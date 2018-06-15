Meet the new faces in our newsroom

This summer, three talented individuals have joined our staff to continue providing the Treasure Valley's top news report. And we've added some new visual reporting tools.
Meiying Wu is a photographer/videographer who just graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She majored in convergence, with expertise in mobile and video. She was part of a team, VeriPixel, that created a photo verification solution to restore trust in news images, developed by a team of students from the University of Missouri and Truman State University. The tool won the 2018 RJI Student Competition. Wu will continue on to grad school in Berkeley, California in the fall. Follow Wu at @mwbpf and you can reach her at mwu@idahostatesman.com.
Kevin Davenport, an experimental physics Ph.D. candidate at the University of Utah, has joined us as a science intern through a Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellowship. He'll be writing about drought, flooding, fires, the environment and climate change. Follow him at @tropnevaDniveK. You can reach Kevin with story tips at kdavenport@idahostatesman.com
Also joining the newsroom is Brandon Rasmussen as a general assignment reporter. Brandon will be a senior at Boise State University in the English Writing Major program and he was the Editor-in-Chief for The Arbiter this past year. He helped form the digital-first model for the university publication. Follow him at @brandonrasmus1 and reach him with story ideas at brasmussen@idahostatesman.com.
We continue to innovate with video storytelling. In the past year, we were nominated for a regional Emmy for our video storytelling and animation as a part of our deep report on Saving Salmon.
We now have two drones, Bonnie and Glide, and two drone pilots in the newsroom: Kelsey Grey and Jason Lantz. They'll be showing you the Valley in a new light.
Our journalism makes a difference in this community and we continue to be the news leader in the Valley. We appreciate your support. We need your support.
