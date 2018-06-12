This 'thief' was caught shoplifting from Disney's Magic Kingdom on camera

Two women caught a shoplifter on camera at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida on June 9.
The thief wasn’t human, though.
Brianna Bradshaw shared her friend Jessica Dornfried’s video on Facebook of a furry squirrel shoplifting from a store located on Main Street at the Magic Kingdom.
“Here’s the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom,” said the post.
Captured by Dornfried, the video shows the sticky-fingered bandit sitting in a store display of candy. It appears that a Disney park employee tries to shoo the critter out of the store, but the employee’s attempts are fruitless.
The squirrel quickly plucks a bag of candy from the display and scurries out of the store.
The bag of candy the critter took? Peanut M&Ms.
Watch the video above to see why the internet has fallen in love with the squirrel’s bold moves.
