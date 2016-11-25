Living

November 25, 2016 4:58 AM

Pick out a name and help bring Christmas to a local senior citizen or foster child

Compiled by Statesman staff

Each holiday season, Soroptimist International of Boise sponsors a gift-giving project that benefits residents of Treasure Valley nursing homes and care centers, a number of seniors who live independently and kids in the foster care system.

It all started in 1947 in Boise, when Soroptimist members delivered Christmas presents to patients in the old County Hospital. That hospital has since been torn down, but the tradition continues.

For 45 years, the Idaho Statesman has published the wish lists. Soroptimist members coordinate the lists, take the pledges and distribute the gifts to the adult recipients. Idaho Health and Welfare coordinates and distributes the gifts for the kids.

Want to keep the tradition of Treasure Valley generosity alive? Here’s what you do:

▪  Check the list of names below. We start off with the senior citizens list. The list of foster children is below that list. Choose the person or people you’d like to buy for. (You can also see the names at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts.)

▪  To fulfill a holiday wish for someone on these lists, visit Soroptimist International of Boise’s webcart at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Soroptimist members will be available to assist via phone at 639-5749 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29.

▪  Gifts should be wrapped and labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number, and delivered to a drop-off location by Friday, Dec. 9. You’ll find the list of drop-off locations and more details after the lists below. .

▪  Needs in addition to the lists inside may be identified at soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. You can also make financial donations to the Soroptimists online or by mailing your contribution to:

Soroptimist International of Boise

P.O. Box 8885

Boise, Idaho 83707

▪  If you are interested in more ways to help in our community, read Michelle Jenkins’ Helping Works column each Wednesday in the Explore section and online at IdahoStatesman.com/living. The column details opportunities to volunteer and make a difference in our community.

Light up holidays for Treasure Valley seniors

A1. VICKI S. (F): shirt (3XL), stuffed animal (cat), sweatpants (3XL)

A2. DALE S. (M): coffee cup (thermal/travel), suspenders, jalapenos in a jar

A3. ANN L. (F): root beer, throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), Santa Claus décor

A4. MARK B. (M): sugar-free candy, T-shirts (M, white), hat (blue/black, knit/beanie)

A5. JESSE F. (M): Coca Cola, CDs (oldies but goodies), throw or lap blanket (fuzzy)

A6. GAYLA C. (F): chocolate (with nuts), socks (9-12), Dove body wash

A7. JAMES C. (M): flash drive, Coca Cola, baseball cap (black)

A8. KEITH B. (M): adult coloring books, colored pencils, crossword puzzles

A9. BARBARA D. (F): socks (9-12), pajama set (2XL, fuzzy, long-sleeve), chocolate-covered peanuts

A10. NEIL B. (M): T-shirt (L, Pink Floyd), slippers (10), poster (Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix)

A11. ROBERT T. (M): coffee cup (thermal/travel), throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), sugar-free candy

A12. TONNI F. (F): face cream, lotion (scented), perfume (Toujours Moi)

A13. JUDY T. (F): pants (M, knit), throw or lap blanket (soft), tops (L, knit)

A14. MICHAEL M. (M): watch (large numbers), sweatpants (L), shirts (L, short-sleeve, collared)

A15. DOROTHY J. (F): perfume (Beautiful), sweater (M), Starbucks Frappuccino drinks (white chocolate mocha)

A16. ETHLYN W. (F): novels (likes topics about the White House), head bands (cute)

A17. DARRELL B. (M): shirt (3XL, BSU), shorts (3XL, BSU), cologne

A18. CRAIG F. (M): baseball cap, CD player (portable with earphones), CDs (classic rock)

A19. BOBBI S. (F): quilting thimble (leather), quilting block kit, hat (cute, loose-knitted)

A20. JUDY K. (F): pierced earrings (dangle, 1-2 inches), socks (9-12, booties), socks (9-12, long)

A21. IONE W. (F): gloves (L, fleece), throw or lap blanket (soft), poncho (L)

A22. RICHARD B. (M): aftershave, socks (9-12), undershirts (L, white)

A23. VIOLA B. (F): pants (12-14), socks (9-12, fuzzy, fleece), sweater (L, white/blue/green)

B1. MARGI A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B2. ROXANN D. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards

B3. JEWEL L. (F): stationery, cologne (Stetson, lady), paint/art supplies

B4. SARA H. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards

B5. VIRGINIA M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B6. ANTIONETTE M. (F): jewelry, perfume, adult coloring books

B7. PAT M. (F): pajama set (2XL, pink), sweatsuit (2XL, green), pierced earrings (dangles)

B8. RITA C. (F): paint/art supplies, perfume, colored pens

B9. LENA L. (F): novels (murder mystery), pants (L, petite, black)

B10. SANDY M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B11. KEN M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B12. DON W. (M): two $25 Albertsons gift cards

B13. JUDY E. (F): novels (Nora Roberts, James Patterson), sweater (3XL, white, long-sleeve), earrings (pierced)

B14. TERESA D. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B15. EASTER C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B16. MILDRED T. (F): perfume, sweatshirt (XL, purple, plain)

B17. BARBARA S. (F): jeans (4XL), shirt (4XL, long-sleeve), perfume

B18. MERVA S. (F): perfume (Jovan White Musk), jewelry, another different perfume

B19. SYLVIA C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B20. JANICE B. (F): blouse (L), jeans (XL, elastic waist), perfume or lotion

B21. KAI W. (M): CDs (’80s or ’90s music), cologne, T-shirts (XL, BSU)

B22. SALLY M. (F): throw or lap blanket (fuzzy), pajama set (XL, purple), CD (classical music)

B23. MARIE D. (F): teddy bear, scrap book photo album, perfume

B24. MARY L. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards

B25. ANN MARIE B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B26. BOBBY O. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B27. JAMES K. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B28. JOE B. (M): cologne, baseball cap (BSU), T-shirts (XL)

B29. TERRY L. (M): water color paint (tube), paint brushes, canvas

B30. BONNIE R. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B31. BILLY T. (M): sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), shirt (XL, long-sleeve, button)

B32. LEONARD Z. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B33. DEARREL S. (M): pajama pants (2XL), T-shirts (2XL), shirts (2XL, polo with pocket)

B34. CHAD H. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B35. ARDITH M. (F): nightgown (XL), sweatsuit (XL, pretty)

B36. PANA F. (F): two $25 Fred Meyer gift cards

B37. LAURIE G. (F): pants (XL), shirts (XL), socks (9)

B38. DOROTHY W. (F): sweatpants (XL, blue/green,/yellow), two sweatshirts (XL, blue/green/yellow)

B39. LINDA L. (F): shirt (2XL, long-sleeve), sweatshirts (2XL), LDS reading material

B40. GRACE D. (F): three nightgowns (4XL, pretty)

B41. FARRELL C. (M): art supplies, two pair of pants (42)

B42. STEVE D. (M): sweatpants (3XL), two shirts (3XL, BSU)

B43. KAY A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B44. NANCY H. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B45. LEE W. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B46. BILL B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B47. JANE R. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

B48. RUTH F. (F): pants (XL, winter/warm, pretty color/pattern), stuffed animals, sweatpants (XL)

B49. LORRAINE B. (F): stuffed animals, pants (M), shirt (M)

B50. LAURA M. (F): jeans (4XL, elastic waist), shirts (3XL, red), Bath & Body Works lotion

C1. JOHN (M): shirt (L, knit/thermal, front pocket, long-sleeve, pull-on), sweatpants (L, knit), fishing line (20-pound, 100-yard spool)

C2. RANDY (M): DVDs (car races, action), T-shirts (L, pull-on), ceiling mobiles (bright colored)

C3. SIV (F): blouses (L, button, soft colors, patterns), pants (L, pull-on, knit), body and hand lotion (soft scent)

C4. RAMON (M): sweatpants (3XL, dark colors), T-shirts (3XL), DVDs (Disney)

C5. BONNIE (F): shirts (L, pastel colors, prints, pull-on, cotton/knit), wild bird seed, body and hand lotion (soft scent)

C6. HOWARD (M): sweatpants (2XLT, dark colors), T-shirts (2XL), $10 Baskin Robbins gift card

C7. DON (M): undershirts (2XLT, white), $25 Barnes & Noble gift card, Time magazine subscription

C8. LYN (M): sweatpants (2XL, dark colors), knit tops (2XL, pull-on), socks (9-12, white)

C9. PEGGY (F): knit tops (3XL, pull-on), pants (3XL, dark colors, pull-on, knit), body and hand lotion (soft scent)

C10. NEVA (F): knit tops (2XL, pull-on, heavy fabric), pants (2XL, pull-on, knit), coffee creamer (hazelnut, powdered)

C11. JOAN (F): jigsaw puzzles (300 large piece), cardigan (M, soft color), purse (small, hand-held, pocketbook)

C12. KATHLEEN (F): sweaters (M, pull-on), pants (M, pull-on, knit), Catholic religious items (fancy/elegant rosary, wall plaques, table top statuary, prayer book, book about saints, etc.)

C13. MARY (F): costume jewelry, knit tops (M, pull-on), jeans (10, fun style with decorated back and side pockets)

C14. GLADYS (F): coffee table picture books (Norway, Norwegian America), hair curlers, body and hand lotion (soft scent)

C15. KEITHA (F): hair clips or scrunchies, soft stuffed animals, body and hand lotion (soft scent)

D1. ROGER S. (M): sweatsuit (L, navy), T-shirt (XL, funny grandpa saying), electric razor

D2. JACK M. (M): $20 Walmart gift card, socks (9-11, ankle), snacks (potato chips, crackers)

D3. WAYNE H. (M): straw hat (XL, fedora-style), calendar (Western), slippers (13)

D4. BETTY J. (F): slippers (6.5), pajama set (L), costume jewelry (long necklace, bracelets)

E1. DOROTHY C. (F): body lotion, shirt (M, long-sleeve), sweatpants (L)

E2. MITCH P. (M): sweatshirt (5XL, zip-up), body wash, socks (L)

E3. GEORGEAN M. (F): sweatsuit (XL), floral hair clips, body lotion

E4. RALPH Y. (M): sweatpants (XL), throw or lap blanket (Dallas Cowboys), Dr. Pepper

E5. DIANNE W. (F): socks (M, slip-free), body lotion (no fruity scents), Pantene shampoo

E6. SHEILA B. (F): hand lotion, socks (M), hair clips

E7. IONE H. (F): stuffed toy cat that purrs, cat poster, hand lotion

E8. ANN K. (F): nightgown (4XL, cotton), diabetic socks (L, colorful), gum

E9. KATHY E. (F): T-shirt (XL, BSU), watch (yellow), hand lotion

E10. EDITH S. (F): sweatpants (XL), socks (L, slip-free), scented hand lotion

E11. CHARLES F. (M): shirt (XL, red, polo), sweatpants (XL), $20 Walmart gift card

E12. GLORIA (F): lap blanket, CD player, CDs (old country-Western)

E13. EVELYN J. (F): purple floral blanket, hand lotion

E14. SHARON K. (F): Versace-type fragrances (any), $20 Walmart gift card

E15. JOAN P. (F): socks (L), shirt (2XL), sweatpants (XL)

E16. PATRICIA G. (F): Bath & Body Works lotion, perfume

E17. BOB P. (M): sweatsuit (XL), cologne, body lotion

E18. PATRICK H. (M): sweatshirt and sweatpants (L, Batman), Batman room decorations, barking stuffed dog

E19. BABS P. (F): jigsaw puzzle (300 piece), spiral notebook for journaling, bath and body products

E20. BARBARA S. (F): sweatsuit (L), movable stuffed dog

E21. JOYCE L. (F): throw or lap blanket, inspirational scripture/devotional book, bath and body products

E22. JOYCE D. (F): perfume, bath and body products

E23. BOBETTE (F): throw or lap blanket, perfume

E24. GLENNIS (F): $20 Walmart gift card, bath and body products, perfume

E25. EVELYN S. (F): sweater (L, red), sweatpants (L)

E26. JUDY C. (F): $25 Walmart gift card, bath and body products

E27. SHARON M. (F): pants (2XL, black), bath and body products, perfume

E28. RUBY B. (F): shirt (3XL, cotton), jigsaw puzzle (500 piece), bath and body products

E29. HERB B. (M): sweatpants (2XL), shirt (2XL), bath and body products

E30. STEVE R. (M): Diet Pepsi, sweatpants (L), shirt (L, BSU)

E31. MARCI H. (F): sunny room décor (bright colors with flowers), silk flowers, bath and body products

E32. MAE ELLEN W. (F): throw or lap blanket, sweater (M), candy

E33. MARY N. (F): sweatsuit (M, velvet, plush, zip-up top), headbands (thin hard plastic), Hershey’s candy bars

E34. PAUL D. (M): T-shirt (L, rock ‘n roll), DVD (classic movies), pajama shorts (L)

E35. LORETTA K. (F): throw or lap blanket (spiritual), nightgown (XL), manicure set

E36. ANNA H. (F): nightgown (2XL), sweatpants and sweatshirt (2XL), pack of T-shirts (2XL)

E37. CORNEILIU C. (M): pajama bottoms (XL, flannel), T-shirts (XL), socks (9-12)

E38. DIANE P. (F): novels (suspense/mystery), nightgown (L), anything to do with cats (stuffed toy, pictures, calendar, etc.)

E39. SHARON S. (F): bathrobe (2XL, plush), bath and body products, jewelry making/beading supplies

E40. MARION C. (M): pants (34-36x32, George brand, khaki), shirts (XL, long-sleeve, button-up, plaid), jigsaw puzzles (300-500 piece)

E41. LADONNA W. (F): throw or lap blanket (spiritual), pajama set (L, flannel), spiritual stationery set and Forever postage stamps

F1. PATRICK D. (M): two $25 Albertson gift cards

F2. ALICE N. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F3. NATHAN R. (M): tennis shoes (11-1/2), socks (11-1/2), slippers (11-1/2)

F4. LARRY D. (M): $50 George’s Cycles gift card (for disc brakes),

F5. PHIL E. (M): pants (40x32, black)

F6. SONNY R. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F7. RANDY S. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F8. ESTER B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F9. RICHARD H. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F10. RAY N. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F11. JAMES C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F12. ANDY C. (M): two $25 Shopko gift cards

F13. BRIAN D. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F14. RICHARD S. (M): two $25 Target gift cards

F15. ROBERT M. (M): tank tops (L, black, long), robe (L), slippers (10)

F16. BILL Y. (M): jeans (30x32), jeans (30x32), winter shirt (L, insulated/thick flannel)

F17. BOBBY “W” M. (M): sturdy camping chair

F18. JEFFERY L. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F19. IVAN G. (M): underwear (3XL, Hanes), T-shirts (4XL)

F20. MIKE H. (M): summer sausage/cheese basket, T-shirts (6XL), fly swatters (2)

F21. CHERYL M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F22. TYLER L. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F23. JOHN C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F24. CINDA L. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F25. KELLI P. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F26. STACY P. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F27. MARGARET C. (F): two $25 Fussy Hussy gift cards

F28. BILL M. (M): aftershave (Stetson), slippers (12)

F29. KEVIN P. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F30. PAT M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F31. CLINT R. (M): sweatshirt (L, BSU, with hood), cologne (Hugo Boss)

F32. LUANN J. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F33. PATRICIA K. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F34. ERNEST B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F35. TAMARA B. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F36. WILLIAM M. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F37. PAUL C. (M): jacket (XL, BSU, zip-up with hood),

F38. ROGER E. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F39. ROBERT J. (M): jacket (2XL, red, zip-up with hood), slippers (2XL)

F40. DOREEN C. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F41. JOSEPH N. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F42. AMBER M. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F43. LIZ M. (F): two $25 Burlington gift cards

F44. TOMMY B. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

F45. KAREN K. H. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

G1. KATHY A. (F): slippers (9), nightgown (4XL), robe (4XL, button or zipper)

G2. ALEX A. (M): baby yarn, $25 Walmart gift card, snack basket

G3. JO A. (F): perfume (Red Door), chocolate (diabetic/sugar-free), bra (34D)

G4. EDITH A. (F): guitar picks, acoustic guitar strings, sheet music (for acoustic guitar)

G5. SHARON B. (F): $25 Great Clips gift card, black ink pens, nail polish

G6. DON B. (M): Forever postage stamps, Colgate toothpaste, Gillette shave cream

G7. BRUCE B. (M): Caffeine-free Pepsi, Colgate toothpaste, T-shirts (XL, V-neck, Hanes)

G8. SHARON B. (F): socks (L, white, calf), Oil of Olay lotion, 5x7 picture frames

G9. BOB B. (M): Oreo Thins, comforter (twin, blue), $20 Walmart gift card

G10. MARY B. (F): Head & Shoulders shampoo, Oil of Olay body wash, $30 Walmart gift card

G11. CARL B. (M): snack basket, postage stamp collecting books, old used/collector stamps

G12. JAMES C. (M): lounge pants (2XL), T-shirts (2XL, V-neck, colored, Hanes), snack basket

G13. VINCENT C. (M): lounge pants (XL), T-shirts (XL, colored, crew neck, Hanes), $25 Fred Meyer gift card

G14. STAN F. (M): coffee table picture books (travel, different countries, other), snack basket, $25 Fred Meyer gift card

G15. MINNIE G. (F): Forever postage stamps, Tide Pods, $30 Walmart gift card

G16. CAROLINE G. (F): baby doll, Oil of Olay body wash, $30 Walmart gift card

G17. BETTY G. (F): hand held electronic games (solitaire, poker, slots), CD (meditation), snack basket

G18. MARY G. (F): sweatshirt (XL, Christmas), Oil of Olay lotion, snack basket

G19. LYNN H. (M): caramel corn, jigsaw puzzles (300 large pieces), $30 Walmart gift card

G20. VAL H. (F): Pay Day candy bars, jigsaw puzzles (300 large pieces), $30 Walmart gift card

G21. BRIAN H. (M): Dr. Scholl’s inserts (10-1/2), Scope mouthwash (mint), $25 Fred Meyer gift card

G22. IVAN H. (M): shirts (M, long-sleeve, flannel), electric razor, $20 Fred Meyer gift card

G23. RAYNER H. (M): sweatshirt (4XL, zip-up with hood, Carhartt), Forever postage stamps, $20 Walmart gift card

G24. PAT K. (F): pajamas (L, flannel, 2-piece), slippers (6), sweatshirt (XL, BSU)

G25. BOB L. (M): sweatshirt (XL), baseball cap, $30 Walmart gift card

G26. LYNN L. (M): $30 Walmart gift card, lounge pants (XLT), Gillette shave cream

G27. GEORGE L. (M): Match Box or Hot Wheels cars, socks (9-12, black, calf), lounge pants (XL)

G28. FRAN M. (F): slippers (10, open toe, slip-on), Coca Cola, candy (diabetic/sugar-free)

G29. GENE M. (M): Match Box or Hot Wheels cars, snack basket, comforter (twin, dark colors)

G30. JENNIE M. (F): Gold Bond lotion, slipper socks (7/XL, ankle length), glycerin soap (fragrance free)

G31. BERT N. (M): shirts (M, flannel, long-sleeve), jeans (28x30, Wranglers), Gillette shave cream

G32. DON N. (M): socks (9-12, black, Gold Toe, calf), snack basket, CDs (80s)

G33. JUDY N. (F): colored pencils, word search puzzles, lotion (pink cherry blossom)

G34. ELLEN O. (F): colored pencils, adult coloring books, Hershey’s candy bar

G35. CHERYL P. (F): Oil of Olay body wash, CD (Kenny Rogers), $20 Dollar Tree gift card

G36. MARGE P. (F): watch (with large numbers), nail polish, $20 Walmart gift card

G37. HARRY P. (M): $25 Shell gift card, sugar-free candy, $25 Grocery Outlet gift card

G38. RUTH R. (F): CD (George Strait), sugar-free candy, T-shirts (3XL, V-neck, color)

G39. WALTER R. (M): tennis balls, $35 Starbucks gift card, Kleenex tissues with lotion

G40. KAREN S. (F): Forever postage stamps, Ritz crackers, blank cassette tapes

G41. LOUISE S. (F): clock (bedside/alarm with big numbers), adult coloring books, socks (8-1/2, white, ankle)

G42. ROYAL S. (M): snacks (diabetic/sugar-free), sweatpants (XL, gray), sweatshirt (XL, zip-up)

G43. JUNE S. (F): bed pillows (standard, down, fluffy), comforter (twin, pink), Suave body wash

G44. BOYCE S. (M): coffee table picture books (Western theme), cookies, Old Spice body wash

G45. LINDA S. (F): white Gesso paint, new or used saw blades for painting, Diet Pepsi

G46. CHARLIE T. (M): $25 Barnes & Noble gift card, Old Spice aftershave, Old Spice body wash

G47. ANNE T. (F): Hershey’s Hugs and Hershey’s Kisses, two $25 Walmart gift cards

G48. MIKE T. (M): novels (Western), robe (L), $25 Walmart gift card

G49. MARGARET W. (F): yarn (Red Heart), Aveeno lotion, slippers (6-6-1/2)

G50. JOHN W. (M): shirts (L, long-sleeve, flannel), underwear (32, Fruit of the Loom briefs), $30 Shell gift card

G51. AUGUSTA W. (F): Forever postage stamps, manila envelopes (9x12), blank cards

G52. LORAINE B. (F): lotion (Aveeno Positively Smooth), See’s candy, $30 Walmart gift card

G53. MARY C. (F): cardigan (M), snack basket, lap blanket

G54. MARY M. (F): chocolate snack basket, chocolate syrup, lap blanket

G55. SALLY D. (F): manicure set, coffee mug (large insulated/travel), piggy bank

H1. JUDITH O. (F): socks (7-9, crew with rubberized grips), no-clasp elastic hair ties, assorted individually wrapped chocolates and candies

H2. DELBERT J. (M): jacket (L, gray or red, with hood, long-sleeve), baseball cap (M, BSU), sunglasses (size 7-14 years, rubberized ear grips)

H3. ALLEN G. (M): blanket (twin, brown tones, fleece), gloves (XL, utility with grips), shoes (11, slip-on)

H4. DENNIS D. (M): gloves (L, with grips), baseball cap (L), jacket (L, dark green, zippered)

H5. BURTON W. (M): T-shirt (XL, long-sleeve, BSU), soft cookies, crème chocolates and soft candies (no nuts), blanket (twin, with designs, fleece)

H6. JAMES J. (M): T-shirts (2XL, V-neck, cotton), blanket (twin, extra thin, fleece), white chocolate peppermint bark

H7. KIM A. (F): blouse (XL, purple, scoop neck pull-over, short-sleeve), pants (12-14, purple, elastic waist with pockets), socks (9-11, black or white, ankle)

H8. DOLORES S. (F): Hershey’s chocolate bars and assorted chocolates, knit hat and gloves set (S-M, red), word search books, adult coloring books and colored pencils

H9. KEN H. (M): applesauce (individual cups, sugar-free), shirt (L, blue plaid, button-down with pocket), tuna fish (low-sodium, packed in water, pouches)

H10. KAREN Y. (F): Life Savers (sugar-free, pep-o-mint and wintergreen), sweatshirt (3XL, purple with pretty design, long-sleeve, pullover), T-shirt (3XL, purples with floral design)

H11. HELEN R. (F): wild birdseed (50-pound bag from Walmart), Pepsi (case of cans), Welch’s fruit gummies and coffee creamer (French-vanilla, powdered)

H12. HARRIET W. (F): artificial mini-rose potted plant, photo album (4x6 with decorations), lap blanket (heavy fleece, floral designs)

H13. JOANNE P. (F): blanket (twin, winter scene/holiday design), nightgown (L, pink, long-sleeve, pullover), chocolate covered cherries

H14. DINAH M. (F): adult coloring books and colored pencils, calendar (scenery or baby animals or flowers), hair accessories for long thick hair and hair net

H15. JULIA G. (F): scarves (various colors/designs, knit), ladies handkerchiefs (various colors), variety of soft candies (sugar-free)

H16. MARK T. (M): Pepsi (case of cans), picture book (large, colorful horses/animals), pants (2XL, dark gray, elastic waist and ankle)

H17. JOEL S. (M): sweatsuit (L, gray, pullover), sweatshirt (XL, long-sleeve, BSU), assorted mini-chocolates (Milky Way, Mounds, Reese’s cups)

H18. FRED C. (M): blanket (twin, brown tones, fleece), knit hat and glove set (XL), belt (3XL or 44, black and brown reversible, leather)

H19. JOYCE C. (F): shirt (4XL, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), coat (4XL, pink tones, with hood), Diet A&W Root Beer, Diet Mountain Dew and black licorice

H20. KEITH C. (M): knit hat and gloves set (L), shirt (XL, blues/grays, long-sleeve, pullover), jacket (2XL, reds/blues, outdoor, zippered)

H21. FARRIS G. (F): cardigan (M, pink, long-sleeve, button-down), socks (8-11, white, low no-show), blouse (S, pink, short-sleeve, pullover)

H22. EDDIE L. (M): Pepsi (case of cans) and magazine/book with pictures of river fishing, baseball cap (L, BSU), sweatshirt (XL, blue, long-sleeve, pullover, BSU)

H23. TANA L. (F): shirt (L, light blue with pretty designs, long-sleeve, pullover), assorted chocolate bars (no mint), word search books and adult coloring books with colored pencils

H24. LOIS M. (F): shirt (XL, coral, long-sleeve, dressy, pullover), socks (8-11, various colors, ankle), variety of dish towel sets

H25. ALTA S. (F): shirt (3XL, blue with flowers, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), costume jewelry (no clasps) and hair accessories for long hair, pants (3XL, purple, elastic waist, cotton)

H26. SHIRLEE P. (F): blanket (twin, pink/purple design, fleece), shirt (XL, flower embroidery, pullover, long-sleeve, fleece), Hershey’s assorted mini-bars and Nestle Yorkie bar

H27. CONNIE C. (F): shirt (2XL, with designs, long-sleeve, pullover, cotton), leggings (2XL petite, capris, denim, elastic waist), Cheese Puffs and plain M&Ms

H28. CHRIS W. (M): jeans (32x30, blue, Levi’s 501) and See’s fudge or Lee’s chocolates, jacket (M/40” chest, sheep skin or fleece lined), Muk Luks boots (10, fur/sheepskin lined, calf length, slip-ons)

H29. JAMES R. (M): T-shirt (2XL, BSU, blue, short-sleeve), turtles milk chocolate candy, blanket (twin, animal design/pattern, fleece)

H30. ALBERT S. (M): art supplies (colored gel pens, carbon paper, onion-skin paper), adult coloring books (Native American theme), Ruffles potato chips (BBQ and regular)

H31. MICKIE B. (F): jigsaw puzzles (250-500 pieces, wild animals/nature/flowers), Ruffles potato chips (cheddar and sour cream), assorted chocolates (sugar-free, no nuts)

H32. ALICE F. (F): assorted crème chocolates or soft candy (no nuts, no toffee), pants (2XL, elastic waist, cotton), shirt (2XL, greens/purple/grays, long-sleeve, pullover)

H33. JOANNE R. (F): nightgown (M, 41” length, pastels, pretty flowers, pullover, long-sleeve), soft chocolate chip cookies and soft candy/chocolates (no nuts), blanket/throw (twin, pastel colors, fleece)

H34. CHUCK R. (M): sweatsuit (L, blue), blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), soft chocolate chip cookies and soft candy/chocolates (no nuts)

H35. FAYE W. (F): assorted crème chocolates or soft candy (no nuts, no toffee), sweatsuit (XL, with design or print), blanket/throw (twin, with flowery designs, fleece)

H36. ZELDA B. (F): Diet Pepsi or Diet Shasta cola (case), sweatsuit (M, with design or print), assorted soft chocolates, cookies and candy (no nuts, no toffee)

H37. NORMA M. (F): T-shirt (3XL, pink tones, pullover, short-sleeve), hair accessories and headbands (sparkly, fun, cute), candies, chocolates and cookies (sugar-free, no nuts, no toffee)

H38. HAROLD R. (M): word search book (large print), lined notebooks and pens, Jelly Belly jelly beans and assorted chocolate bars, sweatsuit (2XL, solid blue or gray)

H39. TAMARA D. (F): T-shirt (2XL, Zoo Boise wild animal print, short-sleeve), T-shirt (2XL, orange, BSU, short-sleeve), laminated poster of world map (maximum 20x25)

H40. JEAN K. (F): photo album (flowery, pretty designs on cover), CD player and CDs (spiritual music), scarf (solid or pattern, chiffon, knit or cotton)

H41. CHARLOTTE R. (F): E-cigarette fluid (raspberry), necklace (with pendant), artificial mini red rose potted plant

H42. ALICE H. (F): blouse (XL, blues or reds, short-sleeve, pullover), adult coloring books and colored pencils or crayons, blanket/throw (twin, with flowery designs, fleece)

H43. JACK J. (M): hat and gloves set (XL, dark blues or grays, fleece), blanket/throw (twin, with designs), jacket (2XL, blues or grays, fleece interior, zip-up with hood, cotton)

H44. STEVE M. (M): jacket (XL, dark blue, heavy-duty nylon exterior, poly-fill zippered outdoor), shirts (L, Wrangler denim or plaid, long-sleeve, button-up), gloves (L, utility with grips for wheelchair use)

H45. OREN C. (M): baseball cap (L, Raiders) and T-shirt (XL, Raiders, long-sleeve), sweatshirt (XL, Raiders, long-sleeve, zip-up), sweatpants (XL, Raiders, elastic top)

H46. BARBARA BR. (F): Jergen’s cold cream, undershirts (XL junior boys, navy blue), sugar-free cookies, candy and chocolates

H47. GEORGE B. (M): blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), T-shirt (XL, short-sleeve with pocket), sugar-free cookies, candy and chocolates (no nuts)

H48. ANDREW S. (M): polo shirt (L, striped, with pocket if possible), fancy mixed nuts and assorted chocolates, tub of Red Vines licorice and Jolly Rancher candies

H49. DEBORAH E. (F): novel (James Patterson, “14th Deadly Sin,” large print), books (Nora Roberts or Danielle Steele, 2015-2016, large print), notepaper and stationery paper with envelopes (cute dog designs)

H50. LEA D. (F): Dr. Pepper (case of cans), bottled water (case) and Costco green tea bags, yoga pants (2XL, dark purple)

H51. DEENA A. (F): rack of wall hooks (for necklaces, bracelets, scarves, etc.), scarves (variety, pretty chiffon-style), nail polish (dark-colored) and hair accessories for long hair (headbands, etc.)

H52. BARBARA BO. (F): muumuu (3XL, flowery, button-up or zip-up), blanket (twin, with flowers, fleece), flower hair clips and hair accessories

H53. DONALD C. (M): blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), blanket/throw (twin, with designs, fleece), pajama pants (L, plaid, elastic waist)

H54. LOIS C. (F): blanket (queen, pretty designs, fleece), blanket (twin, pretty designs, fleece), socks (9-11, fleece with grips) and scented hand lotions

H55. TOM S. (M): blanket (twin, BSU, fleece), diabetic socks (L, crew), undershirts (L, cotton)

H56. JERRY S. (M): blanket (twin, fleece), summer sausages (beef sticks) and crackers, Pepperidge Farms sausage and crackers set

J1. HELEN M. (F): slacks (26W, black, elastic waist), sweater (2XL, white/gray, zip-up), blouse (XL, pink)

J2. MARIE G. (F): Catholic jewelry, sweater (XL, soft, zip-up), chocolate (sugar-free)

J3. WINIFRED P. (F): bubble gum flavored chewing gum, soft chocolates, lap blanket (soft)

J4. CINDY H. (F): handsome cowboy/Western poster, ponytail holders, plastic bracelets

J5. MICHAEL W. (M): shirt (3XL, solid color, polo), sweatpants (3XL, solid color), chocolate

J6. DONNA B. (F): DVDs (Shirley Temple), lavender essential oils, lap blanket (pink and soft)

J7. DONALD C. (M): sweatpants (2XL, black), diabetic socks (9-12, black), Diet Coke (pack of 12-oz plastic bottles)

J8. BOUNTHANH I. (F): silk flower-making materials, adult coloring books (flowers), CDs (Laotian music)

J9. ALBERT T. (M): sweatpants (4XL, black), sweatpants (4XL, blue), cologne

J10. THOMAS H. (M): shirt (XL, Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson memorabilia, sweatpants (XL, black)

J11. GLORIA R. (F): Elvis memorabilia, pants (2XL, blue or black, elastic waist), CDs (Elvis)

J12. CHARLAYNE S. (F): musical stuffed animal, fuzzy socks (7-9), lavender air refresher

J13. ROSA G. (F): perfumes (light floral), sweater (XL, pink, zip-up), hand lotion

J14. MARIA G. (F): socks (9-12, fun colored, knee-high), bra (44C, cotton), sports bras (2XL)

J15. LYLA E. (F): leggings (XL, pattern, elastic waist, silk), socks (9-12, fun colored, knee-high), hand lotion

J16. BEATRICE C. (F): adult coloring books (butterfly), large print Jehovah Witness devotional, pouch or tote bag for walker

J17. BILL M. (M): cowboy/Western calendar, Glade automatic spray refill (cashmere woods), sugar-free snacks

J18. CHARLES H. (M): classic car memorabilia, sweatpants (L, black), Pepsi (case of cans)

J19. SHELLEY E. (F): pouch or tote bag for wheelchair, jeans (XL, elastic waist), fun earrings

J20. MARY V. (F): bariatric diabetic socks (13+), blouses (4XL, pretty designs), sweatpants (4XL, black)

J21. ROX F. (F): herbal tea (Celestial, raspberry or berry zinger), novels (Terry Goodkind, Sword of Truth series, books 1-4), bath robe (L, soft)

J22. ELIZABETH S. (F): chocolate chip cookies (individual bags), soft stuffed puppy dog, hand lotion

J23. MARY M. (F): socks (8-9, colorful, ankle), jeans (2XL, petite length, elastic waist), stuffed dog

J24. ELAINE C. (F): blanket (full, purple and soft), hats (soft, purple, any silly/fun), purple scarfs

J25. BETTY J. (F): sweatpants (2XL, elastic waist, black), sports bras (2XL), hand lotion

J26. SUE P. (F): CDs or sing-a-long DVDs (60s-70s music), blouses (XL, cotton, flowy), ponytail holders

J27. JOSE C. (M): cane with four legs, plastic storage cart (3-drawer), DVD player

J28. STANLEY B. (M): basketball shorts (4XL, black), shirt (5XL, solid color, polo), portable radio with auxiliary cord

J29. MAX J. (M): slacks (34x34, black), hat (tan, Panama or fedora), slacks (34x34, tan)

J30. LINDA G. (F): Olfa rotary fabric cutter (any), mini/handheld sewing machine (similar to Michley ZDML2), non-slip quilter’s ruler

J31. CAROLE Z. (F): blanket (full, soft), lavender air refresher (refillable, outlet-style, similar to Scentsy), owl wall decoration

J32. JEANNE A. (F): scrapbook paper (glittery or textured), blank cards with flowers, fancy necklaces

J33. MABEL W. (F): paint by number (large print), sweater (XL, white, zip-up), hand lotion

J34. ANGELA A. (F): CDs (Colombian music), perfume (musky scent), blanket (full, soft)

J35. NADEZHDA K. (F): head scarves (fancy/lacy), CDs (Russian music), blanket (full, soft)

J36. SUSIE R. (F): diabetic socks (8-9, ankle), pajama top and bottom (3XL, soft), fancy hats (garden-style with big bill and ribbon all the way around)

J37. DEE M. (F): adaptive paint brushes and tools, clip on light (for books, etc), painter’s palette

J38. BERTHA W. (F): word searches puzzles (large print), decorative headbands, nuts (unsalted)

J39. HUANHE H. (F): Cantonese literature, throw or lap blanket (soft), CDs (Cantonese music)

J40. PAT L. (F): plastic canvas for crafting, sturdy crafting scissors for small hands, chocolate chip cookies

J41. ELAINE M. (F): Green Bay memorabilia, perfume (off-brand of Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Women), pouch or tote bag for walker

J42. JEANETTE P. (F): yoga pants (M, black), adult coloring books, holiday candy

J43. ZUMRA L. (F): sweater (XL, white, zip-up), blouse (XL, long-sleeve), bra (40DD)

J44. MARILYN B. (F): adult coloring books, large set colored pencils, muumuu (4XL, colorful)

J45. MIKE E. (M): BSU baseball cap (adjustable), BSU memorabilia, practical joke items (whoopie cushion, silly slime, simple magic tricks)

J46. JAMES H. (M): DVDs (John Wayne), blanket (full, thick/heavy, soft, red), shirt (2XL, BSU)

J47. ARLENE M. (F): sweatshirts (2XL, pullover, soft, cute sayings if possible), undershirts (XL, white, cotton), soft chocolates

J48. PAT H. (F): rose colored lip gloss, costume jewelry sets, silly hats (motorcycle/fancy/garden/cowgirl/French/fedora, pretty/sparkle/embellishment)

J49. LINITA L. (F): muumuus (4XL, colorful, silk or soft cotton), small pocket calendar, perfume (floral)

J50. JOANNE M. (F): blouses (M or L, pretty designs), slacks (L, black), slacks (L, tan)

J51. CHARLES B. (M): sweatpants (3XL, blue or black), T-shirt (4XL, solid color), sugar-free candy

J52. WILLIAM M. (M): coffee lover memorabilia, shirt (3XL, polo, solid color), DVDs (war)

J53. NAIDA W. (F): manicure kit, perfume (White Diamonds or similar), purse (solid color, fancy/professional)

J54. ORVILLE B. (M): blanket (full, thick/heavy), socks (9-12, wool), sweatpants (XL, black)

J55. PATRICIA V. (F): Green Bay decorations, desk-drawer organizers, perfume (White Diamonds or similar)

K1. CAROL W. (F): $25 Walmart gift card, sweatshirt (XL, with hood), Dove body wash and shampoo

K2. MARIE M. (F): bath and body products, nightgown (M, long, cotton or flannel), CD (Michael Buble)

K3. DERRILL S. (M): jeans (33x30, Wrangler 5 Star, dark blue), razor blades (Gillette Sensor 3)

K4. TIN O. (M): $25 Walmart gift card, shirt (32 neck x 30 long-sleeve, button), shirt (S, short-sleeve, round neck)

K5. BARBARA C. (F): throw or lap blanket (yellow), $25 Albertsons gift card

K6. MARLENE R. (F): $35 Fred Meyer gift card, Caress body wash, shower cap (M)

K7. RICHARD C. (M): socks (9-11, brown, medium weight), pants (32x31, brown/khaki), bed pillow (medium density)

K8. LEE M. (M): pants (33x32, medium blue jeans), shirt (15-15 1/2, Western with snaps), sweatshirt (L, navy/medium blue)

K9. TOMMY A. (M): sweatsuit (L, blue/brown/gray), $20 Walmart gift card, mixed nuts

K10. OTOLLIA C. (F): throw or lap blanket, stationery

K11. WALTER C. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

K12. TOM L. (M): flannel sheets (double, blue or beige), bathrobe (L, cotton)

K13. LARRY W. (M): two $25 Walmart gift cards

K14. ANN R. (F): socks (9-11, black, navy, ankle), underwear (8, hip), slippers (6-1/2, non-skid, no back)

K15. HELEN K. (F): DVD (Iceland, Sonja Nenie skater), pillow (medium density), $25 Walmart gift card

K16. SHERYL H. (F): bath and body products (shampoo, lotion, body wash, face wash, moisturizer), slipper socks (7, non-skid), $25 Walmart gift card

K17. MARLENE S. (F): stationery, dried fruit, $25 Fred Meyer gift card

K18. BONNIE T. (F): bird feed (universal blend for parakeet), Forever postage stamps, $30 Walmart gift card

K19. BARBARA V. (F): nightgown (M, bright color, jersey knit), $35 Walmart gift card

K20. FORREST Z. (M): box of chocolate creams, mixed nuts, sweater (L, V-neck, multicolor)

K21. STEVE W. (M): pants (30x30, blue jean), shirt (L, wool, V-neck), T-shirt (L, V-neck)

K22. STEPHANIE K. (F): pants (10, blue jeans), pants (10, colored jeans)

K23. LEE A. (F): two $25 Walmart gift cards

K24. MARY L. (F): bath towel set (green), $30 Walmart gift card

L1. BRUCE R. (M): comforter (twin, blue or gray), T-shirts (L, red/blue/black, long-sleeve), sweatpants (L, blue/black/gray)

L2. JULIA S. (F): jigsaw puzzles (300-500 large piece), pajama set (L, long-sleeve), DVDs (Abba, Mama Mia, Mary Poppins)

L3. JAMES A. (M): T-shirts (2XL, with licensed logos), baseball caps (L, blue/black/red), cologne (Stetson, Old Spice)

L4. LOUSIE W. (F): lounge pants (XL, elastic waist, sweats/velour), sports bras (XL, with clip in back), T-shirts (XL, long-sleeve)

L5. LARRY C. (M): comforter (twin, blue or gray), shirt (L, long-sleeve with snaps), picture books (rodeo/cowboy)

L6. LORNA A. (F): sports bra (M or 34-36B, with buckle), T-shirt (M, red, pink, black, long-sleeve), sweater (M, pink/blue/gray/teal)

L7. EDNA C. (F): cardigan (2XL), pajamas set (2XL, short-sleeve), comforter (twin, floral/pink/purple)

L8. JOANN J. (F): pajamas set (L, long-sleeve), tank tops (L, ribbed), slipper socks (L/XL, nonskid)

L9. NANCY S. (F): hair accessories, cardigan (L), comforter (twin, floral/pink/purple)

L10. ANNABELLA K. (F): throw or lap blanket (pink/floral/red), cardigan (L), hair accessories

L11. MANI P. (F): cardigan (L), necklaces (long beaded), comforter (twin, red/purple/yellow)

L12. BELIA L. (F): pants (M, elastic waist), comforter (twin, animal print), stuffed animals (cats)

L13. DORTHEY H. (F): pajama top and pants (XL), pants (XL, elastic waist), hair accessories

L14. ALICE J. (F): pants (L, blue/black/brown, elastic waist), blouse (XL, blue/red/pink, button-up), body wash, lotion and perfume

L15. CHARLOTTE C. (F): cardigan (L, black, button-up), lotions and body wash, jigsaw puzzles (300-500 large piece)

L16. JEANNETTE M. (F): pants (XL, elastic), comforter (twin), lotions and body wash

L17. FRANCES M. (M): sweater (3XL, button-up), pajama gowns (2XL), comforter (twin, pink/purple)

L18. DANIEL C. (M): baseball caps, shirts (L, button-up with 2 pockets), cologne, deodorant and shower gel

L19. JOSEPHINE T. (F): cardigan (L, button-up), calendar (large print), body wash, lotion and perfume

L20. DAVE D. (M): two plastic model kits (military, war, ships, tanks), hobby supplies (paint, brushes)

L21. TERRY G. (F): neck scarves (short, colorful, polyester), socks (L/XL, soft, non-skid), manicure set and nail polish (pink)

L22. VIRGINIA S. (F): stationery, hair accessories, writing journal

L23. DOUG G. (M): pants (L, blue/black/brown, elastic), shirt (L, blue/green/red), cologne

L24. TONY B. (M): CDs (rock, Metallica/ACDC/Def Leppard), sweatsuit (L, blue/black/gray), cologne, deodorant and shower gel

L25. BERNICE M. (F): pants (XL, blue/black/gray, elastic), shirt (XL, long-sleeve), pajama set (XL)

L26. SALLY B. (F): shirt (M, blue/red/purple, short-sleeve), comforter (twin, red/pink), lotion and body spray (vanilla)

L27. RUTH C. (F): shirt (L, long-sleeve), comforter (twin, purple/pink/teal), pants (XL, elastic, sweat/velour/slacks)

L28. RICHARD G. (M): Red Sox baseball cap, shirt (XL), socks (9-12)

L29. MICHIO Y. (M): sweatpants (M, polyester, silky), cologne, deodorant and shower gel, books in Japanese (mystery, sports, fiction/nonfiction)

L30. COLLEEN H. (M): comforter (twin, flower/pink/purple), coffee table picture books and calendar (birds), bird pictures (8x10 or smaller)

L31. VICKIE M. (F): calendar (large print), pants (2XL, blue/black/brown, elastic), hair accessories

L32. PEGGY P. (F): cardigan (XL, blue/black), crochet how-to books/patterns and needles, socks (XL, fuzzy)

L33. ANTHONY B. (M): comforter (twin, blue/gray), DVDs (action, adventure), cologne, deodorant and shower gel

L34. RICHARD D. (M): cologne (Old Spice, Stetson), T-shirts (XL, long-sleeve), sweatpants (XL)

M1. CLARA Z. (F): sweatshirt (XL, long-sleeve), pants suit (XL, velour), slacks (XL or 16, pull-on)

M2. CAROLINE A. (F): shirt (XL, long-sleeve V-neck), blouse (XL, animal print), leg warmers

M3. SHARON R. (F): pants suit (2XL, velour), sweater (2XL, zip-up or button-up), pants (2XL, pull-on)

M4. ELEANOR A. (F): slacks (XL or 18, pull-on), pants suit (2XL, velour), flower hair clips

M5. JANIE W. (F): sweatshirt (3XL, cat print), tennis shoes (10, Keds), sweater (3XL, black, button-up)

M6. SANDY P. (F): hand-held electronic poker game, shirt (3XL, long-sleeve pull-over), shirt (3XL, fun design, short-sleeve)

M7. CHERYL O. (F): sweatpants (3XL, pink), sweatsuit (3XL, velour), sweater (3XL, blue)

M8. MAXINE P. (F): pants suit (L, velour), turtleneck (L, long-sleeve), house coat/nightgown (L)

M9. NORMA I. (F): pants (L, soft pull-on), pants suit (L, velour), fun necklace

M10. BARBARA X. (F): pajama pants (XL or 18), sweater (XL, brown, zip-up or button-up), shirt (XL, long-sleeve pull-over)

M11. JANICE A. (F): pajama set (M), slacks (M, pull-on), sweatshirt (M, pretty)

M12. DONNA H. (F): sweatshirt (M, pretty), blouse (M, long-sleeve), sweatsuit (M, velour)

M13. DOROTHY M. (F): shirt (4XL, animal design), shirt (4XL, flowy button-up), sweatpants (4XL)

M14. JACKIE M. (F): blouse (4XL, dressy), shirt (4XL, long-sleeve), sweatpants (4XL)

M15. BETTY Y. (F): sweatsuit (3XL, velour), shirt (3XL, long-sleeve V-neck), pants (3XL, elastic waist)

M16. DEBBIE C. (F): pants (L, soft, pull-on), shirt (L, long-sleeve button-up), sweater (L)

M17. CINDY L. (F): dress (3XL, cotton), shirt (2XL, Henley, long-sleeve), pants (2XL, black, pull-on)

M18. MAGGIE L. (F): muumuu (2XL), blouse (2XL, fun/sparkle), pants suit (2XL, velour)

M19. SCOTT D. (M): pants (XL, flannel), shirt (XL, polo, short-sleeve), shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve)

M20. BUD H. (M): shirt (XL, flannel), pants (XL, flannel), shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve)

M21. BERNARD B. (M): shirt (L/16-1/2, short-sleeve, button-up), shirt (L, flannel, button-up), sweatpants (L, long)

M22. BOB S. (M): shirt (XL, polo, long-sleeve), shirt (XL, BSU, long-sleeve), shirt, (XL, flannel, button-up)

M23. BLAINE D. (M): T-shirt (M, solid color, with pocket), novel (large print, Western), throw or lap blanket (dark color, fleece)

M24. SEAN C. (M): shirt (M, polo, short-sleeve), jeans (30x30), sweatshirt (L, zip-up)

M25. PATSY C. (F): throw or lap blanket (fleece), nightgown (XL), devotional book

M26. MICHAEL A. (M): sweatpants (3XL), T-shirts (4XL, fun prints), baseball cap (7-3/8 or adjustable, BSU)

M27. DAVID T. (M): T-shirts (5XL, bright colors), throw or lap blanket (fleece), DVD (“McLintock!”)

M28. JOHN W. (M): undershirts (XL, white), shirt (XL, flannel, button-up), sweatpants (XL)

M29. BRIAN H. (M): shirt (2XL, flannel), sweatpants (2XL), undershirts (2XL, white)

M30. KEITH T. (M): hat (7-3/8, brown tone, newsboy/newsie cap ), T-shirt (2XL, long-sleeve), throw or lap blanket (dark color, fleece)

M31. JEAN B. (F): throw or lap blanket (purple, fleece), knit mittens and scarf set, sweater (2XL, button or zip-up)

M32. LORI S. (F): costume jewelry, DVDs (“America’s Funniest Home Video”), shirt (3XL, pretty, pull-over)

M33. JANET C. (F): fashion hat (7-1/4, school boy/beret/ivy, bright colors/fun/print/bling), T-shirt (3XL, BSU), pants (3XL, pull-on)

M34. DENISE H. (F): pajama pants (XL, fuzzy), throw or lap blanket (fleece), stuffed animal

M35. JOYCE M. (F): crochet needles, costume jewelry (no pierced), throw or lap blanket (fleece)

M36. LARRY H. (M): novel (large print, Western), T-shirt (XL, with pocket), baseball cap (7-3/8 or adjustable, solid)

M37. KEN H. (M): CDs (’60s compilations), throw or lap blanket (fleece), T-shirts (XL)

M38. GAYLE O. (F): DVDs (travel), fashion scarf, blouse (2XL, button-up)

M39. BERTHA H. (F): blouse (2XL, fashion), pants (2XL, black, pull-on), costume jewelry (no pierced)

M40. ALISON C. (F): Origami paper, art supplies (markers), shirt (2XL, cute)

Make the holidays happier for Treasure Valley foster children

1. ALAYSA, 13 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

2. CAMERON, 10 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

3. CORIE, 11 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

4. JAMAREON, 13 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

5. SAVANNAH, 17 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

6. AMAYA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

7. ALANA, 17 (F): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Amazon gift card

8. LANDON, 13 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, skateboard (any), Nike sports attire (adult M) or $20 Nike Factory Store gift card

9. SHELBY, 17 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card

10. NATHAN, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, movie tickets or gift card

11. TANTINE, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

12. MARY, 11 (F): $20 Charming Charlie gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

13. ANASTAZIA, 15 (F): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Ulta gift card

14. WESLEY, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Apple Store gift card, $20 Visa gift card

15. TONY, 17 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Amazon gift card, $20 Visa or Boise Towne Square gift card

16. KRISTA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

17. LINDA, 15 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

18. TRISTAN, 4 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys, motorcycle toys, super hero toys

19. CANDICE, 16 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Sephora gift card, $20 DSW gift card

20. IVY, 17 (F): $20 REI gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card/any fast food gift card

21. TOMMY, 11 (M): $20 Target gift card, Pokémon toys, Razor scooter

22. ALEXANDER, 4 (M): Legos, super hero toys, Hot Wheels

23. DELBERT, 8 (M): Jigsaw puzzles, $20 Target gift card, remote-control car

24. ALBERTO, 4 MO (M): Developmental toys, clothing (6-9 mo), activity table

25. SHILO, 6 MO (F): Developmental toys, developmental toys that make noise, Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Corn Popper

26. JOSH, 13 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Target gift card, boat/airplane model kits

27. ZIAN, 4 (M): Legos, Hot Wheels, Transformers

28. COLTON, 9 (M): Legos, building set toys or blocks, Transformers

29. AURORA, 8 (F): Hoola hoop, coloring supplies, $20 Target or Shopko gift card

30. SOMMER, 8 (F): Board games, beading kits, $20 Target or Shopko gift card

31. NATASHA, 2 (F): Building blocks, LeapFrog interactive toys, coloring supplies

32. DOMINIC, 12 MO (M): Little Tikes Gas ’N Go Mower, bath toys, LeapFrog My Talking Lappup

33. LOGAN, 6 (M): Action figures/super heroes, Thor/Hulk toys, Legos

34. LIAM, 2 (M): LeapFrog My Own LeapTop (any color), LeapFrog interactive toys, building blocks

35. ANNIE, 14 (F): $25 Boise Towne Square gift card, $25 Target gift card, $10 McDonald’s gift card

36. DALLAS, 15 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card

37. SHANE, 9 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card

38. DAKODA, 6 (M): K’NEX or Legos, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card

39. JOSHUA, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card

40. TIMBER, 12 (F): Kinetic sand and art supplies, board games, rubber band bracelet kit/supplies

41. ANTHONY, 12 MO (M): Clothing (12-18 mo), developmental toys, LeapFrog My Talking LapPup

42. HENDRIX, 18 MO (M): Clothing (18 mo), $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

43. BRAYDEN, 6 (M): Trucks/toys, football gear/memorabilia (Seahawks - size 6), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card

44. MALIA, 8 MO (F): Clothing (18 mo), $20 Target gift card, Laugh & Learn Smart Phone

45. ELIZABETH, 8 (F): American Girl Doll (Lea, Girl of the Year), $20 American Girl gift card, ice skates (4-5)

46. MICKALEY, 7 (F): $20 Target gift card or Zhu Zhu pets, arts and craft supplies (loves red), ice skates (12-13)

47. MACKENZIE, 12 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target or Shopko gift card

48. ASHLYNN, 6 (F): Barbie dolls, board games, jigsaw puzzles

49. JOSHUA, 14 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

50. BRYENDAN, 12 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

51. MASON, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

52. DARWIN, 3 (M): Spider-Man (toy/blanket/book/game), trucks/toys, Melissa & Doug Alphabet Express Floor Puzzle

53. TEMPERANCE, 9 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

54. COOPER, 6 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

55. NATHAN, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

56. JORDAN, 14 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

57. NICOLE, 13 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

58. ALEXIS, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

59. TODD, 12 MO (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

60. MICHAEL, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

61. GAIGE, 10 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

62. REGAN, 12 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

63. ANTHONY, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

64. AYDEN, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

65. WILLIAM, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

66. PAYTON, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

67. JASPUR, 3 (M): Cars/trucks, board games, Melissa & Doug Numbers & Alphabet Sound Puzzles

68. JESTER, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

69. SUSAN, 2 (F): Developmental toys, pajamas (2T) or $20 Target gift card, tennis shoes (6C)

70. ROBERT, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card

71. BROOKE, 12 (F): Footed pajamas (women’s S, “Frozen”/girly), arts and crafts supplies, journal/diary with lock

72. JACOB, 10 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card

73. MIRACLE, 9 (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

74. STEVEN, 7 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

75. DAVID, 18 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

76. LORI, 3 MO (F): Toys for car seat, clothing (3-6 mo), Halo sleep sack with armholes (6 mo)

77. JOSHUA, 13 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

78. NUTALIAY, 7 (F): Basic edition iPod, crafts of any kind, winter boots (youth 1)

79. MARISSA, 16 (F): $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

80. CHEYENNE, 13 (F): Music player (MP3 or iPod), clothing: skinny jeans (12/14), shoes (6), shirts (14/16), Dallas Cowboys sweater (XL, pink), hair straightener/accessories/manicure set

81. ALYSSA, 17 (F): $20 Hollister gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

82. DANA, 16 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Wet Seal gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

83. ERIKA, 6 (F): Littlest Pet Shop, My Little Pony (toy/blanket/book/game), art supplies

84. KAYLA, 4 (F): Dolls and accessories, pretend play accessories (cooking/doctor), dress-up clothes (5T)

85. ESTELLA, 2 (F): $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, fridge magnet toys, pretend play musical toys

86. ANTHONY, 14 (M): Audio noise-canceling headphones, $20 Ross gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

87. AVERY, 9 (M): Scooter (ages 9-12), board games, durable audio headphones

88. AUDRIANNA, 2 (F): Baby dolls and pretend play for baby, Magna Doodle, soft blanket and pajamas (2T)

89. ADELEENA, 2 (F): Baby dolls and pretend play for baby, Magna Doodle, soft blanket and pajamas (2T)

90. DESTINY, 14 (F): CD (new Justin Bieber), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

91. FAITH, 13 (F): Anything related to France, $20 Target gift card and fuzzy socks, $20 Visa gift card

92. ESPERANZA, 15 (F): Perfume/fragrance (Bath & Body Works), art supplies/scrapbooking/painting kits, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

93. DESTINY, 11 (F): Mechanical/robot puppy, $20 Toys R Us gift card, art and craft supply store gift card

94. MARY, 16 (F): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Target gift card

95. ALEYA, 9 (F): Bathrobe (M/9-10) and slippers (youth 2), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

96. MYKAH, 8 (M): Bathrobe (M/7-8) and slippers (youth 1), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Target gift card

97. NOAH, 12 (M): Melissa & Doug Latch Board or busy board, large stuffed bear, GoTalk Pocket

98. LUCAS, 3 (M): Scooter (ages 3-5), clothing (4T-5T), DVD or toys (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

99. ONAZAY, 12 MO (F): Fisher-Price Little People Animal Friends Farm, clothing (12-18 mo), board books

100. NOEMI, 4 (F): “Frozen” (toy/blanket/book/game), Ariel the Little Mermaid toys, learning books

101. DAVID, 3 (M): Thomas the Train toys, truck/construction vehicles, books and blocks

102. TRISTYA, 11 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, $20 iTunes gift card, $20 Visa gift card

103. BRYSON, 9 (M): Baseball and football items or $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, Nerf/Legos/K’NEX toys, baseball glove and bat (wood or metal)

104. BRAYDIN, 10 (M): $20 Target gift card, football/Legos/Nerf toys, Scooby Doo (toys/books/blanket)

105. FREIJA, 8 (F): Wubble Bubble Ball, Littlest Pet Shop toys, Squinkies toy and hair accessories

106. ALICENIA, 4 (F): Fisher-Price toys, dolls/books/Legos, “Frozen” toys

107. NATALIA, 9 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, Littlest Pet Shop toys, Squinkies toy and hair accessories

108. ZAYDEN, 6 MO (M): Clothing (12 mo), developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card

109. JORDAN, 5 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, trucks or cars, Legos/K’NEX/blocks/books

110. ADRIANNA, 7 (F): Books (1-2 grade level), $20 Toys R Us gift card, Littlest Pet Shop or princess toys

111. ILIJIAH, 7 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sewer lair/headquarters, Legos/K’NEX/Nerf toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card or super hero toy

112. ADRYANA, 12 MO (F): Clothing (18-24 mo), developmental toys, board books

113. JORDAN, 3 (M): Trucks/cars/trains, hula-hoop, books, blocks, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or super hero toys

114. DAISY, 2 (F): Baby doll and stroller, pretend play kitchen items, board books

115. ANDREW, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys (12-18 mo), board books, clothing (12-18 mo)

116. ARIES, 7 (F): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, DVD (“Frozen”), art supplies

117. JERIMIAH, 6 (M): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, books (National Geographic, educational), Western clothing (5) and cowboy hat

118. DANIKA, 4 (F): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, CDs (sing-along), Western clothing (4T) and cowboy hat

119. DAMIEN, 6 (M): Legos, super hero toys or stuffed animals, $20 Toys R Us gift card

120. BRANDYN, 9 (M): $20 Visa gift card, Legos, pants (33x30, brown khakis)

121. JADE, 14 (F): UGG boots (women’s 8), skinny jeans (women’s 1) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, perfume/lotions or $20 Ulta gift card

122. ASHLEY, 12 MO (F): winter coat (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, developmental toys, $20 Target gift card (for clothing)

123. LAKAI, 2 (M): Elmo (toys/books/games/clothes), Paw Patrol or Mickey Mouse (books/games/toys/clothes), Little Tikes Hopper ball

124. AMIYAH, 5 (F): Art supplies and adult coloring books, $20 Toys R Us gift card, Mouse Trap board game

125. AVA, 12 MO (F): Fisher-Price See ’n Say, First 100 Words board book, bath toys

126. PATRIC, 15 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, iTunes gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card

127. JUDE, 4 MO (M): Bath toys, First 100 Words board book, Baby’s First Blocks

128. ABBAGAIL, 3 (F): Baby doll and stroller, Doodle board, tea party set

129. AYDEN, 12 MO (M): LeapFrog My Pal Scout, First 100 Words board book, bath toys

130. TONI, 14 (F): Monster High doll, CD and poster (Justin Bieber), mandala coloring books and pencils

131. JOEY, 11 (M): Razor RipStik, $20 Visa gift card, Connect Four game

132. HELEN, 4 (F): Baby doll, art supply set, Doodle Bear

133. ADILYN, 2 (F): Fashion boots (toddler 8) or $20 Target gift card, jeans (2T) or $20 Old Navy gift card, purse (loves bright colors)

134. KAYLEE, 6 (F): Clothing (6) and shoes (10C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

135. KYA, 2 (F): Clothing (3T) and shoes (7C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

136. DRAYKA, 7 MO (F): Clothing (18 mo) and shoes (3C), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

137. CALEB, 6 (M): Pokémon (clothes 7-8/games/toys/books/cards), K’NEX, $20 Toys R Us gift card

138. ANNALYNN, 3 (F): Dress-up clothes/princess play (4T-5T), baby dolls, $20 Toys R Us gift card

139. XANDRA, 7 MO (F): Musical toys, push-along car, $20 Toys R Us gift card

140. VERA, 3 MO (F): Clothing (3-6 mo), stuffed animal, board books

141. KOLTYN, 12 MO (F): Clothing (12-18 mo), developmental toys, $20 Target gift card

142. LINKEN, 14 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, $20 Visa gift card (for clothing)

143. ADAM, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

144. OLIVIA, 15 (F): $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

145. CHANSY, 12 MO (M): Developmental toys, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

146. JAMES, 10 (M): Super hero toys, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

147. DESTINY, 3 (F): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

148. DAMIEN, 14 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card, $20 Visa gift card

149. LUCAS, 16 (M): $20 Visa gift card, Dungeons & Dragons Spellbook Cards, $20 Walmart gift card

150. CAMERON, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

151. BIANCA, 12 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

152. TIMMY, 4 (M): Toys (age 4-6), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

153. LUKAS, 3 (M): Toys (age 3-5), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

154. KEGAN, 8 (M): Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

155. SETH, 12 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

156. JACOB, 16 (M): Blanket (Disney Cars), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 JCPenney gift card

157. JADA, 15 (F): $20 Ross or T.J. Maxx gift card, $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

158. JAQUELINE, 13 (F): Art supplies or $20 craft store gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Ross gift card

159. DOUG, 4 (M): Comforter and sheet set (twin, Disney Cars), pretend play tool set (delayed motor skills, large pieces only), playset of emergency vehicles (delayed motor skills, large pieces only)

160. LAUREN, 3 (F): bedding (twin, princess or ballet theme), Crayola Color Wonder coloring pad/books, ballerina doll

161. VIOLET, 2 (F): Snowsuit (24 mo), equestrian toy set (horse and barn), Crayola Color Wonder coloring pad/books

162. KENDRICK, 3 (M): Paw Patrol books/toys, LeapFrog interactive tablet, clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card

163. DANTE, 4 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, Tonka trucks or $20 Toys R Us gift card

164. DARWIN, 4 (M): Match it! Mathematics and Upper & Lower Case Letters puzzle cards, clothing (2T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, Lego Juniors Construction set

165. TEMPERANCE, 7 MO (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card

166. ALYSHA, 5 (F): Dress and tights (5T), babies with diapers and bottles, shoes (8) or $20 Payless ShoeSource gift card

167. ALYAH, 8 (F): Fashion boots with small heel (2), $20 Human Bean gift card (loves smoothies and hot chocolate), clothing (8, skinny jeans/leggings/hoodie) or $20 Target gift card

168. ALAINA, 10 (F): $20 Human Bean gift card, earrings (pre-teen) or $20 Claire’s or Charming Charlie gift card, fashion boots with heel (3, black/brown) or $20 Target gift card

169. HANNAH, 12 MO (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (18-24 mo) and shoes (5)

170. JORDAN, 17 (M): boxing gear/equipment, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Footlocker or Nike Factory Store or Zumiez gift card

171. ALIZYAH, 15 (M): football gear or $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Footlocker or Nike Factory Store or Zumiez gift card

172. MYA, 10 (F): $20 Justice or Claire’s gift card, $20 McDonald’s or Panda Express or Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Nike Factory Store gift card

173. KAYSEN, 2 (F): Winter boots (youth 2), clothing (2T-3T) or $20 Ross gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

174. KORBYN, 10 (M): Razer mouse, $20 Best Buy gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

175. KARSON, 5 (M): Bike (youth) or $20 Walmart gift card, skateboard (28-inch, Minions), shoes (youth 1) or $20 Footlocker gift card

176. KYLER, 12 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Best Buy gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

177. HEAVEN, 4 (F): Barbie/doll house, Littlest Pet Shop house, LeapFrog interactive tablet

178. GRACIE, 3 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (6 mo) or $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card

179. KAI, 5 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (12-18 mo) or $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card

180. DANIEL, 17 (M): Legos (Star Wars), $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

181. KAI-LYN, 18 MO (F): Developmental toys, $20 clothing store gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

182. ASHLYYN, 6 (F): Princess Alena Barbie, Linsay 7-inch New Quad Core Tablet or $20 Toys R Us gift card, Barbie clothes

183. MACKENZIE, 12 MO (F): $20 Toys R Us gift card, musical toys, Playskool step start walk n ride toy

184. ANTHONY, 8 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, Pokémon cards

185. TRISTAN, 2 (M): clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, Paw Patrol (clothes/books/toys/blanket), toddler puzzles

186. MALEKAI, 2 (M): clothing (2T) or $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, Little Tikes Hopper ball or $20 Walmart gift card

187. SERENA, 15 (F): Vans shoes (youth 5, mint green), $20 Zumiez gift card, $20 Hot Topic gift card

188. KAITHLYN, 13 (F): $20 Rue21 gift card, Starbucks tumbler and $10 Starbucks gift card, $20 Hot Topic gift card

189. JOEY, 12 (M): Pokémon cards or $20 Target gift card, Pokémon Elite Trainer (purple box), $20 Walmart gift card

190. JOSHUA, 15 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, model car kits, $20 Target gift card

191. MACKENZIE, 13 (F): art supplies (favorite colors turquoise and blue) or $20 Jo-Ann gift card, “Heartland” series (books 1-3) or $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, CD and merchandise (Carrie Underwood)

192. WILLIAM, 8 (M): Pokémon cards and $15 Target gift card, Pokémon (books/cards/toys/blanket) or $20 Walmart gift card, football or $20 Toys R Us gift card

193. WYATT, 6 (M): Power Ranger, Transformers, robot of some kind

194. WESTYN, 6 (M): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, Power Rangers, cars/trucks accessories

195. MARIAH, 3 (F): Minnie Mouse (clothes/toys/books/blanket), educational toys (pre-k), clothing (4T) or $20 Old Navy gift card

196. LORI, 6 MO (F): board books, interactive toys, clothing (6-9 mo)

197. DELIA, 2 (F): $20 Target gift card, books (English/Spanish), Sophia the First or Dora dolls

198. IZIAH, 5 (M): Lego set, water squirt gun, remote control car (red)

199. STELLA, 3 (F): Littlest Pet Shop set, Cabbage Patch Kid, easel and chalk or $20 Toys R Us gift card

200. HALLE, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

201. STEPHANIE, 15 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, Fred Meyers gift card

202. CARLOS, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

203. MAKAYLA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

204. CELIA, 4 (F): LeapFrog interactive tablet, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card

205. ISAIAH, 12 MO (M): Fisher-Price Activity Walker, Little People Animal Friends Farm, board books or $20 Target gift card

206. GABY, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

207. KALISTA, 3 (F): dolls and accessories, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

208. JADEN, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

209. MADEN, 8 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

210. MAKAYLA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

211. JOSEPH, 7 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

212. KARIZMA, 2 (F): baby doll and stroller, $20 Toys R Us gift card, baby doll accessories

213. MYA, 7 (F): Barbies, Shopkins, Barbie accessories

214. DREXEL, 12 MO (M): developmental toys, clothing (12-18 mo), $20 Walmart gift card

215. CLOE, 2 (F): developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

216. DEVON, 7 (M): football items/gear (youth M, Miami Dolphins), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card

217. JERZEY, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

218. AZEERA, 10 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

219. MAKENA, 9 (F): Barbies, princess toys, $20 Walmart gift card

220. LINDSEY, 4 (F): Barbies, princess toys, $20 Walmart gift card

221. TRAVIS, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

222. MALAKI, 12 MO (M): developmental toys, $20 Target gift card, Little Tikes Gas ‘N Go Mower

223. CASSIDY, 12 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

224. TEVIEN, 9 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

225. GABRYEL, 8 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

226. BRIELLA, 6 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

227. XYLIA, 4 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

228. TYLIE, 6 (F): dress-up clothes/princess play (4T-5T), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

229. KONNER, 4 (M): DVD (Disney “Cars 2”), remote control airplane/helicopter/police car, small Beanie Babies

230. ZOE, 9 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

231. NAOIMI, 5 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

232. CADEN, 11 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Carl’s Jr. or Visa gift card, movie tickets or gift card

233. KAYLYNN, 14 (F): $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, movie tickets or gift card

234. TODD, 16 (M): $20 Fred Meyer gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

235. ZACH, 16 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card, movie tickets or gift card

236. ETHAN, 9 (M): Justin Bieber sweatshirt (M), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card

237. DAMIAN, 9 (M): soccer ball, T-shirts (M/10), pajamas (M/10) or $20 Target gift card

238. MICHAEL, 11 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Ross gift card

239. RAYDON, 12 MO (M): pajamas (12-18 mo), play mat or $20 Toys R Us gift card, developmental toys

240. KAYLA, 14 (F): wallet (purple), lounge pants (XXL) or $20 Ross gift card, sweatshirt (XXL)

241. JAYLEEN, 15 (F): watch (any color) or $20 Gordmans gift card, jacket (women’s L) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, lip gloss and $20 Ulta gift card

242. SKYE, 11 (F): volleyball, $20 Gordmans gift card, $20 Visa gift card

243. CATHERINE, 16 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card (loves Pearberry scent), makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Ulta gift card

244. DEJAH, 11 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card (loves Sweet Pea scent), watch or $20 JCPenney gift card, lip gloss and $20 Ulta gift card

245. MICAH, 14 (M): board games, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, lounge pants (adult S/M)

246. GRAYSON, 2 (M): pajamas and socks (2T), $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card

247. JILLIAN, 11 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card, movie tickets or gift card

248. MALORIE, 17 (F): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card

249. AVA, 5 (F): Baby Alive, Barbies and doll house, $20 Target gift card

250. EMMA, 7 (F): Hello Kitty items (games/toys/blanket) or clothes (7), clothing (7 youth) or $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

251. ANTHONY, 11 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Kohl’s gift card

252. CAMDEN, 11 (M): $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, skateboarding supplies or $20 Journeys gift card, $20 Visa gift card

253. MADALYNN, 2 (F): developmental toys, clothing (2T-3T), $20 Target gift card

254. KAYDANCE, 3 MO (F): developmental toys (6-12 mo), clothing (6-12 mo), $20 Walmart gift card

255. BRIANNA, 14 (F): nail salon gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card

256. LILLIAN, 7 (F): $20 Pojo’s gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, DVDs (family-friendly movies/cartoons)

257. JACOB, 3 (M): Spider-Man shoes (12 toddler), clothing (5T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, $20 Pojo’s gift card

258. MADDOX, 2 (M): Bubble Guppies toys, clothing (3T) or $20 JCPenney gift card, $20 Pojo’s gift card

259. VALENTIN, 3 (M): toys (loves pretend play kitchen and cleaning), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card

260. CINTHIA, 4 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (5T) or $20 Old Navy gift card

261. ANIYA, 2 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, clothing (2T) or $20 Old Navy gift card

262. KEAUNA, 14 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, bedding set (full, pink/purple/lime)

263. SHAKHEL, 16 (M): bedding set (full, black/blue), NBA 2k17 game for Xbox or $20 Game Stop gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

264. BRAIDON, 4 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Visa gift card

265. LEO, 2 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Walmart gift card, toys (age 3-5)

266. ELIJAH, 4 MO (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, board books and activity pad, developmental toys (6-12 mo)

267. ZIHEN, 4 (M): $20 Toys R Us gift card, Lego Duplo, Spider-Man action figure

268. SANDY, 4 (F): Mickey Mouse items (books/games/blanket) or clothes (4T-5T), $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Target gift card

269. APRIL, 5 (F): dress-up clothes and accessories (5T), DVDs (Mickey Mouse/Daniel Tiger), Minnie Mouse pajamas (4T-5T)

270. LISA, 14 (F): $20 Sephora or Ulta gift card, BSU blanket, movie tickets or gift card

271. JENAY, 16 (F): $20 Bath & Body Works gift card, lap blanket (fleece, yellow/gray), $20 Dutch Bros gift card

272. KANDICE, 17 (F): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $20 Red Robin gift card

273. TREY, 15 (M): $20 Nike Factory Store gift card, Jordan clothing (adult L), $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card

274. MIKEY, 16 (M): movie tickets or gift card, BSU blanket, $20 Best Buy gift card

275. NANCY, 6 (F): Calico Critters toys or $20 Toys R Us gift card, Zootopia blanket/accessories, Zootopia clothing (youth M/8-9)

276. RILEY, 7 (M): cars/trucks/airplanes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (toy/blanket/book/game), Bruin Big Beats Drum Set

277. EMMA, 3 (F): Wee Waterbabies doll, Care Bear toys, Care Bear Magic Night Light Bear (Sweet Dreams)

278. ELIZABETH, 5 (F): Glow-A-Lot Care Bear, baby dolls, Barbie roller skates (youth 11)

279. MADDIE, 8 (F): Journey Girls Playful Pet (Husky), $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card, $20 Target gift card

280. RUBEN, 13 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, skateboard (31-inch, Kryptonics Pop Series Complete), movie tickets or gift card

281. DOMINIC, 8 (M): walkie talkies, Legos/K’NEX/Nerf toys, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures

282. JACOB, 6 (M): Power Rangers action figures, Transformers, Marvel action figures

283. MATTHEW, 4 (M): Marvel Costume (4T-5T), Star Wars Rogue One action figure (Storm Trooper), Star Wars Legos

284. CRYSTINA, 4 (F): Baby Alive (brunette), Minnie Mouse dress-up costume (5T), pretend microphone

285. RAQUEL, 8 (F): Little Live Pets (Snuggles My Dream Puppy), DVD (”Jungle Book”), Calico Critters toys

286. TIM, 15 (M): Hasbro Speak Out board game, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

287. LAUREN, 4 (F): Peppa Pig Deluxe House, Little Live Pets (Lil’ Turtle Tank), Furreal Friends (Pax My Poopin’ Pup)

288. CASSANDRA, 10 (F): American Girl Doll clothes or accessories, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Claire’s gift card

289. ROBERT, 12 (M): $20 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 Wendy’s gift card, $20 Visa gift card

290. AARON, 14 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card

291. ARIKK, 16 (M): Subway gift card, $20 Chick-fil-A gift card, $20 Visa gift card

292. EVA, 10 (F): Calico Critters Yellow Labrador Family, Calico Critters Woodbrook Beaver Family, $20 Target gift card

293. JULIA, 16 (F): Forever 21 gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 H&M gift card

294. ISABELE, 16 (F): Forever 21 gift card, makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 H&M gift card

295. SAMUEL, 14 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Nike Factory Store gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card

296. ADRIAN, 17 (M): $20 Visa gift card, $20 Game Stop gift card, anything BSU (men’s L)

297. LUCAS, 9 (M): anything BSU (youth M/8-10), $20 Walmart gift card, football or basketball

298. GAVIN, 8 (M): Googly Eyes board game, Zingo board game, Super Mario edition checkers

299. VICTORIA, 14 (F): books or $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, $20 McDonald’s gift card

300. ELLIE, 16 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Ulta or Sephora gift card, movie tickets or gift card

301. DAVID, 8 (M): Hexbug playset with Hexbugs, Hexbug Nano Nitro Slingshot, Hexbug AquaBot

302. JOSE, 17 (M): anything Raiders or Lakers (men’s L), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Dutch Bros gift card

303. JOEL, 16 (M): movie tickets or gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Hollister or Boise Towne Square gift card

304. ANNA, 5 (F): Charlie Brown/Snoopy (toy/blanket/book/clothes), “Frozen” clothing — pajamas (5T, Anna) and slippers (11, Olaf), clothing (5T) or $20 Old Navy gift card

305. REBECCA, 15 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 H&M gift card

306. ELIZABETH, 17 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, flat iron or $20 Ulta gift card, $20 H&M or Forever 21 gift card

307. JULIO, 14 (M): $20 Zumiez gift card, tumbler and $15 Dutch Bros gift card, movie tickets or gift card

308. MARY, 12 (F): Brightlings interactive singing talking plush toy, $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card, $20 Target gift card

309. JESSICA, 12 (F): charm and bracelet making kit/supplies, Alex Boho Bands bracelet making kit, scrapbooking supplies or $20 Hobby Lobby gift card

310. HILARY, 11 (F): OK to Wake! alarm clock and nightlight, lava lamp, $20 Dutch Bros gift card

311. BELL, 5 (F): Tsum Tsum multicolored nightlight, Disney dress-up outfits (5-6), princess blanket or $20 Target gift card

312. DANNY, 13 (M): movie tickets or gift card, $20 Panda Express gift card, $20 Visa or McDonald’s gift card

313. ANTHONY, 13 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

314. MARIO, 14 (M): movie tickets or gift card, Starbucks tumbler and $10 Starbucks gift card, $20 Blue & Orange Store gift card

315. NICKOLAS, 12 (M): basketball, Chewbacca plush toy, $20 Walmart gift card

316. JULIUS, 10 (M): $20 Ross or T.J. Maxx gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

317. WILLIAM, 13 (M): $20 Kohl’s gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Ross gift card

318. JENNY, 5 (F): $20 Target gift card, Fisher-Price Little People toys, LeapFrog Leapster

319. MINDY, 4 (F): LeapFrog Leapster, Spanish/English learning tablet/interactive device, $20 Walmart gift card

320. DEANNA, 15 (F): $20 Starbucks gift card, $20 Ulta gift card, $20 Sephora gift card

321. PAULINA, 15 (F): flat iron and hair accessories, makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Visa gift card

322. EMILIO, 5 (M): super hero toys, super hero dress-up costume (4T-5T), anything BSU (4T-5T)

323. GLORIA, 4 (F): baby doll and stroller, Shopkins toys, Zootopia (toys/blanket/books/games)

324. SONIA, 12 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

325. FREDA, 14 (F): $20 Old Navy gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Payless ShoeSource gift card

326. RICKY, 3 (M): Playskool Sit ‘N Spin, Legos, developmental toys (loves balls)

327. DENISE, 16 (F): makeup or $20 Mac or Sephora gift card, $20 Dutch Bros or Subway gift card, $20 Charlotte Russe gift card

328. JOSYLN, 16 (F): $20 Charlotte Russe gift card, curling iron or flat iron and hair accessories, $20 Visa gift card

329. DAVID, 14 (M): model car kits, Star Wars items (toys/games/books/blanket) or clothes (youth 12), $20 Dutch Bros gift card

330. NOAH, 10 (M): science toys/books, $20 Barnes & Noble gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

331. LAURIE, 4 (F): learning books (pre-k), Disney dolls, $20 Walmart gift card

332. JONAH, 13 (M): $20 Game Stop gift card, Nintendo DSi games (any Mario), $20 Visa gift card

333. VIOLET, 11 (M): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card

334. MARI, 14 (F): $20 Claire’s gift card, $20 Forever 21 gift card, $20 Charlotte Russe gift card

335. JUDY, 16 (F): $20 Zumiez gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card, $20 Visa gift card

336. JANICE, 14 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Build-a-Bear Workshop gift card

337. MARK, 16 (M): $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Shopko gift card, $20 Gordmans gift card

338. TONY, 16 (M): skateboard (any kind), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Blue & Orange store gift card

339. KELLY, 18 MO (F): developmental toys, clothing (18-24 mo), LeapFrog Leapster

340. MIGUEL, 13 (M): football/basketball/baseball glove (M), $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

341. MANDY, 14 (M): curling iron (any size), bows and hair accessories, $20 Walmart gift card

342. SHERRI, 9 (F): $20 Target gift card, $20 Toys R Us gift card, $20 Ross gift card

343. LISA, 7 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, $20 Target gift card, $20 Shopko gift card

344. LUCY, 5 (F): Anna from “Frozen” (toys/books/games), Disney Princess dolls, pretend play cooking items

345. TIMOTHY, 7 (M): super hero toys, Jenga, hardcover books (2nd grade level)

346. TOMMY, 11 (M): remote control car, drawing kits/supplies, $20 Walmart gift card

347. JAKOBY, 13 (M): $20 Target gift card, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Old Navy gift card

348. KOBE, 14 (M): BSU or Denver Broncos items, $20 Visa gift card, $20 Boise Towne Square gift card

349. TANA, 9 (F): $20 Walmart gift card, Legos for girls, $20 Target gift card

350. VALENTINA, 6 (F): Strawberry Short Cake (toys/books/games/blanket), dolls, Cabbage Patch Kids doll

351. OLIVIA, 5 (F): Glow-A-Lot Care Bear, “Frozen” (toy/blanket/book/game), DVD or toys (“Frozen”)

352. CARLOS, 12 (M): “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books (any), $20 Visa gift card, $20 Walmart gift card

353. ALEJANDRO, 8 (M): soccer ball and accessories, clothing (youth 8-9), jigsaw puzzles and board games or $20 Target gift card

How to help the people in these lists and where to drop off the gifts

To fulfill a holiday wish for someone on these lists, please visit Soroptimist International of Boise’s webcart at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Soroptimist members will be available to assist via phone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 639-5749.

Gifts should be placed in a gift bag, labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number and delivered to one of the following locations by Friday, Dec. 9.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS AND HOURS:

Bank of the Cascades

4128 Adams St., Garden City

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

Proskriptiv Analytics

6205 Franklin Road, Boise

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Washington Trust Bank

901 W. Bannock St., Boise

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

Westmark Credit Union – Silverstone Plaza

1650 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Westmark Credit Union – City of Eagle

54 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Additional needs may be identified at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. Donations beyond the needs addressed here will be distributed to participating facilities and used to fulfill needs which may have arisen after this list was compiled. If you would like to make a financial contribution to Soroptimist Int’l of Boise, please go online or mail your contributions to:

Soroptimist Int’l of Boise

P.O. Box 8885

Boise, Idaho 83707

Please specify if you would like your contribution to be used exclusively for the Oldsters’ or Foster Children’s project. Undesignated funds will support Soroptimist Int’l of Boise’s service projects, which work to improve the lives of women and girls, locally and internationally.

