House in Eagle a total loss after fire; firefighters forced to pull water from creek

A residential fire Tuesday afternoon in Eagle led to a complete loss of the home, Eagle Deputy Chief of Operations James Vincent told the Idaho Statesman.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Vincent said. All occupants, including a dog, were unharmed.
The Eagle, Meridian, Boise, Middleton and Star fire departments responded to the fire in the 3000 block of North Holl Drive, as did Gowen Field.
The Eagle Fire Department initially received the call at around 12:20 p.m; when firefighters arrived, the house was already 50 percent engulfed. By 1:30 p.m., authorities believed the home would be a loss, according to Vincent.
Because of the home's location atop a hill and the lack of a fire hydrant near the residence, authorities were forced to take water from a creek at the foot of the hill and transport it to the home.
"(It's) obviously not a desirable situation compared to a hydrant, but we make it work. Our guys did a great job," Vincent said. "It's just difficult."
Vincent said crews will remain at the scene for several hours performing salvage and overhaul.
