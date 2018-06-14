Expect to pay more as Treasure Valley home prices rise again and choices stay scant

This house on the Boise Bench is listed for sale for $250,000, under Ada County's May median sales price of $287,000 . The house, at 5122 W. Fairmont St., has two bedrooms, one bathroom and 1,523 square feet. It was built in 1947. The Bench is still one of the least expensive neighborhoods in Ada County, but median sales prices have soared 54 percent in the past three years. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com