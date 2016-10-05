New at the library

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Wendell the Narwhal,” by Emily Dove.
Picture book. Wendell the narwhal wants to make music but everything he tries just comes out wrong. All the other creatures in the ocean can make music — why can’t he? One day when it was just too noisy with all the music going on Wendell discovers that his calling isn’t making the music but conducting it. A fun story about finding the right fit.
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“The Maximum Security Book Club: Reading Literature in a Men’s Prison,” by Mikita Brottman.
Nonfiction. On sabbatical from teaching literature to undergraduates, Mikita Brottman starts a book club with a group of convicts from the Jessup Correctional Institution in Maryland. She assigns them ten dark, challenging classics, including Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” and Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Although Brottman is already familiar with these works, the convicts explore them in completely new ways while gradually opening up about their lives.
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Lucy,” by Randy Cecil.
Children’s chapter book. Each morning as the sun rises over Bloomville, a trumpet begins to play, awakening a small white dog named Lucy. Each day begins with the trumpet call, a dash past the butcher shop and a diner with questionable scraps, and a visit to an apartment building with a red door and the girl who lives behind it. With exquisitely rendered black-and-white paintings, the tale of this charming little stray, the girl who loves her, and a vaudeville actor with stage fright unfolds in four acts for a gently funny and heartwarming story for kids and adults alike.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“The Brotherhood Chronicles: The Ghostfaces,” by John Flanagan.
Young adult fiction. When Hal and the Heron brotherband are blown off course and into the Endless Ocean by a massive storm, they find refuge in a land no one has ever heard of, among a kindly tribe that welcomes them in. But when the Mawagansett are threatened by a raiding tribe known as the Ghostfaces, the Herons must put all their skills to use to help their new friends. A page-turning adventure that fans of the series will adore.
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“Skink No Surrender,” by Carl Hiaasen.
Young adult audio CD fiction. Richard lives in Florida with his mother. His Dad died in a skateboarding accident. One of his best friends is his wild cousin Malley. She has run away from home in the past, but when she vanishes again there are a few clues left behind. The idea might be that she is trying to avoid going to boarding school in New Hampshire by disappearing. In reality, things are much more dangerous. On one of his turtle nest patrols Richard encounters an aged eccentric named Skink, a mystery man with interesting perspectives on life and protecting nature. Funny while offering a lesson in social media pitfalls; it is also an excellent chance to explore the riverside Florida swamp terrain with these characters.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“The Beauty of Darkness,” by Mary E. Pearson.
Young adult fiction. The Komizar has been killed, Lia and Rafe have escaped Venda, and the path before them is winding and dangerous — what will happen now? This third and final book in The Remnant Chronicles is not to be missed. Best-selling author Mary E. Pearson’s combination of intrigue, suspense, romance and action make this a riveting page turner for teens.
