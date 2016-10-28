Hark, the holiday season’s here. There are plenty of events in November

Our warm October makes it hard to believe the holidays are just around the corner, but in just a few short weeks we’ll be watching tree lightings, strolling through Winter Garden aGlow and celebrating dark beers at Payette Brewing Black Friday (if you’re not shopping that day). But there’s plenty to do before then, such as next weekend’s Esther Simplot Park Community Celebration in Boise and Craft and Chocolate Affaire in Nampa. Later this month, get your tickets to see Garrison Keillor of Prairie Home Companion Fame at the Morrison Center in Boise.
Veterans Day
Boise Veterans Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 8th and Jefferson Streets, Downtown Boise. Route proceeds east to 4th Street, south to Bannock Street and then returns west to 11th Street. boiseveteransdayparade.org.
Veterans Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 6, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. Pancakes, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee, juice and milk. Presentation of the flag at 9 a.m. $5 general, $3 veterans, seniors, children 5-12. 465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
Veterans Day Celebration: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Eagle High School auditorium. Keynote speaker: Josh Callihan, former marine and now public affairs officer for the Boise VA Medical Center. Master of ceremonies: Larry Gebert, meteorologist for KTVB Channel 7 TV. Music by the Eagle High School Orchestra, Band and Choir. Also, veterans will have the opportunity to have a portrait done by Eagle High photography students.
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Stueckle Sky Center, Boise State University. Free. 426-3744, veterans.boisestate.edu.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial in Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. 489-0538, meridiancity.org.
Footprint of Military Women in Idaho and Beyond symposium: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. Keynote speaker Brig. General Wilma Vaught, USAF (Ret.) will speak on the history of women in the military. Also, personal combat stories, a presentation on Company J, and a Q&A with a panel of veterans. Honors Corporal Carrie L. French of Caldwell, who lost her life while serving with the Idaho National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Free. 465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
Festivals/Fairs
Friends Fall Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Boise Library Friends Warehouse, 762 River St. Sunday is half-price day. A preview for members is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. 972-8200.
Ski Swap: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $3 admission, free for children younger than 12. Free admission Sunday with a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission. bbsef.org.
Craft and Chocolate Affaire: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. More than 90 artisans and commercial vendors, handmade chocolates, chocolate-dipped fruit, fruit baskets, more. $2 at the door. nampaciviccenter.com.
Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5 through Dec. 17, BoDo, 8th and Fulton streets, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5 through Dec. 17, 8th Street (Main to State streets), Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23; 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Decorated trees, wreaths and holiday decor, with special family events and visits with Santa. $7 general, $5 military, $4 seniors ($2 senior day special Nov. 23) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; $30 family pass. 367-8733, saintalphonsus.org/festival.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 22: Gala, 5:30 p.m. Cocktails, dinner, live auction, dancing. $250 per person.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 23: Senior tea (included with admission), 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Monday, Nov. 28: Fashion show and luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $50 general, $75 premiere.
Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9:30 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), Nov. 24 through Jan. 1 (closed Nov. 29-30 for exclusive parties), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa and his reindeer Prancer, local choirs, more. $8 general, $4 children 5-12 and garden members, free for ages 4 and younger. Admission is $2 more Fridays-Saturdays. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Canyon County Festival of Trees: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, pictures and breakfast with Santa, kids holiday crafts, holiday bazaar, entertainment, silent auction. Benefits Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels. $4 general, $3 seniors, $2 children, $12 family. canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 26: Paint and Sip Night, 6:30-9 p.m. $25.
▪ Monday, Nov. 28: Gala dinner and auction, 5:30 p.m. $80.
Food and Drink
Wine Sale and Holiday Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 25-26, Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Wines from Hells Canyon Winery and sister brand Zhoo Zhoo will be served, as well as treats, buy-one-get-one-free case specials, food available from F & J Grilling. $10 at the door, $8 wine club members, includes tasting and souvenir stemless glass. zhoozhoo.com.
Performing Arts
Horszowski Trio:
▪ 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Langroise Trio: String Trio Opus 9, No. 2 in D Major – Ludwig van Beethoven; Suite en Trio de Cordes (1988) – Pierre Max Dubois.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. $10 general, $5 students and seniors.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Langroise Recital Hall, College of Idaho, Caldwell. Free.
Opera Idaho’s “Die Fledermaus”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $14.40-$72. egyptiantheatre.net.
▪ Under the Chandeliers, 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Chandi Lighting Studio, 1110 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Champagne toast, light bites and drinks from The Mode Lounge and an intimate performance by the surprise guests in “Die Fledermaus.” $75 per person, includes two drink tickets. 345-3531, ext. 2.
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance, Up Close: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 10-11; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. Dancers are given the chance to choreograph works for their fellow dancers. $20 and $25. Ticketmaster.
Boise Philharmonic: Keitaro Harada, pianist Kevin Cole and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 12: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
▪ Sunday, Nov. 13: 3 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Friends and Lovers”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 (preview); 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Includes the premiere of “Love to Cher,” her life and music, choreographed by choreographer and IDT company member Taylor Munson. $10-$30; preview is $5-$10. Brown Paper Tickets. idahodancetheatre.org.
Sports
Boise State Broncos football: Albertsons Stadium, 1400 W. Bronco Lane, Boise. $29-$75. 426-4737, broncosports.com.
▪ Friday, Nov. 4: vs. San Jose State, 8:15 p.m.
▪ Friday, Nov. 18: vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 5: vs. Northwest Christian, 4 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 12: vs. Northwest University (WA), 1 p.m.
▪ Friday, Nov. 25: vs. PC Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 30: vs. SMU, 7 p.m.
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12: vs. Adirondack Thunder
▪ Friday-Saturday, Nov. 25-26: vs. Allen Americans
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 30: vs. Alaska Aces
Theater
Weiser Little Theater’s “Dearly Departed”: Dessert show 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and dinner performances 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5, 405 E. 2nd St. $15-$25. 414-0452, weiserlittletheater.org.
Daisy’s Madhouse “Love Song”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 4-5 and 11-12, Idaho Outdoor Association, 3401 Brazil St., Boise. $12 at lovesongthecomedy.com, $15 at the door.
Boise Little Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 8; 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 10, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Seven Santas”: 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $10. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$75 Tuesday-Thursday, $50-$80 Friday-Saturday. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “A Nighttime Survival Guide”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (Dec. 1), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is Nov. 30. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Nov. 2
Esther Simplot Park Grand Opening: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Esther Simplot Park, off Whitewater Park Boulevard north of Quinns Pond, Boise.
Dia de los Muertos: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Jesus Urquides Memorial, First and Main streets, Boise. Celebrate the life of Mexican pioneer Jesus Urquides with local author Max Delgado, who will tell stories about the Old Spanish Village, and Boise artist Dwaine Carver, who will talk about the Jesus Urquides public art installation. Followed by a procession at 5 p.m. to the Pioneer Cemetery, Warm Springs Avenue.
Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Altars, traditional treats from the Mexican Consulate, face painting, dance performances. Free.
Mac Miller: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Cherub: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
Classixx: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. Opening: Phantoms, Harriet Brown. $17. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.
Nov. 3
Wahooz Indoor Adventure Park Grand Opening: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Check out eight new attractions, including Ballocity, Ropes Course, Clip N’ Climb, Twister, Frog Hopper, Bumper Cars, Laser Maze and Face Place Photo Studio. 898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
The Fettuccine Forum: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Rick Just, award-winning Idaho author, presents “Researching the Novel.” He discusses why and how novelists need to conduct research, using a variety of methods ranging from seeking original source material to combing the Internet. Free. 608-7041.
Lunafest: Silent auction and reception at 5:30 p.m. and films at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, nexStage Theater, 120 N. Main St., Ketchum. Film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities. Benefit for Girls on the Run of the Wood River Valley. $20 general, $10 students and seniors, $40 red carpet experience, at eventbrite.com. $25, $15 and $45 at the door. girlsontherunwrv.org.
Harvest Dinner: Tour at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Musical guest Gary Eller and The Blakes present a musical tour through Idaho’s history. Proceeds benefit The Friends of The Bishops’ House. $40. 342-3279, thebishopshouse.com/event/page.
Il Divo: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $49-$125. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Zeds Dead: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Big Wild, Oshi, Pusher. $30 general ($35 door), $45 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Nov. 4
Sippin’ in the City: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 8th & Main building, 800 W. Main St., 17th floor, Boise. Wine tasting, culinary treats, music. $40. Brown Paper Tickets. sippininthecity.com.
Nov. 5
EnduroCross: Practice from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., racing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Off-road, indoor motorcycle racing. $12-$27. ICTickets. Free to watch practice. Every ticket includes a free autograph and photo session with the top riders at 6:30 p.m.
Esther Simplot Park Community Celebration: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Esther Simplot Park, off Whitewater Park Boulevard north of Quinns Pond, Boise. Official opening of the improvements to Quinns Pond and the Boise Greenbelt with free pond rentals on a first-come, first-served basis, barbecue, door prizes and specials at Idaho River Sports.
Treasure Valley Sports Cards and Collectibles Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Free. 338-3828.
Treasure Valley Toy Show: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Christ the King Church, 2121 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa. Antique/vintage toys on display and for sale; model railroad displays running. $3 admission, free for children 12 and younger.
Walk a Mile In My Shoes: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Agricultural Pavilion, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Benefit for the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition. Registration is $10 for individuals 13 and older. Register on site at 8 a.m. or online at homelesscoalitionboise.com.
Doll Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Eagle Senior Center, 312 E. State St. $1 admission. 863-7285.
Sing Along with Don Ritchey: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Don Ritchey brings his guitar and sings family favorites. Free. 972-8200.
Daughters of the Nile Terror in a Toga Mystery Dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Interacting mystery with dinner. Benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children and local temple. $25 per person. 884-5084.
Run River North: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Irontom. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 at the door.
The Blues Brothers Rock ‘n’ Soul Review: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $20 and $23 at the door.
Serenata Orchestra “Czechmates”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise. Celebration of Czech composers. Suggested donation: $10 general, $5 students. boiseserenata.com.
Aaron Lewis: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30.50 day of show.
Roger Clyne: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. $13. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door.
Nov. 6
The Suffers: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Jakubi. $14. TicketWeb. $16 at the door.
Symphonic Winds: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $7 general, $5 seniors, free for children, non-BSU students and BSU faculty, staff and students, at the door.
Nov. 7
Five Finger Death Punch/Shinedown: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Sixx:A.M., As Lions. $40.75-$60.75. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
The Stone House in the Canyon: Mary Hallock Foote and A Vision of Home in the West: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Stacey Guill, scholar and contributor of an article about Mary Hallock Foote to the publication Boise@ One Five Zero: Essays and Poems from the City of Boise, will give a presentation about an 1890s vision of home in the West and details of the Foote family life. 972-8200.
Nov. 8
Moscow Ballet’s “Swan Lake”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $49-$58. 468-5500, nampaciviccenter.com.
Nov. 9
Kenefick Ranch Wine Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise. Four estate wines paired with a three-course dinner from executive chef Dave Shipley. $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 344-9463, capitolcellarsllc.com.
Artist lecture: Wendy Maruyama: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Wendy Maruyama, an internationally known Japanese American artist, will speak about her artwork related to the Minidoka incarceration camp in Idaho and the ways art can be used to document events and express personal experiences. $15 general, $10 Boise Art Museum members, BSU students and faculty, at the door or boiseartmuseum.org.
The Head and the Heart: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Opening: Declan McKenna. $35.50-$69.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Yelawolf: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Bubba Sparxxx, Struggle Jennings, Jelly Roll. $23. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
Nov. 10
Terra Nativa Vineyards Wine Tasting: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant, 190 E. State St., Eagle. Hosted by Winery Seekers Wine Tours. Free. 283-5266.
Amanda Shires: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Colter Wall, Jeffrey Martin. $12. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $14 at the door.
Documentary double feature: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Screening of “James Castle: Portrait of an Artist,” followed by the film “Ernest Hemingway: Wrestling with Life.” $12 general, $10 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members. (208) 726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Blaze and Kelly’s “The Sun Runs” CD Release: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $18 and $21 at the door.
Watsky: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Witt Lowry, Daye Jack, Chuckwudi Hodge. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Nov. 11
Helping High Homecoming: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Zions Bank Building, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Music, dancing, full bar, appetizers, live and silent auctions. Helping High helps at-risk kids get what they need for daily life, so they can focus on their education. $50. helpinghigh.com.
Built to Spill: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Benefits Boise Hive. Opening: The Hand, Toy Zoo. $20. eventbrite.com.
Tory Lanez: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $21.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $24 day of show.
Nov. 12
Sports Cards and Collectibles Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Free. 338-3828.
Bishop Kelly Foundation Winner’s Choice Dinner and Auction: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Silent and live auction, dinner, dancing and a chance to win a car from Mountain Home Auto Ranch. Black-tie optional. Proceeds benefits Bishop Kelly High School and need-based scholarships. $350 per couple. bishopkellyfoundation.org.
Wild West Game Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Limelight Room, Sun Valley Inn, 1 Sun Valley Road. Live and silent auctions, dinner, dancing, music by Tylor and The Train Robbers, complimentary wine and beer. Benefit for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. $125 per person through Oct. 31, $150 after. svsef.org.
Book and Beer Night: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Payette Brewing will provide samples of their beers and the expert booksellers will share their favorite books for the holiday season. $30, includes a six-pack of beer to take home and one of the recommended books. 376-4229, rdbooks.org.
Nov. 13
Boise Contemporary Theater’s Children’s Reading Series “How High is Up?”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 children. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Wood River Orchestra’s “Grand Overtures” Fall Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Wood River High School Performing Arts Theatre at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Free. wrcorchestra.org.
Nov. 14
Brandon Ridenour: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Garrison Keillor: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. $47.50-$85. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Nov. 15
Death Week: Author visit, Kate Riley: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Kate Riley discusses her book, “Launching Vee’s Chariot: An End-of-Life Tale,” an intimate story of a woman who found the courage to die on her own terms. 972-8320.
Studebaker John: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 general, $15 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $13 and $18 at the door.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39.50-$105. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Shovels and Rope: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
Nov. 16
Cash’d Out: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Delta Bombers. $12. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
YG: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Kamaiyah. $29.50 general ($35 door), $55 VIP, $65 meet and greet. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
Nov. 17
Death Week: Exploring Life and Death through Art: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Amy Nack, of Wingtip Press, will help attendees create their own life map including memorable moments, destinations, real and imagined, and lifelong dreams using a vocabulary of personal symbols, watercolors and sharpies. 972-8320.
Hotel California: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Salute to the Eagles. $36-$41. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Winter Jam: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Matthew West, Crowder, Britt Nicole, Mandisa, RED, more. $10 at the door.
Celtic Thunder: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. With Legacy. $57.50 and $67.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Nov. 18
Randy Rogers Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Cody Johnson. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $27 day of show.
Nov. 19
Yoga For the People: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, JUMP Move Studio, 5th floor, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Bring mat and water. Fundraiser for refugee children’s programs. $15; additional donations accepted. eventbrite.com.
International Games Day: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Annual celebration of games, play, libraries and learning for all ages. Treats and prizes, too. 972-8340.
Wynonna and the Big Noise: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $44-$55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Benefit for Robi Whiteaker: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. Music by The Hand, Bullets are the Cure, Pop Overkill, Jerkwadz. Benefit for Robi and family who recently lost a child. Donations at the door.
Toro Y Moi: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Mattson 2. $16.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 day of show.
Nov. 21
If You’ve Ever Loved an Animal: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Family-friendly event with award-winning author Lou Dean. She will share the story of her life-threatening accident and being saved by a dog. She will also talk about writing, her books entitled “Angels in Disguise,” “Paw Prints in My Soul,” “Osage County Kids,” “Reaching for the Reins,” and more. A sale of Lou Dean’s books and a book signing will follow the presentation. All ages. 972-8200.
Nov. 25
Payette Brewing Black Friday: 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Payette Brewing Company. Celebration of dark beer featuring imperial stouts and porters by Payette and breweries from around the country, food trucks, music, $4 drink tokens. Also, serves as the release of Payette’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Twelve Gauge Imperial Stout in 22 oz. bottles. Free. payetteblackfriday.com.
Downtown Boise Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. downtownboise.org.
Nov. 26
Your Health Idaho Enrollment Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Drop in and have your questions answered about this year’s Your Health Idaho program. Amanda Davison, certified agent by Your Health Idaho and independent agent at University Financial Group, will present information about the Your Health Idaho plans. She will answer questions and tell participants how to navigate through the Your Health Idaho website. 972-8200.
Blues Addicts: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Red Lion Downtowner, 1800 Fairview Ave., Boise. Live album recording show with the Brass Tacks Horns. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Nov. 27
Brothers Osborne: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25. egyptiantheatre.net.
Aesop Rock: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
