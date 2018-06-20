A boy fell out of a moving car. Police say the driver and child's mom kept going.

Two Boise residents were charged with felony counts of injury to a child after a 2-year-old fell out of a moving vehicle last week and was briefly left behind.
Cesar Cabana Ripoyla, 57, and the boy's mother, Ashley Pantoja, 25, were arrested on several charges, including three counts of injury to a child. Police said Ripoyla was driving and Pantoja was in the passenger's seat of a car traveling on Collister Street at around 8 p.m. last Friday. When he attempted to turn right onto State Street, a back door slung open, and the child and his car seat fell onto the road and skidded, police said. The vehicle then left the scene.
An identified man ran into the street to rescue the boy, police said. The child was not strapped into the car seat and suffered significant abrasions. He was taken to the hospital.
The car returned a few minutes later and dropped off Pantoja, who was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. Authorities also found that two of her other children were in the back of the car and had been improperly restrained.
Authorities found Ripoyla and arrested him Wednesday on the injury-to-a-child charges, as well as leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Ada County Jail roster. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.
