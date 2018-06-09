Volunteers repair the roof of a Vietnam War veteran Charlie Moore in Middleton

Volunteers with Team Rubicon, a disaster relief organization comprised mostly of veterans, gathered in Middleton to repair the roof of Vietnam War POW and two-time Purple Heart recipient Charlie Moore's home.
Darin Oswald
