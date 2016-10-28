Treasure Valley librarians recommend treehouse, other books

Boise Public Library
“The Value of the Moon” by Paul Spudis.
Science writing. Have you ever wondered if we should return to the moon? Paul Spudis tells us there are three reasons for doing so: It’s close, it’s interesting and it’s useful.
Eagle Public Library
“Les Parisiennes: How the Women of Paris Lived, Loved, and Died Under Nazi Occupation” by Anne Sebba.
Adult nonfiction. New York Times bestselling author Anne Sebba explores a devastating period in Paris’ history and tells the stories of how women survived — or didn’t — during the Nazi occupation. Paris in the 1940s was a place of fear, power, aggression, courage, deprivation and secrets. During the occupation, the swastika flew from the Eiffel Tower and danger lurked on every corner. While Parisian men were either fighting at the front or captured and forced to work in German factories, the women of Paris were left behind where they would come face to face with the German conquerors on a daily basis, as waitresses, shop assistants, or wives and mothers, increasingly desperate to find food to feed their families as hunger became part of everyday life. And when the Nazis and the puppet Vichy regime began rounding up Jews to ship east to concentration camps, the full horror of the war was brought home and the choice between collaboration and resistance became unavoidable.
Meridian Public Library
“Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies” by Ross King.
Nonfiction. Claude Monet is perhaps the world’s most beloved artist, and the paintings of the water lilies in his garden at Giverny are the most famous of all his creations. Mad Enchantment tells the extraordinary story behind the painting of the Water Lilies, chronicling how these entrancing images were produced at a time of terrible private turmoil and sadness and against the backdrop of World War I.
Kuna Library
“Prudence” by Gail Carriger.
Teen fantasy. When Prudence Alessandra Maccon Akeldama (“Rue” to her friends) is bequeathed an unexpected dirigible, she does what any sensible female under similar circumstances would do — she christens it the Spotted Custard and floats off to India. Soon, she stumbles upon a plot involving local dissidents, a kidnapped brigadier’s wife and some awfully familiar Scottish werewolves. Faced with a dire crisis (and an embarrassing lack of bloomers), Rue must rely on her good breeding — and her metanatural abilities — to get to the bottom of it all.
Garden City Library
“The League of Beastly Dreadfuls” by Holly Grant.
Juvenile fiction. Anastasia’s world is turned upside down when her aunties — who she’s never heard of — show up at her school to take her in after her parents suffer a tragic vacuum cleaner accident. But Anastasia soon learns that not everything is as it seems with her supposedly loving aunts. Equal parts magic, action and adventure — with a good helping of twisted wit that will remind readers of Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Ada Community Library
“Orion and the Dark” by Emma Yarlett.
Juvenile picture book. Orion is afraid of many things, but his greatest fear is of the dark. He tries all sorts of things in order to get over his fear, without success, until one night the Dark climbs in through his window and offers to explore Orion’s fear with him. Hand in hand, Orion and the Dark explore the basement and finally even outside at night, traveling to the dark side of the moon. Orion is convinced: Dark can be fun and Dark is his friend. Yarlett provides us with a satisfying exploration of a very common fear.
Nampa Public Library
“The Treehouse Book: A Celebration of Design and Fun Among the Treetops” by Candida Collins.
Adult nonfiction. Treehouses have come of age. The image of a few planks nailed into the branches of a tree has changed into a new generation of specially designed and built structures, suitable as a playhouse, a study or even a guestroom. Totally inhabitable and filled with designer furniture, plumbing, and electronic wizardry, the 20 treehouses featured in this book are to be admired, dreamed about and even built. Featuring spectacular photography of exteriors set up among the trees, and interior shots that offer design ideas for living the “high” life. The Treehouse Book offers a fairy tale castle, a thatched cottage, a complete hotel and much more. Each project was designed using computer technology and built using sustainable materials to create structures that only seem like fantasy. Each is cleverly fitted to the chosen trees, avoiding long-term damage to these remarkable structures. With a section on plans and building techniques to help the competent reader design and build a fabulous treehouse for him or herself, “The Treehouse Book” will inspire everyone to dream about what life would be like leaving all cares and worries behind and below.
