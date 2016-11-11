Treasure Valley librarians recommend good reads

Boise Public Library
“A Burglar’s Guide to the City” by Geoff Manaugh.
True crime. This book examines structures from the discerning eyes and insight of thieves, FBI agents and security consultants. Meticulously researched and richly detailed, follow the path of a crook to see the plans, the thefts and the getaways.
Eagle Public Library
“Family Sins” by Sharon Sala.
Adult fiction. When he’s fatally shot, Stanton Youngblood has just enough time before he dies to leave a single clue to his killer’s identity: the word Wayne, scrawled in his own blood. That word means everything to his widow. Leigh Youngblood was once Leigh Wayne, but she left her wealthy family behind 30 years ago when she fell in love with Stanton, a betrayal the Waynes have never forgiven. Now she publicly vows to discover which of her siblings thinks money and power are enough to cover up a murder. And when Stanton’s prodigal son Brody returns home to find his father’s killer, Brody unexpectedly encounters his one-time girlfriend. But the killer still has a score to settle, and if that means spilling more blood — so much the better.
Meridian Public Library
“Children of the New World: Stories” by Alexander Weinstein.
Short stories. Children of the New World introduces readers to a near-future world of social-media implants, memory manufacturers, dangerously immersive virtual-reality games, and frighteningly intuitive robots. Many of these characters live in a utopian future of instant connection and technological gratification that belies an unbridgeable human distance, while others inhabit a post-collapse landscape made primitive by disaster, which they must work to rebuild as we once did millennia ago.
Kuna Library
“Surrender, New York” by Caleb Carr.
Adult fiction. Many dedicated years working for the NYPD didn’t mean much when criminal psychologist Trajan Jones was fired from the force. Now living in exile on a dairy farm in upstate New York, Trajan is reduced to teaching an online course in criminal investigation, along with his partner Mike Li, an expert in DNA evidence. But Trajan is called back to duty when a friend in county law enforcement consults him on the suspicious death of several local kids. They’re called “throwaways” because their parents have abandoned them, and the official response to their deaths seems equally callous. Trajan and Mike, armed only with their instincts and the help of a precocious neighborhood boy, fight for justice on behalf of the victims, but it soon puts them in a merciless killer’s crosshairs.
Garden City Library
“Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” by Kenard Pak.
Picture book. In this beautifully illustrated book, a young girl walks through town greeting the changes of the season. Autumn is on its way.
Ada Community Library
“Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist” by Sunil Yapa.
Adult fiction. The author is an Asian-American who has lived all over the world. This first novel is based loosely upon the World Trade Organization protests staged in Seattle during 1999, when a meeting of world leaders was planned. In this book, the point of view changes from the police squad members and police chief to protestors, some of whom inadvertently become involved. One of these is the young missing son of Chief Bishop. The author puts the reader there, when a non-violent plan escalates into a violent confrontation.
Nampa Public Library
“Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks.
Adult fiction. Narrator Russell Green thinks life can’t get any better. His wife, Vivian, is a catch, and his 5-year-old daughter, London, is a joy, but the story he tells is of the year everything came undone. After Russ quits his job and starts his own business, Vivian resents his decision, gives up on being a stay-at-home mom and goes back to work. With Vivian constantly traveling in her new high-powered role, Russ finds himself struggling to get his new business off the ground while also trying to take care of London. Yet he finds that he relishes spending time with his daughter and learning more about his amazing little girl. Still, when he feels Vivian pulling even further away, his world begins to collapse. “Two by Two” is a deeply moving tale not only about the love between a father and a daughter but also about the power of family and the courage we must find within ourselves as we face the unknown.
