New at the library

Boise Public Library
boisepubliclibrary.org
“Duck, Duck, Dinosaur,” by Kallie George.
Picture book. When Mama Duck’s three eggs hatch out pops two ducklings and a dinosaur. While the two ducklings bicker about which one is biggest, sweetest and funniest, Spike the dinosaur just wants to be exactly who he is. And Mama loves them all.
Eagle Public Library
eaglepubliclibrary.org
“This Must Be the Place,” by Maggie O’Farrell.
Adult fiction. Meet Daniel Sullivan, a man with a complicated life. A New Yorker living in the wilds of Ireland, he has children he never sees in California, a father he loathes in Brooklyn, and a wife, Claudette, a once glamorous and famous movie star who is now a recluse in blissful seclusion in an Irish farmhouse. But the life Daniel and Claudette have so carefully constructed is about to be disrupted by an unexpected discovery about a woman Daniel lost touch with twenty years ago. This revelation will send him off-course, far away from wife, children and home. Will his love for Claudette be enough to bring him back?
Meridian Public Library
mld.org
“Shuffle, Repeat,” by Jen Klein.
Teen fiction. June wants high school to end and real life to begin. Oliver is soaking up senior year’s glory days. They could have coasted through high school, knowing about — but not really knowing — each other. Except that their moms have arranged for Oliver to drive June to school. Every. Single. Day. Suddenly these two opposites are fighting about music, life ... pretty much everything. And maybe falling for each other?
Kuna Library
kunalibrary.org
“Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook,” by Theresa Carie-Sanders.
Cookbook. For fans of Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling “Outlander” novels comes this delectable companion volume. From the heroine’s first lonely bowl of porridge at Castle Leoch to the decadent roast beef served after her hasty wedding to Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, from gypsy stew and jam tarts to fried chicken and buttermilk drop biscuits, there are over one hundred recipes drawn directly from the novels and that offer a culinary exploration through the Scottish Highlands and beyond, painstakingly researched yet updated for today’s kitchens. Contains a foreword by Diana Gabaldon herself.
Garden City Library
notaquietlibrary.org
“Wally Does Not Want a Haircut,” by Amanda Driscoll.
Picture book. Wally is a little lamb that does not want a haircut; even though he is so wooly he cannot hug his mama. All the barnyard animals get haircuts, but Wally still resists. Then something happens during the haircut hoedown and Wally has no choice but to let his mama snip away with the scissors. Will Wally survive his haircut?
Ada Community Library
adalib.org
“A Study in Charlotte,” by Brittany Cavallaro.
Young adult fiction. As the great-great-great-grandson of Dr. John Watson, Jamie has spent his entire life hearing about the line of great detectives in the Holmes family, and of his own family’s involvement in helping them solve crimes. So when he finds himself suddenly at the same Connecticut boarding school as Charlotte Holmes, three greats-granddaughter of the famous Baker Street detective, he is eager to meet her and hopefully become the new Holmes & Watson. When one of their classmates is murdered, with Charlotte and himself the prime suspects, Jamie gets his wish. Time will only tell whether he will come to regret it. With a fantastic plot and wonderful writing, Britanny Cavallaro has weaved a story so full of Sherlockian wit and deduction it would make Sir Conan Doyle proud.
Nampa Public Library
nampalibrary.org
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child — Parts One and Two: The Official Script Book of the Original West End Production Special Rehearsal Edition,” by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.
Juvenile fiction. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth Harry Potter story, and the first to officially be presented on stage. It received its world premiere in London’s West End on July 30th. It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: Sometimes darkness comes from unexpected places.
