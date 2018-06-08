McCall man, missing five days, found dead in Valley County

Searchers found the body of 60-year-old McCall man Shayne A. Upshaw on Friday after he had been missing for more than five days, according to a news release.
Family members reported Upshaw missing to the Valley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, according to the news release. Deputies looked for him in places he was known to frequent.
"A note was also discovered which indicated Upshaw may be intending to harm himself," the release reads.
Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen dispatched search and rescue teams to help deputies and family members find Upshaw.
After scouring the area south of Payette Lake between the Red Ridge area and Norwood Road, searchers found his body at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
"These incidents remind us of the environmental dangers of living in Valley County," Sheriff's Lt. Jason Speer said in the news release.
Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death, as is the Valley County Coroner's office, which an autopsy on Upshaw's body.
Comments