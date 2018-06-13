‘Amazingly fast’ kick assures Borah freshman top mile time

Boise State’s Allie Ostrander claimed the national champion in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase for the second time last week. The University hosts a surprise celebration for Ostrander on Monday and awards her a hammer.
Colby Marshall explains some of the features that make The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch unique, from the reversible 18-hole golf course to the ranch-life experiences offered to guests. The Retreat is about a three-hour drive from Boise.
The head of the Utah Transit Authority shared lessons the Salt Lake Valley learned in building a robust transit system. So what does the Treasure Valley need to build a transit system of the same stamina?