What do Mexico's tariffs mean for Idaho dairy and cheese? Maybe not too much.

In response to President Donald Trump's placement of tariffs on metals for Mexican exports, Mexico slapped tariffs on several types of American produce this week, including a 20 percent tax on potatoes and a 20-25 percent tax on certain dairy.
But the overarching feeling from Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO Frank Muir and Dairy West vice president of communication Cindy Miller isn't one of outright worry yet.
"We are going to weather this storm," Muir said. "We do not expect it to have an impact on Idaho potato products.”
Mexico is a major market for Idaho's potatoes, specifically frozen products. In 2016, a Mexican judge ruled that fresh American potatoes were allowed only 16 kilometers into the country's border, citing concerns over pests as the reason for the ban, Reuters wrote. Because of that, frozen potatoes make up a much greater number of what Mexico receives, according to Muir.
Also, other countries around the world are still going to buy frozen potatoes, Muir said. Frozen potatoes can be stored for as long as needed, Muir said, which means that Idaho's potato processors are unlikely to take too much of a hit.
Idaho is the top producer of potatoes in the United States, accounting for nearly 30 percent of all production.
“We’re reading this as it's not going to have a major impact on potato farmers or potato processors in Idaho," Muir said.
Muir is confident that Idaho potato products won't go to waste.
"We're reaching capacity for frozen potatoes," Muir said. “In the short term, if these frozen products aren’t able to go to Mexico, they will be redirected elsewhere.”
Muir pointed out that situations with new tariffs can be tricky, particularly for the country receiving the exports. But tariffs aren't uncommon.
“I guess the most important point I want to make, when countries shove each other in the penalty box, the consumers suffer," Muir said. "These things happen, and we adjust accordingly. So far, so good."
Miller is optimistic the tariffs won't be too difficult to endure, but she admits they are not great news for dairy farmers. Idaho is a well-known producer of cheese, ranking third in the country, according to Idaho Preferred.
Though the news of the tariffs is still fresh, Miller believes that the quality of product will prevail.
Because of the tough safety standards the United States puts on its dairy products, purchasers know they are getting safe food, Miller said. Those relationships can go a long way and can perhaps convince buyers to purchase American products despite the tariffs.
"When it comes to dairy, the U.S. has some of the safest quality supply … those partners know. ... We feel that there's been good relationships established, and we hope they continue,” Miller said.
Some people in other parts of the country don't share the optimism that exists in Idaho.
"Of course it's troubling," said Case Van Steyn, a Galt, California, dairy producer and vice chairman of Dairy Farmers of America. "Tariffs on our product ... is going to hurt local dairymen."
Low prices have been affecting dairy farmers significantly for the past three years, to the point that dairy farming in California has turned unprofitable, said Annie AcMoody, director of economic analysis at the Western United Dairymen trade association.
"This is something we didn't need to see," AcMoody said of the tariffs.
Comments