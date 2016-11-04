New Treasure Valley library books include dinosaurs book

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Would You Rather ... Have Teeth like a T-Rex or Armor like an Ankylosaurus?” by Camilla De la Bedoyere.
Juvenile nonfiction. Using fun “would you rather...” questions, this book covers all sorts of information on different dinosaurs. There’s also a list of Dinosaur Awards with information on categories such as the heaviest, smartest and fastest dinosaur.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“Still Waters” by Heather Graham and Karen Harper.
Adult fiction. Bestselling authors Graham and Harper prove that still waters run deep. In Heather Graham’s “The Island,” Beth Anderson is unnerved when she discovers a skull on the beach while on vacation. As she starts to look into this mysterious find, handsome stranger Keith Henson seems to appear everywhere she goes. He claims to be keeping an eye on her safety, but Beth senses other motives. When a body washes ashore, she may need more help than she bargained for — because investigating is a dangerous game, and someone wants to stop Beth from playing.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Waking Up Is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka, illustrated by Daniel Miyares.
Children’s picture book. Rise and shine! It’s morning time. The alarm clock’s ringing, the birds are singing. Everything’s saying “get up, get going!” Breakfast is warming, school is calling. The streets are bustling, all the world is stirring. It’s sure to be a happy day with this bright and sunny picture book and CD, with new lyrics based on the hit song “Breaking Up is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield. Daniel Miyares’ delightful art opens the eyes with its vivid colors, playful details and adorable collection of animal characters.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“How to be a person in the world: Ask Polly’s guide through the paradoxes of modern life” by Heather Havrilesky.
Adult nonfiction. This is a collection of Q&A from “Polly,” aka Heather Havrilesky. She gives honest advice to everyday and off-the-wall questions people ask. Her advice is no-nonsense and encourages self-evaluation to the seeker. Good for fans of the column and people looking for something they can skip around in while reading.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Red, a Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall.
Juvenile picture book. Red is a crayon with a problem. His label clearly states “Red,” but he simply cannot draw the color red no matter how hard he tries or how much coaching he receives from family and friends. Then a new friend asks him to do something he’s never even thought of before, and his whole worldview changes. Now he happily colors as is true to his nature, not his label. This is a lovely addition to stories about being true to oneself.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Tales of the Peculiar” by Ransom Riggs, illustrated by Andrew Davidson.
Young adult fiction. A lavishly illustrated edition of the fantastical book featured in the bestselling Miss Peregrine series includes unusual fairy tales about wealthy cannibals, a fork-tongued princess, the origins of the first “ymbryne” and more. Publication coincides with the film release of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” in September 2016.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Empty Places” by Kathy Cannon Wiechman.
Teen fiction. Thirteen-year-old Adabel Cutler dreams about filling all the empty places in her life. But living in Harlan County, Ky., in 1932, can be hard. Adabel’s older sister is spending too much time with the grocer’s son. Her brother is too rebellious and restless. And her coal-mining father has taken to moonshine. Worst of all, her mother left home seven years ago. Determined to bring her family together, Adabel wrestles with town gossip, the arrival of a mysterious stranger and deep family secrets.
