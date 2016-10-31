Expecting a pile of candy tonight? Here’s how to manage it

In addition to the health impact of candy consumption, teaching children to self-regulate and understanding the importance of moderation can have long-lasting benefits.
Here are a few ideas:
▪ One piece of candy a day.
▪ Have them choose 20 of their favorite pieces and donate the rest to the office candy bowl.
▪ Check out your dentist — many have programs where they buy back candy.
▪ Implement your own backpack program — 25 cents, 50 cents for every piece.
▪ Ask your child how many pieces of candy would be acceptable to eat on Halloween night.
▪ Put half your child’s stash in the freezer and bring it out over the Christmas holidays.
▪ Institute a “daddy tax” or “mommy tax” of 20 percent: kids give a parent 1 out of every 5 pieces.
Comments