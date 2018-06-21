1 woman dead, 6 children injured in crash at intersection near Banks

A 30-year-old Nampa woman died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon near Banks, according to the Idaho State Police.
The crash occurred at 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 55 and County Highway 17, the Banks-Lowman Road.
A 1997 Nissan Altima, driven by Kristine Stapleton, turned from County Highway 17 onto State Highway 55. Stapleton failed to yield to traffic and was struck by a 2018 Ford passenger van that was towing a trailer.
Stapleton died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt and her next of kin has been notified.
The passenger van was driven by Rivers Cornelson, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Cornelson had one adult passenger and 12 juvenile passengers in the vehicle with him. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
Six of the juvenile passengers were transported to local hospitals.
The southbound lane of State Highway 55 was blocked for about three hours while the crash was being investigated.
