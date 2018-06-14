Boise State Spirit Squad sings the BSU Fight Song atop Table Rock

They stood and cheered for the orange and blue for all of Boise to hear.
The Boise State Spirit Squad, which includes Buster Bronco, the cheer and dance squads, hiked to the top of Table Rock as a team bonding event during their summer camp to prepare for their 2018-19 season.
When they reached the top of the hill, the Boise State Spirit Squad cheered the Boise State Fight Song. Coach Kassondra Landry said that this hike is also an opportunity to introduce their new members from out of state to Boise and the city’s incredible views.
“Seeing them fall in love with the city, the Bronco community and our school and spirit program is part of the reason I love this job,” Landry said. “I want this program to always have a family vibe to it and to see that come to life at camp is so rewarding.”
The Boise State Spirit Squad performs during BSU’s football, basketball and volleyball seasons. Until then, you can check out the new squad’s cheer atop Table Rock in the video above.
