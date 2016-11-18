New at the library

Boise Public Library
“Say It!” by Charlotte Zolotow.
Picture book. A young girl and her mother go for a walk on a golden, windy autumn day and as they enjoy all sorts of things in nature, the girl asks her mother to “Say it! Say it!” Her mother describes the things they see, but that’s not quite what the girl wants to hear. In the end, the “it” that the girl wants to hear is what was being said by both of them all along. A beautiful, quiet book by an award-winning author.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Murder Underground” by Mavis Doriel Hay.
Adult fiction. When Miss Pongleton is found murdered on the stairs of Belsize Park station, her fellow boarders in the Frampton Hotel are not overwhelmed with grief at the death of a tiresome old woman. But they all have their theories about the identity of the murderer and help to unravel the mystery of who killed the wealthy “Pongle.” Several of her fellow residents — even Tuppy the terrier — have a part to play in the events that lead to a dramatic arrest.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“My Dog’s a Chicken” by Susan McElroy.
Picture book. Lula Mae wants a puppy, but all she has is a bunch of chickens. Well, she decides, maybe a chicken can be my dog. So Lula Mae chooses a feisty chicken, names her Pookie and clips a pretty red bow onto her head. And Pookie, as it turns out, makes one fine dog — for a chicken, that is.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“The Perfect Horse” by Elizabeth Letts.
Adult nonfiction. In the chaotic last days of World War II, a small troop of American soldiers captures a German spy and learns that on a secret farm behind enemy lines, Hitler has stockpiled the world’s finest purebred horses in order to breed the perfect military machine — an equine master race. But with the starving Russian army closing in, the animals are in imminent danger of being slaughtered for food. With only hours to spare, one of the U.S. Army’s last great cavalrymen, Col. Hank Reed, makes a bold decision — with Gen. George Patton’s blessing — to mount a covert rescue operation. Racing against time, Reed’s small but determined force of soldiers, aided by several turncoat Germans, steals across enemy lines in a last-ditch effort to save the horses.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Quiet Neighbors” by Catriona McPherson.
Adult fiction. Running away from her life, Jude returns to the small, disorganized bookshop she visited on vacation in the wilds of Scotland to hide. But the more she tidies the shelves, the more she learns that her quiet neighbors might all have as much to hide as she does. Brilliantly creepy and atmospheric without crossing the bridge into being scary, this book is a fascinating look at human character and the nature of secrets.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“LaRose” by Louise Erdrich.
Adult fiction. Set in North Dakota, “LaRose” is a tale of two families connected by the death of one of their young sons, Dusty, in a hunting accident. Calling forth old stories and tradition of the Ojibwa tribe, a current drama is played out through the descendents. As the families find strength to meet the problems found in history and in the generations of today, this is nevertheless a tale of redemption. Will hatred or love win? The many faces of grief and mental derailments are beautifully explored by this excellent and prolific Native American author.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Bella’s Fall Coat” by Lynn Plourde, illustrated by Susan Gal.
Juvenile fiction. Bella loves the sights and sounds of fall — the crinkle-crackle of fallen leaves, the crunch of crisp, red apples, the honking and flapping of migrating geese. She wants the season to last forever. She also wants her fall coat — the one her Grams made especially for her — to last forever. But the coat is worn-out and too small. With a snip and a whir, Grams makes sure Bella will be warm when the first snowflakes fall. And Bella finds a perfect use for her old favorite coat — on the first snowman of the season. Adorned with beautiful fall oranges, reds and yellows, and sprinkled with fun sound words, this read-aloud will help families celebrate both fall and winter.
