gift bag, labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number and delivered to one of the following locations by Friday, Dec. 9.
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS AND HOURS:
Bank of the Cascades
4128 Adams St., Garden City
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
Proskriptiv Analytics
6205 Franklin Road, Boise
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Washington Trust Bank
901 W. Bannock St., Boise
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
Westmark Credit Union – Silverstone Plaza
1650 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Westmark Credit Union – City of Eagle
54 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Additional needs may be identified at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Donations beyond the needs addressed here will be distributed to participating facilities and used to fulfill needs which may have arisen after this list was compiled. If you would like to make a financial contribution to Soroptimist Int’l of Boise, please go online or mail your contributions to:
Soroptimist Int’l of Boise
P.O. Box 8885
Boise, Idaho 83707
Please specify if you would like your contribution to be used exclusively for the Oldsters’ or Foster Children’s project. Undesignated funds will support Soroptimist Int’l of Boise’s service projects, which work to improve the lives of women and girls, locally and internationally.
