Jelly Bean is a 1-year-old, 8-pound spayed female Chihuahua-terrier mix. She is one of the Idaho Humane Society dogs that will be available for adoption at See Spot Walk Saturday at Julia Davis Park. Jelly Bean came to the Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in California. She is a friendly girl who loves to cuddle and be held. She would be a great fit for a senior or a family without toddlers. She seems very treat-motivated, which will be a great way to teach her some obedience commands. You can meet Jelly Bean (#33473814) and other adoptable shelter dogs at See Spot Walk, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Julia Davis Park. Go to seespotwalk.org for more information.