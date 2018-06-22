Developer Tommy Ahlquist jumping to a new company

Tommy Ahlquist spearheaded some of the most important projects in Downtown Boise's recent history, including Eighth & Main (pictured in the background), the tallest building in Idaho and headquarters of Zions Bank in the state. Ahlquist also helped engineer deals that made City Center Plaza, located next to the U.S. Bank Building, possible. He is leaving the company to start a new one with Ball Ventures, an Idaho Falls-based developer.